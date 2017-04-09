North East Indian Organisations Express Solidarity In Response To Discrimination And Assault Against African Nationalities

The undersigned students’ organisations and unions from North East India, would like to extend solidarity with people of African origin living in India and particularly those who were attacked in Greater Noida recently. We empathise with the violence, ordeals, and humiliation faced by Africans in India. We are distressed to learn of the ongoing situation, and denial of the Indian government to term the incident as racist is worrying. Various incidents of racism against people of African origin in India from the past are not isolated incidents, they stemmed from the deep rooted prejudice mindset of the majority of Indians. We condemn racial discrimination against anyone (particularly people of African origin) and caricatures people make by creating stereotypes like cannibalism and drug users/peddlers. These stereotypes are reflection of racist mindset which we, people from North East India are also at receiving end over and over again.

In this regards, we would like to highlight of what we make of our struggle against racism. Whenever we North-eastern people were racially discriminated, we see that nationalism fervour is being infused by stating that we don’t deserve to be discriminated when we are also Indian. Statement like this is misleading as racism is committed towards any people from other race irrespective of one’s citizenry of a nation. Racism cases from the past, and its dealing are far from convincing for instances Nido Tania case, and incident of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi where Africans were brutally assaulted.

We urge the Government of India to take appropriate steps and measures to address this issue. We believe that the first step towards addressing this issue, is to acknowledge the existence of racism. We also like to convey that the government and concerned authorities, and civil societies should continue to reach out to people of African origin and make their voices heard and involve them in any decision concerning their interests.

Lastly we would like to convey that we are in this together for common fight against racism. You are not alone in this fight, our support is with you and we will continue to resist the forces of racism.

In Solidarity-

All Bodo Students’ Union Arunachal Students’ Union, Delhi (ASUD) Concerned Faculties, St. Edmund’s College, Shillong Delhi Association of Manipur Muslim Students (DAMMS) Delhi Mizo Zirlai Pawl (Delhi Mizo Students’ Association) Foothills’ Study Circle, University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Manipur Society (HYMS) Kuki Students’ Organisation, Delhi & NCR Kuki Students’ Organisation, Mumbai Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) Meghalaya Students in Delhi Naga Students’ Union, Mumbai (NSUM) Naga Students’ Union Pune (NSUP) North East Students Association -JAMIA (NESA) North East Students, Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi North East Support Centre & Helpline North East Students, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai North East Students’ Forum (NESF), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi Northeast Solidarity, Bangalore North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union Tripura Students’ Forum, Delhi. (TSFD Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR), Meghalaya Raiot Webzine