Don’t Poison Yourself: A Warning As It’s Too Late For Us!

Yesterday one of my friends visited my home. I offered her big fluffy kernels of organic popcorn cooked in sunflower oil.

I recommend both products: Great Northern Popcorn Organic Yellow Gourmet Popcorn All Natural, 5 Pounds and Baja Precious – Organic Sunflower Oil, 750ml (25.3 Fl Oz). You don’t have these products in your country? Then go for something comparable. It’s an amazing combination and you support organic agriculture in the process.

I liked my friend’s response to the delicious treat. She explained that Round-up is now infused in each seed sold by Bayer/Monsanto. It’s genetically inculcated rather than just applied to the surface through spraying on the surface of crops.

Way to go, Bayer/Monsanto. It kills the honey bees and other pollinators as it enters their bodies through their pollinating and gathering nectar.

She further explained that they get something comparable to Alzheimer’s Disease. a loose analogy, and can’t make it back to the hive since their brains get confused from the toxin. Instead they just fly around aimlessly and, eventually, die while grounded, and while aimlessly kickin legs and shaking across their bodies from nerve damage as their brains eventually shut-off from the chemical assault.

Yes, it’s a nerve damaging chemical, you know or maybe you don’t, but now you definitely do about it, Meanwhile it just doesn’t hit the bug and insect species that eats parts of crops. Need empirically based factual proof? Then here, enjoy a startling new view:

detoxproject.org/1321-2/

May 25, 2016 – Glyphosate, the most used herbicide in the World, has been found in the urine of 93% of the American public during a unique testing project …

You see that? We’re around 93% sick here in the USA. You don’t think that this chemical hits the nervous systems of mammals, too? Oh yeah?

I’m rightfully furious and distressed, too. How dare Bayer/Monsanto do this to us!

Even our government knows of the health implications. Yet, the government doesn’t close it off.

What’s up with that? Well, we know the USA government and its agendas here on USA soil and abroad.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › NCBI › Literature › PubMed Central (PMC)

by A Samsel – ‎2015 – ‎Cited by 37 – ‎Related articles

Mar 24, 2015 – Glutamate overexpression in the brain in association with autism, AD … that glyphosate in parts per trillion can induce human breast cancer cell …

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › NCBI › Literature › PubMed Central (PMC)

by A Samsel – ‎2013 – ‎Cited by 69 – ‎Related articles

Two other properties of glyphosate also negatively impact human health …. effects on the central nervous system, the cardiovascular system, lungs, kidney and …

npic.orst.edu/factsheets/glyphogen.html

What are some signs and symptoms from a brief exposure to glyphosate? What happens to …

npic.orst.edu/factsheets/glyphogen.html

Glyphosate was first registered for use in the U.S. in 1974. Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States. People apply it in …

Yes, nerve damage. Yes, damage for all of us exposed by eating poisons. … Want to see the bottom-line financially for Bayer/Monsanto for selling this abomination?

Then check it out online. Monstrously wonderful since the bottom-line is profit and plenty derives from their sickening products!

Meanwhile, guess who gets paid off financially for supporting Bayer and Monsanto? (I bet that she and her family pay the extra amount to eat organic crops.)

www.washingtontimes.com/…/hillary-clinton-gmo-support-monsanto-ties-spark-ba/

May 17, 2015 – Hillary’s agribusiness ties give rise to nickname in Iowa: ‘Bride of Frankenfood’. … Hillary Rodham Clinton’s ties to agribusiness giant Monsanto, and her advocacy for the industry’s genetically modified crops, have environmentalists in Iowa calling her “Bride of …

www.fooddemocracynow.org/…/hillary-s-monsanto-how-clinton-state-department-be...

