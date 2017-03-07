Bill Gates  Can End Starvation

Bill Gates, with $75 billion owns at least twice as much wealth as the poorest 1/10th of humanity – 750 million fellow human beings suffering hunger throughout the year and watching millions of their children die of starvation. If Bill gave the UN the $30 billion it needs to end hunger everywhere for one year, he would drop to fourth richest person in the world. Trump could have the 540 US billionaires raise that $30 billion.

Upon former US Attorney Ramsey Clark’s urging, this archival research peoples historian sat down to write about a despicably inhumane, stomach-turning beyond-words ghastly crime, namely, the programed, planned and for the most part made acceptable starvation of millions of children. While trying to write down something meaningful for the sake of those dying kids, damning self-indictments kept flashing into mind.

We have all seen eye rebounding videos or photos of a tiny child taken during its last days of life or even minutes before death. Eyes wide open, staring straight ahead unblinking without seeing, its head horribly misshapen, the top of the cranium ballooned outward, facial expression more like an ET than human, chest looking impossibly shrunken in, strikingly thin arms and legs of wrinkled skin covered bone, belly grotesquely swollen out.[1]

—— (Why! In God’s name! Why! in our space age of instant world wide communication?)

How could someone stand making this video while the child is dying, instead of getting some nourishment to the dying child? Well, the tiny horribly deformed human being is probably no longer able to swallow anything, its body closed down except for a barely felt automatic, desperate and totally instinctive last ephemeral effort to bring that life sustaining minuscule minimum of breath of life in, in, almost imperceptibly in, until the remaining bit of functioning lung rests permanently. The mother will have stopped hearing its pleas for milk or food already an eternity ago. The photographer hopes to save others by getting this horror viewed by us.

—–(shaken, automatic reflex makes me say to myself in defense of my inaction, ‘These videos will be widely seen, something will surely get done’ From others I’ll hear, ‘This has been going on for years,’ implying, ‘No way to stop it.’ The final rationalization heard, ‘We all have to die sometime, just a question of luck or destiny that some us die at ninety-five and others before five.’

There is plenty of food in the world for everyone. The problem is that hungry people are trapped in severe poverty. They lack the money to buy enough food to nourish themselves. Being constantly malnourished, they become weaker and often sick. This makes them increasingly less able to work, which then makes them even poorer and hungrier. This downward spiral often continues until death for them and their families. Those who have entrapped them in severe poverty have committed genocide, a punishable crime.

Some of us, made aware of this unbearable situation, are moved to assuage conscience by arranging a monthly contribution to some charitable organization. A few of us become angry enough to talk or write about it in their extreme old age, as is the case of this writer. Most of us are busier with personal affairs and are quick to shut down attention and personal discomfort, and let their own personal preoccupations slam forward in priority.

Approximately every five seconds, a child dies of hunger, around 6 every minute, 360 every hour, 8,640 every day, 3,153 600 this year.[2] Multiplied by 60 the number of years since end of the Second World War the total is 189,216,000 children dead for lack of food, but since in past years the child death rate from hunger was higher, the actual number of children dead of hunger since WWII could easily be double that number and be more than twice or three times the total of deaths during WWII.

—– (Why is this unspeakable and massive tragedy of multi Holocaust proportions not in the headlines?)

It might be reasonable to expect that death and tragedy on this scale would be prime time headlines news, yet these issues only surface when there are global meetings of politicians, bankers and UN officials at the various G20 or G8 summits, or at fund raising concerts for charities.

This has to be a mainstream media cartel near blackout of news of children dying by the millions.[End Note [3] gives other examples of news and information blackouts meant to protect profitable genocide arranged by the criminally wealthy of the colonial-neocolonial First World.]

Since it’s the money that is lacking to feed millions of our children, seems a question of world economics, but if we turn to the preeminently knowledgable person in world economics, Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, we find something chilling – as ghastly as looking at that dying child. In his Globalization And Its Discontents, Stiglitz confesses that during his time as Chief Economist of the World Bank, policies were genocidal. In the higher echelons of world economics, genocide figures in only as a “discontent.” And please note that Stiglitz has at least often battled against those who starve people for profit. He was fired by the World Bank for expressing dissent with its policies.[4]

Our guy Stiglitz, to this historians knowledge, has never called for investigation of World Bank polices as a genocidal crime. Though Stiglitz argues against starving people quite a bit,[5] they continue to die quietly in some of the poorest villages on earth, far removed from the scrutiny and the conscience of the world. Being meek and weak in life makes these dying multitudes even more invisible in death.

If starving people is profitable, prosecution for genocide is the only way to stop it from being profitable in the future – the Ramsey Clark dictum is, ‘If crime pays it will continue.’

At a UN food summit attended by dozens of world leaders in Rome, Jacques Diouf, head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said wealthier nations are doing little to help the developing world face the problem and were cutting back on agriculture programs for the world’s poor and ignoring deforestation — while spending billions on carbon markets, subsidies for farmers and biofuel production.

—–(So if the lives of our children are not a first priority, what is? – answer slams in immediately: World wars and preparing for bombings and invasions! That is where the greatest expenditure of financial and human resources are allocated by those who rule us in order to accumulate for themselves the wealth that sustains their power over us. Martin Luther King said as much in his Earth shaking sermon Beyond Vietnam a time to Break Silence]

What happened to the moral imperative? Our clerics and philosophers are supposed to remind us of what is right. For centuries organized religion has provided just the amount of help to look good, while being solidly in league with the criminally wealthy of the status quo. As humanity confronts a Götterdämmerung for millions of children and their families, churches confront us with the ultimate apostate palliative, ‘God will open a high place in Heaven for the [murdered] tiny tots’ souls.’

—– (The continuation of this suffering and loss of life contravenes the natural human instinct to help in times of disaster. Imagine the horror of we would feel if a major earthquake were to occur and people stood by and watched without assisting the survivors!

What is going on? Is ‘Big Brother’ media as described in George Orwell’s novel ‘1984,’[6] and recently challenged as “fake news media,” by a new US president, not controlling our emotions and what we are supposed to concern ourselves with? Does the long inculcated racism make it easy for Big Brother fake news media to make us disregard dying children of people in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

According to Forbes Magazine and Oxfam, eight mega-obscenely wealthy billionaires have as much wealth as the poorer half of all humanity! 3.7 million human beings!

Bill Gates alone has as much wealth as 1/5th of that poorer half of humanity, 750 million human beings, 1/10th of all humanity, which happens to be the same percentage of humanity, the same number of humans beings, the one in ten of all of us, who do not have enough food to lead a healthy active life. Theirs are the non white children who die of starvation and malnutrition, not to mention that many of their surviving children are stunted. [1]

—– (Bill Gates – eight of us – or all of us, are cruelly allowing millions of children to die this year, as every year, without reacting to the information as normal human beings should. Does the reader know anyone who brings up the subject of millions of starving children in conversation?)

Would that there were a modern day Savonarola, to precipitate today, the same kind of public panic the monk Savonarola triggered among Christians in Middle Age Italy, fiercely preaching that most Italians were doomed and on their way to Hell. Savonarola, passionately enraged, would quote damning biblical passages like Matthew 25:40, wherein Jesus has the Lord on Judgement Day casting all those, who neglected to give food and drink “to the least of His hungry brethren,” into eternal damnation.[7] What a sight that would be, Christians everywhere in fear desperately waving their checkbooks, besieging their clergy to accept the necessary donations to make sure none of God’s children died anywhere.

That, in the end (in 1498), Savonarola was hanged for preaching that the Pope was also doomed for his unchristian behavior, reminds us of the regal guilt of today’s reigning Pope, who is in charge of the enormous wealth of the Catholic Church.

Nor can we expect leadership to save the starving children from the scientific community. Most all research is locked in to funding by the Pentagon.[8] don’t look to the scientist who are exploring the universe and mapping the human brain, for help because most of their funding comes from the Pentagon and agencies locked into the Pentagon.

The United Nations says it could end starvation everywhere for a whole year with 30 billion dollars.[9] If Bill Gates gave the UN that lives-saving $30 billion, Gates would only drop from the richest of the eight multi- billionaires, who control as much wealth as the poorer half of humanity, down to the fourth richest man in the world. Gates is by default (a word used in computer programing), the number one murderer of these millions of children. It is obvious, his nibs by himself could easily save them all from starving to death. Gates can argue until blue in the face, citing his foundation funding projects saving lives being taken by disease and lack of food, but all the above in this essay remains the documented truth. For a breakdown of where Gates’ billions are invested in starvation precipitating corporations, see Bill Gates Could End World Hunger, Instead Gives $36 Billion To Corporate America, Pontiac Tribune, 3/19/2015 http://pontiactribune.com/2015/03/bill-gates-could-end-world-hunger/

If Gates got the other seven richest billionaires to share raising $30 billion according to their wealth, Bill’s share to give would only be $5 billion of his $75 billion total.

If Bill Gates or President Trump (Trump himself being and influential billionaire) or someone else, could get the 540 US billionaires to raise the $30 billion by each chipping in an amount commensurate to their particular wealth, Bill Gates would have to chip in a bit less than $100 million.

If Bill could get the 540 US billionaires to chip in equally to reach $30 billion, each billionaire’s share would be $55 million, Gates tab as well only $55 million.

If the UN could politely assess each of the world’s, 810 billionaires (aggregate worth 6.5 trillion) to all chip in, commensurate to there wealth to raise the $30 billion Gates would assessed for a little over $3 million.

If President Trump could get congress to assess the ten and a half million American millionaires commensurately to raise $30 billion, Bill Gates tab would be less than $100,000.

– If the US government would use income tax on earnings above $30,000 to raise the $30 billion, starting at a one dollar tax for those just above the poverty line, Gates hunger tax would be somewhere around $45,000.

With all these many alternatives left unconsidered, it would appear that the poverty of those starving to death is matched or exceeded by the unfairly wealthy watching them being tortured to death for lack of food, who appear to be suffering from what psychiatry has termed ‘poverty of thought.’

In case some readers are feeling more comfortable as this tract seems to be pointing a finger away from the rest of us who are eating well, most everyone one of us aware of the kids dying for lack of food must be somewhere lower down on the responsibility list, on which Gates holds the top spot. Citizens in the First World, to some degree or another, benefit from the calculated mass murder of children in Africa and India as the colossal profits from land- acquiring multinational corporations that create food insufficiency ‘trickles down’ to the lower classes of the First World.[10]

Very few of us are not well aware that millions of children of the poor in many nations of non-Caucasian populations are dying of hunger and malnutrition. We know it is a crime, but our consumer media diverts our attention and instills egoistical, selfish even anti social desires. Since we are used to our highest officials getting away with all kinds of crime, including murder, even mass murder, we feel our silence (albeit shameful) might be forgivable. Not very often, but once in a while we sense the cruelty of our indifference toward the indescribable suffering of the parents, siblings, relatives and friends of the millions of darling and precious (but non-white skinned) children African, Asian and Latin America children dying unnecessarily.

Former US Attorney General Ramsey reminds us that there are laws on the books against causing the death of human beings, even against causing the death of certain animals, laws against causing the death of men and women in certain situations punishable by execution, the taking of a child’s life being most opprobrious crime of all. The international, national, and community laws on the books regarding homicide and genocide have been written and codified with common law within societies in mind. Canonical law in scriptures of every major religion and of every culture on Earth is quite similar or identical to the instinctive behavior of most of the more highly evolved species of animals, which give priority to the protection and nurturing of young offspring instinctively, often even sacrificing their own lives to do so.

It’s intriguing how selectively the common law based Accessory After the Fact law is used – “Anyone knowing that an offense (crime) has been committed and does not report the crime with intent to help a felon(s) avoid arrest and punishment can be charged as an accessory after the fact.” [11] Certainly, the great majority of us have not had such an intention by merely being silent, but there are millions, who are silent because they are profiting from their government allowing millions of children to die for lack of food. In India where half of the world total of hungry children deaths occur, the government spends billions upon billions of dollars on weapons of mass destruction for its military, and gives multinationals license and official help to destroy human habitat in excavating minerals.[see Should Indian Leaders Who Spend Billions on Submarines While Others Starve Go Unpunished? and Merchant of Death Obama Sells $Billions in Weapons – Dooms India’s Starving

Indians allowing their government and their wealthy to criminally shirk responsibility must be a contributing reason for the insufficient interest in saving the starving in the food abundant nations of the First World. If, for instance, wealthy Americans ever became conscience bitten, it might be difficult for them to accept bailing out the wealthy of India. Media blinded Americans either would not concern themselves or are unaware that merciless multinationals powered from Wall Street for most intents and purposes own the government of India).[ Arundhati Roy gives a concise understanding of this in her booklet Capitalism – a Ghost Story, 2014]

America’s giant fake news cartel of entertainment and information conglomerates blackout reports of the horrendous ongoing starvation caused by US regime change bombings and invasions. A vast and critical amount of Americans remain pleased with US military action around the globe, alway described as ‘protecting American freedoms’. In the coming multipolar world the absurdities, illogic and insanity that justifies US NATO UN genocide will no longer be successfully propagated. These outrageous fabrications just wont wash when exposed to the light of day by new major sources of information in Asia, Africa and Latin America that will appear as economic power shifts Eastward and Southward.

Amazingly in 2017, the decades long regime change death and destruction in the Middle East and Africa was finally condemned by a sitting US president as “a a waste of trillions of dollars that could have been better spent on infrastructure inside the US.” CIA-fed world war three promoting fake news media has carefully blacked out all mention of Trump blistering, “Why must the United States lead the world everywhere on the globe and play the role of the world’s policeman, now for example in Ukraine? Why does the United States always pursue regime changes – Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, and now it wants a regime change in Syria, Damascus, when the result is disaster.”

CIA controlled media[12] has never told its captive audience that US bombings and engineered panorama of atrocities have brought starvation to millions

– in Somalia. [five million people in Somalia are again facing acute food shortages 17 Jan 2017 http://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/rewind/2017/01/crisis-horn-africa-somalia-famine-170117081319175.html Somalia famine killed close to 260,000 people CNN, May 2, 2013 . But Fake News CNN never reported the effect of the US regime change bombing and invasions by allies Ethiopia and Kenya. ]

– in South Sudan. [ see South Sudan’s Man-Made Famine and [Obama’s War in South Sudan “The genocidal war being waged in South Sudan today is ‘Obama’s War’. Why? Because the Obama regime is paying for it. Thanks to Wikileaks we know that the CIA began paying the salaries of what is today the South Sudanese “rebel army” led by Reik Machar in 2009.] Early CIA Involvement

– in Iraq. Fallujah Siege Starving Population, April 7, 2016 http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/the-horrifying-starvation-of-yemen-continues-2/

750,000 people trapped in Mosul are ‘on brink of starvation’ telegraph.co.uk, 2017, Iraq: Fallujah Siege Starving Population, April 7, 2016

– in Afghanistan. [Child Hunger in Afghanistan Among Worst in the World Starvation of children for the savage, unnecessary U.S. war in Afghanistan, http://news.antiwar.com/2012/03/05/child-hunger-in-afghanistan-among-worst-in-the-world/ Millions face starvation in Afghanistan The US and NATO occupation forces were warned well in advance of the risk of widespread starvation, 2009]

in Libya. the wealthiest nation in Africa when bombed by USA, Torture, starvation, deprivation and Libya: Mountain villagers facing “starvation” | WFP | United Nations

– in Guatemala – people here are starving atribution 63 years after Eisenhower ordered the Mafia bombing of Guatemala and bloody over throw of its first democratically elected president. URL

– in Congo. The greatest toll of lives in one country taken by starvation since WWII took place in Congo in the years that followed Eisenhower’s putting out a contract on the its first President Patrice Lumumba, who today is revered as Africa’s greatest martyred hero. (Not only has no US President or high official has ever, acknowledged this and other US interventions in Congo, but your author was amazed how openly the government owned Smithsonian TV channel in 2016, detailed how the Eisenhower ordered assassination was attempted as an ‘entertaining’ and interesting historical event. US opposition to Lumumba set the tone for his eventual murder. Six million Congolese starved or were killed between 1996 and 2003 alone, and since then the dying has never stopped.

TV head believers in America’s exceptional goodness taught for years by fake news media pysop, news selection, slant, half-truths and blackouts of documented historical context [see Einstein and a brief review of the long history of US fake news media [12]], are appalled that their president has criticized American actions overseas and has even dared to shown some bit of compassion for America’s victims[“I think our country does plenty of killing … There’s a lot of stupidity going on in the world right now, a lot of killing, a lot of stupidity,” Trump, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in December 2015.]. It

That millions have staved to death because of the illegal, unconstitutional and genocidal use of US military and CIA, using weapons profitably made in the USA, means nothing to believers in media inculcated American exceptionalism.

This essay would be too long if it attempted to cover the massive starvation including millions of children caused by illegal and crippling sanctions like those the First World tightened on Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and the deadly economic policies pointed out by Stiglitz. Former president Clinton apologized to Haiti for the starvation caused by economic policies that benefited US giant US agricultural corporations he forced on that poorest of poor nations, but never suggested compensation or indemnity for the families of members who starved to death or died of disease for being undernourished as a result of Clinton’s economic policies forced on Haitians “that were good for farmers [actually giant agribusiness corporations] in Arkansas.”).[“We Made a Devil’s Bargain”: Fmr. President Clinton Apologizes for Trade Policies that Destroyed Haitian Rice Farming https://www.democracynow.org/2010/4/1/clinton_rice ]

Billionaire President Trump, as well as Bill Gates, the richest person in the world, are most certainly intimately connected with the Wall Street centered US speculative banking system, embracing the Central Banks of Europe and the IMF, which have a great degree of control over the finances of most governments within its wide colonial- neocolonial world wide reach. Trump and Bill could almost effortlessly arrange a financial arrangement to raise the $30 billion to end starvation throughout the world for one year.

Moreover, what would be more natural than for Trump to steal a march on his detractors accusing him of planning to favor the rich, and the reporters and commentators of the war promoting cartel of entertainment and information conglomerates[12] calling for war with Russia and China. Accomplishing what those promoting death and destruction have never even talked about, namely, the humane and relatively inexpensive feeding of millions of starving children would certainly help the media beleaguered president.

Ramsey Clark remembers President Trump saying he is going to rebuild the US military using less money than is being spent now, estimated to be one trillion dollars when all directly and indirectly related expenditures are counted.[13] Ramsey Clarks has us asking, might Trump “Make America Great”er than it is, by ending starvation throughout the world for one year a 3% shaved off that trillion dollars ‘defense budget’ by halting even more corporate money gauging than his administration has already announced.[14]

Since Trump, and obviously the faction behind him on Wall Street, feel America ought to be friends with Russia and China, to what purpose the trillions of dollars worth of ever more sophisticated nuclear weapons and other high tech weapons of mass destruction the US keeps investing trillions of dollars in? Did Trump up the military budget by $54 billion to appease the most powerful of Wall Street, heavily invested in war with Russia? This genocide producing war faction controls the CIA and mainstream fake news media.[12]

—— ( Wars have always brought starvation. It is the same insanity that starves the children already before a war spending the money that could feed the children on weapons of mass destruction that will bring more starvation.)

Can the criminal CIA fed cartel of entertainment and information corporations promoting war with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea invent convincing fake reasons why Americans must fear Russia and China? A reason will have to be hyped why either would want to attack anyone, let alone the insanity of even seeking confrontation with the chaotic USA – the greatest and most dangerously destructive military power the world has ever seen?

The USA spans four time zones. Russia, with half the population of the US, spans nine time zones. The less than two-hundred-and-fifty year old USA has been a waring colonial power for one hundred years, only sixty-two years of those years has it been the single super power of the world. Five centuries old China was the wealthiest and technologically and culturally most advanced and confident civilization in the world for nearly two thousand years.

Neither Russia or China have ever attacked the US. On the other hand, being that two US armies invaded Russia in 1919, and US military fought against the Chinese Revolution of 1949, and looted Beijing in 1901, both Russia and China have reason to fear another US invasion for the continuing massive build up of its military already twice over the greatest military power the world has ever seen, continually dealing out death, destruction and starvation in order to change regimes in many dozens of nations.

Never mind logic in the name of humanity and life. We are still inside the five centuries of the speculative banking driven genocidal rule of the West that began when Portuguese and Spanish warships set sail for wealthier and happier lands to thieve and murder in the Viking tradition. All the players must at least pretend insanity. Britain is building an expensive new base for its fleet of nuclear submarines? Whose ships will they sink?

What are the US, India, Pakistan, China, Britain and Russia going to do with all their starvation-deaths-paid-for inexpressibly expensive nuclear war heads? “Northern Uganda is the worst place on earth to be a child today,” says a former United Nations Under Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflicts.[15]

Even the entire peace and anti-war movement must play the game of insanity, by avoiding a call for the justice for the millions of US NATO UN victims that would make the investments in genocide unprofitable. To no avail does Ramsey warn “You can’t be just against something, got to be for something.”

Ramsey Clark, “Without Demands for Compensation for Wrongful Deaths/Destruction, AntiImperialist Journalism is Hypocrisy” https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Ramsey-Clark–Without-Dem-by-Jay-Janson-Genocide_HYPOCRACY_Sanctions_Wrongful-Death-141213-35.html

Few American Progressives Joining Ramsey Clark’s Call for Prosecution of US Genocide! Survivors of merciless bombings, invasions, occupations, and covert violence are aware that US antiwar intellectuals never seem to say or write that America should be brought to justice. Not Demanding Prosecution Facilitates Further US-NATO Genocide

By Never Calling For Prosecution ‘Left’ Journalism Protects Investments In Continuous Genocide Western society’s progressive writers leave their readers with the impression that citizens of the US and allied nations will never be prosecuted for their mega massive crimes against humanity.

Another example of playing inside the game is the ‘proper’ limitation placed on Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s Stop Arming Terrorists Act introduced in the House of Representatives January, 23, 2016. This legislation would prohibit the U.S. government from using American taxpayer dollars to provide funding, weapons, training, and intelligence support to terrorism. This Stop Arming Terrorists bill is proposed legislation based on congressional action during the Iran-Contra affair to stop the CIA’s illegal arming of rebels in Nicaragua. These legislations are based on knowledge of genocide already committed, but there will be no prosecution asked for, nor compensation, indemnity or reparations to victims called for under many laws, including the Nuremberg Principles of International Law and the Convention of Genocide, which according to former US Attorney General, are by article Six of the US Constitution, an integral part of that Constitution. Ramsey Clark warns “You cannot have law-and-order without justice nor justice without law-and-order. There are few better measures of the concern a society has for its individual members and its own well being than the way it handles criminals.

Patience! dear readers. In twenty or so years a confident socialist China will replace the thieving and mass murdering USA as the most influential nation in the world and lead a multipolar renaissance of humanity. A wonderful and joy filled USA will be born, once Americans are free from the ruling racist wealthy investors in the Financial Military Industrial Complex and CIA fed wars promoting false and fake criminal news media.[16]

If the modestly endowed with intelligence writer of this essay can see all this coming, most certainly do high tech research calculating investment advisors see something like this future yawning. The handwriting is on the wall that reads ‘pale skin folks will not keep power over six times as many folks of color toned skin for all that much longer.’ The more intelligent investors must be thinking logically, ‘Better invest in our home countries and see that the world power shift coming to overtake us comes later rather than sooner, while we make our economies better able to deal with the inevitable change in world leadership

Your author seeks to promote Ramsey Clark’s urging all sincere journalists to seed in the public conscience world wide a desire and demand that the laws against genocide, crimes against humanity and crimes against peace, be enforced. Ramsey Clark explains that without justice for the victims of US NATO UN genocide in all forms, this profitable genocide will continue. It is the adjudication of compensation, indemnity and reparations that would bring an end to it, by making it unprofitable, punishable and inoperable.

With an end to the centuries long world hegemony of white folks on the horizon, hopefully enough of us will become aware soon of the cataclysmic desperateness of the hopelessly insane investors in the invention, manufacture and ultimate use of weapons of mass destruction as they are threatened with losing their trillions of dollars invested. And Ramsey Clark warns that these investors own the CIA and the cartel of entertainment and information media corporations, which in the past have molded the thinking of the American public with cradle to grave control of more than 98+% of all forms of electronic and print media.[12]

Further reading for readers who want to do something about the starvation of children, but have not yet decided what to do, your author offers the link to the Ramsey Clark co-founded educational stimulus website, Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign, displaying the text of laws pertaining and a color coded history of US crimes in nineteen countries.

Jay Janson, who lived and taught in Korea for six years, is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden, Germany Vietnam and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong's Window Magazine 1993; is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars.blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/ featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity. Jay can be reached at: tdmedia2000@yahoo.com. Read other articles by Jay http://dissidentvoice.org/author/jayjanson/Jay Janson, spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, including with Dan Tai-son, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, our ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with Buddhist un-accusing acceptance. Read other articles by Jay.