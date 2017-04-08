And The Winner Is Raytheon

The attack on Syria is a violation of the U.S. Constitution, International Law, and the Geneva Convention. Why did President Trump make this disastrous decision? We may never know why. BUT we do know that the decision was not made to protect those ‘beautiful little babies’. No U.S. president in recent history has ever placed any value on the lives of babies, children, or any other civilians. Remember Madeleine Albright saying that the deaths of 500,000 Iraqi children were ‘worth it’. U.S. Policy is so devoid of any compassion that it dehumanizes those we kill and refers to them as “collateral damage”.

When Trump says he did it to protect babies, we need to ask which babies. The babies starving to death in Somalia, the babies we kill with drones, the babies in Yemen, the babies who drown while escaping a war zone, the Palestinian babies, the babies who are refugees that we will not allow in our country. No, President Trump does not care about the beautiful babies. That is not why he used Tomahawk Missiles in Syria.

So what are the real reasons? We may never know for sure but there are some possibilities. Some may theorize that this decision is the result of Trump’s ingestion of Propecia, a drug designed to prevent baldness. This is a drug with dangerous psychological side effects.

“… side effects such as erectile dysfunction, decreased sexual drive, problems with orgasms, shrinking and painful genitals, even some neurological problems, such as depression, anxiety and mental fogginess …”. ABC NEWS

Another theory is that the decision was made by Jared Kushner, and Daddy Trump did not want to displease Ivanka. It looks like the White House has been turned over to the Katzenjammer Kids.

The best theory might be that Trump has been down in the polls. Waging war is a guarantee of raising his poll numbers. US citizens always support war and the Commander-in-chief. It is a never-fail strategy… works every time.

We can only guess why the decision was made. There are many unknowns. No one knows for sure who used the Sarin gas. By whom and when was it supplied ? In the past, Sy Hersh has implicated Hillary Clinton.

http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/04/28/seymour-hersh-hillary-approved-sending-libya-sarin-syrian-rebels.html

So, once more Trump pulls a fast one on the citizens. Winning feels good. Trump wins. Raytheon wins. Babies of the world, you lose.

Unintended consequences are in our future. WW3 is now just a little more likely. The Doomsday Clock is ticking…………………

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/apr/07/tomahawk-missile-weapon-of-deadly-precision-comes-back-to-fore-in-syria

