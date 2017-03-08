Women – To Be Celebrated On A Day?

I don’t want you to celebrate my existence on a particular day

I want you to understand that before being a woman I am a human, just as you

I don’t want you to offer me to stand ahead of you in a queue

I want you to let me stand on my own, just as you

I don’t want you to compliment me on my beauty, my style, my dress or my shoes

I want you to understand that I might also have an equally beautiful mind, and this in no way should threaten you

I don’t want you to extol my patience as my biggest virtue

I want you to understand that being impatient is as much a birthright for me as it is for you

I don’t crave your accolades for the excellent upbringing of our child

I want you to understand that motherhood is as much a joy and responsibility for me as fatherhood is for you

I don’t want you to look askance at me if I choose to not marry and live my life on my own terms

I want you to understand that marriage is as much a choice for me as it is for you

I don’t want you to take vows of protecting my dignity and my honour

I want you to create a world where the need for taking such vows no longer remains for you

I don’t want you to grant me equal status, and wear it as a sign of your virtue

I want you to understand that it is human beings who are natural creations, divided by us into me and you

I don’t want any special treatment on any day of any month of any year

I just want to live in a world where no ‘him’ feels the need to bestow special treatment on any ‘her’, and the world belongs to ‘us’, neither to me nor to you

Nivedita Dwivedi is currently pursuing my MA in Elementary Education from Tata Institute of Social Sciences.