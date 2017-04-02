Death Penalty/Life Sentence For Cow Slaughter: For RSS/BJP Charity Does Not Begin At Home

Gujarat Assembly on March 31, 2017 passed a new law on cow-slaughter. Anybody involved in this would be awarded life sentence. Next day, in order to outdo Vijay Rupani, CM of Gujarat, the CM of Chattisgarh, Raman Singh announced that anybody found doing it would be hanged. These two chief ministers, if they are serious in revering mother cow, must ask RSS/BJP to begin this process in Goa, Manipur and Arunachal where despite RSS/BJP governments beef is officially available. The rulers there should be tried hanged or imprisoned for life.

Since RSS/BJP are committed to undo wrongs done to Hinduism in the past, they should declare Swami Vivekananda a liar, who while speaking at the Shakespeare Club, Pasadena, California,USA on 2

February 1900 on the theme of ‘Buddhistic India’ told the gathering: “You will be astonished if I tell you that, according to old ceremonials, he is not a good Hindu who does not eat beef. On certain occasions, he must sacrifice a bull and eat it.”

[SwamiVivekananda, The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda, vol 3, (Calcutta: Advaita Ashram, 1997), p. 536].

A great expert of ancient India, C. Kunhan Raja who while contributing to the series ‘Vedic Culture’ for Ramakrishna Mission established by Swami Vivekananda wrote: “The Vedic Aryans,

including the Brahmanas, ate fish, meat and even beef. A distinguished guest

was honoured with beef served at a meal. Although the Vedic Aryans ate beef,

milch cows were not killed. One of the words that designated cow was aghnya

(what shall not be killed). But a guest was a goghna (one for whom a cow is

killed). It is only bulls, barren cows and calves that were killed.” [The Cultural Heritage of India, vol 1, The Ramakrishna

Mission, Calcutta, 1993, p. 217]

Moreover, Dr. BR Ambedkar based on exclusively Vedic original sources wrote an amazing piece, ‘Did Hindus Never Eat Beef?’ [http://www.countercurrents.org/ambedkar050315.htm] which proved conclusively that beef was part and parcel of the Vedic life.

Such writings must be banned immediately and the writers must be tried for blasphemy posthumously. The Sanskrit word ‘goghna’ must be removed from the Sanskrit vocabulary.

Unfortunately, India is witnessing a bizarre reality; RSS/BJP feels that they can fool all the people, all the times. If they do not do take action against those who proved that beef was consumed in Vedic India, we will have to alter the proverb, charity begins at home to CHARITY DOES NOT BEGIN AT HOME!

Shamsul Islam is a retired Professor of University of Delhi.Email: notoinjustice@gmail.com

For some of S. Islam’s writings in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, Urdu & Gujarati see the following link:

http://du-in.academia.edu/ShamsulIslam

Facebook: shams shamsul

Twitter: @shamsforjustice