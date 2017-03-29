Life frightens me often

Death does not.

Dead men do not frighten me

I am ready to join any crowd

Every second night I celebrate with the dead

Playing cards and singing songs

Discussing about life that doesn’t matter

Waking up is a curse.

And life frightens me

Death does not.

Silence in life frightens me

Streets filled with walking corpses

In the prisons of their own minds

Sealed lips of the teachers

Knowledge not to be known

Feelings that are not felt

The smell of death on the living

The sound of breath of the dead

Vultures around the living

Cooking food on the funeral pyre

Life frightens me

But death does not.

And I am frightened

About the pretentious dead breathing

But death does not frighten me

Silence in the graves frighten me

The graves do not frighten me

Life does.

And when the dead bodies do not wake up

I keep telling myself

That it is safer to get drunk

On the silence of the graves.

K.P. Sasi is a film maker and political activist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com