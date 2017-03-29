Which Was Propaganda, Which Was News Reporting?

Compare:

Russian TV covered hundreds of thousands Yemenese protesting U.S.-Saud’s Bombs.

versus:

http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/327-jared-kushner-to-tell-senate-intel-committee-about-contacts-with-russian-bank-meet-leah-the-overcomer-a-young-girl-who-is-inspiring-the-world/ (at 11:11-13:11)

U.S. TV covered 8,000 Russians protesting Vladimir Putin’s government.

If they’re both propaganda, then which was more honest, more news that was really worth covering? Both were about foreign affairs, but which was more important, more worthy of being included in an evening’s news-cast?

An anonymous blogger noted the contrasting coverage:

“Neither the New York Times nor the Washington Post reported the million strong rally. Both though reported widely an 8,000 strong demonstration in Moscow led by the ultra-nationalist anti-semitic racist Alexey Navalny (vid). Navalny, who polls less than 1% in Russia, is their great and groundless hope to replace the Russian President Putin.”

So, maybe there was a U.S.-government propaganda-reason for making the Navalny molehill seem like a major political event, but was there also a U.S.-government propaganda-reason for the American press’s non-coverage of the million people in Yemen which urged the U.S. and Saudi governments, “Please stop bombing and starving us!” and for those million people being hidden from (not heard and seen by) the American public?

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.