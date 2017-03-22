Over 14 Million Americans Will Die Preventably Under A 2-Term Trump Administration

A remorselessly neoliberal, climate change-denying and anti-science Trump aims to slash science, technology, international aid, and medical research funding in favour of extra funding for the military and nuclear terrorism. 30 Americans are predicted to die from terrorism in America in the next 8 years but over 14 million Americans will die preventably under a US- and world-threatening 2-term Trump regime. US aid will be slashed to $20 billion pa for an impoverished world. Meanwhile corporate Mainstream media resolutely ignore the Awful Truth.

It has been estimated that 1.67 million Americans died preventably out of a US population of 319 million in 2014 [1]. In the middle of a 2-term Trump presidency the American population will be about 336 million (UN Population Division, 2015 Revision of World Population Prospects) so we can estimate that about 1.67 million x 336 million/319 million = 1.76 million Americans will die preventably each year under a 2-term Trump presidency, or about 14 million in total. However deadly, anti-science Trump policies, as expertly analysed by the world’s leading scientific journal Science [2], are set to increase this carnage i.e. over 14 million Americans will die preventably under a 2-term American-killing Trump administration.

In stark contrast, 53 Americans were killed by terrorists in America in the 14 years after 9-11, this yielding an estimate of 53 terrorist deaths/14 years = 3.8 terrorism deaths per year [1, 3]. Using this empirical data, we can predict about 3.8 terrorism deaths per year x 8 years = 30 American terrorism deaths in America during a 2-term Trump presidency. Yet Trump has used the prospect of American terrorism deaths as a trumped-up terror hysteria argument for a massive shift of Federal funding and support away from life-saving science (that might lessen the carnage of 14 million preventable American deaths) and instead to the military, advanced weapons, nuclear terrorism, climate criminal fossil fuel exploitation and huge tax breaks for unrestrained, terracidal neoliberal capitalism.

(A). Mainstream lying by omission over American preventable deaths and horrendous Indigenous deaths in US wars.

It is estimated that there will be about 30 American terrorism deaths versus well over 14 million preventable American deaths in a 2-term Trump presidency. However American Mainstream media are endlessly excited by trumped-up terror hysteria over a miniscule 30 terrorism deaths in the next 8 years while resolutely ignoring the prospect of well over 14 million preventable American deaths in a 2-term Trump presidency. This must surely be one of the most outrageous examples of what leading German Nazis described as “the Big Lie” [4].

Thus the democratically-elected Nazi dictator Adolph Hitler (helped to power by Republican war criminal George W. Bush’s grandfather, the late US senator Prescott Bush, who was closely linked as a company director to companies backing the rise of Nazism in Germany [5]) is credited with first enunciating the notion of the Big Lie in his book “Main Kampf”: “All this was inspired by the principle—which is quite true within itself—that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying” [4].

Hitler’s propaganda master-mind Joseph Goebbels had a slightly different take on the Big Lie: “The essential English leadership secret does not depend on particular intelligence. Rather, it depends on a remarkably stupid thick-headedness. The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big, and stick to it. They keep up their lies, even at the risk of looking ridiculous” [4].

Napoleon famously declared that “History is a set of lies that people have agreed upon” [6] but that exquisitely truthful, Napoleonic era, English novelist Jane Austen had evidently swallowed the lies of the English Establishment when in her novel “Northanger Abbey” (unpublished in her lifetime) she has the heroine, Miss Catherine Morland, reproved for her suspicions of wrongdoing by her “lover” , Henry Tilney: “If I understand you rightly, you have formed a surmise of such horror as I have hardly words to -. Dear Miss Morland, consider the dreadful nature of the suspicions you have entertained. What have you been judging from? Remember the country and the age in which we live. Remember that we are English, that we are Christians. Consult your own understanding, your own sense of the probable, your own observation of what is passing around you. Does our education prepare us for such atrocities? Do our laws connive at them? Could they be perpetrated without being known, in a country like this, where social and literary intercourse is on such a footing, where every man is surrounded by a neighbourhood of voluntary spies, and where roads and newspapers lay everything open? Dearest Miss Morland, what ideas have you been admitting?” [7]. Appallingly, the answers to Henry Tilney’s questions in today’s age of lying corporate media are “Yes, yes and yes!” [8-12].

American Mainstream media have an entrenched culture of “manufacturing consent” [13] , censoring, lying by commission and, most critically, of egregious lying by omission [8-12]. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate) [12]. Nevertheless, some American and Western journalists – most notably outstanding, anti-racist Jewish journalists – have surfaced from the Mainstream “swamp” to inform the masses and “speak truth to power” . Thus anti-racist Jewish American journalist Stone I.F. Stone in “The Secret History of the Korean War” used Mainstream sources to reveal the horrendous actuality of an American imperialist war [14], a war in which, as revealed decades later by anti-racist Jewish Canadian scholar Michel Chossudovsky, 28% of the North Korean population were killed by US bombing [15].

Anti-racist Jewish American journalist Seymour Hersh won a Pullitzer Prize for exposing the cover-up of the Mylai Massacre (about 500 Vietnamese civilians massacred by US forces in 1968) [16, 17] . Recently, Seymour Hersh condemned the Obama Administration story of having extra-judicially killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan as being almost comprehensively false [18], but was criticized by outstanding American humanitarian commentator, Dr Paul Craig Roberts, for accepting the Obama claim that Osama bin Laden had actually been killed in the 2011 US operation [19].

Anti-racist Jewish American writer William Blum (author of “Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions Since World War 2”, “Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower” [20], “West-Bloc Dissident: A Cold War Memoir”, “Freeing the World to Death: Essays on the American Empire” and the ongoing series of cogent essays on violent US imperialism called “The Anti-Empire Report” ) was scathing about Mainstream deception of US voters over endless US war crimes (2012): “As somebody once said, the United States doesn’t need a third party. It needs a second party… How many voters does it take to change a light bulb? None. Because voters can’t change anything… I can offer no solution to stopping the imperial beast other than this: Educate yourself and as many others as you can, raising their political and ideological consciousness, providing them with the factual ammunition and arguments needed to sway others, increasing the number of those in the opposition until it raises the political price for those in power, until it reaches a critical mass” [21].

Anti-racist Jewish Canadian scholar and editor of Global Research, Professor Michel Chossudovsky, has similar clarity about the serial war criminal American Empire, noting that “Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and now Syria are but a sequence of stops on a global roadmap of permanent war that also swings through Iran. Russia and China are the terminal targets” [21]. Anti-racist Jewish French writer Emmanuel Todd, who famously predicted the end of the Soviet Union, predicted the end of the American Empire while warning that many would die in the imperial death throes. Emmanuel Todd’s “After the Empire. The breakdown of the American Order” (2002) [22] explores American “exceptionalism” that has enabled the brutal creation of a global American Empire. Emmanuel Todd has criticized the neo-fascist Islamophobic terror hysteria sweeping France and the rest of the US Alliance that ignores horrendous crimes of the US Alliance and promotes more such US Alliance crimes in the Muslim world from West Africa to South East Asia [23, 24].

Successive American governments claim to be leading a global fight of Western civilization against Muslim extremists but the Awful Truth is that American governments lie and that in reality a pro-One Percenter, religious fundamentalist-dominated, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-perverted America has an appalling record of supporting and exciting religious fundamentalist rebels (jihadis) against modern, secular regimes in Muslim countries with the collateral trashing of democracy, women’s rights, and children’s rights [25]. The greatest crime of the jihadis, whether US backed or not, is that their barbarism is used as an excuse for vastly more deadly US Alliance state terrorism. An anti-racist Jewish Hungarian-origin Australian who is haunted by the WW2 Jewish Holocaust that killed all but a dozen of his wider family, I have written endlessly as a humanitarian and out of an inescapable moral obligation about the ever-increasing horrendous death toll in the US Alliance War on Muslims. However Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes of the US, US lackey Australia and the US Alliance are almost totally silent about the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [26-29] . Thus for the Sanctions and Occupation period of 1990-2011, under-5 infant deaths in Iraq totalled 2.0 million, avoidable deaths from deprivation totalled 2.9 million, violent deaths totalled 1.7 million, and refugees totalled 5-6 million [27, 29]. Yet Google searches for the terms “Iraqi infant deaths” and “9-11” total 900 and 276 million, respectively – damning evidence of Mainstream lying by omission, genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring, noting that genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because the latter at least allow for public debate.

In 1996, well before the post-9-11 invasion of Iraq in 2003, anti-racist Jewish American journalist Lesley Stahl famously asked US Ambassador to the UN (and later US Secretary of State) Madeleine Albright about deadly UN sanctions against Iraq on a “60 Minutes” segment : “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” To this humane question, Albright notoriously replied “We think the price is worth it” [30]. Lesley Stahl is a rare example of a US journalist who has actually asked about the mass murder of Iraqis , a subject resolutely avoided by US and indeed Western Mainstream media.

Elias Davidsson is a Palestine-born, anti-racist Jewish writer who has written cogently on starkly evident US involvement in the 9-11 atrocity that killed 3,000 people, mostly Americans [31, 32]. Numerous science, engineering, architecture, aviation, military and intelligence experts have concluded that the US Government must have been responsible for the 9-11 atrocity, with some concluding that America’s dirty tricks surrogate, Apartheid Israel, must also have been involved [33]. However the

9-11 atrocity was immediately blamed on “primitive jihadis in caves” and used as an excuse for the US and the US Alliance to launch a racist and genocidal US War on Muslims that now involves Western invasion of a swathe countries from West Africa to South East Asia . The US War on Terror (actually a genocidal US War on Muslims) has been associated with a long-term accrual cost of $6 trillion just for the Iraq War and Afghan War alone, and 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 impoverished countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [34]. However Google searches for the terms “War on Muslims” and “War on Terror” yield 0.2 million and 11.7 million results, respectively. Google searches for the terms “Muslim Holocaust”, “Muslim Genocide” , “9-11” and “September 11” yield about 13,000, 53,000, 276 million and 73 million results, respectively.

One might naively think that this huge and totally justified American concern for about 3,000 American lives taken on 9-11 would be reflected in comparable concern for 26 million preventable American deaths since 9-11. However Google searches for the terms “Preventable American deaths” and “American preventable deaths” yield a mere 2,300 and 300 results, respectively, as compared to 276 million and 73 million results, respectively, for “9-11” and “September 11”.

American Mainstream media are utterly unconcerned about the preventable deaths of 26 million Americans since 9-11 in which successive pro-One Percenter, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-perverted American administrations are inescapably complicit. The projected impact of Trump’s policies on this American Holocaust are outlined below.

(B). Over 14 million American preventable deaths predicted under a 2-term Trump Administration.

American and Western Mainstream media won’t report the active or passive mass murder of over 30 million Muslims in the US War on Terror and mostly won’t report the preventable deaths of 1.7 million Americans each year. In stark contrast, American media endlessly report on the “terror threat” and the 60 Americans who have been killed by terrorists in America since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people, mostly Americans, in 2001 [31-33].

As detailed below, an estimated total of about 1.67 million Americans die preventably each year out of a population of 319 million (2014). As indicated above, the UN Population Division data predict a US population of 336 million in the middle of a 2-term Trump presidency [35] , this indicating that an average of 1.76 million Americans will die preventably each year under a 2-term Trump presidency or about 14 million in total. One can then briefly assess how retrograde, anti-science Trump policies as set out in his Budget proposals will increase the appalling carnage of preventable American deaths as set out below (circa 2014 estimates; multiply by 336/319 = 1.05 to get estimates for middle of a 2-term Trump presidency):

443,000 Americans die from smoking-related causes annually. Trump proposes to cut the National Institutes of Health (NIH) budget by 20% . This will negatively impact on deaths from smoking-related causes [2]. 440,000 Americans die from adverse events in hospitals each year. One supposes that Trump’s proposed 20% cut to the NIH budget [2] will increase hospital deaths from adverse events 300,000 Americans die from obesity-related causes annually. Obesity is a major morbidity and mortality problem in the US. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predict that obesity in the US will to continue to rise and encompass 42% of Americans by 2030 [36]. Trump’s proposed 20% cut to the NIH budget [2] will inevitably increase obesity-related deaths. 200,000 Americans die annually from air pollution (e.g. from coal burning, vehicle exhaust, carbon burning in general). Air pollution from burning carbon fuels kills about 7 million people worldwide each year [37]. Neoliberal and climate change denier Trump’s pro-coal, pro-gas, pro-oil, pro-fossil fuel, anti-science, anti-EPA and anti-NIH policies will inevitably increase American air pollution deaths. Anti-science, climate change denier Trump has appointed non-scientist, anti-science, climate change sceptic, and anti-EPA litigator Scott Pruitt to head the EPA (Environment Protection Agency). Scientifically illiterate politician Scott Pruitt has incorrectly asserted that: “Science tells us that the climate is changing and human activity in some manner impacts that change. The human ability to measure with precision the extent of that impact is subject to continuing debate and dialogue, as well they should be” [38] . The overwhelming scientific consensus is that man-made greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution is warming the planet (as a scientist I was aware of this growing problem way back in the late 1980s). Anti-science, climate change denier Trump’s proposed Budget will cut the funding of a whole range of important US scientific bodies that variously relate to the atmosphere, GHG pollution and clean energy, specifically cutting the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) by 100% , the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) research office by 52%, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) R&D office by 48%, the Department of Energy (DOE) energy program by 44%, the EPA by 30%, the DOE office of science by 17%, NOAA satellites by 16%, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) by 13%, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) by 10% , the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) earth science by 5% and NASA by 1% [2]. 75,000 American alcohol-related deaths annually. Trump’s ideological deregulation policies and anti-NIH policies [2] will increase American alcohol-related deaths. 45,000 US deaths annually from lack of medical insurance. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the ObamaCare-replacing, Trump Republican American Health Care Act would mean 14 million more uninsured Americans in 2018 and 24 million by 2026. Lack of health insurance kills about 45,000 Americans each year (Harvard Medical School) and Trump’s removal of millions of Americans from Health Cover will kill a further 43,000 Americans over 2 Trump terms [39] versus an expected 30 terrorism deaths over the same period [1, 40, 41]. If the terrorist threat is empirically quantitated in terms of the number of deaths expected to be caused, then Trump is by far the worst terrorist threat to America and the world. 38,000 US drug-related deaths annually, this including 21,000 US opiate drug-related deaths annually from US restoration and protection of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry. Neofascist militarist Trump has inherited the US War on Muslims, including the ongoing Afghan Genocide [28, 29], from serial war criminal Obama. There is no reason to expect that he will close down the formerly Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry. The US Alliance restored the largely Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007 [28]. Utterly ignored by Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-perverted and subverted Western Mainstream media are the 1.2 million people who have died world-wide since 9-11 due to US Alliance restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, the breakdown (as of 2015) including 280,000 Americans, 256,000 Indonesians, 68,000 Iranians, 25,000 British, 14,000 Canadians, 10,000 Germans, and 5,000 Australians [28]. 33,000 Americans killed by motor vehicles each year. Trump’s pro-coal, pro-gas, pro-oil, pro-fossil fuel, climate change denialist , anti-EPA and anti-NIH policies will increase American motor vehicle deaths. This statistic does not include the tens of thousands of Americans killed by pollutants from vehicle exhaust. Thus a report from 87-Nobel-Laureate Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (2013): “Researchers from MIT’s Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment have come out with some sobering new data on air pollution’s impact on Americans’ health. The group tracked ground-level emissions from sources such as industrial smokestacks, vehicle tailpipes, marine and rail operations, and commercial and residential heating throughout the United States, and found that such air pollution causes about 200,000 early deaths each year. Emissions from road transportation are the most significant contributor, causing 53,000 premature deaths, followed closely by power generation, with 52,000” [42]. This may be an under-estimate because scientists from the Environmental Research Group at Kings College, London, UK estimated that annual air pollution deaths in London alone might total a about 9,400 [37, 43]. 31,000 gun-related US deaths annually. Trump’s pro-gun policies will increase US gun deaths. 30,000 Americans suicide annually with 7,000 being US veterans. Overblown rhetoric aside, Trump’s actual policies may harm veterans and increase an already shocking level of US veteran suicide. Thus CNBC reports: “While the nation’s unemployment rate [4.7%] declines, the jobless trend for America’s youngest veterans is climbing, jumping to 6.3 percent in January from 4.4 percent in September… President Donald Trump’s federal hiring freeze may hit veterans hardest. It’s a primary source of civilian employment post-service because of its preferential hiring practices toward veterans. A third of federal workers are veterans” [44]. On the other hand, Veterans Affairs gets a modest 6% budget boost in Trump’s proposed Budget. Expert US epidemiological analysis from the US Department of Veterans Affairs reveals that over the last 13.5 years since 9-11 there have been roughly 20 US veteran suicides every day [45] i.e. 365.25 x 20 = 7,305 per year and about 7,305 per year x 15.5 years = 113,000 US veteran suicides since the start of the Zionist-promoted US War on Terror in September 2001. In stark contrast, US military fatalities in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9-11 total about 6,900 [46]. 21,000 avoidable under-5 year old US infant deaths annually. The infant mortality rate is low in the US (about the same as in impoverished Cuba) but should be much lower given America’s high per capita GDP of $56,000 compared to $7,700 for Cuba [47]. Misogynist Trump passionately supports the right to life of unborn infants from the time of ovum fertilization onwards but his anti-NIH and anti-ObamaCare policies will tend to decrease survival of born infants. Trump supports a domestic US abortion ban exception for “rape, incest and the life of the mother” and is set to devastate the Developing World with his primitive, Old Testament views and a policy that requires non-governmental organisations (NGOs) receiving federal funding to agree to “neither perform nor actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations” [48]. 15,000 Americans are violently murdered annually. High murder rate is associated with social disadvantage. Thus, for example, 27.4 % of African Americans were living in poverty in 2011, African American wealth is about 5 times lower than that of Whites, and African Americans are 8 times more likely to murder and 6 times more likely to be murdered than Whites) [49]. Neoliberal billionaire Trump’s extremist policies are set to increase social disadvantage. Further Trump’s pro-gun, anti-accessible health and anti-NIH policies will also favour gun deaths. Of course the 15,000 annual American homicide deaths are dwarfed by the 1.7 million annual American preventable deaths that are set to rise under Trump policies.

According to an expert analysis, Trump’s plan to slash the corporate tax rate to 15% may cost $1 trillion annually: “The plan would reduce federal revenues by $9.5 trillion over its first decade before accounting for added interest costs or considering macroeconomic feedback effects” [50]. Jason Schenker (president and founder at Prestige Economics LLC) has commented in Bloomberg that Trump may not be able to go that far (2017): “President Donald Trump presented his tax plan to Congress, but there was one notable omission: 15 percent. That’s the corporate rate that investors have started pricing into equity markets, and it’s the number that Trump has repeatedly stated as his goal. But with almost $20 trillion in U.S. national debt, and $200 trillion in unfunded entitlement obligations, it may too tough to cut taxes that significantly” [51].

Either way, as reflected in his slashing of non-military Federal expenditure in his proposed FY2018 Budget of $1.15 trillion (the discretionary part of the overall $4 trillion US Federal Budget), Trump intends to savagely cut Federal funding that helps keep Americans alive and divert that wealth to climate criminal corporations via deregulation and tax breaks, towards nuclear weapons (an 11% increase in funding for DOE nuclear weapons via the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)) [2], towards national security (7% increase), and to the military (an extra $54 billion or a 10% increase on the huge annual US military budget of about $0.6 trillion ) [52, 53].

So much for Trump’s promise “to keep America safe” – under Trump’s retrograde policies an additional 43,000 Americans will die from lack of Health Cover and a total of well over 14 million Americans will die preventably under a 2-term Trump Administration.

(C). Trump’s proposed FY 2018 Budget and a worsening Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust.

The State Department has summarized Trump’s State Department and USAID Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 thus: “Today the President released the Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 budget blueprint which provides an overview of the Administration’s overarching priorities for discretionary spending. It includes $37.6 billion for the Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), of which $12.0 billion is Overseas Contingency Operations funding. The FY 2018 budget advances the national security interests of the United States by focusing on diplomatic efforts and foreign assistance programs that advance the security and prosperity of the American people. The budget blueprint includes $3.1 billion to meet our security assistance commitments to Israel and supports other critical foreign assistance efforts, including global health and humanitarian assistance programs. The budget also supports diplomatic engagement activities, and ensures the safety of our diplomats by applying $2.2 billion towards new embassy construction and maintenance. The budget will support Department of State and USAID efforts to optimize organizational effectiveness, helping us work to efficiently achieve our diplomatic and development goals and objectives. Later this spring the President will release the full FY 2018 budget request with more details on specific funding and programs requested for the Department of State and USAID, along with other Executive Branch agencies” [54].

Trump’s FY2018 State Department and USAID Budget is $37.6 billion x 100/ $50.1 = 75% of Obama’s proposed FY2017 State Department and USAID Budget (i.e. a 25% reduction) but represents a 28% reduction on the actual FY2017 State Department and USAID Budget [56]. Pro-Zionist Trump’s proposed State Department and USAID FY2018 budget of $37.6 billion is almost exactly the same as the $38 billion of military aid pledged by Zionist lackey Obama (with Zionist lackey Trump support) for the next 10 years to nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide, America-perverting, America-subverting, and American-killing Apartheid Israel.

Massive fiscal diversion from preserving American lives to supporting war, occupation and Apartheid overseas is inextricably linked to 1.7 million preventable American deaths each year and 26 million preventable American deaths since 9-11. A 2013 analysis determined that the horrendous and deadly financial cost of Apartheid Israel to Americans had reached a gigantic $40 trillion in today’s dollars. However the human cost since 9-11 has involved the preventable deaths of millions of Americans – passive mass murder of Americans in an American Holocaust inflicted by the fiscal perversion of traitorous Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted One Percenters committing $8-10 trillion to ethnic cleansing and active and passive mass murder of millions of Muslims abroad in support of Apartheid Israel instead of keeping Americans alive at home. Zionist-subverted American Government support for Apartheid Israel in circa 2008 dollars totals about $40 trillion, the breakdown (as estimated in 2013) being (1) $3 trillion (1948-2003), (2) $4-6 trillion (Zionist-promoted Iraq and Afghan Wars), (3) $0.7 trillion (Value of a Statistical Life- or VSL-based cost of 88,000 US veteran suicides since September 2001) and (4) about $30 trillion (one quarter of the VSL-based cost of 15.6 million preventable American deaths since September 2001). This is an under-estimate because it does not consider the millions of preventable American deaths before 9-11 linked to Zionist subversion and perversion of America [57] .

According to the Congressional Research Service (2016): “In FY2015, U.S. foreign assistance, defined broadly, was estimated at $48.57 billion, or 1.3% of total federal budget authority. About 43% of this assistance was for bilateral economic development programs, including political/strategic economic assistance; 35% for military aid and non-military security assistance; 16% for humanitarian activities; and 6% to support the work of multilateral institutions… In FY2015, roughly $26.4 billion – 54% of total estimated U.S. assistance – focused exclusively on mitigating human suffering and poverty and addressing environmental, governance, and other concerns in developing countries” [the remaining 11% was used for political/strategic purposes] [58].

Trump’s $37.6 billion State Department and USAID budget proposal for FY2018 was only 77% of that for FY2015 ($48.57 billion) [58] and only 75% of Obama’s proposal for FY2017 ($50.1 billion; i.e. a reduction of 25%) [55]. Assuming that the budget breakdown for FY2018 was the same as for FY2015, then Trump’s proposed FY2018 State Department and USAID budget would involve $13.2 billion for military and security aid (of which 23% would go to Apartheid Israel) , $4.1 billion for political and strategic purposes (e.g. subverting other governments) and a mere $20.3 billion for humanitarian and development aid.

Trump’s proposed FY2018 $20.3 billion State Department and USAID Budget for humanitarian and development aid is only 6.5 times the $3.1 billion military aid component given to Apartheid Israel (Jewish population about 6.1 million versus Developing World population of 6,100 million i.e. $508 per capita for Jewish Israelis with a per capita GDP of $37,000 versus $3 per capita for Developing World people with GDP per capita less than the world average of $10,000 ) [47] .

Trump’s proposed $20.3 billion State Department and USAID Budget for humanitarian and development aid in FY2018 is 3% of his proposed circa $650 billion US military budget, 0.5% of the total $4 trillion US Budget, 0.1 % of the 2016 US GDP ($18.56 trillion) and 0.11% of the 2015 US GNI ($18.5 trillion). By way of comparison, aid as a % of GNI in 2015 was 1.4% for Sweden, noting that the UAE, Norway, Luxembourg, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the UK also exceeded the UN Official Development Assistance (ODA) target of 0.7% of GNI [59, 60].

The world is acutely and indeed existentially threatened by (a) nuclear weapons (a nuclear exchange would wipe out humanity and much of the Biosphere) [61], (b) poverty (17 million people die avoidably from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease each year in the Developing World minus China) [61] and (c ) by worsening climate change from greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution ( presently about 7.5 million people die each year due to carbon burning pollutants, 7 million, or from climate change, 0.5 million; 10 billion deaths are predicted this century if man-made climate change is not requisitely addressed) [63].

Trump acutely threatens the world as (a) a nuclear terrorist and warmonger, (b) a ruthless, merciless, pro-One Percenter, neoliberal capitalist, and (c) as an anti-science, anti-environment, pro-coal, pro-gas, pro-oil, climate change denier committed to unlimited GHG pollution for the private profit of his fellow billionaires.

Trump’s actions speak louder than the words of his simplistic and populist rhetoric. Trump’s executive orders and proposed FY2018 Budget involve (a) a hugely increased budget for nuclear weapons and the military (while threatening military action against Iran, North Korea and China); (b) slashing the US aid budget to a derisory $20.3 billion or 0.1% of GDP per year, cessation of US funding of any bodies tackling the core problem of over-population with information on reproductive control (coupled with an extreme neoliberal stance of unrestrained corporate greed for private profit) [64] ; and (c) slashing funding for US scientific bodies crucial for tackling man-made climate change and its consequences, approving unlimited GHG pollution, and approving the Keystone XL pipeline to take oil from Canadian oil sands to Texas – “game over for the climate” according Dr James Hansen, former head of the world-leading, “Earth-centric” and Trump-threatened NASA Goddard Institute for Space Research) [65].

Final comments.

In his proposed FY2018 Budget, a remorselessly neoliberal, climate change-denying and anti-science Trump aims to slash science, technology, international aid, and medical research funding in favour of extra funding for the military, war, Apartheid Israel and nuclear terrorism. 30 Americans are predicted to die from terrorism in America in the next 8 years but well over 14 million Americans will die preventably under a US- and world-threatening 2-term Trump regime.

US aid will be slashed to about $20 billion pa for an impoverished world in which 17 million people already die from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease each year . A racist, pro-war, warmongering, nuclear terrorist, anti-science, and neoliberal extremist Trump significantly adds to the acute, existential threats to the world from nuclear weapons, poverty and climate change.

However corporate US and Western Mainstream media resolutely ignore the hard prediction of over 14 million American preventable deaths in a 2-term Trump presidency, just as they resolutely ignore the active or passive mass murder in the US War on Muslims (US War on Terror) of 32 million Muslims from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [34].

What can decent people do as an ignorant, neo-fascist, corporatist, anti-science, neoliberal Trump-led America pushes our nuclear weapons-, poverty- and climate change-threatened world towards the precipice? Decent people everywhere must (a) inform everyone they can, (b) adopt zero tolerance for deadly militarism, neoliberalism and climate criminality [66-68], and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against a terracidal Trump America and its genocidal lackeys that threaten the whole world with catastrophe.

References.

[1]. Gideon Polya, “West Ignores 11 Million Muslim War Deaths & 23 Million Preventable American Deaths Since US Government’s False-flag 9-11 Atrocity”, Countercurrents, 9 September, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090915.htm .

[2]. “A grim day for U.S. Science: analysis and reaction to Trump’s plan”, Science, 16 March 2017: http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/03/trumps-first-budget-analysis-and-reaction .

[3]. Ronald Bailey, “How scared of terrorism should you be?”, Reason.com, 6 September 2011: http://reason.com/archives/2011/09/06/how-scared-of-terrorism-should .

[4]. “Big lie”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_lie .

[5]. Ben Aris and Duncan Campbell, “How Bush’s grandfather help Hitler to power” ”, Guardian, 26 September 2004: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/sep/25/usa.secondworldwar .

[6]. “Napoleon Bonaparte quotes”, Brainy Quotes: https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/quotes/n/napoleonbo161968.html .

[7]. . Jane Austen, “Northanger Abbey”, published posthumously, 1818.

[8]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[9]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

[10]. “Lying by omission”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[11]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2008 edition that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[12]. “Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[13]. Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky, “Manufacturing Consent. The political economy of the mass media”, Pantheon, New York, 2002.

[14]. I.F. Stone, “The Secret History of the Korean War”, 1952.

[15]. Michel Chossudovsky, “Know the facts: North Korea lost nearly 30% of its population as a resut of US bombinbgs in the 1950s”, Global Research, 27 November 2010: http://www.globalresearch.ca/know-the-facts-north-korea-lost-close-to-30-of-its-population-as-a-result-of-us-bombings-in-the-1950s/22131 );

[16]. “My Lai Massacre”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Lai_Massacre .

[17]. “Seymour Hersh”, Wikipedia : http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seymour_Hersh .

[18]. Seymour M. Hersh, “The killing of Osama bin Laden”, London Review of Books, vol. 37, no. 10, 21 May 2015: https://www.lrb.co.uk/v37/n10/seymour-m-hersh/the-killing-of-osama-bin-laden .

[19]. Paul Craig Roberts, “Seymour Hersh Succumbs To Disinformation”, Countercurrents, 11 May, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/roberts110515A.htm .

[20]. William Blum, “Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower”

[21]. William Blum, “Syria, The Story Thus Far”, Countercurrents, 3 October, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/blum031012.htm .

[22]. Emmanuel Todd, “After the Empire, The breakdown of the American Order”, 2002.

[23]. Angelique Chrisafis,“Emmanuel Todd: the French thinker who won’t toe the Charlie Hebdo line”, Guardian, 29 August 2015: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2015/aug/28/emmanuel-todd-the-french-thinker-who-wont-toe-the-charlie-hebdo-line .

[24]. Emmanuel Todd, “Who is Charlie. Xenophobia and the New Middle Class”, 2015.

[25]. Gideon Polya, “Fundamentalist America Has Trashed Secular Governance, Modernity, Democracy, Women’s Rights And Children’s Rights In The Muslim World”, Countercurrents, 21 May, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya210515.htm .

[26]. “Palestinian Genocide” : http://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[27]. Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[28]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[29]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[30]. Lesley Stahl and Madeleine Albright quoted in “Madeleine Albright”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madeleine_Albright .

[31]. Elias Davidsson, “There is no evidence that Muslims committed the crime of 9-11”, Op Ed News, 10 January 2008: http://www.opednews.com/articles/1/There-is-no-evidence-that-by-Elias-Davidsson-100811-366.html .

[32]. Elias Davidsson, “Hijacking America ‘s Mind on 9/11. Counterfeiting Evidence”, Algora, New York 2013, 328 pp: http://www.amazon.com/Hijacking-Americas-Mind-11-Counterfeiting/dp/0875869734 .

[33]. “Experts; US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[35]. UN Population Division, 2015 Revision of World Population Prospects: https://esa.un.org/unpd/wpp/ .

[36]. Melissa Healy, “Obesity in U.S. projected to grow, though pace slows: CDC study”, LA Times, 7 May 2012: http://articles.latimes.com/2012/may/07/news/la-heb-obesity-projection-20120507 .

[37]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[38]. Robinson Meyer, “As the planet warms Trump’s RPA pick hedges”, Atlantic, 19 January 2017: https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/01/as-the-planet-warms-senators-shrug/513746/ .

[39]. Gideon Polya, “Trump’s Abolition Of ObamaCare Will Kill 43,000 Americans Over 2 Trump Terms”, Countercurrents, 16 March 2017: https://www.countercurrents.org/2017/03/16/trumps-abolition-of-obamacare-will-kill-43000-americans-over-2-trump-terms/ .

[40]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[41]. Ronald Bailey, “How scared of terrorism should you be?”, Reason.com, 6 September 2011: http://reason.com/archives/2011/09/06/how-scared-of-terrorism-should .

[42]. “Air pollution causes 200,000 early deaths each year in the U.S.”, MIT Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment, 29 August 2013: http://lae.mit.edu/air-pollution-causes-200000-early-deaths-each-year-in-the-u-s/ ).

[43]. Heather Walton, David Dajnak, Sean Beevers, Martin Williams, Paul Watkiss and Alistair Hunt (King’s College London), “Understanding the Health Impacts of Air Pollution in London. For: Transport for London and the Greater London Authority”, 14 July 2015: http://www.london.gov.uk/sites/default/files/HIAinLondon_KingsReport_14072015_final.pdf .

[44]. Contessa Brewere, “Trump’s hiring freeze hurts young veterans, who were already having trouble getting jobs”, CNBC, 14 February 2017: http://www.cnbc.com/2017/02/14/trumps-hiring-freeze-hurts-young-veterans-who-were-already-having-trouble-getting-jobs.html .

[45]. Dr Janet Kemp and Dr Robert Bossarte, “Suicide data report, 2012”, Department of Veterans Affairs, Mental Health Services, Suicide Prevention Program, especially Figure 3: http://www.va.gov/opa/docs/Suicide-Data-Report-2012-final.pdf .

[46]. “icasualities”: http://www.icasualties.org/ .

[47]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[48]. “Trump executive order reverses foreign abortion policy”, BBC, 23 January 2017: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38724063 .

[49]. Gideon Polya, “Truth & Boycotts, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) Can Overcome Huge Inequities Suffered By African Americans Under American Apartheid”, Countercurrents, 29 September 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290914.htm .

[50]. James R. Nunns, Leonard E. Burman, Jeffrey Rohaly, and Joseph Rosenberg. “Analysis of Donald Trump’s Tax Plan”, Tax Policy Center (Urban Institute & Brookings Institution), December 22, 2015: http://www.taxpolicycenter.org/publications/analysis-donald-trumps-tax-plan/full .

[51]. Jason Schenker, “What happened to Trump’s 15% corporate tax rate?”, Bloomberg, 1 March 2017: https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-03-01/what-happened-to-trump-s-15-corporate-tax-rate .

[52]. “Trump budget: Military wins, environment, aid lose”, Al Jazeera, 17 Match 2017: http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/03/trump-budget-military-wins-environment-aid-lose-big-170316054456207.html .

[53]. Andrew Taylor, “Trump’s ”America first” budget: More for ,military, border wall”, Boston Globe, 16 March 2017: https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2017/03/16/trump-unveils-trillion-budget/5Wa4rRxxdgrrBBqrSueUjO/story.html .

[54]. US Department of State, “President’s fiscal year 2018 budget outline released today”, 16 March 2017: https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2017/03/268480.htm .

[55]. US Department of State, “The Department of State and USAID FY 2017 Budget”, 9 February 2016: https://2009-2017.state.gov/r/pa/pl/252281.htm .

[56]. Arshad Mohammed, “Trump plans 28 percent cut in budget for diplomacy, foreign aid”, Reuters, 16 March 2017: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-budget-state-idUSKBN16N0DQ .

[57]. Gideon Polya, “American Holocaust, Millions Of Untimely American Deaths And $40 Trillion Cost Of Israel To Americans”, Countercurrents, 27 August, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya270813.htm .

[58]. Curt Tarnoff and Marian L. Lawson, “Foreign aid: an introduction to U.S. programs and policy”, Congressional Research Service, 17 June 2016: https://fas.org/sgp/crs/row/R40213.pdf .

[59]. “Millennium project”: http://www.unmillenniumproject.org/press/07.htm .

[60]. “List of development aid country donors”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_development_aid_country_donors .

[61]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[62]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes an avoidable mortality-related history of every country from Neolithic times and is now available for free perusal on the web : http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/ .

[64]. “Trump’s inaugural address: neoliberal anti-Christ Trump’s “America first”: trumps Jesus’ “love thy neighbour””, Countercurrents, 23 January 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/23/trumps-inaugural-address-neoliberal-anti-christ-donald-trumps-america-first-trumps-jesus-love-thy-neighbour/ .

[65]. Andrew Revkin, “Will Trump scarp NASA”s climate research mission”, ProPublica, 12 Decemebr 2016: https://www.propublica.org/article/will-trump-scrap-nasas-climate-research-mission .

[66]. Gideon Polya, “Humanity must pledge inescapable dispossession and custodial retribution for climate criminals”, Countercurrents, 20 December2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/20/humanity-must-pledge-inescapable-dispossession-and-custodial-retribution-for-climate-criminals/

[67]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .