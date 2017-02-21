CIA Fed False Media, Hillary Dems, Cities Bomber McCain Demand War With & Destruction Of Russia 

The seeds of public awareness of decades of monolithic mainstream media lies, news manipulation & deception sown by a maverick president, who is surely backed by a segment of Wall Street investors whose portfolios are NOT heavily weighted toward the manufacture WMDs and expected gargantuan profits from a new world war, will eventually grow public understanding of US crimes against humanity that began in Korea and continued on

‘What? our ‘crazy’ president’s National Security Advisor was making nice with a Russian ambassador even before he was appointed? We got ‘em! It’s against the law! ‘

Thus spoke media spokespersons for Wall Street’s investors in profitable genocide, fans of overseas death-and-destruction specialist Hillary Clinton, and America’s Darth Vadar Senator and hero of twenty-three bombing runs over Vietnamese cities, John McCain. This was jubilantly reported, with great fanfare and coverage, by CIA fed mainstream media [1] dwarfing coverage of all issues of importance to the citizens of the USA.

The ‘law,’ the spooks in media and government pimping for the powerful elite investors in WMD and the Financial Military Industrial Complex are hollering about, is a never ever used 1798 act of Congress passed against a peace seeking Quaker doctor who rather convincingly spoke to members of the French government in defense of his country, and was later elected US Senator.

Here below is the history and text of the never used and probably unconstitutional 1798 Logan Act those demanding confrontation war with Russia are enthusiastically citing, and immediately below it readers will find real laws that have been used against those who commit crimes against humanity and crime against peace cited here by your archival research peoples historian writing under the guidance of former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark.

According to the Legal Dictionary[ http://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Logan+Act ]:

In the late 1790s, a French trade embargo and jailing of U.S. seamen created animosity and unstable conditions between the United States and France. Logan sailed to France in the hope of presenting options to its government to improve relations with the United States and quell the growing anti-French sentiment in the United States. France responded by lifting the embargo and releasing the captives. Logan’s return to the United States was marked by Republican praise and Federalist scorn. To prevent U.S. citizens from interfering with negotiations between the United States and foreign governments in the future, the Adams administration quickly introduced the bill that would become the Logan Act.

The Logan Act has remained almost unchanged and unused since its passage. The act is short and reads as follows:

Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.

This section shall not abridge the right of a citizen to apply, himself or his agent, to any foreign government or the agents thereof for redress of any injury which he may have sustained from such government or any of its agents or subjects.

The language of the act appears to encompass almost every communication between a U.S. citizen and a foreign government considered an attempt to influence negotiations between their two countries. Because the language is so broad in scope, legal scholars and judges have suggested that the Logan Act is unconstitutional. Historically, the act has been used more as a threat to those engaged in various political activities than as a weapon for prosecution. In fact, Logan Act violations have been discussed in almost every administration without any serious attempt at enforcement, and to date there have been no convictions and only one recorded indictment.

One example of the act’s use as a threat of prosecution involved the Reverend Jesse jackson. In 1984 Jackson took well-publicized trips to Cuba and Nicaragua and returned with several Cuban political prisoners seeking asylum in the United States. President Ronald Reagan stated that Jackson’s activities may have violated the law, but Jackson was not pursued beyond a threat.

The only Logan Act indictment occurred in 1803. It involved a Kentucky newspaper article that argued for the formation in the western United States of a separate nation allied to France. No prosecution followed.[For more history of the Logan Act see End Note [2]

—————————————————————————————

By contrast to the above unproven as constitutional and never used Logan Act, former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark points out that common law in every country against breaking into someone’s home and killing its occupants, brings a punishment, once one is convicted, of death by hanging, electric chair, firing squad or whatever, in half the countries in the world. After the Second World War, the Nuremberg Principles of International Law extended this common law to include the invasion, bombing, killing or causing suffering to the population of another country as prosecutable crimes against humanity and crimes against peace.

In 1945, many Nazi German military officers, government officials, and media personalities were convicted under these laws during trials in Nuremberg, Germany, and quite a few of those convicted were hanged. Judge Robert Jackson, the Chief Prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials of Nazis , had cautioned that “these laws are not only meant for Germans, but for all nations,” and ended the Preface to his Final Report with, “at long last the law is now unequivocal in classifying armed aggression as an international crime instead of a national right.”[3] (The Germans under the Nazis had invaded less than half the number of nations the US has invaded since then [4])

What we have been hearing from ‘Fake News Media’ , for as long as anyone can remember, are fake reasons why it would be well, or was well, that Americans invade(d) small, usually always poor countries, which were formerly occupied militarily as colonies of European empires, the United States of America or the Japanese Empire. This gigantic cartel of entertainment and information conglomerates reaching everyone from cradle to grave, finally identified as producing fake news, has been producing this fake news to push Americans into committing massive deadly violence for the profit of the financial element in the centers of power that have ruled the America nation from its beginnings.[5] Since the Nuremberg Principles became international law after WWII, this massive and deadly violence has been crimes against humanity and crimes against peace, a huge amount of them also punishable under the Convention on Genocide. We don’t ever hear this international law of great impact for all humanity, ‘The Nuremberg Principles,’ mentioned in what the new US president, Donald Trump calls “Fake News Media.”[6] If would be even more educating if the president would describe ‘Fake News Media’ for what it is, namely, the criminal US cartel of entertainment and information conglomerates controlling 98+% of all print publications and misusing the public owned broadcasting frequencies to promote profitable but genocidal use of US armed forces and CIA. However, Trump did go so far as to tell the truth in that he twitted the “news media is an enemy of the American people.” [6]

In 1950, Albert Einstein gave an even more severe warning as to why our civilization continues to be “like an axe in the had of the pathological criminal,”[7]: “Under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights.” – Albert Einstein, Essays in Humanism

Tightly monopolized Fake News Media has over the years managed to establish in the minds of most of its captive viewers and readers that all military personnel who have participated in US invasions, bombings and military occupations are automatically heroes to one degree or another, regardless of the inescapably clear Nuremberg Principles of International Law that state unequivocally to the contrary:

“Any person who commits an act which constitutes a crime under international law is responsible therefore and liable to punishment.” “The fact that internal law does not impose a penalty for an act which constitutes a crime under international law does not relieve the person who committed the act from responsibility under international law.”

IV. “The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him”. This principle could be paraphrased as follows: “It is not an acceptable excuse to say ‘I was just following my superior’s orders'”.

“The crimes hereinafter set out are punishable as crimes under international law: Crimes against peace : Planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances; Crimes against humanity : Murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation and other inhumane acts done against any civilian population, or persecutions on political, racial, or religious grounds, when such acts are done or such persecutions are carried on in execution of or in connection with any crime against peace. “Complicity in the commission of a crime against peace … or a crime against humanity as set forth in Principle VI is a crime under international law.”

“Any person charged with a crime under international law has the right to a fair trial on the facts and law.” V.

Your author lists the above six parts of the laws born at Nuremberg in the order of importance to a GI participating in breaking these international laws, which are not only part of the UN Charter, but are, according to no less an authority as former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, “by Article Six of the US Constitution, an integral part of the law of the land”

Unfortunately, despite criminal US media even reaching into schools to block awareness of international law, ignorance of the law, is no excuse in any court of law. Also, arguing, ‘well, everyone else was doing it’ is not accepted as defense. For the GI contemplating obeying criminal orders, the US Army Manual states that though “soldiers are told not to assess the legal consequences of their orders, if the orders require manifest criminality, the soldier must disobey them, however disadvantageous this may prove from the tactical-military point of view. Obeying such an [unlawful] order can result in criminal prosecution of the one who obeys it. [8]

Every one of the millions of American GIs, ordered to ship out to invade a foreign country should, honor aside, for his or her own safety from prosecution, investigate the lawfulness of the order to ship out toward such a purpose, for once the soldier is ordered to invade and is being shot at, it might be too late to do so. (Unfortunately the Veterans For Peace organization is not making much of an effort to prevent future members from committing obvious crimes by following criminal orders and at the same time risking murdering someone or being killed by someone defending his country against his or her invading it. Most all of its members watch and read Fake Media.)

The Chief Counsel for the Prosecution at the Nuremberg Trials was General Telford Taylor. During the US invasion and bombing of Vietnam, General Taylor told CBS in an interview that “he would have been proud to have prosecuted flyers shot down while bombing Vietnam.” That interview was suppressed by CBS![9]

CBS, NBC, ABC and later CNN, Fox and PBS went on and on making fake heroes of every politician who ‘served’ in what Martin Luther King described as genocide in a poor French colony seeking independence just as the USA once sought and achieved from a European empire. One such fake hero, John McCain, went on to become a US Senator so renown for his menacing speeches against America’s many media designated enemies, he got to run for president as the Republican Party candidate in 2012. Candidate Senator John McCain called for “the United States to lead airstrikes against Syria’s armed forces to protect the rebels and civilians there, much as it did in Libya last year.” ( The world has heard US politicians mouthing the same humanitarian intervention lie backed up with fake ‘news’ from Fake News Media over and over and over again since Korea in 1950.) In 2017, the same fake hero backed by fake media calls for overt military ‘intervention’ (ongoing genocidal covert ‘intervention’ having failed) in what is left of Syria, and military intervention in the Ukraine against Russia.

“I know how to win wars!” said John McCain during the 2012 campaign. Which war did McCain know how to win? America LOST THE WAR . Surely Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper REMEMBER that America LOST THE VIETNAM WAR to prevent a communist government and gave up , but Blitzer and Cooper are paid to forget that America lost. They are bombing and invasion facilitators. By their clever phrasing of what they choose to highlight and what they choose to black out from telecast memory they make bombing and invasions of small countries attractive. These anchors of conglomerate owned media have kept repeating and repeating that McCain has excellent military experience for leading America in winning its present ‘wars’[10] never mentioning that his experience was gained during a losing and now so called ‘mistaken’ ‘war.’[10][11] Years before Airman McCain began his 23 bombing runs, President Eisenhower had admitted Ho Chi Minh was a hero to his countrymen and would have won an all-Vietnam election with 80%+ had he (Ike) not blocked it.[12] Well before McCain’s 1st bombing mission, Rev. Martin Luther King had angrily condemned U.S. genocide, and Muhammad Ali had ‘refused to go.’ Because Fake Media never reported the truth about the McCain killing and maiming innocent Vietnamese, McCain remains the most ‘newsworthy’ spokesperson for the Financial Industrial Military Complex and presently has been the most ferocious attacker of President Trump.

The wildest attackers of the integrity of the president as a person, have been fans of losing candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. As we have seen, this predominately young crowd in the coastal metropolitan areas of the US, is oblivious of any solidarity they in effect have with the CIA fed mainstream fake news media owned by the most powerful elite of Wall Street with portfolios heavily weighted with investments in Weapons of Mass Destruction and the world war that has been planned and prepared for years. That their candidate Hillary is seen by them as representing the Black and Hispanic and immigrant communities is due to Fake News Media manipulation. Actually, this significant part of the electorate has suffered more that any other segment of the US population in military dead, maimed and impoverishment due to Secretary Hillary’s championing of the estimated $ five trillion costly genocidal death and destruction throughout the Middle East and Africa, which Fake News Media with psyop distractions and focusing elsewhere, have kept from poor of the cities non attentive and disinterested in the monstrous taking of non white lives overseas. Fake News Media lies, deceptions and black out of any information and news that would expose the nature of the criminal US generated genocidal conflicts in Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, South Sudan and elsewhere overseen by Secretary of State Clinton, have been very successful. For over a year Fake News Media has had Americans focused on Donald Trump.

A seventh Nuremberg Principle of International Law was left unnoted above because it regards US Presidents and other high government officials being prosecutable:

Principle III of the Nuremberg Principles reads, “The fact that a person who committed an act which constitutes a crime under international law acted as Head of State or responsible government official does not relieve him from responsibility under international law.” and “No national law can be above the Nuremberg Principles of International Law.” i.e. ” supremacy of international law over national. In January 2016, Ramsey Clark entered a ‘friend of the court’ brief reminding a California Federal Appeals Court of the above in an Iraqi Mom’s suit against Bush Administration members.[13]

At Ramsey Clark’s urging the following essay was written and published:

Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Mater which have been giving backhanded support for regime change invasions and bombing in the Middle East and Africa by ignoring them as an issue though they take non white lives by the hundreds of thousands. [see ‘there will be no progress on social justice issues at home while we go on killing the poor overseas at a such an enormous expenditure of social and financial resources that makes such progress at home impossible.’ Another example of American exceptionalism is Occupy Wall Street. diverting attention from US wars. Many of Hillary’s most vocal demonstrators embrace civil rights issues, and have been convinced by Fake News Media that Trump is a dangerous racist. Most seen to be indifferent to preparations for WWIII. Many are active in organizations likeandwhich have been giving backhanded support for regime change invasions and bombing in the Middle East and Africa by ignoring them as an issue though they take non white lives by the hundreds of thousands. [see Slogan ‘Black Lives Matter!’ Not Intended to Include ‘Black’ Lives Taken by GI’s Overseas ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement operates in blatant disbelief of Martin Luther King’s moral and entirely logical warning;Another example of American exceptionalism is Occupy Wall Street. diverting attention from US wars. Arundhati Roy: ‘Civil Rights Movement in US Has Become a War Supporting Movement’ Article bemoans how selective it is to bemoan the lack of civil rights of solely Americans, including those Black GIs, who return from willingly denying the very right of non-whites overseas to remain alive in their own beloved countries.

All this confusion can be laid to Fake News Media deception and management of news and information with intention to make a world war possible before a huge, confident and highly civilized socialist China replaces the US as the most influential nation in the world (as it was for nearly 2,000 years)[14]. What but this expectation of America’s future loss of financial, political and cultural hegemony could have brought about the election of a president (backed by Wall Street elite investing in things other than weapons and a world war) committed to exposing the corporate monopoly mainstream media which has misled the nation into bombing, invading and occupying defenseless nations for more than a half century if not longer.



The CIA, an arm of the power elite investors in WMD, invasions and bombings and the source of fake news and fake patriotism has, for the first time, a problem with a US president. A ‘crazy,’ ‘mentally unstable’ and ‘extremely dangerous’ President Trump has been saying that “US regime change death and destruction in the Middle East was wrong and the five trillion dollars they cost should have been spent at home on America’s infrastructure,” that “NATO is obsolete;” that “the US should seek friendship with China and Russia;” that he likes Xi Jinping and Putin, (America’s perennial and sacrosanct mortal enemies!) and that he would get along fine with them. Trump has called two term fellow Republican President, George Bush, a liar for having lied about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction and has voiced suspicion about the 9/11 attack that happened so easily on Bush’s watch. Trump has disputed hailing former presidential candidate Senator John McCain, 2008 Republican presidential candidate, a hero for having been shot down while bombing Vietnam. Trump has asked, “why must the United States lead the world everywhere on the globe and play the role of the world’s policeman, now for example in Ukraine? “Trump asks, “Why does the United States always pursue regime changes — Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, and now it wants a regime change in Syria, Damascus, when the result is disaster.” Most importantly, Trump has condemned and ridiculed eighty percent of media’s reporters and commentators as pathetic liars, which comes close to the what is in reality that one hundred percent who are willing to preposterously describe America’s running crimes against humanity as heroic deeds in defense of American freedom.



Remember! Trump in his running battle with lying Fake News mainstream media has the words of Albert Einstein, the greatest mind of the 20th century, on his side.

The height of Trump’s ‘dangerous unpredictability’ saw Trump defending his respect of President Putin. When challenged by his interviewer with, “But Putin is a killer!” Trump answered, “There are a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?” Trump later added, “I was against the invasion of Iraq – a lot of people were killed.” “He’s running his country and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country,” In December of 2015, Trump had told MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,’ “I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe, so you know. There’s a lot of stupidity going on in the world right now, a lot of killing, a lot of stupidity.” (First time this writer has ever heard an American president lament people killed by American military?)

If the investors in WMD and profitable genocide on Wall Street don’t shut this ‘wildly crazy’ president up, people might get the idea that all the regime change death and destruction starting with Korea were as US Congressman Ron Paul said over and over again during presidential candidate debates in 2012, “illegal, unconstitutional and a horrific loss of life.”

Four years earlier fake news mainstream media ridiculed Obama’s Pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, and as a joke televised sound bites of Wright, his finger pointing up in the air and shouting in a angry voice,“God damn America for her crimes against humanity!”



There is a more sane and harmonious world coming as the USA loses it power to misinform and disinform through it present powerful CIA managed cartel of giant entertainment and news corporations telecasting via satellites. An initial change will come in the form of an influx of truthful news and saner entertainment breaking the West’s vice-like grip on sources of information/disinformation promoting egoistic self-indulgence and the West’s ability to promote, disseminate and inculcate lies enabling profitable investments in genocide.

“According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China’s ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer.” [When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques] [13]

In a multipolar world, the absurdities, illogic and insanity that justifies US NATO UN genocide will no longer be successfully propagated. These outrageous fabrications just wont wash when exposed to the light of day by new major sources of information powering out of Asia, Africa and Latin America that will appear as world economic power shifts Eastward and Southward.

The USA will not only lose control over international fiduciary organizations but eventually have no control over a reorganized United Nations and its courts. With future lawsuits for victim compensation and indemnity undoubtably reaching for mega enormous amounts of money, Ramsey Clark expects litigation will be more deeply aimed at the billionaire and millionaire investors who owned the media and government it was manipulating for profitable but illegal and genocidal use of US Armed Forces and CIA. Prosecutable government officials like Obama and Clinton and a few media celebrities, no matter how abhorrent their crimes, will not be used as scapegoats to allow those who profited from the genocide to escape responsibility and punishment as in the case of the first use of the Nuremberg Principles of International Law at Nuremberg, Germany in 1945.

Former US Attorney General Ramses Clark, the foremost defector from a US establishment continually using its control over government, military, CIA and media for profitable genocidal adventures, has steadfastly kept his focus on assisting victims of US NATO UN bombings and invasions, sees some hope for eventual justice for victims that will bring an end to the profitability of investments in genocidal thievery. [see Ramsey Clark, “Without Demands for Compensation for Wrongful Deaths/Destruction, AntiImperialist Journalism is Hypocrisy World Economic power shift Eastward will bring a reconstituted UN that will certainly establish a Nuremberg Principles court to adjudicate lawsuits for compensation for millions of wrongful deaths, injuries, deformed babies, destruction of property and theft of natural resources filed once the US can no longer intimidate victim nations with crippling sanctions. Lets make this prosecution that will end profitability in death and destruction end sooner than otherwise.[15][16][17]

The seeds of public awareness of decades of monolithic mainstream media lies, news manipulation & deception sown by a maverick president, who is surely backed by a segment of Wall Street investors whose portfolios are NOT heavily weighted toward the manufacture WMDs and expected gargantuan profits from a new world war, will eventually grow public understanding of US crimes against humanity that began in Korea and continued on through nations in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

