A nude man walked on the street
He was arrested
And forcefully covered
With clothes against his choice.
The second time he tried the same
He was put in a mental asylum.
He came out and protested
With full clothes on
He was arrested again.
They told him `This is a democracy’
You can wear your clothes
But you can not protest.
He came out and started writing
He got death threats.
Then he started making films
And the censor board cut the film
From beginning to end.
The only shot left in the film
Was the shot of the censor certificate.
Then he put a noose around his neck
And tried to jump.
And he was arrested again.
Then he thought he should have a drink
And all the bars were closed.
They told him
get married and you will be fine’Will it cover my nudity?’
Then he just asked them this:
K.P. Sasi is a film maker. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com
Once there was a king
Who issued a death warrant to his tailor
If he does not make him a dress that is unique
In the whole world
The tailor thought and thought
And came to the king and said ,
” My lord! I shall stitch a dress that is unique
First spread the orders to your subjects
That they should not comment on your dress loudly
Else they would be hanged for treason
The tailor promptly came to the king and undressed him
And made him ‘ wear’ the dress he has stitched saying
” This dress is visible only to the virtuous”
The next day the king rode through his kingdom on horse
Everyone saw him but did not utter a word
But, a boy saw him and exclaimed, ” king is nude! He is undressed!’
The king saw himself ashamed !
‘ Hawah mein hum sub nange Hain ‘ ( we are all naked in the air) !!
Truth is naked…It fears no one.
The rulers camouflage Truth by dressing it in various ways..
But truth remains like naked fire glowing despite any attempt
By anyone
This story might have been told and retold many times by many writers and story- tellers but it has a great value , especially in modern times where false information, fake news and majoritarianism is on the rise deceiving guillable public by propaganda
Thanks for the poem ..! Inspires others to try …Albeit not that perfectly and emotionally expressed by the author