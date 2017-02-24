Australia  PM Turnbull Backs Genocidal Apartheid Israel With Falsehood And Exceptionalism

Australian PM Turnbull has trashed Australia’s international reputation and isolated a pariah Australia from Humanity by making Australia second only to the US as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, grossly human rights-abusing, ultra-violently anti-Semitic, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Turnbull has embraced Apartheid Israel with praise, falsehood and racist exceptionalism on the occasion of the visit to Australia by serial war criminal Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Before analysing the appalling statements in support of Apartheid Israel by extreme right-wing Australian Coalition Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, it is important to briefly outline the present demographic state of Palestine from an Apartheid perspective. Since 1967 all of Palestine has been ruled by a genocidally racist Apartheid Israel, and this territory should be described simply as Palestine or Zionist-ruled Palestine (ZIRP). Presently the population of Palestine is comprised of 5.9 million Jewish Israelis, 1.7 million Palestinian Israelis, 0.3 million non-Jewish and non-Arab Israelis, and 4.7 million Occupied Palestinians. In addition there are about 6 million Palestinians who cannot set foot in Zionist-ruled Palestine (ZIRP) on pain of death. 90% of the land of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed by the Zionists. Despite massive UK- or US-backed Zionist colonization, and successive massive expulsions of Palestinian populations, the Indigenous Palestinians represent 6.4 x 100/12.6 = 51% of the population of ZIRP (if violently exiled Palestinians were permitted to return to Palestine, Indigenous Palestinians would represent 67% of the population of Palestine). 73% of the Indigenous Palestinians under Zionist rule are excluded from voting for the government ruling them, this making Zionist-ruled Palestine an Apartheid state. Nazi-style Apartheid as in the former US-, UK-, Australia- and Apartheid Israel-backed Apartheid South Africa and the present US-, UK- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel is regarded with revulsion by decent Humanity which is applying Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and is supporters just as sanctions were successfully applied to Apartheid South Africa and its racist supporters [1, 2].

Australia, like Apartheid Israel, arose as an entity through racist European colonization and ongoing genocide of the Indigenous population. Thus the Indigenous Australian population dropped from about 1 million in 1788 to about 0.1 million a century after invasion due to violence, dispossession, and deprivation. The Aboriginal Genocide continues with about 4,000 Indigenous Australians dying avoidably each year. Indeed about 2 million Aborigines have died untimely deaths from deprivation since 1788. There were up to 750 unique Aboriginal groups and associated languages and dialects in 1788 but only 150 remain with all but 20 endangered. Aboriginal Ethnocide (Aboriginal Cultural Genocide) continues through deprivation, removal of bilingual education and continued removal of Indigenous children from their mothers at a record rate [3, 4]. About 0.1 million Indigenous Australian died violently in the “frontier wars” [5] with violent extermination of Indigenous Australians (Aboriginal, Aborigines) only ceasing after the Coniston Massacre in 1928. On the basis of rejection of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 re Israeli crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Australia is now second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel [6]. Indeed the other countries of the Anglosphere, the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and the former Apartheid South Africa, were also based on racist colonization and genocide of the Indigenous populations [4]. Like Australia, these colonization- and genocide-based Anglosphere countries are notorious in their support for colonization- and genocide-based Apartheid Israel. However, these pro-Apartheid Israel Anglosphere countries have not confined themselves to genocide of Indigenous people within their borders. Thus Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 70 (50 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [7-11]. 30 of these Australian invasions have been associated with genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention [11]. To be fair, one notes that the unanimous 14-0 vote on UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (the US abstained) included the UK and New Zealand, with New Zealand being a co-sponsor of the resolution and consequently facing the threat from Apartheid Israel that this was a “declaration of war” [12, 13].

Finally, before detailed consideration of Australian PM Turnbull’s manifold falsehoods in support of Apartheid Israel, it is important to note that in addition to many prominent anti-racist non-Jews [14], numerous anti-racist Jews are prominent in their opposition to the horrendous crimes of racist Zionists [15], Israeli Apartheid [2], the ongoing Palestinian Genocide [1], the racist obscenity that is the Gaza Concentration Camp [16], Israeli nuclear terrorism [17] and Israeli state terrorism [18, 19]. Many prominent anti-racist Jews variously support Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and its racist supporters [2, 15]. Thus the frequent description of Apartheid Israel as a “Jewish state” is profoundly and falsely defamatory of decent, pro-human rights, anti-racist Jews who are of course utterly opposed to racism, theft and genocide.. In similar vein, one notes that for Orthodox Jews “Israel” meant “Torah-observant Jews” and Zionism was anathema (Jews could only return to Jerusalem after the Messiah arrives to reveal the glory of the Lord to the whole world). Unfortunately, the Zionists stole the name “Israel” for their genocide-based colony as well as stealing their national anthem (from Smetana’s “The Moldau” from his “My Country”), a whole country, its capital city, and all its villages, towns and cities. Accordingly, one should presently use the term Apartheid Israel to describe the genocidal entity presently ruling and encompassing all of Palestine.

Turnbull totally ignored Palestine, Palestinians and Palestinian human rights in welcoming the brutal ruler of Palestine, Netanyahu, to Australia.

