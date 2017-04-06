Kashmir’s Stone Pelters Are Fighting For A Cause: Farooq Abdullah

Former Chief Minister and Supremo of National Conference (NC) Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday come out in support of stone pelters in Kashmir and lashed out at the Modi government.

Former CM , Farooq Abdullah Who is also contesting the by-election to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat as the joint candidate of opposition National Conference and Congress.

While reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s recent statement asking youth to choose between “terrorism and tourism”, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the youth pelting stones on government forces are “sacrificing lives” for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

“Youth who are pelting stones have nothing to do with tourism. I want to tell PM Modi that tourism is our lifeline, but the stone pelter has nothing to do with tourism. He will starve to death but he is pelting stones for the sake of nation. They are sacrificing lives so that a solution can be found to Kashmir issue.

He further said if India and Pakistan cannot resolve their issues, then America should come forward and facilitate as third party to resolve issues between the two countries.

The NC president said it is not a fight between parties like PDP and NC, it is a fight to defeat communal forces and to protect secularism.

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist. He can be reached at suhailmir125@gmail.com