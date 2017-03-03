 Aristocracy Deceives Public about the Deep State

The “deep state” is the aristocracy and its agents. Wikispooks defines it as follows:

The deep state (loosely synonymous with the shadow government or permanent government) is in contrast to the public structures which appear to be directing individual nation states. The deep state is an intensely secretive, informal, fluid network of deep politicians who conspire to amplify their influence over national governments through a variety of deep state milieux. The term “deep state” derives from the Turkish “derin devlet”, which emerged after the 1996 Susurluk incident so dramatically unmasked the Turkish deep state.

Their article is so honest that it continues from there, directly to:

Official Narrative

The official narrative of deep states used to be that they simply do not exist. This position was modified in the last few years to the claim that they don’t exist here. In 2013 the New York Times defined the deep state as “a hard-to-perceive level of government or super-control that exists regardless of elections and that may thwart popular movements or radical change. Some have said that Egypt is being manipulated by its deep state.”[1] Since the Times (like the rest of the commercially-controlled media) is more or less under the control of the deep state, such a mention is very interesting.

However, one of the deep state’s many agents, Marc Ambinder, came out with a book in 2013, Deep State: Inside the Government Secrecy Industry, much praised by others of the deep state’s agents, such as Martha Raddatz, Jeremy Scahill, and Peter Bergen; and it pretends that the ‘deep state’ is only within the official government, not above it and controlling it — not what has been called by some “the money power,” and by others “the aristocracy” (or the “oligarchy” as it was termed — though even that, only indirectly — by the only people who have scientifically established that it exists in America and controls this country). To acknowledge publicly, that the U.S. is controlled by an “aristocracy,” is prohibited in scholarly publications; it’s too ‘radical’ a truth to allow in print; it is samizdat.

On its third page, Ambinder’s piece of propaganda makes clear what he means by ‘deep state’:

This book is about government secrets — how they are created, why they get leaked, and what the government is currently hiding. We will delve into the key elements of the American secrecy apparatus, based on research and unprecedented access to lawmakers, intelligence agency heads, White House officials, and program managers. …

That piece of trash failed even to discuss George W. Bush’s lies in which Bush stated during 2002 and 2003 that he possessed conclusive proof that Saddam Hussein was reconstituting his WMD (weapons of mass destruction) program — what America’s aristocratically controlled ‘news’ media attributed instead to ‘failures of intelligence’ or ‘CIA errors’ by the Bush Administration — which had supposedly caused Bush’s regime to invade Iraq in 2003. That was supposedly an enormous ‘failure of intelligence’, but Ambinder’s book ignored it entirely, in a book that was supposedly about ‘the deep state’ — and yet there still are suckers who buy that and the aristocracy’s other misleading propaganda (and so who misunderstand even such a basic concept as “the deep state” or “the aristocracy”).

One of the biggest indicators that a given reader is reading propaganda from the deep state, is that the government’s lies are not being called “lies” there (unless the deep state is losing control over the government, which rarely happens but does open up the possibility that the deep state will call the government a liar). Instead, they are called by such phrases as ‘failures of intelligence’. But what about when the people who control the government misrepresent what their ‘intelligence’ actually shows and doesn’t show?

Lying is attributed, in the ‘news’ media, only to the aristocracy’s enemies. After all: the aristocracy’s enemies can be acknowledged to exist, even if the existence of an aristocracy (or “deep state”) isn’t being acknowledged.

Another mouthpiece of the deep state is (like virtually all magazines) The Nation magazine, which headlined on 17 February 2017, “What Is the Deep State? Even if we assume the concept is valid, surely it’s not useful to think of the competing interests it represents as monolithic.” Their propagandist, Greg Grandin, asked “What is the ‘deep state’?” and he ignored what wikispooks said, and he asserted, instead, “The problem with the phrase ‘deep state’ is that it is used to suggest that dishonorable individuals are subverting the virtuous state for their private ambitions.” Aside from propagandist Grandin’s having merely assumed there ‘the virtuous state’, which might not even exist at all, in this country, or perhaps in any other, he was trying to, as he said, get “beyond the binds of conspiracy theory,” as if any hierarchical social structure, corporate or otherwise, doesn’t necessarily and routinely, function at the top by means of conspiracies — some of which are nothing more than entirely acceptable competitive strategies, often entirely legal. He wants to get beyond accepting that reality? Why would anyone wish to read such absurd, anti-factual, writings as that? Why would anyone hire such deceptive writers as that? Perhaps the answer to the latter question (which boosts up the problem here, to being one about the aristocracy, since this is about the ‘news’ media, which in every aristocratically controlled country are controlled by its aristocracy) is that only writers such as that, will pump their propaganda, and will hide such realities as are here being discussed (and, via links, documented).

Nothing that’s alleged here is denying that there are divisions within the aristocracy (or “deep state”). Nothing is alleging that the aristocracy are “monolithic.” It’s instead asserting that, to the extent the aristocracy are united around a particular objective, that given objective will likely become instituted, both legally and otherwise, by the government — and that, otherwise, it simply won’t be instituted at all. This is what the only scientific analysis that has ever been done of whether or not the U.S. is controlled by an aristocracy found definitely to be the case in the U.S.

(And, of course, that’s also the reason why this momentous study was ignored by America’s ‘news’ media, except for the first news-report on it, mine, on 14 April 2014, at the obscure site Common Dreams, which had 414 reader-comments within just its first four months, and then two days later, the UPI’s report on it, which, like mine, was widely distributed to the major ‘news’ media and rejected by them all — UPI’s report was published only by UPI itself, and elicited only two reader-comments there. Then came the New Yorker’s pooh-poohing the study, by alleging “the politicians all know this, and we know it, too. The only debate is about how far this process has gone, and whether we should refer to it as oligarchy or as something else.” Their propagandist ignored the researchers’ having noted, in their paper, that though their findings were extremely inconsistent with America’s being a democracy, the problem was almost certainly being understated in their findings: “The failure of theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy is all the more striking because it goes against the likely effects of the limitations of our data,” and, especially, “our ‘affluent’ proxy is admittedly imperfect,” and so, “interest groups and economic elites actually wield more policy influence than our estimates indicate.” In fact, their “elite” had consisted not of the top 0.1% as compared to the bottom 50%, but instead of the top 10% as compared to the bottom 50%, and all empirical evidence shows that the more narrowly one defines “the aristocracy,” the more lopsidedly dominant is that ‘elite’s relative impact upon public policies. The day after this New Yorker article, a blogger at the website of U.S. News headlined “Oligarchy Nation” about the study. A few days after that, the popular liberal blogger — soon to become a U.S. Senate staffer — Matt Stoller, bannered, “No, America Is Not an Oligarchy” and he alleged that the U.S. certainly isn’t an “oligarchy,” because “If it were, then things like Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, veterans programs, housing finance programs, etc wouldn’t exist.” He ignored the fact that the years which were covered by this study were 1980-2002, well after any of those things had already become passed into law. In other words: he ignored the study that he was pretending to have read. Many other of his responses to the study’s findings were likewise irrelevant to the study. On 9 May 2014, the Vox ‘news’ site headlined “Remember that study saying America is an oligarchy? 3 rebuttals say it’s wrong.” Then, a month after the press-release on their study had been issued, the study’s co-authors were so disappointed with the paltry — and predominantly hostile — coverage of it that had occurred in America’s ‘news’ media, so that they submitted, to the Washington Post, a powerful reply to their study’s academic opponents, “Critics argued with our analysis of U.S. political inequality. Here are 5 ways they’re wrong.” It was promptly published online-only, on 23 May 2014, as obscurely as possible, so that there are also — as of the present date — only two reader-comments to that favorable public exposure of their work. It got buried. This outcome reflects typical news-suppression, in America: essentially total suppression of samizdat information — not merely suppression of the officially top-secret information, such as propagandists like Ambinder focus upon. It’s deeper than the state: it is the deep state, including far more than just the official government. Almost invariably, agents of the aristocracy crush all opposition, by whatever means are necessary.)

Another matter that America’s press has covered-up is the extreme extent to which the only scientific analysis of whether America is a democracy or instead an aristocracy, had found it to be an aristocracy; so, here, in closing, will be directly quoted the least-obscurantist statement of this fact, in the study itself:

The picture changes markedly when all three independent variables are included in the multivariate Model 4 and are tested against each other. The estimated impact of average citizens’ preferences drops precipitously, to a non-significant, near-zero level. Clearly the median citizen or “median voter” at the heart of theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy does not do well when put up against economic elites and organized interest groups. The chief predictions of pure theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy can be decisively rejected. Not only do ordinary citizens not have uniquely substantial power over policy decisions; they have little or no independent influence on policy at all.

By contrast, economic elites are estimated to have a quite substantial, highly significant, independent impact on policy.

The researchers weren’t allowed to say “aristocracy,” nor even directly to say “oligarchy,” but they were allowed to say this. So: now, you’ve seen it. But the secret is still a secret: what’s samizdat, stays samizdat (so long as the government isn’t overthrown and replaced — and maybe even after the existing regime does become replaced).

That historic study was titled, “Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens,” and is by Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page. It was published in September 2014, in Perspectives on Politics, from the American Political Science Association. Perhaps if the study had been reasonably well-written, it might have received somewhat more press-coverage, but then it might have been rejected by the academic publisher and so received no press-coverage at all. In an “oligarchy,” the rule is: damned if you do, damned if you don’t. The existence of the deep state will always be denied, by the aristocracy and their agents. Instead of a ‘deep state’, it’s always a ‘democracy’. Meet, and come to know and understand, Big Brother. “He” is the deep state, in the real world.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.