In a detailed media press release issued just prior to the arrival of Netanyahu in Australia, Turnbull totally ignored “Palestine” (the entity essentially known as such for about 3,000 years, but totally ruled and devastated by genocidally racist Zionist colonizers for 50 years) and “Palestinians” (the presently majority ethnic group in Palestine despite 70 years of genocide) [20].

Turnbull ignores the humanitarian Australian Left in arguably declaring that the Netanyahu visit demonstrates the strength of the Australian-Israel relationship.

In welcoming Netanyahu to Australia , Turnbull declared: “This is a historic visit – the first by an Israeli Prime Minister – and it demonstrates the strength of our relationship and its importance to both countries”. However reality is otherwise. This first visit by an Apartheid Israel PM to Australia comes at a time when the strength of the relationship is markedly declining in the face of egregious Israeli human rights abuses and murderous criminality. While the extreme right wing, pro-Apartheid Australian Coalition Government has made Australia second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel, the Opposition Labor Party is undergoing a significant shift from overwhelmingly blind support for Apartheid Israel for 70 years to increasing concern for Palestinian human rights. Thus, 4 prominent Labor Party figures, namely, former Australian Labor PMs, Bob Hawke and Kevin Rudd, former foreign minister Gareth Evans, and a former New South Wales state premier and former Australian Foreign Minister, Bob Carr – all very close friends of Israel within the Opposition Labor Party – have broken ranks with official Labor Party policy of non-recognition, yet, of a State of Palestine, and have called for recognition of Palestinian statehood, now.

Pressured from the Left, the ALP National Conference in July 2015 passed the strongest resolution yet seen at the national level on the recognition of Palestine – a resolution that was strongly opposed by members of the Victorian right faction, which is Labor Party Leader Bill Shorten’s power bloc. The resolution states that if “there is no progress in the next round of the peace process, a future Labor government will discuss joining like-minded nations who have already recognised Palestine and announcing the conditions and timelines for the Australian recognition of a Palestinian state, with the objective of contributing to peace and security in the Middle East”. The present Labor Leader, Bill Shorten, and the present Labor Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong stick to this official Labor Party policy of “no recognition yet” of the 2015 ALP national conference [21, 22]

While there were always a few decent Labor MPs concerned about Palestinian human rights (notably the wonderful humanitarians Julia Irwin, Melissa Parke and Maria Vamvakinou), the Parliamentary Labor Party shifted towards humanity under the fervently pro-Zionist Gillard Labor Government in a process led by Foreign Minister Bob Carr but opposed by strongly pro-Zionist PM Gillard. This resulted in US lackey Australia under Labor cravenly abstaining from the 2012 UN vote for recognizing the State of Palestine, albeit with non-voting, observer status. This UN General Assembly vote came on the 65th anniversary of the UN vote on the Partition Plan that created the State of Israel, and was passed with 138 countries in favor, 9 opposed, and 41 abstentions, including that of Australia. However, for decent Australians this represented a significant if tiny shift towards decency and Australian self-respect. US lackey, pro-Zionist Julia Gillard (who wanted Australia to vote no) was installed as PM in the US approved, Mining Company-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup against PM Kevin Rudd in 2010. Kevin Rudd had raised the ire of the traitorous Zionist Lobby by mildly objecting to the repeated, large-scale Israeli forging of Australian passports for terrorist purposes and the (soon to be repeated) violent kidnapping of Australian citizens in international waters by Apartheid Israeli state terrorists (that possibly included traitorous, dual citizenship Israeli-Australians) [24-26].

While US- and Zionist-perverted Australian Labor was creeping towards decency over Palestinian human rights, the extreme right-wing, racist, US lackey, pro-Zionist, anti-science, effective climate change denialist, climate criminal, neoliberal and Australian–killing Coalition was moving in the other direction.

Thus after the November 2013 elections that returned a Coalition Government, Australia abstained (with 7 other countries) from voting on a resolution demanding that Apartheid Israel cease “all Israeli settlement activities in all of the occupied territories” (about 160 nations supported the resolution) [27].

In December 2013, Australia voted no (with 12 other countries) to a resolution calling on Israel to “comply scrupulously” with the Geneva Convention (169 countries voted yes) [27].

In December 2014 in its final craven and cowardly act as a US lackey member of the United Nations Security Council, Australia was one of just two countries (Australia and the US) to vote against a motion proposing Palestinian statehood. Eight countries voted for the motion while five abstained [28, 29].

In 2015 the US, Apartheid Israel and 6 US lackey states – Australia, Canada, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, and Tuvalu – invited comprehensive global Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against their citizens, institutions, goods and services by voting against a UN General Assembly motion, passed with 119 in favour and 45 abstentions, allowing for the raising of the State of Palestine flag at the UN Headquarters and offices [30].

In 2015 Australia’s pro-Zionist, Coalition Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, made the following disgusting statement on illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank : “I would like to see which international law has declared them illegal… I don’t think it’s helpful to prejudge the settlement issue if you’re trying to get a negotiated solution. And by deeming the activity as a war crime, it’s unlikely to engender a negotiated solution”. She has also declared those supporting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel as “anti-Semitic”: “It’s anti-Semitic. It identifies Israel out of all other nations as being worthy of a boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign? Hypocritical beyond belief” [31]. One notes that many of those supporting BDS are anti-racist Jews inescapably obliged by the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million killed) to speak out for “never again to anyone” and against racism, Apartheid, and genocide [1, 2 15-18]. Indeed anti-racist Jewish Australians have been signatories to protests over the Netanyahu visit and Apartheid Israeli crimes [33, 34].

