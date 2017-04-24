On Anzac Day Australia Ignores Its Complicity in Horrendous War Crimes & Climate Crimes

25 April is Anzac Day commemorating the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) invasion of Turkey at Gallipoli in 1915, the day after the commencement of the Turkish Armenian Genocide (1.5 million Armenians killed) that was precipitated by the prior prolonged Allied naval bombardment. On Anzac Day Australians utterly ignore Australia’s complicity in horrendous UK and US war crimes. Australia has a secret genocide history that is resolutely ignored by White Australians.

People like to think well of themselves as individuals. Patriotic citizens collectively like to think the best of their country. White Australians are no exceptions to these generalities but for White Australians thinking thus has required a continuing huge amount of white-washing – overwhelming and continuing Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission [1-3]. 25 April is Anzac Day for Australians (Aussies) and New Zealanders (Kiwis), a day on which they quite rightly remember their courageous veterans and courageous military war dead at cenotaph memorial services and veteran parades in cities and in country towns. The key phrase associated with Anzac Day is “lest we forget” – lest we forget the courageous and loyal men and women who served or died in the service of their country in war, whether or not the war was just or lawful. However “lest we forget” unfortunately does not extend to the victims of rape in war or the millions of “collateral” civilian deaths. Nor does “lest we forget” extend to the war criminal politicians, lobbyists, media and corporations primarily responsible for these war crimes.

Leading Australian feminist Anne Summers recalls the 1983 Anzac Day march against rape in war by 300 brave Australian women: “I wasn’t there. I wasn’t brave enough to join those 300 women who marched on Anzac Day in Sydney in 1983 “in memory of all women in all countries raped in all wars” as their banner expressed it. They were abused and vilified and large numbers were arrested. It took immense courage to be there, and to try explaining to families that “the one day of the year” was exactly the time to be talking about rape in war… In Canberra, women were prevented from laying a wreath at the War Memorial and a special ordnance was passed making it unlawful to give offence to any ACT Anzac Day march participant. In 2015 we have the head of the Army conceding that rape in war is indeed a crime, and that perpetrators need to be prosecuted. It wasn’t easy to face that wrath back in 1983 but I think those brave women can take a lot of credit for getting the subject of rape in war into the national conversation. Lest we forget” [4].

Of course, ignoring “rape in war” is the least of the “fake news through lying by omission” by Australian journalist, politician, lobbyist and academic presstitutes. Thus apart from Japanese bombing raids on Darwin and a Japanese mini-submarine attack on Sydney, White Australian has never been invaded. Indeed even the endlessly repeated assertion of a threat of Japanese invasion in WW2 has been rebutted by Roger Pulvers (a playwright, translator and journalist who lives in both Australia and Japan) : “Did, in fact, the Americans save Australia from the Japanese, thus earning our undying, obsequious and largely unrequited loyalty? The answer is “No, they didn’t.” Despite the early bombings in our far north and submarine attacks in Sydney Harbour, the plan to neutralise and occupy Australia was never taken seriously by the Japanese high command. Such a plan did exist, but it was not considered a viable strategic option and was abandoned early on in the war. What would they do with us once they had us? The tyranny of distance to our major cities and ports and our sheer size were our saving graces. And yet it became important to the classes ruling us that the myth of being protected and preserved from harm by our bigger brothers be disseminated and reinforced as part of what ex-Prime Minister Howard called our core values” [5].

Australia has an official Australian War Memorial in Canberra but this important national institution resolutely refuses to acknowledge heroic resistance by Indigenous Australians to the actual invasion of Australia by the British that commenced on 26 January 1788 (celebrated as Australia Day by White Australians and commemorated by Indigenous Australians as Invasion Day) [6-8]. An estimated 0.1 million Indigenous Australians died violently defending their land from genocidal invaders [9]. The Australia War Memorial refuses to acknowledge the 100,000 Indigenous Australians who died defending Australia from genocidal invaders and confines itself largely to commemorating the circa 100,000 Australians who died overseas invading other countries, mainly at the behest of British Imperialism or American Imperialism [10]. Indeed the Australian War Memorial website is an invaluable resource for researching Australian involvement in wars of the British Empire and the American Empire.

Mostly as UK lackeys or US lackeys, Australians have invaded 85 out of 203 present-day countries (195 UN-recognized nations and 8 non-UN-recognized self-governing countries) as compared to the British 193, the French 80, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [11-18]. About 30 of these invasions were genocidal. While a “holocaust” involves the death of a large number of people, “genocide” is defied by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” [19]. “Intent” is rarely confessed by national genocide perpetrators (indeed Turkey has made it a criminal offense to talk of the 1915-1923 Armenian Genocide) but intent is substantiated by remorseless conduct in full knowledge of the horrendous consequences.

Genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because the latter can at least allow refutation and public debate [1-3]. Further, history ignored yields history repeated, holocaust ignored yields holocaust repeated, and genocide ignored yields genocide repeated [20].

Below is a roughly chronologically-ordered sketch of deadly war and related atrocities involving Australians but which are largely or completely ignored by Australian Mainstream journalists, politicians and academics in an extraordinary and continuing example of Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission [1-3, 21]:

Australian Aboriginal Genocide (1788 – present). The Indigenous Australian (Aboriginal ) population dropped from about 1 million to 0.1 million in the first century after the British invasion in 1788 from disease, deprivation and violence. The last massacres of Aborigines occurred in the 1920s. An estimated 0.1 million Indigenous Australians died violently defending their Country from invaders [9]. However the British invasion of Australia on 26 January 1788 also ultimately destroyed as many as 600 unique Indigenous Australian tribes and a comparable number of languages and dialects. In 1788 there were 300 distinct Aboriginal language groups and 750 dialects of which only 150 survive today and all but 20 are endangered due to ethnocidal Australian government policies of child removal, remote community de-funding and bilingual education de-funding. The continuing Australian Aboriginal Genocide and the continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide are qualitatively the worst genocide and worst ethnocide in human history [22].

Tasmanian Aboriginal Genocide (1803-1876). The “full-blood” Tasmania Indigenous population dropped from possibly 10,000 to zero in 1803-1776 [1-4, 6]. However there are thousands of “mixed race” descendants of Tasmanian and Mainland Aborigines still living in Tasmania today.

British Indian Genocide, Indian Holocaust (1757-1947). Post-invasion avoidable deaths or excess deaths from deprivation (including massive recurrent famines) in British-ruled India totalled 0.6 billion (1757-1837), 0.5 billion under Queen Victoria (1837-1901), 0.4 billion (1901-1947), 1.5 billion in all and 1.8 billion if one includes the native States [18, 20, 23] . Australians were involved militarily as British Imperial subjects, notably in suppression of the Indian Rebellion (Indian Mutiny) (1857). Indian historian Amaresh Misra claims in his 2 volume work “War of Civilizations: India AD 1857” that in the decade after the Indian rebellion the British killed 10 million Indians in reprisals for the 2,000 British killed in the 1857 rebellion [25-26].

European Chinese Genocide (18th – 20th century). There were 10-100 million Chinese deaths in the European imperialism-driven Tai Ping rebellion and Opium Wars period [18, 20]. Australians were involved militarily as British Imperial subjects. Australia was involved in suppressing the 1900-1901 Boxer rebellion [24] .

Maori Genocide (19th century). The New Zealand (Aotearoa) Maori population dropped from 0.1-0.2 million in 1800 to 42,000 in 1893. Australians were variously involved in the 19th century Maori Wars in 1861-1864 [18, 24] .

African Genocide (15th century-20th century). Scores of millions of Africans perished over 5 centuries of British and European slavery and colonialism. Britain abolished slavery within the UK in 1807 and within the British Empire in 1833. Australians were involved militarily as British Imperial subjects. However the British and Australians thence used indentured Asian labour (brutally treated 3-year or 5-year slaves) on plantations as an alternative to slavery (see below) [18, 20]. Churchill notoriously stated of Chinese indentured labour: “The conditions of the Transvaal ordinance … cannot in the opinion of His Majesty’s Government be classified as slavery; at least, that word in its full sense could not be applied without a risk of terminological inexactitude.”

Sudanese War (1881-1898). Australians participated in the Sudan War, 1881-1898, noting that at the 1896 Battle of Omdurman 47 British military died as compared to 10,000 Sudanese [24]. Winston Churchill wrote to his mother about the mass murder of wounded Sudanese by the British: “I shall merely say that the victory at Obdurman was disgraced by the inhuman slaughter of the wounded and that Kitchener was responsible for this” [28].

Pacific Islands Genocide, Melanesian Genocide (19 th- 20th century). There was a catastrophic population decline in parts of the Pacific due to introduced disease and slavery. Thus, for example, in 1860 25% of the population of Vanuatu was wiped out by a measles epidemic introduced by Europeans [21]. 40,000 Fijians died from measles out of a population of 150,000 in 1876 when Ratu Cakaobau returned to Fiji after visiting the NSW governor in Sydney [18]. Although Britain had outlawed the slave trade in the British Empire in 1807 and finally abolished slavery in the British Empire in 1833, “blackbirding” slavery involving Aborigines and Melanesian islanders was conducted by Australians in the late 19th century, with many Melanesian “kanaks” and their descendants being forcibly repatriated after Federation in 1901 [18, 20].

Fijian Holocaust, Fijian Genocide (19th century). As noted above, 40,000 Fijians died from measles out of a population of 150,000 in 1876 after Ratu Cakaobau returned to Fiji after visiting the NSW governor in Sydney [18]. The Cambridge History of Australia devotes one sentence to this disaster: “A measles epidemic brought back from New South Wales , destroyed an estimated 25% of the Fijian population in the 1870s” [21]. The British and Australians used indentured labour of Indians to the Fijian sugar cane plantations in the 5 years’ slavery “Girmit” system that began in 1879 after the measles epidemic wiped out a quarter to a third of the Fijian population. The Girmit Indian slave importation ceased in 1916 and the last “slaves” were released in 1920. A dear elderly Indian friend remembers the whip marks on her mother’s back left by Australian sirdars (overseers) [29].

Boer (Afrikaaner) Genocide (1899-1902). In the Boer War (1899-1902) 28,000 Afrikaaner women and children died in British concentration camps. 16,000 Australian volunteers participated in the Boer War and some committed war crimes as immortalized in the movie “Breaker Morant” [20, 24].

Armenian Genocide (1915-1923). An estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed in the Armenian Genocide, 1915-1923. The Australian invasion of Gallipoli as part of an Anglo-French force in 1915 after months of naval shelling in the Dardanelles helped to precipitate this atrocity. Indeed April 24 is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day and April 25 is the day of the Australia invasion in 1915 and also a sacred war dead remembrance day for Australians and New Zealanders – it is called Anzac Day after the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) which stormed ashore on that first Anzac Day at Gallipoli in 1915 [18].

WW2 Bengali Genocide, Bengali Holocaust, Indian Holocaust, Bengal Famine (1942-1945). An estimated 6-7 million Indians perished in the “forgotten” man-made Bengal Famine atrocity in Bengal and adjoining provinces in British India, 1942-1945. This atrocity was associated with large-scale military and civilian sexual abuse of starving women and girls. Australian forces served in adjacent Burma in WW2. The Governor of Bengal in 1944 was an Australian, Richard Casey, who would later become a Governor General of Australia . This disaster occurred because of a huge increase in the price of rice and a cold-blooded British administration. There was grain potentially available but actual availability and perceived lack of availability led to a 4-fold increase in the price of rice and mass starvation [20]. Grain shipments (in millions of tons) for India in 1942-1945 were 0.03 (1942), 0.3 (1943), 0.6 (1944) and 0.9 (1945) [20]. In the period 1939-1945 Australia produced about 24 million tonnes of wheat (1 tonne = 0.98 long ton), the breakdown (in millions of tonnes) being: 4.0 (1939), 2.2 (1940), 4.5 (1941), 4.3 (1942), 3.2 (1943), 1.5 (1944) and 4.0 (1945). About 9.4 million tonnes or 40% of Australia ‘s WW2 wheat production was exported, the breakdown (in million tonnes) being: 2.0 (1939), 2.0 (1940), 1.0 (1941), 1.0 (1942), 1.5 (1943), 1.5 (1944) and 0.4 (1945) [31, 32]. Churchill commented in a letter to Roosevelt in 1944: “By cutting down military shipments and other means, I have been able to arrange for 350,000 tons of wheat to be shipped to India from Australia during the first nine months of 1944. This is the shortest haul. I cannot see how to do more” [20]. Thus Australian wheat exports to India in the worst period of the famine (1943 and 1944) may have been as little as 350,000 tons. Before WW2 India needed to import about 2 million tons of grain annually [20]. Australia was complicit in this horrendous atrocity by withholding grain from its huge war-time grain stores [20, 30]. Perhaps 300,000 starving Bengali women and girls were subject to civilian and military sexual abuse, a rape atrocity on a scale commensurate with the Comfort Women abuses of the Japanese military [20]. This immense, Australia-complicit atrocity has been almost completely ignored by Mainstream media, politicians and academics in Australia. However 3 decent Australian writers have written incisively about the Bengal Famine, namely Tom Keneally [33], Colin Mason [34] and Dr Gideon Polya [18, 20, 30, 35].

WW2 Chinese Holocaust (1937-1945). Pro-Fascist Australian Attorney General (and later PM) l Prime Minister Robert “Pig Iron Bob” Menzies (father of the present Liberal Party that is a part of the present ruling Liberal Party-National Party Coalition) notoriously allowed export of Australia iron to Japan when the Japanese military machine was raping China in the late 1930s [18]. 40 million Chinese died under Japanese Occupation [18].

British post-1950 Third World Genocide (1950-present). It is estimated that 1950-2005 excess deaths in countries subject to British occupation as a major occupier in the post-war era totalled 727 million [18]. Australia has the same Head of State as the UK and continued to be a loyal military ally of the UK in Korea, Malaya, Occupied Iraq and Occupied Afghanistan in the post-1950 era.

US post-1950 Third World Genocide (1950-present). 1950-2005 excess deaths in countries subject to US occupation as a major occupier in the post-war era totalled 82 million [18]. Australia has been closely militarily tied to the US since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 (about which both the UK and the US had fore-knowledge) [20] and particularly since the US CIA-backed Coup against the Whitlam Labor Government in 1975, after which the Australian Labor Party realized that it had to be “all the way with the USA” in order to regain government. When in 2004 Labor leader the Mark Latham vowed to bring Australian forces back from Iraq by Christmas he was publicly vetoed by the US Ambassador and lost the 2004 elections. In 2010 an extremely popular Labor PM Kevin Rudd raised the ire of the powerful Zionist Lobby by mildly protesting Apartheid Israeli forging of Australia passports for terrorism purposes and kidnapping Australians in international waters. He had already raised the ire of the Americans for proposing destruction of the Afghan opium poppy industry (US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007 has been associated with 1 million opiate drug-related deaths worldwide since 2001, this carnage including 200,000 Americans, 50,000 Iranians, 18,000 British, 10,000 Canadians, 8,000 Germans and 4,000 Australians) [36]. PM Rudd was deposed in a US-approved, mining company-backed, pro-Zionist-led Coup on 24 June 2010 [37]. Wikileaks revealed that 2 of the Coup plotters also served as “ US assets”, reporting on internal Labor Government matters to the US Embassy. William Blum in his best-selling book “Rogue State” asserted US involvement in the 1975 Coup in Australia and the 1987 military Coup in Fiji [38] .

Australian Colonial Genocide (1950-1975). 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries subject to Australian occupation as a major occupier in the post-war era, namely Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the Solomon Islands, totalled 2.1 million. While the concept of excess deaths or avoidable deaths should be fundamental to scientific analysis of the success or otherwise of social policies, the overwhelming problem with Mainstream media and academic historiography is lack of scientific expertise. However Professor Jared Diamond has shown the power of bringing science to bear on historical matters e.g. in his books “Guns, Germs and Steel” and “Collapse”.

The following Australia-complicit, violent atrocities are ongoing in the 21st century because the World has not told US-allied, racist White Australia to stop:

20th and 21st century Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide (1900 – present). Since 1900 Indigenous excess deaths are clearly of the order of 1 million. Thus annual avoidable deaths as a percentage of population is presently 0.6% for Indigenous Australians as compared to 1.0% for non-Arab Africans and 0.4% for Indians [18, 22]. Presently about 4,000 Indigenous Australians die avoidably from deprivation each year. The ongoing Aboriginal Ethnovcde forced removal of as many as 100,000 Aborigjnal children from their mothers (a 1994 Australian Bureau of Statistics survey estimated that 10% of Indigenous adults over 25 had been stolen from their mothers). For poverty- and dysfunction-related reasons Aboriginal children are presently being removed from their mothers at a record rate [39-41]. The “Stolen Generations” atrocity also constitutes genocide as defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention. Forced removal of children, de-funding of remote communities and constraints on bilingual education are contributing to an ongoing Aboriginal Ethnocide [42] .

Palestinian Genocide (1917-present). In 1880 there were about 500,000 Arab Palestinians and about 25,000 Jews living in Palestine of whom half were immigrants. Genocidally racist Zionists have been responsible for 2 million Palestinian deaths since 1935 from violence (0.1 million) or from violently-imposed deprivation (1.9 million). There are 7 million Palestinian refugees and of 12 million Palestinians about 50% are forbidden to even step foot in their own country, only 13% (Palestinian Israelis) are permitted to vote for the government ruling all of the former Mandated Palestine and the reminder have zero human rights as Occupied Palestinians in West Bank Bantustans or in the Gaza Concentration Camp. Post-1967 Occupied Palestinian excess deaths total about 0.3 million, and post-1967 under-5 infant deaths total 0.2 million. The ongoing Palestinian Genocide has resulted in 90% of Palestine being ethnically cleansed. Of the present 51% Palestinian majority in Palestine, 73% are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. by egregious Apartheid. With bipartisan agreement, Australia provides diplomatic, financial and haven support for Israeli state terrorism – even when bombing 25,000 Australian citizens in Lebanon in mid-2006. Donations toward the Palestinian Genocide via the Jewish National Fund are tax deductible whereas there is up to life imprisonment for anyone giving support to the Hamas Party that overwhelmingly won the 2006 Occupied Palestinian elections and possibly the same punishment for any Australian donating to a Gaza orphanage. Australia is second only 2 the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel.

Australian soldiers were involved in the conquest of Palestine and Syria in WW1 that led to a famine in which 100,000 Palestinians died [43-45]. ANZAC soldiers were responsible for the Surafend Massacre, that was according to Wikipedia: “the premeditated massacre of many male inhabitants from the Arab village of Surafend (now the area of Tzrifin in Israel) and a Bedouin camp in Palestine by soldiers of the Anzac Mounted Division on 10 December 1918” [46]. The plan of the Freeland League under Dr Isaac Steinberg to make the Kimberley region of NW Australia a region of Jewish settlement won widespread political support in Australia but was eventually vetoed by PM John Curtin in 1944 on Intelligence advice (possibly relating to the British War Cabinet decision to Partition Palestine) [20, 47]. The Zionist terrorist group Irgun that collaborated with the Nazis, killed Allied servicemen before, during and after WW2, that was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine and has spawned the current rightwing Israeli leadership, was removed from the Australian Government’s list of terrorist organizations in the 21st century. Zionists have effective carte blanche from both the Australian Labor Party and the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and have subverted and perverted Australian institutions and public life [48]. Australian Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes ignore the reality that numerous anti-racist Jews have staunchly opposed Israeli Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide. Thus, for example, Sir Isaac Isaacs, Australia’s most famous Jewish citizen , the first Australian-born Australian Governor-General and a staunch anti-Zionist, stated in 1946: “The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism” [49].

Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (1914 – present). Australia under the Hawke Labor, Keating Labor and Howard Coalition Governments participated in the Gulf War and Sanctions against Iraq that were associated with 0.2 million violent Iraqi deaths, 1.7 million Iraqi avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation and 1.2 million under-5 year old Iraqi infant deaths, 90% avoidable and an immense crime against Humanity. Australia under the Howard Coalition Government illegally invaded Iraq in 2003 on demonstrably false intelligence advice expertly refuted by UN weapons inspectors and Office of National Assessments (ONA) intelligence officer Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Wilkie. Australian forces remained there under Labor PMs Rudd and Gillard. Post-invasion violent Iraqi deaths totalled 1.5 million, avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation totalled 1.2 million and under-5 Iraqi infant deaths totalled 0.8 million, 90% avoidable and due to horrendous US Alliance and Australian war crimes in gross contravention of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War which demand that an Occupier must supply food and medical life-sustaining requisites to its conquered subjects to “the fullest extent of the means available to it.” The Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide has been associated since 1990 with 1.7 million violent deaths, 2.9 million avoidable deaths from violently -imposed deprivation, 2.0 million post-invasion under-5 infant deaths and 5-6 million refugees [50, 51]. Sanctions-busting bribery by the Australian Wheat Board (AWB) killed an estimated 20,000 Iraqi infants as explained in a speech to the Senate quoting my research by Greens Senator Rachel Siewert, but despite a narrowly focussed Cole Inquiry, none of the perpetrators were prosecuted and jailed. Democrats Senator Lynn Alison and Labor’s Kelvin Thomson MHR were the only MPs to ask Federal Parliament how many people the US Alliance had killed in Iraq [51]. On the occasion of US withdrawal from Iraq in 2011 the Australian ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) reported that “The withdrawal ends a war that left tens of thousands of Iraqis and nearly 4,500 American soldiers dead”. In contrast, the expert and eminent US Just Foreign Policy organization estimates – based on the data of expert UK analysts and top US medical epidemiologists – that there were 1.5 million violent Iraqi deaths in the Iraq War (2003-2011) [51]. Australia is now involved in its 8th Iraq War in a century [11].

Afghan Genocide and Afghan Holocaust (1919- present). The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 after the 9-11 atrocity, sentencing millions to death without charge or trial for a crime they had nothing to do with. Thus of the 19 alleged Muslim hijackers on 9-11 none were Afghans and none were Iraqis according to “official story” of the lying Bush Administration that, for example told 935 lies about Iraq between 9-11 and the US invasion of Iraq [52]. Numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts say that the US did 9-11 with some suggesting likely Apartheid Israeli involvement [53]. Thus, for example, Elias Davidsson concludes after detailed analysis that there is no evidence that Muslims did 9-11 and that the “official story” is a lie [54, 55] and former US-installed Present of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai declared himself ignorant of any Al Qaeda presence in Afghanistan and agnostic about the US version of 9-11 [56]. It is estimated that 1.3 million Afghans have been killed violently (from Iraq War comparisons), 4.2 million have died from war-imposed deprivation, refugees total 3-4 million and under-5 infant deaths total 3.0 million, 90% avoidable and due to horrendous US Alliance and Australian war crimes in gross contravention of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War which demand that an Occupier must supply food and medical life-sustaining requisites to its conquered subjects to “the fullest extent of the means available to it”. US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007 has been associated with 1 million opiate drug-related deaths worldwide since 2001, this carnage including 200,000 Americans, 50,000 Iranians, 18,000 British, 10,000 Canadians, 8,000 Germans and 4,000 Australians [36]. Australia has been involved militarily in Occupied Afghanistan since 2001 with bipartisan support. Australians as subjects of the British Empire most likely served with the British Army or the British India Army in the Anglo-Afghan Wars and the Australian War Memorial notes the Third Anglo-Afghan War (1919) as involving Australians [10].

Somali Holocaust and Somali Genocide (1992-present). The invasion and occupation of Somalia by US Alliance forces has been associated with an estimated 0.4 million violent deaths, 1.8 million avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation, 2 million refugees and 1.3 million under-5 infant deaths, 90% avoidable and due to horrendous US Alliance war crimes in gross contravention of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War which demand that an Occupier must supply food and medical life-sustaining requisites to its conquered subjects to “the fullest extent of the means available to it”. Australian military forces were involved in Somalia in 1992-1996 and Australian naval forces presently operate in collaboration with the US in the Horn of Africa region, noting that the US routinely invades Somalia which is subject to US Alliance occupation [18, 50]. The US-Australia Joint Defence Facility at Pine Gap, Central Australia, targets US drone strikes on Somalia and on other countries [57, 58]. Somali civilian deaths are now set to soar with famine gripping 20 million people in a swathe of the Sahel region from northeast Nigeria to the Yemen and including Somalia and South Sudan [50, 59, 60]. Serial war criminal Trump America is bombing starving Somalis and Yemenis with Australian assistance..

Libyan Holocaust and Libya Genocide (2011- present). The France, UK and US (FUKUS) Alliance invaded Libya in 2011, devastating what had formerly been Africa’s most prosperous country, killing its leader, killing 0.1 million Libyans, and generating 1 million refugees [50]. Australia was not involved in this war criminal, nation-killing enterprise, but has subsequently been involved in targeting US drone attacks on Libya via electronic spying by the US-Australia Joint Defence Facility at Pine Gap in Central Australia. [57, 58].

Syrian Holocaust and Syrian Genocide (1917-present). The Syrian Civil War (2012 – present) has been enabled by various military and diplomatic support for Syrian Free Army rebels and jihadi rebels (Al Nusra, Al Qaeda and IS) by the US, UK, France, Apartheid Israel, Turkey, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Australia has been involved in bombing Syria, has (accidentally?) bombed Syrian Government forces and as a US lackey fervently supports the recent Trump America attack on Syria. Australian forces were involved in Syria in WW1 and WW2 , so this is Australia’s Third Syrian War in a century. So far 0.5 million Syrians have been violently killed, a comparable number have been killed by war-imposed deprivation, and 11 million refugees have been generated (including 6 million internal refugees). What was up to recently a haven of religious tolerance [61] and a world leading haven for refugees on a per capita basis has been utterly devastated, is riven by murderous sectarian hatred, and half the population are now refugees [50]. Australia helps target US drone attacks on Syria via electronic spying by the US-Australia Joint Defence Facility at Pine Gap in Central Australia. [57, 58].

Yemeni Holocaust and Yemeni Genocide (2015- present). The Yemeni Civil War has been going since 2015 and involves the Yemeni Houthis, jihadis (Saudi Wahabism-inspired Al Qaeda and IS) and a war criminal, US-backed Saudi-led Alliance involving Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Gulf States and other US lackey Arab regimes. Tens of thousands have reportedly been killed but civilian deaths from war-imposed deprivation are set to soar with famine gripping 20 million people in a swathe of the Sahel region from northeast Nigeria to the Yemen [50, 59, 60]. Bottom-of-the-barrel Trump America is bombing starving Yemenis. Australia is assisting in this atrocity by permitting Australian-trained mercenaries to serve with the Saudi-led forces and through targeting US drone attacks on Yemen via electronic spying by the US-Australia Joint Defence Facility at Pine Gap, Central Australia. [57, 58].

Pakistan (2004- present). Australia’s ally and master, the US, has been devastating northern Pakistan with thousands of drone attacks since 2004. Australia helps target US drone attacks on Pakistan via electronic spying by the US-Australia Joint Defence Facility at Pine Gap, Central Australia. [57, 58]. In relation to Pakistan as a part of the pre-Independence British Raj, Australians as White members of the British Empire were complicit in the 1757-1947 Indian Holocaust in which 1,800 million Indians died prematurely from imposed deprivation that was regularly punctuated by horrific famines culminating in the 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death [20, 29, 30].

Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide (1990 – present). US lackey Australia joined the US in 1990 in imposing the 1990-2003 Sanctions on Iraq that would eventually kill 1.7 million Iraqis through imposed deprivation [50, 51]. However the Zionist-promoted, US War on Muslims really got going after 9-11. Numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts have concluded that the 9-11 atrocity (about 3,000 killed) was a US Government false flag atrocity (with likely Zionist and Israeli complicity) that was used as a pretext for the post-9-11 War on Terror [53]. The US War on Terror (in reality a genocidal US War on Muslims) has, so far, been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 [50, 62].

Korean Holocaust Korean Genocide (1950-1953 – but to be renewed by a bellicoseTrump America? As a US lackey Australia under pro-Fascist, racist and warmonger PM Robert Menzies was involved in the Korean War in which as much as 28% of the North Korean population was killed by US bombing [63]. The present racist, pro-war, US lackey, Menzies-worshipping, Coalition Australian Government has gone out of its way to support Trump America’s current bellicosity towards North Korea. The Korean War killed 5.2 million Koreans, comprising the violent deaths of 3.0 million civilians and 1.2 million military plus 1.0 million deaths from war-imposed deprivation [18]. One notes that US-backed Apartheid Israel reportedly has up to 400 nuclear warheads.

Indo-China War (1954-1975 – but to be renewed in a Trump America South China Sea War against China? Australia joined the war criminal US war on Indo-China under pro-Fascist, racist and warmonger PM Robert Menzies and ended in 1972 (the last Embassy-guarding soldiers left in 1975) under PM Gough Whitlam who was subsequently removed from office on Remembrance Day 1975 (11 November 1975) in a CIA-backed coup. Laos deaths totalled 1.2 million comprising 0.1 million violent deaths and 1.1 million deaths from war-imposed deprivation. Cambodian deaths (including the Cambodian Genocide) totalled 6.0 million, comprising 2.1 million violent deaths and 3.9 million deaths from war-imposed deprivation. Vietnamese deaths totalled 15.3 million deaths comprising 3.4 million violent civilian and military deaths plus 11.9 million deaths from war-imposed deprivation [18]. The Indo-China War was associated with 22.5 million Indo-Chinese deaths involving 5.6 million violent deaths and 16.9 million deaths from war-imposed deprivation [18].`US escalation in Vietnam was precipitated by an alleged approach by Vietnamese patrol boats (the fake Gulf of Tonkin Incident) .Now the endlessly lying US asserts that China might block shipping in the South China Sea i.e. block massive shipping trade to China! The US Alliance including US lackey Australia of course ignores repeated Apartheid Israeli piracy via violation of shipping in International Waters off the coast of Palestine.

Post-1950 US Asian wars (1950 – present). US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars from Palestine to Korea, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or from war-imposed deprivation [18].` There are about 65 million refugees in the world today and about half are Muslims displaced by US, US-backed Apartheid Israeli or US Alliance violence. If the Muslim World were a schoolyard it would be obvious to the teacher who was bashing up all the other pupils.

US Alliance state terrorism and Muslim world-derived non-state terrorism. Jihadi terrorist atrocities can be seen as “blowback” for horrendous crimes committed by the US Alliance against the Muslim world from West Africa to South East Asia as outlined above. However it is quite clear that most of the victims of evil jihadi violence are Muslims and that horrible jihadi terrorism is of great benefit to American imperialism by providing excuses for disproportionate US action and material for “manufacturing consent” by pliant, lying Mainstream media beholden to US Governments [1-3, 64]. The horrible reality is that the US has a long history of false-flag operations (with 9-11 being the most immediately and subsequently deadly) [50-56], supporting terrorism and exploiting terrorist acts by Indigenous insurgents lacking military industries, navies, airforces and tanks, and essentially only armed with light arms and explosives for bombs. Indeed the US has along history of supporting terrorists e.g. US-backed terrorists in Ecuador who would bomb Catholic churches knowing that the socialists would be blamed; the US-backed Gladio organization that committed atrocities in post-war Europe that would be blamed on communists; and backing jihadi fighters in Afghanistan in the 1980s and in the Balkans in the 1990s. Indeed the US has an appalling record of replacing secular governments in the Muslim world with sectarian regimes (e.g. Afghanistan, 1978; Iraq, 2003; Libya, 2011; and now in Syria today but for Russian support for the Assad Government ) [65]. The illegal and war criminal US Alliance invasion of Iraq generated sectarian warfare and the Sunni rebellion that eventually transmuted into the barbarous IS (Islamic State aka Daesh, ISIS, ISIL). Support for anti-Assad rebels by US Alliance state terrorism ( US, UK, France, Apartheid Israel, Turkey, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabian state terrorism) has variously led to IS dominating the eastern half of Syria and other jihadis (e.g. Al Qaeda and Al-Nusra) dominating other rebel-held areas of Syria.

