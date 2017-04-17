Kashmir On Boil Again As Student Protests Spread

Protests against the Pulwama raids by police have escalated to other towns outside Srinagar. While Srinagar police is battling students in SP College, reports about similar protests came from Shopian, Sopore, Pattan, Gaderbal and now from Kashmir University. Police reportedly used force at almost all places.

The students of various colleges boycotted their classes and staged protests inside their college premises, Chanting slogans against alleged high-handedness of forces against the students of Degree College Pulwama, the students assembled in the college and staged protests. The joint call was given By KUSU and AJKSU in solidarity with GDC Pulwama .

At least 17 boys, all students, were injured when police and CRPF on Saturday came to arrest some students at Government Degree College, Pulwama. The police had come to arrest the students who had objected to the entry of an armoured vehicle into the college last week. That incident had led to the closure of the college.

While protesting against the Pulwama raids by police, more than 1000 students of Degree College Sopore and State run Higher Secondary School assembled in the college premises. They later moved out of the college as well.

As the police sealed the college exits, the students started demonstrating within the premises. Since the college is just a wall away from the police headquarters, they started pelting stones on it. It triggered clashes between the two sides. Police used tear smoke shells and various students are reportedly injured. The situation is tense but is under control.

Students across Kashmir are restive over the daring police raids on the Pulwama College. More than 65 students were injured in that college on Saturday. Interestingly, no investigations have been launched in the Pulwama raids.

Reports said dozen odd students are injured in the SP College Srinagar where intense clashes are going on. Students from Women’s College have also entered the SP College and the situation is reported to be grim. The police are using tear smoke, stunt grenades and PAVA shells. Police is getting into the classes.

A magistrate on duty is reported to have told police to offer some passage to the students to move out which will pave way for some normalcy.

Reports from Shopian said the police fired projectiles into the college premises at a time when the students were assembling to protest. “We had not moved out that they started shelling us,” one students rang up and told me in a choked, coughing voice. “They are pushing us to the wall, he further added ,Pity the intellect of those who instead of challenging the state’s muscularity, violence perpetrated by the armed forces gone berserk across Kashmir and political failure are shifting the blame on the young students. Students are not mannequins,They do not act like robots. They think, feel and act on their own.

Just now, reports said students of Kashmir University have came out in a procession. It was within the premises so far. Colleges in Pattan and Khanabal are also on boil.

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist