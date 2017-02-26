Amitt Bhatt must not be deported!

Investigative journalist Amitt Bhatt is facing deportation to India and the likelihood of arrest and torture – possibly even death – for his work exposing corruption and human rights abuses in war-torn Kashmir.
On March 14th, he has his last-chance appeal against deportation and there is a public meeting to support his case.
Monday March 6, 6.30pm
at the National Union of Journalists head office, 72 Acton St, London WC1X 9NB
Speakers will include: Khalid Hassan, Professor, Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir.
Radha D’Souza, Reader in International law, University of Westminster; Tim Gopsill, NUJ, author of report on Human Rights on Kashmir; Plus speakers from the NUJ and international organisations
What you can do:
There is a petition to the government that supporters are asked to sign,
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/support-journalist-amitt-bhatts-right-to-stay-in
You can download a flyer HERE
This is the time for various journalists unions, human rights activists and legal unions to express their solidarity with Mr. Ammitt Bhatt who courageously exposed the corruption and human rights abuses in Kashmir. As individuals, everyone’s voice must join the cause.
With solidarity and safety to investigative journalist …