Australian Mainstream media, politicians and academic presstitutes have overwhelmingly regurgitated US “terror hysteria” lies despite ample evidence that lying is second nature to US Governments. Thus in Australia a mass murder committed by an identified murderer in a public place in front of scores of witnesses remains ”alleged” until proven in a court of law. However, immediately after Malaysia Airlines MH17 was downed by a missile over Ukraine, the then Australian PM Tony Abbott vowed he would “shirt-front” (assault) Russian President Vladimir Putin. After a suspected chemical weapons attack near Idlib in Syria in 2017, the Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull slavishly followed dangerous idiot Trump and immediately blamed the Syrian Government in the absence of an expert investigation, and then blindly supported the subsequent US attack on Syria [66] . Despite the Bush Administration having told 935 lies about Iraq between 9-11 and the invasion of Iraq [52], Western Mainstream media, politicians and academic presstitutes have overwhelmingly accepted the highly implausible lying Bush “official version” of the 9-11 atrocity having been carried out by men in caves (and subsequently 32 million Muslims died) [62]. Australian PM John Howard blindly accepted CIA fake news about Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), rejected expert UN and Australian intelligence advice to the contrary , and ordered Australian Special Forces to launch the US Alliance invasion of Iraq (subsequently 2.7 million Iraqis died from violence or war-imposed deprivation) [50, 51].

Tamil Genocide (1983-2009). In Sri Lanka about 100,000 Tamils were killed, 0.3 million were incarcerated in concentration camps, and there have been horrendous human rights abuses involving “disappearing”, torture, rape and killing in what Professor Francis Boyle has called Sri Lanka’s Tamil Genocide [67]. Australia is directly involved in this atrocity by declaring Tamil activists to be “terrorists” under Australia ‘s draconian anti-terrorism laws, preventing medical aid for Tamils, “suspending” the human rights of Tamil refugees and providing military, diplomatic and lying propaganda assistance to the genocidal Sri Lankan authorities. Not surprisingly, US-backed and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel also played a crucial role in the Tamil Genocide by supplying bomber aircraft and bombs [68] . In relation to the dirty, racist and murderous Australian and Apartheid Israeli roles in Asia one recalls the words of the genocidally racist psychopath and founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl: “If His Majesty the Sultan were to give us Palestine, we could in return undertake to regulate the whole finances of Turkey. We should there form a portion of a rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism…For Europe we shall constitute there [in Palestine] a sector of the wall against Asia, we shall serve as the vanguard of culture against barbarism” [69] and an Israeli Ambassador to Australia who declared in advocating closer Australian-Israel ties: “We are in Asia without the characteristics of Asians. We don’t have yellow skin and slanted eyes. Asia is basically the yellow race. Australia and Israel are not – we are basically the white race” [70].

Bougainville Genocide (1988-1998). As many as 15,000 Bougainvilleans died out of a population of 175,00 in the war in which Australia provided helicopter gunships and arms to the PNG government. There is strong opposition to renewed copper mining [71].

Bedouin Genocide (1917 – present). As noted in “18. Palestinian Genocide” above , Australia kicked off the Palestinian Genocide by the WW1 Palestinian Famine (that killed 100,000 Palestinians) and in the Surafend massacre in the Arab village of Surafend and a Bedouin camp in Palestine by soldiers of the Anzac Mounted Division on 10 December 1918 [43-46]. Indeed the Anzac exploits in Palestine have recently been commemorated in a joint Australia-Israel stamp issue that dishonestly implies that the famous and iconic Australian Light Horse charge at Beersheba on 31 October 1917 was the key prior step in the formation of a race-based Zionist colony after the 2 November 1917 Balfour Declaration for a Jewish national home in Palestine (actually, according to eminent historian Professor Sir Martin Gilbert, a plot devised to get Russian Zionists to keep Russia in the war) [72]. Palestinian human rights advocate Dr Vacy Vlazna commented: “ Israel and Australia ‘s joint projects normalizing Israel ‘s war crimes and crimes against humanity has sunk deeper in the degenerate mire of hasbara (propaganda & lies)” [73]. The Palestinian Genocide and Bedouin Genocide inadvertently commenced by the Anzac Light Horse in 1918 is continuing today in Apartheid Israel which is preparing to evict up to 70,000 Bedouin from their ancestral homes, villages and lands in the Negev [74]. No doubt the Jewish National Fund will use tax-deductible Australian donations to plant Australian Eucalyptus (gum tree) forests over the ethnically cleansed Bedouin villages and lands (as elsewhere in Palestine) so the world will forget that the Bedouin had ever lived there. On the occasion of the visit of serial war criminal Apartheid Israel PM Netanyahu to Australia in 2017, the Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull falsely described the 1917 Battle of Beersheba as the foundation of Australia-Israel friendship: “Our shared past… Later this year we will jointly commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba, a foundation stone of the relationship”, a position echoed by serial war criminal Netanyahu on his arrival: “We’re celebrating 100 years of friendship between Australia and Israel. I always remember, it was Australian light horse that liberated Beersheba, an old, old city in our history. We have been friends — extraordinary friends — ever since” [45].

The Old Testament of the Holy Bible puts this God-Chosen People “deal” bluntly in Deuteronomy chapter 7: “1 When the Lord thy God shall bring thee into the land whither thou goest to possess it, and hath cast out many nations before thee, the Hittites, and the Girgashites, and the Amorites, and the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites, seven nations greater and mightier than thou; 2 And when the Lord thy God shall deliver them before thee; thou shalt smite them, and utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor shew mercy unto them” [75]. The Old Testament recounts how genocidal psychopath and mass murderer David becomes a mercenary ally of the Philistines [and hence the term Palestine] and after attacking and destroying Canaanite towns pretends to his Philistine allies that he has been attacking Israelite towns – however to prevent the secret emerging, David orders that the Canaanite populations be totally exterminated. Beersheba is in the heartland of the Amalekites who David was exterminating. While there is no non-Biblical evidence for David except for a stone with the name scratched on it, it is germane to quote the relevant Biblical account of this Israelite genocide and cover-up near to what serial war criminal and David-inspired mass murderer Netanyahu calls “Beersheba, an old, old city in our history”:

“1. And David said in his heart, I shall now perish one day by the hand of Saul: there is nothing better for me than that I should speedily escape into the land of the Philistines; and Saul shall despair of me, to seek me any more in any coast of Israel: so shall I escape out of his hand. 2. And David arose, and he passed over with the six hundred men that were with him unto Achish, the son of Maoch, king of Gath. 3. And David dwelt with Achish at Gath, he and his men, every man with his household, even David with his two wives, Ahinoam the Jezreelitess, and Abigail the Carmelitess, Nabal’s wife. 4. And it was told Saul that David was fled to Gath: and he sought no more again for him. 5. And David said unto Achish, If I have now found grace in thine eyes, let them give me a place in some town in the country, that I may dwell there: for why should thy servant dwell in the royal city with thee? 6. Then Achish gave him Ziklag that day: wherefore Ziklag pertaineth unto the kings of Judah unto this day. 7. And the time that David dwelt in the country of the Philistines was a full year and four months. 8. And David and his men went up, and invaded the Geshurites, and the Gezrites, and the Amalekites: for those nations were of old the inhabitants of the land, as thou goest to Shur, even unto the land of Egypt. 9. And David smote the land, and left neither man nor woman alive, and took away the sheep, and the oxen, and the asses, and the camels, and the apparel, and returned, and came to Achish. 10. And Achish said, Whither have ye made a road to day? And David said, Against the south of Judah, and against the south of the Jerahmeelites, and against the south of the Kenites. 11. And David saved neither man nor woman alive, to bring tidings to Gath, saying, Lest they should tell on us, saying, So did David, and so will be his manner all the while he dwelleth in the country of the Philistines. 11. And Achish believed David, saying, He hath made his people Israel utterly to abhor him; therefore he shall be my servant for ever” [76, 77].

War is fundamentally about resources and imposition-, hegemony- and occupation-based deprivation can be vastly more deadly than war-time violence [18, 20, 78]. As a rich, US lackey, pro-nuclear weapons, climate criminal country Australia is disproportionately complicit in the following actual or adumbrated atrocities:

Biofuel Genocide. The appalling Rwandan Genocide was associated with about 1 million Hutu and Tutsi deaths as compared to the 17 million people who die avoidably each year from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease in the Developing World (excluding China but including Aboriginal Australia) [18]. However this carnage is increasingly biofuel-impacted as the legislatively-mandated US, UK and EU biofuel perversion forces up global food prices [79, 80]. Australia is a major sugar cane grower and sugar exporter with 60% of sugar going to bioethanol production worldwide; Australia has biofuel-promoting legislation and is a major canola grower, this being a major source for biodiesel. Presently 20 million people are facing famine and starvation in north-eastern Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen [59].

Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust. Avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess mortality, excess death, untimely death, premature death, death that should not happen) is the difference between the actual deaths in a country and the deaths expected for a peaceful, decently run country with the same demographics (birth rate and age distribution). Avoidable mortality in a country over a particular period can be readily estimated from UN Population Division data [81]. Total avoidable death in impoverished Third World countries is about 1.4 times the under-5 year old infant mortality [18]. 17 million people die avoidably each year already from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease on Spaceship Earth with rich countries like Australia in charge of the flight deck [18]. As a disproportionately rich country, Australia is disproportionately complicit in the post-1950 Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 1,500 million people, including about 700 million Muslims and 1,000 million under-5 infants have died avoidably from First World-imposed deprivation since 1950 [18]. The 2015 per capita GDP is $51,000 for Australia versus $10,000 for the World, $1,600 for India, $1,400 for Pakistan and $1,200 for Bangladesh [82]. Annual avoidable mortality is zero (0) for extremely rich Australia which is disproportionately complicit in the ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 17 million people in the Developing World (minus China) die avoidably from deprivation each year, this including 4.7 million Indians, 630,000 Pakistanis and 230,000 Bangladeshis [83].

Air pollution deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that 7 million people die annually from air pollution, with about half the deaths occurring from Indoor pollution and about half from ambient air pollution (Outdoor air pollution) [84, 85]. This carnage includes10,000 Australians and 9,000 Londoners [85]. A multi-author paper published in the prestigious UK medical journal The Lancet on 10 April 2017 estimates 1,090,400 annual Indian deaths and 1,108,100 annual Chinese deaths from ambient (outdoor) air pollution. Australia is a world leader in coal exports and it is crudely estimated from global comparative data that pollutants from the burning of Australian coal exports eventually kill about 75,000 people each year [85]. Australia exports 69 million tonnes coal to China each year (25.5 million tonnes metallurgical coal and 43.5 million tonnes thermal coal) [87]. China uses 3,732 million tonnes of coal each year. If we assume that coal burning causes 50% of annual ambient (Outdoors) pollution deaths in China then we can estimate that Australian coal exports to China kill 0.5 x 1,108,100 deaths per year x 69.0 million tonnes coal/ 3,732 million tonnes coal = 10,243 or about 10,000 Chinese deaths annually. Australia’s remorselessly pro-coal, pro-gas, pro-oil, pro-fossil fuels, anti-science, effective climate change denying and climate criminal Coalition Australian Government has approved the Adani coal mine in Queensland that will be the world’s largest – and this despite expert scientific opinion that says we must stop fossil fuel exploitation ASAP. Assuming that coal burning causes 50% of ambient air pollution in India, and that all the Adani coal will go to India, then it is estimated that pollutants from the burning of coal exported to India from the giant, Australia-approved Adani coal mine over the lifetime of the project will eventually kill 1.4 million Indians [83].

Climate Genocide. Professor James Lovelock FRS and Professor Kevin Anderson independently stated that all but 0.5 billion people may perish this century due to unaddressed climate change. Noting that the world population is expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2050 (UN Population Division) , these estimates translate to a Climate Genocide involving deaths of 10 billion people this century, this including roughly twice the present population of particular mainly non-European groups, specifically 6 billion under-5 year old infants, 3 billion Muslims in a terminal Muslim Holocaust, 2 billion Indians, 1.3 billion non-Arab Africans, 0.5 billion Bengalis, 0.3 billion Pakistanis and 0.3 billion Bangladeshis [88]. On a per capita basis Australia is among the very worst greenhouse gas (GHG) polluters. Properly taking methanogenic animal husbandry and land use into account, revised “annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution” in units of “tonnes CO 2 -equivalent per person per year” is 52.9 for Australia and 116 for Australia’s Domestic plus Exported annual per capita GHG pollution (i.e. including its huge GHG-generating exports) as compared to the annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution of 8.9 (for the World), 7.4 (China), 2.1 (India), 2.5 (Pakistan) and 2.7 (Bangladesh) [89, 90]. Australia with 0.3% of the world’s population has a Domestic plus Exported GHG pollution equivalent to 4.4% of the World’s total. However, if the Australia-approved Adani coal mine eventuates it will lift this outrageously disproportionate percentage to 4.5% [83]. A remorselessly greedy and climate criminal Australia is disproportionately contributing to a worsening Climate Genocide that is set to decimate Humanity this century unless urgent action is taken ASAP.

Australian Holocaust. Some 85,000 Australians die preventably each year, the breakdown (involving some overlaps) including (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5) 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian avoidable deaths, (6) 5,600 Australians die alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,100 Australian suicides, (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [91]. It is estimated that the long-term accrual cost the War on Terror to Australia is $125 billion [92] and that 85,000 Australians die preventably each year linked to this horrendous fiscal perversion of supporting the US War on Terror, supporting US state terrorism and helping kill millions of Muslims abroad instead of using these resources to minimize preventable Australian deaths at home. This Australian Holocaust involves about 15.5 years x 85,000 preventable deaths per year = 1.3 million preventable Australian deaths since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed about 3,000 people. An estimated 1.7 million Americans die preventably each year associated with the horrendous financial cost of US wars and the cost of Apartheid Israel to Americans which has now reached a gigantic $40 trillion in today’s dollars [93]. The human cost involves the preventable deaths of 15.5 years x 1.7 million preventable deaths per year = 26 million preventable American deaths since 9-11 . This carnage constitutes passive mass murder of Americans in an American Holocaust inescapably if inexactly linked to the fiscal perversion of traitorous Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) One Percenters committing $8-10 trillion to ethnic cleansing and active and passive mass murder of 32 million Muslims abroad in support of Apartheid Israel instead of keeping millions of Americans alive at home [93].

Australian commitment to unlimited exploitation of dirty gas. In addition to being the world’s biggest exporter of coal, Australia is set to become the world’s largest exporter of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG). However, depending upon the degree of systemic gas leakage, burning gas for power may be worse greenhouse gas (GHG)-wise than burning coal. Thus methane (CH4) is the major constituent of natural gas and the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of CH4 is 21 times that of CO2 on a 100 year time frame but is 105 times greater than that of CO2 on a 20 year time frame and taking atmospheric aerosol impacts into account. Assuming a CH4 GWP of 105, leakage of 2.6% of gas will have the same short-term global warming impact as the CO2 from burning the remaining gas [94]. There are huge stores of CH4 as water-methane (H2O-CH4) clathrates in the Arctic tundra permafrost and on the Arctic Ocean sea bed, and it has been estimated that 50 billion tonnes of CH4 (5,250 billion tonnes CO2-equivalent) will be released in coming decades due to global warming, this being about 9 times greater than the post-2009 Terminal Carbon Pollution Budget of 600 billion tonnes CO2 that must not be exceeded if we are to avoid a catastrophic 2 degree Centigrade temperature rise. This Arctic CH4 release involves a disastrous positive feedback loop in which global warming causes CH4 release, thence more global warming and consequently even more CH4 release [95-98]. However a remorselessly neoliberal, anti-science and anti-environment Australia is committed to massive and unlimited exploitation of conventional and non-conventional natural gas reserves for export and domestic use. Australia’s massive and unlimited exploitation of dirty gas can be seen as a detonator for the Arctic Methane Bomb that threatens to destroy much of Humanity and the Biosphere in the coming century [95]. Australia’s ever-worsening, greed-driven climate criminality will inevitably invite global Climate Blowback through Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), International Court of Justice (ICJ) litigations, International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutions, Eco-tariffs and Green Tariffs

Nuclear terrorism. Our world is acutely threatened by nuclear weapons, poverty and man climate change. A comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Ban is urgently needed to avoid an accidental full-scale nuclear catastrophe and a consequent Nuclear Winter that will wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere. Every person must stand up for Humanity and the Biosphere in the One Percenter War on Terra. Australia, in addition to invading 85 other countries as a UK or US lackey, has an appalling record of involvement in nuclear weapons testing, rocket testing, uranium mining, development of laser-based uranium isotope enrichment, uranium export to nuclear terrorist countries, indirect complicity in French and US support for Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism, hosting of nuclear-armed ships, crucial electronic surveillance in support of US nuclear terrorism, and fervent opposition to a nuclear weapons ban [99].

Final comments and conclusions.

Like other members of the US Alliance, Australia is domestically peaceful, is a democracy, has a reasonable social safety net, has laws prohibiting racial discrimination and racial vilification, and has a substantially well-educated population. However variously as a UK or US lackey, Australia has invaded 85 countries and has an appalling record of war criminality and climate criminality . Of course the other Anglosphere members of the US Alliance have a similar culpability. Thus the US, UK and US-backed Apartheid Israel have huge stores of nuclear weapons whereas Australia has none of its own while intimately collaborating with US nuclear terrorism.

On Anzac Day Australians rightly remember the sacrifice of their courageous veterans and courageous war dead. However, on such solemn memorial occasions Australians, all members of the US Alliance and indeed all of Humanity must also publicly remember the horrendous civilian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation and other atrocities, notably rape and other violent and traumatic subjugation, associated with war. Lest we forget. As Albert Einstein famously observed: “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones”. Sustained Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission means that a poorly-informed Humanity is badly running out of time to save the planet. Examine the above catalogue of war criminal, climate criminal or sociopathic Australian complicities and determine the complicity of your country in egregious inhumanity or egregious threats to Humanity. Please tell everyone you can.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text "Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds" (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published "Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950" (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007) and "Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History".

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .