Life frightens me often
Death does not.
Dead men do not frighten me
I am ready to join any crowd
Every second night I celebrate with the dead
Playing cards and singing songs
Discussing about life that doesn’t matter
Waking up is a curse.
And life frightens me
Death does not.
Silence in life frightens me
Streets filled with walking corpses
In the prisons of their own minds
Sealed lips of the teachers
Knowledge not to be known
Feelings that are not felt
The smell of death on the living
The sound of breath of the dead
Vultures around the living
Cooking food on the funeral pyre
Life frightens me
But death does not.
And I am frightened
About the pretentious dead breathing
But death does not frighten me
Silence in the graves frighten me
The graves do not frighten me
Life does.
And when the dead bodies do not wake up
I keep telling myself
That it is safer to get drunk
On the silence of the graves.
K.P. Sasi is a film maker and political activist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com
thanks for the nice creation. many share your pains.
Truly, ‘ men die but once’ !
Living in torture waiting for death
Is more ‘ tortuous ‘ than death itself
Living with pallet gun wounds
Living with raped bodies draped in blood
Living on death rolls waiting for elusive justice
Is more difficult, painful and sorrowful
Than a ‘ one- stroke ‘ death
And yet, living for people
In the overcrowded cells
To bring a better tomorrow
Is more valuable than death ..!
Thanks for emotional poem ..!!