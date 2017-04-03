Grenade Attack At Nowhatta, Srinagar : Policeman Killed, Around A Dozen Personnel Injured

One policeman named Shamin Ahmad was killed while around a dozen injured after unidentified gunmen lobbed a grenade at a joint party of police and paramilitary CRPF in Nowhatta area of Srinagar downtown Sunday evening.

“Constable Shamim Ahmad was killed in the grenade attack,” Police said.

The police constable and other injured policemen were rushed to hospital for treatment but Ahmad succumbed to injuries while other policemen are being treated.

Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the grenade attack on Government Forces in Nowhatta

In an emailed statement, the spokesman of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen said that its cadres carried out the attack by hurling grenade on Government Forces in Nowhatta .

Mir Suhail is a Srinagar based journalist. He can be reached at suhailmir125@gmail.com