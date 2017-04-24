As Colleges re-open, Clashes In Kashmir

As colleges opened on Monday in Kashmir after five days, students of Shri Pratap Higher Secondary school clashed with police in Srinagar. Students held a march from the school premises and marched towards MA road, making their way by breaking the gate of school. The students later blocked road that was followed by clashes between forces and the students.

Meanwhile, reports said that three photo Journalists , Habib Naqash, Danish Ismail and Basit Zargar also sustained injuries while covering the clashes. As per police officials, the students were chased and the road was cleared. However, the students again clashed with police after six students were arrested. The students, as per eye witnesses pelted stones on police. In the clashes, ten police man were also reported injured while number of vehicles were also damaged.

Colleges and then higher secondary schools in Kashmir were closed after student protests broke out across Kashmir last week following a raid by police on Pulwama college. At the Pulwama College around 50 students were injured after clashes broke inside the college premises on April 15. Later in the protests across colleges and Schools of Kashmir also witnessed clashes in which dozens of students were injured.

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist