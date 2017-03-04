10 Years of Transition Network: The Early Days

During the early part of 2006, Naresh Giangrande and I had been running talks and showing films in Totnes (see photo above, of us introducing a screening of ‘Peak Oil: imposed by nature’in June, 2006), and I had been running an evening class called ‘Skilling up for Powerdown’. We had met Sophy Banks, Hilary Prentice, Fiona Ward and others who would go on to become pivotal in shaping the evolution of Transition, both in Totnes and elsewhere. Meanwhile in Kinsale, Ireland, Louise Rooney and Catherine Dunne had coined the term ‘Transition Town’, which seemed to perfectly capture the sense of what was trying to emerge.

In September 2006, we held an event called ‘The Official Unleashing of Transition Town Totnes’, which featured Dr Chris Johnstone and to which LOTS of people came, including people from outside Totnes who had somehow got wind that something interesting was happening. The event kicked off a 3 month programme of events designed to catalyse a number of working groups in Totnes. It didn’t take long for Transition groups to start forming elsewhere: in Bristol (see early promotional poster below), Falmouth, Stroud, Penzance, Tooting, Brixton, Glastonbury, Lewes, a few other places, and even in New Zealand!