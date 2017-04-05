There are no breaking news at the moment

Nudity

in Arts/Literature by April 5, 2017
Cornish Pagan & Male Nude Art Sculpture created in Cornwall (UK) by British Artist Malcolm Lidbury http://www.malenudesculpture.blogspot.com. Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.
A nude man walked on the street
He was arrested
And forcefully covered
With clothes against his choice.

The second time he tried the same
He was put in a mental asylum.
He came out and protested
With full clothes on
He was arrested again.
They told him `This is a democracy’
You can wear your clothes
But you can not protest.

He came out and started writing
He got death threats.
Then he started making films
And the censor board cut the film
From beginning to end.
The only shot left in the film
Was the shot of the censor certificate.

Then he put a noose around his neck
And tried to jump.
And he was arrested again.

Then he thought he should have a drink
And all the bars were closed.
They told him get married and you will be fine’
Then he just asked them this:Will it cover my nudity?’

K.P. Sasi is a film maker. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com

  1. K SHESHU BABU says:
    April 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Once there was a king
    Who issued a death warrant to his tailor
    If he does not make him a dress that is unique
    In the whole world

    The tailor thought and thought
    And came to the king and said ,
    ” My lord! I shall stitch a dress that is unique
    First spread the orders to your subjects
    That they should not comment on your dress loudly
    Else they would be hanged for treason

    The tailor promptly came to the king and undressed him
    And made him ‘ wear’ the dress he has stitched saying
    ” This dress is visible only to the virtuous”

    The next day the king rode through his kingdom on horse
    Everyone saw him but did not utter a word
    But, a boy saw him and exclaimed, ” king is nude! He is undressed!’
    The king saw himself ashamed !

    ‘ Hawah mein hum sub nange Hain ‘ ( we are all naked in the air) !!
    Truth is naked…It fears no one.
    The rulers camouflage Truth by dressing it in various ways..
    But truth remains like naked fire glowing despite any attempt
    By anyone

    This story might have been told and retold many times by many writers and story- tellers but it has a great value , especially in modern times where false information, fake news and majoritarianism is on the rise deceiving guillable public by propaganda

  2. K SHESHU BABU says:
    April 5, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Thanks for the poem ..! Inspires others to try …Albeit not that perfectly and emotionally expressed by the author

