Due to continuous rain and snow, two passengers went missing after a cab plunged into river in Dandipora Kokernag area of Islamabad district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle in which eight passengers were travelling from Kokernag to Larnoo, plunged into Nalla Brangi, said SHO Larnoo, while talking with Counter currents. Six people were rescued with the help of locals. However, he confirmed that two persons, including driver of the cab are missing. The police officer identified the driver as Riyaz Ahmad Awan, 30 from Cherry Larnoo. Another person is yet to be identified.

Reports said that the massive rainfall is still continuing leading to surged discharge in all the rivulets and the streams. The major tributories of Jhelum in south Kashmir are witnessing massive water levels and it has already added up to the overall water level of Jhelum. At Sangam, the main river of Kashmir is closer to danger mark. While the alarm has been sounded, the officials will declare it as a flood once the danger mark is crossed.

Locals said that traffic has thinned in the belt especially in areas which have weak bridges and culverts. In 2014 floods, the floods decimated a series of bridges, mostly on Veshaw.

Police in a statement said that its men are on high alert to meet any possible challenge and eventuality and has established emergency control rooms in all the districts of the valley to provide help to the people in need.

These control Rooms will remain open 24×7, police said, incase of any help or assistance needed,people are advised to call 100 .

The water level in Jhelum at Sangam and Ram Munshibagh in south and central Kashmir has touched 19.70ft and 17.70 ft respectively. The water is flowing above alarm levels at both the places.

A renowned social activist Idrees-ul-haq said Counter Currents , The Government should clear its stand on dredging of River Jhelum , In which Around Rs 46 crore project was awarded to Kolkata-based dredging firm which has extracted the sand only , leaving slit behind. He further added, We are still at the verge of Flood like situation, seems It has proved nothing more than the mockery of our sentiments.

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist. He can be reached at suhailmir125@gmail.com