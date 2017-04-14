Kashmiri Youth Tied In Front Of Army Jeep As Human Shield

A Kashmiri civilian is tied to an Indian army jeep as a human shield in Beerwa, Budgam area of Kashmir. The Indian army personnel on the top of the jeep is warning local Kashmiris of same fate if they pelt stones.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah has tweeted a photograph and a video, showing a Kashmiri youth tied by Indian Army in front of their jeep in Gundipora Beerwah area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

While expressing shock over the incident, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up ,

In another tweet, Omar wrote, “This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! Kashmir.

Apparently targeting Indian news channels for showing only one side of the coin, Omar in third tweet wrote, “I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I’m also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won’t generate the same anger. Let’s see channels going ballistic & having discussions with outraged panelists now. Probably not since “Kashmir is ours” hell with Kashmiris.”

Human Rights activist Khurram parvez whle reacting on this said , Palestine or Kashmir, the military tactics of using the human shields reveal how Israel and India, while dealing with hostile population increasingly don’t care about pretense of legitimacy. Since 1989 the phenomenon of using human shields in Kashmir continues unabated, he said .

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist