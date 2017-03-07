Support The Struggle Of The Powrakarmikas On International Working Women’s Day

The workers and their Union are holding a strike and demonstration on 8th March 2017 at BBMP main office, Corporation Circle from 10.00 a.m . onwards. Please join and show your support and solidarity.

On 8th March, International Working Women’s Day, the BBMP Contract Powrakarmika Union of Bengaluru are going on strike and will hold a large rally to intensify their ongoing struggle for a life with dignity. They request all civil society organisations and individuals to stand by them in their struggle. This is a call for all organisations working on issues of human rights, labour rights, women’s rights and dalit rights to come together, as the powrakarmika workers’ struggle cross-cuts all these issues.

Although the contract Powrakarmikas (safai karamcharis or sanitation workers) face oppression from so many vantage points, they continue to emerge as a strong force against caste hierarchy, patriarchal oppression, and the advancing privatisation of state agencies. Their tenacity can only be admired.

We, as ordinary citizens, civil society organisations, students, ought to join hands with them in their ongoing struggles over the coming days and years. This could involve, joining Powrakarmika-led protests, writing statements of support, and educating your own organisations about the issues and struggles of Powrakarmikas, and so on.

Please reply to us outlining how your organisation will support this struggle.

Please find attached a more detailed letter outlining the situation of Powrakarmikas, the demands of the union, and other information.

