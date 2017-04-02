A lunatic is on the loose

All chains are broken

No medicine will affect him

Electric shocks will make him laugh

All stones on him will bounce back

A lunatic is on the loose.

One hundred and fifty died

With an overnight order

Millions suffered

With an overnight whisper

With corporate and media backing

We will hear the whisper again

A lunatic is on the loose

Now we have heard the whisper again

That India may change

Its no-first use-nuclear policy

It is enough for counter lunatics

To convert sanity into lunacy

To transform the meanings

Of `peace and harmony’.

A lunatic is on the loose

NIMHANS and AIIMS cannot cure

Any conscious political lunacy

Gods in the sky may move far above

Fearing the threat of radiation

Unable to watch the blood spill

On the bodies of innocent children

With breakfasts and dinners

Filled with nuclear radiation

With cancer and down syndrome

In every smell of wind and water.

An arrival of the end of generations.

A lunatic is on the loose

If you try to prevent him

They would say: `You are the lunatic!’

Words of sanity

Are toilet papers

Words of power and money

Become temples of worship

A lunatic is on the loose

All chains are broken

No medicine will affect him

Electric shocks will make him laugh

All stones will bounce back.

Seated on top our heads

With tonnes of excretion

Dripping on our faces and lips

With thousands of paid trolls and media

Making us believe it is for social good

Making us demand: `Give us more’

A lunatic is on the loose !

So, clean your face

For the sake of our children

And for those who are yet to be born

Straighten your spines

To spit voices from our hearts

To say loud and clear: `Enough is Enough!’

A time will come

When sanity will rule

What we lose

Will become poetry of the future

The lost memories

Will become text books of history

A lunatic is on the loose.

And everything that goes up

Will collapse with a great thud

A time will come

Of sanity and wisdom

To separate truth from lies

It is just a walk

Between winter and spring !

(With apologies to all genuine lunatics in the world)

K.P. Sasi is a film maker. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com