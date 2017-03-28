POSCO Withdraws, But Repression Must Stop, Land Must Be Returned

As you may know from the media about recent the statement by Odisha’s Industry Minister, Devi Prasad Mishra that “POSCO confirmed the withdrawal of its project by requesting the Odisha government to take back the land transferred in its name”. We strongly believe this is not just a victory for our people but also the victory for the all the peasants, fisher folks, forest dwellers who are democratically fighting to protect their land, livelihood and environment. This is a victory against false propaganda, intimidation, false cases and threats of forcible eviction. This is a victory against the invasion by a global capitalist giant like POSCO in partnership with the Central and State Governments. Since this Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project was the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) investment in this country, it has to be treated as a symbol of struggle against globalization and India’s freedom.

We sincerely convey our thanks to all activists, organizations, people’s movements, progressive intellectuals, like minded Political Parties, media and concerned individuals who have extended support to our struggle.

We strongly condemn the Odisha government’s decision that land acquired and transferred to POSCO will be kept in the Land Bank. The statement of Odisha’s Industry Minister, Devi Prasad Mishra in the Assembly of Odisha that “Steps are being taken for fencing the land by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO)”. This is illegal, undemocratic, anti-peasants, and unwarranted. The Odisha government must follow the Supreme Court decision on the pattern of Singur where land of farmers acquired by Tata’s Nano plant in West Bengal was returned to them.

The government of Odisha must respect the unanimous resolution by Dhinkia Gram Sabha ( Panchayat level assembly of adult members) i.e. on 18th of October 2012 , where more than 2000 people participated in the meeting and resolved that the land used for betel vine cultivation is clearly under the rights provided to the Gram Sabha under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Claims on the forest lands approved and recommended by the Palli Sabhas of villages (Dhinkia, Govindpur…) are still pending for recognition and no step has been taken to recognize their rights. We are strongly determined to reoccupy our farm lands and reconstruct our vineyards for the cultivation of betel leaves.

Over the last 12 years, our villagers have had to pay a heavy price for their peaceful opposition to the project in order to protect our habitat for future generations. We were subjected to indiscriminate brutal repression. Four persons have been killed and many injured in clashes. Several leaders of the movement have been jailed multiple times. Till now more than 2000 warrants have been issued against the people and more than 400 false cases against both men and women have been registered at the Kujang police station since 2005. There have been also multiple instances where police and the goons supported by POSCO have unleashed a reign of terror in the area. Till today, many villagers cannot come out of their villages even for their hospitalization, due to the threat of arrests. This approach of false arrest and intimidation by the government only perpetuates injustice and ruins the democratic fabric of our country.

In the year 2012, The district administration of Jagatsinghpur along with the Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha ( IDCO) had chopped down the over 1,70,000 trees in our nearby villages for the benefit of a private company like POSCO. The trees like mangroves, cashew nut, betel vines, fruit bearing trees and casuarinas forest. In 1999 Super Cyclone, our villages were not devastated by nature’s fury as the green cover and sand dunes protected us from the surging tidal waves, whereas more than 10,000 persons perished in the nearby Kujang and Earasama blocks of Jagatsinghpur district . After cutting the trees, our villages became perpetually vulnerable to the cyclones. Though, it’s impossible to substitute the natural forest, we strongly demand that the government must pay compensation to our villagers who are depending on these trees for their livelihoods and start massive plantation of eco friendly trees in our nearby villages.

We demand the government of Odisha to

Compensation on humanitarian grounds to the families of the deceased and widow who were killed in the bomb blast and proper medical help for the injured person. Return the land taken from our villagers immediately to their owners without taking any pretext. Recognize our claims on rights over forest land as per FRA 2006. Withdrawal of all fabricated and false cases against our villagers and activists. Compensation to the persons whose beetle vines were destroyed by the government.

Prashant Paikray

Spokesperson,

POSCO Pratirodh Sangram Samiti

E-Mail – prashantpaikray@gmail.com

M- 09437571547