After digging further, we’ve found more alarming Monsanto connections between Hillary Clinton and how she used her position as head of the State Department …

https://actions.sumofus.org/a/hillary-monsanto-lobbyist

Hillary Clinton is hiring Monsanto lawyers to help her become President. Jerry Crawford is a lobbyist for big agriculture in the American state of Iowa, and …

… and I utterly hate Bayer, now the parent company of Monsanto, with a passion. How not?

https://trofire.com › Corporate

Sep 16, 2016 – The Bayer corporation has successfully bid $66 billion to buy out chemical giant Monsanto, making these two corrupt organizations into one …

https://www.bloomberg.com/…/the-heroin-laced-history-behind-the-year-s-biggest-de...

Sep 14, 2016 – Bayer, Monsanto CEOs on Getting Deal Done. Two giants of the farming and chemical industries agreed to merge Wednesday in a $66 billion …

You think that Bayer machinations or the Clintons’s are done? Ha!

investmentwatchblog.com/clinton-scandal-you-may-not-have-heard-of-arkansas-priso...

May 18, 2016 – Clinton scandal you may not have heard of, “Arkansas Prison Blood … was the origin of the Bayer/Baxter HIV/Hep C infected blood conspiracy, …

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24785997

by L McHenry – ‎2014 – ‎Related articles

Account Res. 2014;21(6):389-400. doi: 10.1080/08989621.2014.882780. Blood money: Bayer’s inventory of HIV-contaminated blood products and third world …

https://trofire.com › Big Pharma

Apr 15, 2015 – In the 1980s, German-based pharmaceutical corporation Bayer, sold blood plasma treatments to patients with hemophilia, knowing the …

https://trofire.com › Big Pharma

Apr 15, 2015 – In the 1980s, German-based pharmaceutical corporation Bayer, sold blood plasma treatments to patients with hemophilia, knowing the …

▶ 3:18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cphkD-9NUe8

May 24, 2007 – Uploaded by steffyweffy777

Drugs company Bayer realized their product had been contaminated with … BAYER scandal – HIV …

Please do me a great favor if you live in a country that rejects Bayer and Monsanto like EU ones and Japan, as well as parts of India. Please just keep doing so.

It’s too late for the USA citizenry with our bodies loaded with pesticides that we urinate and evacuate in bowel movements to go back into our water supply to reinfect and sicken us. Yes, we live in the belly of the USA corporate beast and can’t find a way out of our affliction.

However, many of you reading this account don’t live here. So fight onward. Hold the destruction back from yourselves. Please don’t be like us as I want the best for you, you people, who I don’t personally know.

Protect yourselves. Please save your lands and water supplies, too, from this decimating abomination. Please don’t fail as we have already done here in our body contamination.

It’s too late for many of us here in the USA. Oh, yes, but you’re still safe for now. So keep it that way! I need you strong in our stead, please!

Live well, I hope, l in the face of us compromised others! I want the best for you even if it is largely too late for many of us already severely contaminated! (My goodness, this toxic garbage blows in our air, too, herein the USA!)

So please go forward to fight all-get-out. Do it for yourselves and do it for us, too — the us amongst you for which it is too late since we’ll revel in any successes that you manage to foist upward for common betterment despite that some of us are already heavily compromised!

… I really don’t think that my thinking is over the top. Look for yourself:

thepromiserevealed.com/vi-dm-pharmawater-philadelphia-drugs-tests-of-philadelphia...

Aug 9, 2015 – This is the final installment of the AP investigative story on Pharmawater (drugs found in our drinking water). Remember that this investigation is …

Influence of Glyphosate found in Roundup and other pesticides…..danger to all of us….

How Glyphosate Has Decimated the Medicinal Value of Food

http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2017/04/09/soil-microbes-intracellular-communication-affects-health.aspx?utm_source=dnl&utm_medium=email&utm_content=art1&utm_campaign=20170409Z1_UCM&et_cid=DM140297&et_rid=1961139613

If you have a way forward out of the nerve toxin conundrum or drugs problems that afflicts my USA, use it. Go all out.

I’ll revel in your successes, often hard won as I well know. I’ll smile as our own demise herein the USA has so many of us nerve damaged and otherwise comprised harmed. Yea for you as you continue to avoid our deep bodily harm!

Fight! Do it for our all!

Sally Dugman is a writer in MA, USA