Thus in response to the Netanyahu visit, 60 prominent anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians have signed a letter stating “Australia should not welcome the Prime Minister of Israel . We strongly oppose the official visit to Australia of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel continues to defy all United Nations calls for it to comply with international law in respect of its illegal settlement building, and its treatment of the indigenous Palestinian population. Instead, over the last 50 years, Israel has held the people of Palestine under military occupation and continues to illegally build settlements on Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem; continues to confiscate Palestinian land; continues to demolish Palestinian homes; continues its policy of imprisonment of Palestinians without trial even of children as young as 12; and continues its blockade of the 1.8 million civilian inhabitants of Gaza. Those actions are not symbolic of a nation desirous of building peace with its neighbours. Those policies build understandable resentment, anger and desperation amongst Palestinians. We want all Israelis and Palestinians to have peace and freedom; we oppose all forms of terrorism and criminal violence by either side. We recognise when there is a gross imbalance of power, conflict will never be resolved. Mr Netanyahu’s policies consistently aim to provoke, intimidate and oppress the Palestinian population which increase that imbalance, thus taking Israel irretrievably further from peace. These policies are inconsistent with Australian values and beliefs and we should not welcome him here. The Australian Government needs to rethink its one-sided support for the Israeli Government. We are appalled that our Government opposes the recent UN Security Council resolution [2334] supporting the application of international law to Israel and Palestine, when most nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and New Zealand, support it. Even the USA did not oppose it. It is time for the suffering of the Palestinian people to stop and for Australia to take a more balanced role in supporting the application of international law and not supporting Mr Netanyahu and his policies” [32, 33].

Decent Australians have a deep cultural tradition of the “fair-go” , of fair treatment of others. Put simply, decent, “fair go” Australians want nothing to do with serial war criminal and mass child abuser Netanyahu (half the over 12 million sorely oppressed Palestinians are children) or with nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, grossly human rights-abusing, ultra-violently anti-Semitic, Australia-violating, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel.

Numerous anti-racist Jewish Australians have signed the following petition (over 600 as of 20 February 2017): “As Jewish Australians, we are opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to Australia, scheduled for mid-February this year. The Netanyahu government has allowed and encouraged an unprecedented level of settlement growth in the West Bank, demolitions of Palestinian and Bedouin homes and villages, and the retroactive legalising of settlement outposts and expropriation of Palestinian land. He has instigated two major wars against the besieged population of Gaza, committing gross human rights violations in the process. We believe these policies and actions are grave barriers to peace and justice. Mr Netanyahu has passed anti-democratic legislation and cracked down on dissent within Israel. He is currently under criminal investigations for corruption charges. Moreover, Mr Netanyahu is coming to Australia following a visit to the United States at the invitation of Donald Trump. His support of Trump has ignored the blatantly islamophobic and antisemitic rhetoric invoked by Trump and his White House, which has seen an increase in antisemitic and racist activity in the U.S. We believe that Netanyahu fosters a culture of fear, intolerance and racism that serves to increase division within Israel and our local communities, and is at odds with the Jewish values that we hold dear. For these reasons we say no to Netanyahu” [34].

Coalition PM Turnbull is party to Netanyahu’s disgraceful intervention in Australian politics through attacking past Labor PMs Hawke and Rudd while in Australia.

International convention has it that visiting political leaders do not intervene in the politics of the country being visited. Ministers of the Australian Coalition Government are scrupulous in observing this convention when visiting other countries (notably the US) but depart from this convention when visiting Zionist-ruled Palestine (ZIRP), feeling free to adopt a pro-Jewish Israeli and anti-Palestinian position (e.g. see [31]). Netanyahu as a guttersnipe war criminal has no such scruples and notoriously received 30 standing ovations from Congress at a time when he and President Obama had serious differences. Barack Obama tried to stand up for Palestinian human rights but was then humiliatingly bullied back into the racist Zionist fold by Netanyahu and his ADL, AIPAC and thoroughly compromised Democrat and Republican Congressional supporters (see Chapter 8, “The Humbling” in Peter Beinart’s book “The Crisis of Zionism”) [34, 35]. As outlined above, in 2010 Labor PM Kevin Rudd was removed from office in a US approved, Mining Company-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup shortly after he mildly protested Israeli crimes against Australians [24-26]. In response to Netanyahu’s extraordinary attack on him and former PM Bob Hawke over their demand for Australian recognition of Palestinian statehood, former Australian PM Kevin Rudd has demanded an apology to the Australian people from Netanyahu over the repeated, large-scale Israeli forging of Australian passports for murderous terrorist purposes [36].

Turnbull falsely talks of Israel as a “democracy” and indeed as “the Middle East’s only democracy”.

In his maiden speech to the Federal Parliament as the MP for Wentworth, Sydney, Turnbull declared: “Australia is a good friend of Israel, the Middle East’s only democracy. We have been resolute in supporting Israel’s right to take the necessary steps to defend itself from terror. The death of Arafat has now opened up new opportunities for peace based on the roadmap – two states within secure, internationally recognised boundaries. We must hope and pray that all parties, in the words of King David’s 34th Psalm, do not merely seek' peace but pursue’ it” [37] (one notes that the Biblical account actually has David as a genocidal mass murder). In his 2017 welcome to Netanyahu , Turnbull similarly talked of Australia’s and Israel’s friendship “anchored in our shared values, commitment to democracy” [20].

Of course Apartheid Israel is not a democracy, it is a race- and genocide-based neo-Nazi rogue state. Apartheid Israel is a democracy-by-genocide because 6 million exiled Palestinians are forbidden to live in Palestine . The present Palestinian population of Zionist-ruled Palestine (ZIRP) totals 6.4 million or 51% of the population presently ruled by the racist Jewish minority of Apartheid Israel, and 73% of the Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel are excluded from voting for the government ruling them. This appalling Apartheid reality has been imposed on Palestinians by neo-Nazi racist Zionists for 50 years. Indeed Netanyahu belongs the extreme right-wing Zionist Likud Party that on the occasion of Likud cofounder Menachem Begin visiting the US was described in a 1948 letter to the New York Times signed by Albert Einstein and numerous other distinguished anti-racist Jews as having the “unmistakable stamp of a Fascist party for whom terrorism (against Jews, Arabs, and British alike), and misrepresentation are means, and a “Leader State” is the goal” [15, 38].

And of course there are presently some democracies in the Middle East that do not exclude minorities from voting, namely Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Iran (the first ever democracy in Egypt was quickly and mercilessly destroyed by the US- and Apartheid Israel-backed, fascist Egyptian military). Indeed Hamas, that is regarded by Apartheid Israel and its racist, anti-Arab anti-Semitic allies including Australia, as a “terrorist organization”, overwhelmingly won the 2006 Occupied Palestinian Territories elections held under Israeli guns, although subsequently these democratically-elected Hamas MPs were subject to murder, attempted murder, imprisonment or exile [39, 40].

Further, as a dirty-tricks surrogate of the US, Apartheid Israel has been involved in US perversion of democracy (expression of the will of the people) and human rights and throughout the world, notably in Pinochet Chile, the Guatemalan Mayan Genocide, the Sri Lanka Tamil Genocide, the Colombian civil war, the Ethiopian Famine, the South Sudan civil war, the Lebanese civil war, and the neo-Nazi Ukrainian Coup [41]. Indeed many experts conclude that the US Government was involved in the 9-11 atrocity, with some asserting Israeli involvement in this appalling crime [42] that has eroded US civil liberties and killed millions of Muslims around the world [43]. Democracy is the expression of the wishes of the people and the most fundamental wish is to remain alive and for one’s loved ones to remain alive – yet it is estimated that 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in 20 US Alliance-violated countries since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 [43].

Turnbull falsely claims Australian-Israeli “mutual interest in a rules-based international system and an open, global economy”.

In his welcome to Netanyahu, PM Turnbull asserted: “ The friendship between Israel and Australia dates back to the establishment of Israel in 1948. It is anchored in our shared values, commitment to democracy and mutual interest in a rules-based international system and an open, global economy” [20].

The rules-based international system” has been comprehensively flouted by Apartheid Israel that has repeatedly flouted International Law, the International Court of Justice, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva Convention, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, the Rights of the Child Convention (50% of Palestinians are children) , the UN Charter, and numerous resolutions passed overwhelmingly by the by the UN General Assembly. The deeply racist and anti-Arab anti-Semitic US has vetoed numerous UN Security Council Resolutions on Palestine but in December 2016 the Obama US abstained from voting, thus permitting unanimous 14-to-0 passage of UN Security Resolution 2334 condemning Israeli crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (some suspect that this US abstention was Obama payback for the “humbling” he had received from Netanyahu).

The “open, global economy” does not include the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Thus the Gaza Concentration Camp has been subject to a disastrous and deadly armed Apartheid Israeli blockade for some years. Israeli Apartheid ensures that “annual per capita GDP” is a disastrous $2,800 for the Occupied Palestinians as compared to a huge, US-subsidized $38,000 for Israelis, a deadly disparity that ensures that an estimated 4,200 Occupied Palestinians die avoidably from deprivation each year in addition to an average of about 500 Palestinians being violently killed annually by Apartheid Israel in the period 2000-2017 [1].

Turnbull falsely joined with Netanyahu is describing the 1917 Battle of Beersheba as the foundation of Australia-Israel friendship.

Turnbull’s media release for welcoming serial war criminal Netanyahu referred to “our shared past” and more specifically asserted “Later this year we will jointly commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba, a foundation stone of the relationship” [20] . Serial war criminal Netanyahu echoed Turnbull’s falsehood on arriving in Australia this week: “We admire Australia, we embrace Australia and this visit will enable us to bring our countries even closer. I’ve been here before and counted the years wanting to come back again and I’m very proud to be here as the first Israeli Prime Minister to make an official visit to Australia…We’re celebrating 100 years of friendship between Australia and Israel. I always remember, it was Australian light horse that liberated Beersheba, an old, old city in our history. We have been friends — extraordinary friends — ever since” [44]. Turnbull has been suckered here into false Zionist hasbara (explaining i.e. propaganda) as outlined below.

The Battle of Beersheba occurred on 31 October 1917 as part of the imperialist British conquest of largely Muslim Palestine and Syria from the Muslim Ottoman Empire. and occurred AFTER the racist 1916 Anglo-French Sykes-Picot Agreement that carved up the Middle East between the non-Muslim European imperial powers of Britain and France [4] but BEFORE the appalling Balfour Declaration by racist psychopath and UK Foreign Secretary Lord Balfour in a letter dated 2 November 1917 to Walter Rothschild, 2nd Baron Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community, for transmission to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland. It read: “His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country” [45].

Of course Lord Balfour’s caveats have been grossly violated by the UK-, US- and Australian-backed Zionists over the following century. Lord Balfour was not only a party to the horrendous First World War (WW1; 40 million deaths) and thence its even more destructive successor WW2 (100 million deaths). Balfour’s simple note to the psychopathically racist British Zionists has ultimately translated into a Palestinian Genocide (7 million refugees; 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since about 1935) [1] and a Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (30 million refugees; with deaths in the 21st century alone totally 32 million from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [42, 43].

Decent, humane Australians should hearken to the humane and tragically prophetic words of Sir Isaac Isaacs (an anti-racist Jewish Australian judge and the first Australian-born Governor General of Australia): “The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism ” and “the Zionist movement as a whole… now places its own unwarranted interpretation on the Balfour Declaration, and makes demands that are arousing the antagonism of the Moslem world of nearly 400 millions, thereby menacing the safety of our Empire, endangering world peace and imperiling some of the most sacred associations of the Jewish, Christian, and Moslem faiths. Besides their inherent injustice to others these demands would, I believe, seriously and detrimentally affect the general position of Jews throughout the world” [15].

The critical connection between the Balfour Declaration and racist Zionism was researched and revealed by eminent British Zionist historian the late Professor Sir Martin Gilbert in his book “First World War 1” (p373) which states that the 1917 British Balfour Declaration was issued in an attempt to get Russian Zionist support for continued Russian involvement in WW1 [46]. British Zionist Sir Martin Gilbert (1936-2015) was an eminent UK historian in the areas of Jewish history, Zionism, Churchill, WW1, WW2 and 20th century history. He was one of very few UK historians who actually mentioned the 1943-1945 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians killed by Churchill with Australian complicity ) but must be criticized for hugely under-estimating this atrocity, excusing the British, eliminating any mention of this from his histories of Churchill, ignoring other holocausts, ignoring other genocides and indeed grossly exaggerating deaths in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust above the widely accepted 5-6 million estimate [47].

Of course, missing from racist Zionist propaganda is the ugly reality that the Palestinian population was 738,000 in 1914 but 689,000 in 1918. Conservative extrapolation of demographic data [48] indicate about 100,000 Palestinian deaths after the British and ANZAC victory due to famine occasioned by the British and Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) invasion of Palestine [48]. The Jewish population of Palestine was 57,000 in the period 1916-1918 or about 8% of the population before massive post-WW1 Jewish immigration sponsored by the racist Zionists and their racist, colonialist British backers.

In addition to the passive mass murder of about 7% of the Palestinian population in WW1 by the British, Australian and New Zealand conquerors, there was also the post-war Surafend Massacre, the premeditated massacre of about 100 inhabitants of the Arab village of Surafend and a nearby Bedouin camp in Palestine by soldiers of the ANZAC Mounted Division on 10 December 1918 in response to the killing of a New Zealand soldier by a fleeing Arab burglar. The post-Balfour Declaration Palestinian Genocide can be reasonably regarded as starting with the Surafend Massacre that occurred 1 month after the WW1 Armistice on 11 November 1918 [50]. Since the mid-1930s the Palestinian Genocide has involved the deaths of 2 million Palestinians from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (1.9 million) as compared to 1920-2017 Jewish deaths at the hands of Palestinians totalling about 3,900 according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry [1]. Palestinian refugees currently total about 7 million [1]. One notes that an evidently Zionist-advised Australian postal service, Australia Post, falsely commemorated the Battle of Beersheba as foundational for a Zionist state with stamps having text in English and Hebrew.

Turnbull rejects BDS, UNSC Resolution 2334, promises deeper economic relations with Apartheid Israel and falsely defames anti-racist Jews with “Jewish state”.

The Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop declared that those supporting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel were “anti-Semitic” and should be cut off from any Federal funding : “It’s anti-Semitic. It identifies Israel out of all other nations as being worthy of a boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign? Hypocritical beyond belief” [31]. On circa 26 May 2013, 4 months before the 7 September 2013 Federal Election, Julie Bishop (then Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Opposition and Shadow Foreign Minister of Australia) told the pro-Zionist Murdoch-owned newspaper The Australian: “The Coalition will institute a policy across government that ensures no grants of taxpayers’ funds are provided to individuals or organisations which actively support the BDS campaign… It is inappropriate for Associate Professor Lynch to use his role as director of the taxpayer-funded CPACS [Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Sydney ] . . . in support of the anti-Semitic BDS campaign” [51-54].

When asked about this Bishop-proposed ban of funding for pro-BDS academics, Turnbull (a lawyer and master of casuistry) evaded the question but reiterated opposition to BDS: “ Well, look, again I don’t want to trespass on my colleague’s area [foreign affairs]. But can I just say this – the BDS movement, which as you know is a movement designed to boycott and stigmatise Israel, and is, in my view, designed to delegitimise Israel, as a prelude to the end of Israel. The BDS movement, I believe, is seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the state of Israel. Now that – I know that it’s got some proponents who disagree with that. But that is – that’s the endgame of it, in my view. Now, Australia has always been, right from the foundation of Israel, a very strong supporter of the Jewish state in the Jewish homeland. We support a two-state solution. And I was – the new government of Israel is working hard to achieve that. I was at a speech given by the Israeli Minister for Science, Yaakov Peri, in Australia just a few days ago. And he emphasised how hard they were working to achieve a two-state solution. Now of course, it’s a very difficult area. But you do not help – I don’t think – people who seek to demonise Israel, and delegitimise it, are not helping the peace process. They’re not helping Israelis, they’re not helping Palestinians” [55]. It must be reiterated here that the frequent description of Apartheid Israel as a “Jewish state” is profoundly and falsely defamatory of decent, pro-human rights, anti-racist Jews who are of course utterly opposed to racism, theft and genocide.

On the occasion of Netanyahu’s visit to Australia this year, Turnbull reiterated his opposition to BDS and UN resolutions critical of Apartheid Israel in an article published in the right-wing Murdoch newspaper “The Australian”: “My government will not support one-sided resolutions criticising Israel of the kind recently adopted by the Security Council [2334] and we ­deplore the boycott campaigns designed to delegitimise the Jewish state” [56].

The problem with Turnbull’s exceptionalist attitude to Apartheid Israel is that Apartheid is recognized by international convention as a crime to be suppressed and punished [57] and Apartheid Israeli actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory grossly violates international law [6, 12, 13, 57].

Thus Professor John Dugard, (Professor of International Law, Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law, Leiden University): “In 1998, the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court included the “crime of apartheid” as a form of crime against humanity (art. 7). It may be concluded that the Apartheid Convention is dead as far as the original cause for its creation – apartheid in South Africa – is concerned, but that it lives on as a species of the crime against humanity, under both customary international law and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court” [57].

And the 14-0 unanimously supported UN Security Council Resolution 2334 in part states: ““The Security Council, “Reaffirming its relevant resolutions, including resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), 446 (1979), 452 (1979), 465 (1980), 476 (1980), 478 (1980), 1397 (2002), 1515 (2003), and 1850 (2008), “Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and reaffirming, inter alia, the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force,“Reaffirming the obligation of Israel, the occupying Power, to abide scrupulously by its legal obligations and responsibilities under the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, of 12 August 1949, and recalling the advisory opinion rendered on 9 July 2004 by the International Court of Justice,“Condemning all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions… … 1. Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace” [12, 13, 58].

Turnbull on the Netanyahu visit: “The Prime Minister’s visit is an opportunity to not only reflect on our shared past, but to invigorate and further deepen the relationship for the benefit of our people. We will discuss expanding cooperation in cyber-security, innovation and science, agritech, energy and resources, and the environment. During the visit, our countries will sign an agreement on Technological Innovation and Research and Development, providing a framework for our scientists, engineers and businesses to create the jobs and industries of the future. We will also sign an agreement on Air Services, expanding our commercial and people-to-people links. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu will spend 22-25 February in Australia. They will be accompanied by a delegation of business leaders from Israel. I look forward to working with them to further strengthen ties between our countries” [20]. Australian PM Turnbull rejects international law as it applies to Apartheid Israel, blindly supports serial war criminal Apartheid Israel, opposes BDS, is hell-bent on violating international sanctions against Apartheid Israel, and invites BDS against Australia as a world-leading supporter of Apartheid Israel – in so doing, Turnbull is putting the interests of genocidal Apartheid Israel before those of Australia.

8. Turnbull wants expanded economic cooperation with Apartheid Israel but he ignores gross Israeli violation of the Geneva Convention and arms testing on captive populations.

Turnbull has used this visit to Australia by serial war criminal Netanyahu to ramp up economic links between Australia and Apartheid Israel. Normally trade expansion is good but this will involve gross violation of international law and basic humanity. Thus Israeli industry will be conducted using low-wage captive labour, on stolen Palestinian land and using stolen Palestinian resources (notably water from the West Bank Aquifer) in gross contravention of the Geneva Convention and other international laws and conventions [58]. Before buying goods or services from genocidally racist Apartheid Israel or via its principal backers, the US and Australia, sensible people could well ask: “Would you buy soap made in Auschwitz?” Apartheid Israel is a major exporter of arms and military-related co-research already involves numerous Australian institutions [59-61].

Thus under all-smiles, oh-so-charming, but lipstick–on-a-pig and extreme right-wing Malcolm Turnbull, a pro-Zionist, politically correct racist (PC racist) Australia is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. Australia makes donations toward the Palestinian Genocide tax deductible, allows Anglosphere “5-eyes” spying on Australians to be transmitted by the Americans to Apartheid Israel, and is intimately involved in Israeli militarism through weapons co-research in Australian universities [59, 60]. Most sickeningly, Australia purchases weapons and war-related systems from Apartheid Israel that have been evilly tested, re-tested, pre-tested and “battle proven” on the Occupied Palestinian population in the “weapons testing laboratory” of the Gaza Concentration Camp, with the Israelis using this war criminal use of captive populations as a commercial selling point [61].

Turnbull deceives Australians over Palestinian “terror” and ignores horrendous Israeli state terrorism.

In his maiden speech to the Federal Parliament as the MP for Wentworth, Sydney, Turnbull falsely declared: “Australia is a good friend of Israel, the Middle East’s only democracy” and continued: “We have been resolute in supporting Israel’s right to take the necessary steps to defend itself from terror. The death of Arafat has now opened up new opportunities for peace based on the roadmap—two states within secure, internationally recognised boundaries” [37].

In response to the Israeli shelling of a Gaza school sheltering 3,000 homeless Palestinians during the 2014 Gaza Massacre, a cold-blooded, pro-Zionist Turnbull stated: “Well, Israel risks extinction, Israel faces an existential threat every day … Israel can barely afford to lose a battle let alone a war. As long as Hamas is firing rockets into Israel, the Israeli Defence Force has to defend its own population. I mean that’s what we’d expect the Australian Army to do for us… Jews in my [extremely wealthy and significantly Jewish] electorate are anguished by this [but] as long as Hamas is firing rockets into Israel the Israeli Defence Force has to defend its own population” [62].

However the following statistics (see [1]) demonstrate that Israeli state terrorism for colonization is vastly more deadly than Palestinian non-state terrorism in defence of their now 90% ethnically cleansed land.

Zionist/Israeli deaths from Palestinians total 3,853 (1920-2017) as compared to 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million ) or imposed deprivation (1.9 million (1935-2017), this yielding a Palestinian/Zionist death ratio of 2,000,000/3853 = 519.

In the 21st century (2000-2017) , Israeli deaths totalled 2,962 of which 1,665 were non-terrorism deaths (Israeli killing Israelis) and 1,353 were terrorism deaths of which 165 occurred in Israel proper (minus Jerusalem) . Thus Israelis were 10 times more likely to kill Israeli within Israel proper than Palestinian terrorists. One notes that Israel deaths from Gaza rockets and, mortars totalled 32 in the period 2004-2017 [63].

By way of comparison, violent Palestinian deaths at the hands of Israelis in the period 2000-2017 totalled 9510 – 297 times greater than Israeli deaths from Gaza rockets, 58 times greater than Israel terrorism deaths in Israel proper (minus Jerusalem) , 8 times greater than Israeli terrorism deaths in the Occupied Palestinian Territory plus Jerusalem, and 7 times greater than total Israeli terrorism deaths in the same period [1].

By way of comparison, blood-soaked German Nazi leader Adolph Hitler recommended an enemy partisan/German military reprisal death ratio of 10. Thus in 1995 Nazi SS Captain Erich Priebke was extradited from Argentina to Italy to face a war crimes trial over the March 24, 1944 execution of 335 Italian men and boys (about 75 of them Jewish) at the Ardeatine Caves south of Rome. The massacre had been ordered by arch-terrorist Adolph Hitler in retaliation for the killing of 33 German soldiers by Italian partisans the previous day. [64].

However it gets worse. Avoidable deaths from deprivation in impoverished, high birth rate, Third World countries is 1.4 times the under-5 infant deaths [4]. Palestinian under-5 infant deaths total 3,000 annually. Accordingly, annual Occupied Palestinian avoidable deaths from deprivation total 1.4 x 3,000 = 4,200 (as compared to about 500 violent deaths annually this century) and accordingly 2000-2017 Occupied Palestinian avoidable deaths from deprivation total 4,200 per year x 17.2 years = 72,240. Annual Apartheid Israeli avoidable deaths are zero (0) [4]. On this basis, the active plus passive killing of Occupied Palestinians total 81,750 for the period 2000-2017, 81,750/1,353 = 60 times greater than Israeli terrorism deaths in the same period.

Jewish and non-Jewish pro-Zionist Australians ( including Turnbull who claims to have a Jewish origin on his mother’s side) [65] have been utterly mislead by Zionist terror hysteria, and then proceed to deceive all Australians, ignoring this horrendous disparity in casualties.

Turnbull Australia is grossly deceived into ignoring horrrendous Australian and Israeli child abuse.

During the Netanyahu visit, Turnbull accompanied this mass murderer of a children to a Jewish school where they were mobbed by brainwashed Zionist school children. There is an ugly reality in neoliberal, superstition-dominated Australia, that via grants and tax breaks subsidizes religious organizations to the tune of $31billion annually in a country facing an annual Federal budget deficit of about $40 billion [66]. The one third of Australian children attending Australian taxpayer-funded private schools are variously subject to religious brainwashing (intellectual child abuse) that variously teaches them to accept sexism, misogyny, sexual guilt, unsafe sex, creationism, intelligent design, anti-science miracles (e.g. virgin birth, walking on water, rising from the dead, water into wine and bread into flesh), ethnic exceptionalism and the right to invade, occupy, devastate and ethnically cleanse other countries [67, 68]. The Coalition is a fierce champion of increased taxpayer funding of private schools.

A current $500 million Australian Royal Commission is confined to examining child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, other churches and other Australian institutions. However while Mainstream media and politicians are concerned with victims of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy and religious personnel that total 3,000 to 40,000 over the last 80 years, expert scholarly research indicates that 3.0 million Australian women, 1.4 million Australian men and a total of 4.4 million Australian adults today out of a national population of 24 million have been sexually abused as children. This horrendous level of child sexual abuse in Australia is of course remorselessly ignored, with the Royal Commission confined to perhaps only 1% of the problem [69, 70[.

A recent survey found that 50% of Israeli children had suffered physical, psychological or sexual abuse . However also ignored by Turnbull and the pro-Zionist Mainstream media is the horrendous, violently-imposed abuse of Occupied Palestinian children. The most fundamental human Right is the Right to Life but the racist Zionists have denied this Right to the approximately 2 million Palestinians (half of them children) who have died from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (1.9 million) since 1936 [1]. By comparison one notes that the German Nazis killed 1.5 million Jewish children in WW2 through violence or imposed deprivation. In contrast, Israeli deaths at the hands of Palestinians since 1920 have totalled about 3,900 [1].

Half of the Palestinians are children yet 4.7 million Occupied Palestinians are denied all human rights. About 1 million Palestinian children are highly abusively and indefinitely confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp without charge or trial for the asserted crime of being non-Jews living on a tiny patch of what has been their Homeland continuously inhabited by their forebears for thousands of years. 1 million Gaza children are traumatized by repeated Gaza Massacres inflicted by high explosives bombardment by the war criminal Apartheid Israeli navy, army and air force. The Coalition permits defence collaborations with Apartheid Israel and allows dual Israeli-Australian top serve in the war criminal IDF.

The false carnard of Jews drinking the blood of Christian children was one of the appalling racist lies culminating in the expulsion of the Jews from England by King Edward I in 1290. 7 centuries later racist Zionists have turned a racist lie of paedocide (child killing) into an horrendous reality of massive and deadly child abuse inflicted by racist Zionists, Apartheid Israel and by pro-Zionist US Alliance allies of the Apartheid rogue state on exiled Palestinian children, Occupied Palestinian children, Palestinian Israeli children, Jewish Israeli children, Jewish children in general, Muslim children, Third World children and indeed potentially, via nuclear catastrophe, all children of the world

Turnbull’s silence is complicity. As that wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus said: “But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea” [73].

.

Turnbull ignores outrageous Apartheid Israeli and Zionist crimes against Australians.

Mainstream media reports have revealed that Apartheid Israel has been involved in the following crimes against Australians: threatening, bullying, defaming, deceiving, censoring, subverting, perverting, kidnapping in international waters, illegal detention, robbing, tasering, shooting, large-scale bombing, large-scale larceny, large-scale forging of Australian passports, torturing, killing and perversion and subversion of Australian individuals, Australian institutions and Australian governments. Apartheid Israel grossly violates the human rights of both Palestinian Australians and their captive relatives in Palestine, robbing them of human rights, property, and indeed a homeland. A detailed report listing 50 ways racist Zionists violate Australia has been sent to MPs and the Australian Federal Police [74]. Any Australian who is not prepared to defend Australians from such abuses is utterly unfit for public office

The Coalition effectively ignores these Apartheid Israeli and Zionist crimes against Australians. In contrast, former Labor PM Kevin Rudd has taken the occasion of the Netanyahu visit to Australia to demand an apology from Netanyahu for repeated, large-scale, forging of Australian passports for terrorist purposes [36].

Turnbull and Mainstream lying by omission over racist Zionism and Apartheid Israel.

This analysis exposes a number of Turnbull falsehoods – lies of commission if he actually knew them to be falsehoods. Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate [75, 76].

The most appalling and dangerous examples of lying by omission involve the ignoring of immense crimes against humanity such as holocausts (the deaths of huge numbers of people) and genocide (defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Conventions as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”). The most generous interpretation of Turnbull’s conduct in relation to the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the immense crimes of his friend “Bibi” Netanyahu, Apartheid Israel and the racist Zionists, is that he has been grievously misinformed by public servants and the Mainstream media, including the cowardly presstitutes of endlessly lying ABC (the Australian equivalent of the endlessly lying UK BBC).

Over the years I have repeatedly attempted to inform Mr Turnbull and his parliamentary colleagues of the Awful Truth, most recently in a February 2017 Open Latter to Australian MPs re Apartheid Israel PM Netyanyahu to Australia” that was copied to Mainstream media [77]. However the Silence has been Deafening in look-the-other-way Australia, except for the Palestinians and the Greens (who want peace, justice , Palestinian human rights and recognition of a Palestinian State). Australian Greens Senator Stuart Ludlam has stated: “The Australian Greens believe it is time the Government joined the growing community of nations recognising Palestinian statehood. It is all very well for retired Labor figures to have an attack of conscience after they’ve left office, but it is time that leaders from all sides of politics stepped up and got Australia on the right side of history”[78].

Conclusions.

The shameful and Australia-soiling visit of Australia-violating and child-violating serial war criminal Netanyahu to Australia has been associated with massive falsehoods from Australia’s fervently pro-Zionist PM Malcolm Turnbull, from Israeli PM Netanyahu (ISRAEL acronym e-LIARS) and from the yellow press of racist White Australia. Australian complicity in the genocidal crimes of Apartheid Israel puts Australia at risk of massive detriment from a world that is increasingly intolerant of Israeli Apartheid, with Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its racist supporters presently being applied world-wide. Falsehood short-circuits rational risk management that is crucial for societal security, and for that reason alone Turnbull is unfit to be PM.

There must be zero tolerance for racism, Apartheid and genocide. Decent anti-racist folk around the world must urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its racist supporters, of which the global leaders are presently Trump America and racist, US lackey, Zionist-perverted, Coalition-ruled Australia. Decent, patriotic, pro-Humanity and anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians will support BDS, utterly oppose the Zionist-subverted Coalition at all opportunities, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .