Miya hum bhi Hindustani Musalman hain

Miya main kaisa Musalman hain?

I am that Musalman who is being asked

again and again

again and again

if i am from Pakistan

when I say

My name is Ajmal

I am that Musalman

for whom it doesn’t make a difference

if i am a Khoja, Bohra Sunni or a Shiya

But during frisking

if my name is asked

I say my name is Ajmal

then they ask

If i am from Pakisthan

I am that Musalman

their bodies are yet to be found in Gujarat

I am that Musalman

who were burned

In Bhiwandi

In Moradabad

In Bhagalpur

In Bombay

In Gujarat

In Muzaffarnagar

In Kokrajhar

and many more

I am that Musalman

his name is Afasal Guru

I am that Musalman

his name is Yaqub Memon

I am that Musalman

his name is Muhammed Aqklaq

I am that Musalman

her name is Ishrat Jahan

I am that Musalman

his name Najeeb Ahmed

I am that Musalman

his name is Abdul Nazar Madani

I am that Musalman

who will be acquitted just before he die

or see no light even after death

I am that Musalman

who is outnumbered in your jails

I am that Musalman

who is killed in fake encounters

I am that Musalman

who kill his life as an under trial

I am that Musalman numberses

which appear in the reports of Sachar

I am that Musalman percentage

that you get scared of in census

I am that Muslim women

who is shown as birthrates in your tables

I am that Musalman

who is unemployed

I am that Musalman

who is illiterate

I am that Musalman

who is poor and hungry

I am that Musalman

who you think is a vote bank

I am that Musalman

who you think is dirty

I am that Musalman

who eat beef

i am that Musalman

who is Love jihadi

I am that Musalman

who you think is fanatic

I am that Musalman

who you think is a terrorists

Miya main kaisa Musalman hain?

I am that Musalman

who is forced to sing Vande Mataram

I am that Musalman who has to celebrate

Sreekrishna jayanthi

I am that Musalman who will hold the tricolour

in order to be a Hinustani

I am that Musalman who is being asked

again and again

if i am a Pakisthani

I am that Musalman who is made to think

I am an Hindusthani Musalman

Or constantly being threatened

will be sent to Pakisthan.

Ajmal Khan A T is a poet