Amitt Bhatt must not be deported!

Investigative journalist Amitt Bhatt is facing deportation to India and the likelihood of arrest and torture – possibly even death – for his work exposing corruption and human rights abuses in war-torn Kashmir.



On March 14th, he has his last-chance appeal against deportation and there is a public meeting to support his case.



Monday March 6, 6.30pm



at the National Union of Journalists head office, 72 Acton St, London WC1X 9NB

Speakers will include: Khalid Hassan, Professor, Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir.

Radha D’Souza, Reader in International law, University of Westminster; Tim Gopsill, NUJ, author of report on Human Rights on Kashmir; Plus speakers from the NUJ and international organisations

What you can do:



There is a petition to the government that supporters are asked to sign,

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/support-journalist-amitt-bhatts-right-to-stay-in

You can download a flyer HERE