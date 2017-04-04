South Sudan “Rebels” And The CIA; Show Me The Money!

For going on 3 years now a “rebel army” of some 20,000 South Sudanese soldiers have been fighting to overthrow the Salva Kiir government without any visible means of support. The government has oil revenues and aid funds but the “rebels” (and their propaganda arm in the west) have not been asked by anyone in the international media to “show me the money”.

Why? Maybe the recent kidnapping of Chinese oil company workers as a part of the “rebels” demand that China abandon its only oil field in Africa in Sudan. which can best be described as a blow struck on behalf of the “US National Interest”, for the USA is the ONLY party that benefits by the South Sudanese civil war.

Getting China out of African energy is why the CIA is picking up the tab for this most savage series of tribal based ethnic cleansing and massacres, to the tune of over $300 million and counting. Where else could this kind of off the books cash be coming from?

Do the math, 20,000 under arms at salaries starting at $300 a month and then add food, supplies, fuel, ammunition etc and you get a monthly nut of close to $10 million, over a $100 million a year and this for years now.

Show me the money! is the golden rule and why isn’t anyone asking this question when it comes to the South Sudan civil war? Who else could it be but the CIA that these “rebels” are getting their blood money from?

Thomas C. Mountain is an independent journalist in Eritrea who has been covering Sudan since 2003. See thomascmountain on Facebook or best contact him at thomascmountain at g mail dot com