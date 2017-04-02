Tell Me How Long  Have I To Wait For A Peaceful Kashmir?

The each death on the streets of Kashmir resonate the belief that Kashmir once called paradise on earth has become a lost paradise on earth. The streets are witness to blood oozing out from warm bodies.The place of encounter sites reiterates the support and desire to live in a peaceful Kashmir. The brutal killings of innocent people on the streets of Kashmirhave culminated a sense of loss in the minds of the people. The hegemonic state does not shy away from coercion, intimidation, threats, and ruthless unleashing of violence against people. Such a vicarious structure has paralysed not only the peace in Kashmir but it also has weakened the development in Kashmir. The economic development over the decades has worsened since the region is simmering in theconflict.

The attacks on the army personals were a common phenomenon to be seen in Kashmir but attacks on the families of police officers is something new in the politically charged ambiance of Kashmir. Such attacks have contributed in making prognostications about the civil war situation in Kashmir. Such a situation along with killing of innocent people has led to poor development in the region. This situation along with vulnerable political ambiance, an intricate political history needs a strong independent architecture of developmental accomplishments, which would survive as the perfect apotheosis of the collective Kashmiri reminiscence of agony and infirmity, of death and disappearance, of pain and protest. The economy of the state subordinated to political considerations has distorted in this process. This distorted nature of economy on one hand and decline of socially purposive politics on other has serious consequences on Kashmir.

The Story of economic development in Kashmir is pathetic; neither the wealth of the ‘nation’ nor the youth are contributing to the economic development. The thinking of young generation in Kashmir is paralyzed by the combined effects of the political imbroglio, the high rate of unemployment, the police recklessness, that in turn have been contributing to the vile quandary of today’s youth in Kashmir. Growing up in the shadows of conflict, the people in Kashmir are witness to many baffling narratives that are engraved in their minds of people apparently forever. It has emotionally- paralyzed minds of youth to make them feel insecure about their future because of struggling economy, stunted agriculture and distressed industrial sector in the region.

The two political parties with verydiscordant ideologies announced the formation of a “popularly” elected government (March 2015) in Jammu and Kashmir and after reportedly agreeing to a common minimum programme. PDP’s supremo Mufti Muhammad sayeed had dubbed the PDP-BJP alliance as the meeting of “North Pole and South Pole”.“We have to merge North Pole and South Pole,” he said after taking oath as CM of J&K” “We want to make this alliance a turning point. We want to do justice for all people.“Nevertheless, people voted for Mr Mufti, it was to keep the BJP out of the state not to make it a partner in power.The question here is where is the idea of justice which mufti sahib was taking about?

However the moot question is to what extent this alliance proved fruitful, as this fracturedmandate also repeated the reminiscence as both the parties talking according their regional aspirations. The BJP-PDP alliance has contributed to fractured notion of development in Kashmir. The 2016 killings and heavy use of pellet guns have already alienated people of Kashmir. By associating with BJP- PDP has put its political future at stake. One really wonders what happens to juicy portfolios of BJP-PDP alliance. The both parties are successfully deluding the people in Kashmir. This unholy alliance has contributed to bolstering national consciousness among the people of Kashmir. The alliance has failed to address the alienation of people.Such a political situation reflects the fractured notion of politics in Kashmir.

The state with its mighty powerful apparatus is hell bent upon muzzling the dissent in the region.Dissent in any form is seen as poisonous to nationalism discourse of Indian state. The political uncertainty as result of uncertain peace has targeted children who are caught up in conflict in which they are not merely bystanders, but direct targets.Many examples reiterate this point.Some fall victim to a general blitzkrieg against civilians while others die as part of premeditated killings.The heavy crackdowns and search operations of army have given the notion of nineties returning to valley. The people in Kashmir grow up with violence as a constant part of their daily lives since nineties.In this long shadow of conflict and high politics of ‘Unfinished business’ it is important to understand the need for investment in peace building process and socio-economic development in Kashmir.

Amid this entire political situation in Kashmir, one wonders the future of India’s stance in Kashmir. Should India work more on the minds of people to delay the revolution in Kashmir or should it prepare itself to address the Kashmir issue. What makes us think on these lines is the present notion of India in minds of Kashmiri people. The idea of India in the minds of people is hardly respected. The amount of hatred against Indian occupation is reflected through the graffiti’s on the walls. The streets are witness to violence unleashed on youth of Kashmir. The post Burhan spell in Kashmir has already encouraged educated and conscious youth to take up arms. The recent attacks on the police make us think about the possibility of civil war like situation in Kashmir. Amid all these concerns shouldn’t the bilateral talks between the two states resume? Should it be not seen as political emergency to address the Kashmir issue as remarkable amount of Indian GDP is spent on crafting plans and policies to linger the Kashmir issue.Till that time comes let us wish good sense prevails and less people die on the streets of Kashmir.

Khan Arif is a Research Scholar in centre for history and cultural studies Jamia Millia Islamia. He can be reached at karif2172@gmail.com