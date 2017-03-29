African Students In India Demand Protection

The Association of African students in India is calling on the government of India to taking concrete steps to protect the lives and properties of all African students in India, and especially in Uttar Pradesh following the recent false allegations laid on five Nigerian students.

We are tired of the appeasement and promises made by the Indian government and therefore we will be taking stringent actions.

Failure to secure the lives of African students and to ensure maximum security in areas were African students live, we will write to African Union to cut all bi-lateral trade with India. We will ensure that all the local media houses in our respective countries get details of the growing racism which African students are facing in India. We will ensure that a detailed report on the barbaric racism African students are facing in India is sent to the high levels of all African governments and heads of state. We will ask African students in our respective countries to stop making India their study destination with immediate effect. We will call for a nationwide protest inviting all international media houses.

Samuel T. Jack

President (AASI)