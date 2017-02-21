Sub-Humans — Just What Are We To Do with Them, The Vermin?

The pictographs were produced by the elder Fadden, and the graphics … 700-plus pieces of black & white drawings reflecting Native culture produced by John Fadden are … 1462 County Route 60 • Onchiota, NY 12989 • 518-891-2299

Okay. Mary would start my daughter’s third grade scout meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The words go like this … something about under God and with liberty and justice for all. Oh yeah? … Ask the slaves — natives, Blacks and others, about liberty and justice for all.

Here’s small sampling of what kids are reporting to the AHA: From Pennsylvania: “My teacher yelled at me in front of everyone. ‘What are you doing? Stand up! Say the Pledge! Have some respect!’ This happened every day for a week. Finally he gave up and left me alone. I didn’t give up, because it’s extremely unfair to pledge allegiance to my country under the name of a god I don’t believe in.”

California: “I refused to say the pledge, was immediately sent to principal’s office and threatened with expulsion.”

Emboldened, Mary got a little more frisky in December. She stated, “Raise your hand if you are not a Christian.” No one did despite that a Hindu and a Jewish child were part of the troop.

Her response was, “Good. Now we don’t have to sing any of those stupid non-Christian songs this season of joy over Jesus’s birth.”

The mothers of the Hindu and Jewish girl promptly removed their children from the troop that month. How not?

The best is yet to come from the Cochon’s mouth (with no denigration from me intended towards real pigs, themselves).

So the scout girls are all having a sleep-out at a scout camp. The Nitmuk (Native American) girl brought blankets and a pillow instead of a sleeping bag, which propelled the Pig into stating:

“Indians are all poor and they’re dirty. They don’t like to bathe. They’re lazy and don’t apply themselves in work. They like to pee and poop outdoors rather than use indoor plumbing. They are wild savages and like to run away from school …” and on and on, she spouted idiocy from a high horse.

People sat around her nodding. I have no idea about what their behavior meant. Was it to confirm listening or sympathetic agreement?

I almost confronted her, but then decided that it would wake the girls nestled all around us because it would get all out between her and me. So I instead opted to go out into the cool silent starry night and watch all of the twinkling bright specks of light in the pitch black sky. Doing so calmed me as did my daughter leaving that troop at the end of her third grade school year.

Yes, good-bye and good riddance, Mary LeCochon, the antithesis of Ray Fadden. The likes of you are responsible for the slavery discussed at the beginning of this article.

So who do you think are the real sub-humans? Who are the vermin? Jews and Hindus that don’t know Christian Christmas songs? Native Americans like Ray Fadden?

Please keep your ugliness contained instead of spouting it out, Mrs. Cochon. Keep it contained to, as a dire sickness, only fester in yourself. Yes, good-bye.

Sally Dugman is a writer located in the USA