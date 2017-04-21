Iqra Is Recovering

Student of Nawa Kadal College Srinagar, Iqra, who was injured during the student protests on Monday is stable and recovering in hospital.

A resident of Rajouri Kadal, Iqra, was seriously injured after a paramilitary CRPF trooper used his catapult to target her. She was hit by a stone on the left side of her head, caused a concussion and fracture.

She was admitted to SMHS hospital but was shifted on Wednesday to Super Specialty hospital, Srinagar.

However, on Wednesday rumors began to spread that she is not well and is in serious condition.

While speaking with the doctors about her condition, they said she is stable and is recovering.

“She had received grave injury in the skull and after proper treatment and supervision of doctors she is in stable condition and there is nothing to worry about,” doctors at Super Specialty hospital Srinagar said.

“We would have discharged her since she had feaver today we decided to put her in the hospital for some more time,” doctors said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday evening visited SMHS hospital and enquired about her health.

Meanwhile , colleges of valley remained closed due to the student protests across Kashmir. Authorities have decided to shut Higher secondary schools of Kashmir as well till April 21.

According to the Divisional Administration Kashmir, teaching work in all the Higher Secondary Institutions of the Kashmir Division shall remain suspended till April 21, 2017 as a precautionary measure.

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist