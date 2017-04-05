A nude man walked on the street

He was arrested

And forcefully covered

With clothes against his choice.

The second time he tried the same

He was put in a mental asylum.

He came out and protested

With full clothes on

He was arrested again.

They told him `This is a democracy’

You can wear your clothes

But you can not protest.

He came out and started writing

He got death threats.

Then he started making films

And the censor board cut the film

From beginning to end.

The only shot left in the film

Was the shot of the censor certificate.

Then he put a noose around his neck

And tried to jump.

And he was arrested again.

Then he thought he should have a drink

And all the bars were closed.

They told him get married and you will be fine’

Then he just asked them this: Will it cover my nudity?’

K.P. Sasi is a film maker. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com