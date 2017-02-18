Open Letter To Australian MPs Re Apartheid Israel PM Netanyahu Visit To Australia”

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the seizure of all of Palestine by Apartheid Israel and half a century of brutal Israeli Occupation and further, ongoing Palestinian Genocide. Australia, the world’s leading supporter of Apartheid Israel after the US, invited Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit Australia in 2017 and he will arrive in Sydney next week for a trip abbreviated by the exigencies of the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine and US President Trump’s historic equivocation over the now impossible 2-state solution. My Open Letter response to Australian Federal MPs is reproduced below.

OPEN LETTER: “Dear Honorable Member/Senator,

Open Letter to Australian Federal MPs re Australian visit of Apartheid Israel PM Netanyahu

Australia, the world’s leading supporter of Apartheid Israel after the US, has invited Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit Sydney in this coming week, despite the appalling reality that he is the right-wing extremist leader of a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial war criminal, women-abusing, children-abusing, democracy-by-genocide, ethnic cleansing, pathologically mendacious, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-racist Jew-defaming, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic, Australia-subverting, Australia-perverting, Australia-violating, race-based, one-person-one-vote-rejecting, neo-Nazi, Apartheid kleptocracy based on racism, mass murder, genocide, theft, terrorism and mendacity.

Mainstream media reports have revealed that Apartheid Israel has been involved in the following crimes against Australians: threatening, bullying, defaming, deceiving, censoring, subverting, perverting, kidnapping in international waters, illegal detention, robbing, tasering, shooting, large-scale bombing, large-scale larceny, large-scale forging of Australian passports, torturing, killing and perversion and subversion of Australian individuals, Australian institutions and Australian governments. Apartheid Israel grossly violates the human rights of both Palestinian Australians and their captive relatives in Palestine, robbing them of human rights, property, and indeed a homeland. A detailed report listing 50 ways racist Zionists violate Australia has been sent to MPs and the Australian Federal Police.

For anti-racist Jews, and indeed all anti-racist humanitarians, the core moral messages from the Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation) and from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy dead) are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. Outstanding anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Jared Diamond in his best-selling book “Collapse” enunciated the “moral principle, namely that it is morally wrong for one people to dispossess, subjugate, or exterminate another people”, a moral position rigorously adhered to by anti-racist Jews but grossly violated by racist Zionists, Apartheid Israel and the Zionist-subverted US Alliance complicit in the ongoing Palestinian Genocide (90% of Palestine ethnically cleansed; 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since circa 1930) and the genocidal US War on Muslims ( 32 million Muslim avoidable deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the likely US- and Apartheid Israel-complicit 9-11 atrocity that successive US Governments have used as an excuse for an ongoing Muslim Genocide). Anti-racist Jews are grossly defamed by racist Zionists as “anti-Semites” and “self-hating Jews”, and most egregiously by the term “Jewish state” falsely applied to a genocidally racist, neo-Nazi, nuclear terrorist Apartheid rogue state that has violently ruled all of Palestine for 50 years.

Even if the cowardly Australian Coalition Government lead by pro-Zionist PM Malcolm Turnbull will not criticize Apartheid Israel for its well-documented crimes against (in ascending order of awfulness) anti-racist Jews, Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and indeed all of Humanity – a glaring and utterly immoral omission that seriously threatens Australians, Australian trade and Australian security – it should at least protest manifold documented crimes against Australians by this exceptionalist rogue state. Further, Australian MPs must be unequivocally committed to one-person-one-vote but overwhelmingly violate this key principle of democracy by world-leading support for an Apartheid Israel which determines that 73% of its now 52% majority of Palestinian subjects are excluded from voting for the government ruling them (thus per capita GDP is $2,800 for Occupied Palestinians and $38,000 for Israelis). Decent people around the world urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and its supporters just as such sanctions were successfully applied globally to Apartheid Israel-, US- and UK-backed Apartheid South Africa. Presently only Socialists, the Australian Greens and a few members of the Australian Labor Party Left publicly oppose the neo-Nazi evil of Israeli Apartheid. Decent, patriotic, pro-Humanity and anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians who reject racism, state terrorism, Apartheid and genocide (90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed, this making a 2-state solution impossible) will support BDS, utterly oppose the Zionists and the Zionist-subverted Coalition at all opportunities, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya [contact details].

“Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/home .

“Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

“Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

“Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

Gideon Polya, “Is UN Security Council Resolution 2334 the beginning of the end for Apartheid Israel?””, Countercurrents, 28 December 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/28/is-un-security-council-resolution-2334-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-apartheid-israel/ .

“Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/.

“Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration . END OPEN LETTER.

This Open Letter has been copied to Australian media and human rights groups but no doubt the Silence will be Deafening in look-the-other-way , pro-Zionist, politically correct racist (PC racist) Australia that is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. Australia makes donations to toward the Palestinian Genocide tax deductible, is intimately involved in Israeli militarism through weapons co-research in Australian universities [1, 2], and purchases weapons and war-related systems from Apartheid Israel that have been evilly tested, re-tested, pre-tested and “battle proven” on the Occupied Palestinian population in the “weapons testing laboratory” of the Gaza Concentration Camp, with the Israelis using this war criminal use of captive populations as a commercial selling point [3].

Successive virulently pro-Zionist Australian Governments have overwhelmingly turned a blind eye to Israeli crimes against Australians (censoring, deceiving, embezzling, subverting, perverting, threatening, defaming, kidnapping, tasering, shooting, torturing, killing, forging, robbing and bombing) except when the crimes are simply too public to ignore (e.g. mass forgoing of Australian passports for terrorism purposes, and the repeated violent kidnapping of decent, humane Australians in international waters). Australia is a Zionist-perverted US lackey and Mainstream journalists, politicians and academics overwhelmingly support the core propositions of (a) blind support for the serial invader US (Australia has been complicit in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation) [4, 5] and (b) support for genocidally racist Apartheid Israel, with support for the now-impossible “2-state solution” being disingenuously offered as evidence of Australian “even-handedness” in the Israeli-Palestine conflict (however Australia joined Trump America in rejecting the 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning Israeli war crimes) [6].

Like Apartheid Israel and its fervent supporters the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, Australia is also based on genocide of the Indigenous inhabitants [4]. The ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel is mirrored in the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide by a now de facto Apartheid Australia. What Apartheid Israel achieves by mass human rights abuse and violent mass confinement of its Indigenous Palestinian subjects, White Australia achieves principally by the passive means of lack of empathy and enthusiasm. The latest Australian Government Report “Closing the Gap 2017” reveals that Australia is still “not on target” in “closing the gap” between Indigenous Australian and White Australia in numerous key areas e.g. differential child mortality, life expectancy (a circa 10 year gap), early childhood development, school attendance, reading, numeracy, and employment. The only area in which Australia is “on track” is in Indigenous children reaching the final year of high school (year 12) [8].

When it comes to the crucial area of avoidable mortality through deprivation – a matter remorselessly ignored by the racist, lying Mainstream media, politicians and academic presstitutes of the US Alliance countries (Trump is surely right about the evil of the Mainstream media) [4, 9] – Apartheid Australia has a far worse record than Apartheid Israel. Thus annual avoidable deaths from deprivation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories total about 4,200 out of an Indigenous Palestinian population of 4.7 million [7], whereas annual avoidable deaths from deprivation of Indigenous Australians also total about 4,200, but this is out of a population of 0.7 million .The Indigenous Australian avoidable Indigenous death rate as a percentage of the Indigenous population per year is 0.6% pa as compared to 0.4% pa for impoverished South Asia and 1.0% pa for impoverished sub-Saharan Africa, but occurring in one of the world’s richest countries (Australian per capita income $83,000 per head per year) [10, 11].

Conversely, the annual violent deaths of Indigenous Palestinians at the hands of Apartheid Israel have averaged about 520 per year in the period 2000-present [12, 13] whereas Apartheid Australia ceased active, violent extermination of Indigenous Australians in about 1930 [4, 9].

Under the extreme right-wing Australian Coalition Government lead by an oh-so-charming, all-smiles but lipstick-on-a-pig, right-wing extremist PM Malcolm Turnbull, Australia has positioned itself as second only to the genocide-based US as a supporter of genocide-based and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel by opposing the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 [6, 14]. Apartheid Australia and Trump America invite global Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) for their de facto support of Israeli Apartheid.

West Bank Palestinian President Abbas speaking while in Paris for meetings with French President François Holland, commented thus on the recent Israeli law to legalize settlements that are illegal in international law (as emphasized recently by UN Security Council Resolution 2334):‘‘This law is contrary to international law and we will continue our efforts in the international courts to protect our existence and our land. What Israel is doing is to achieve the establishment of a single state with an apartheid system. There is no other word for it. If that happens it would be a disaster for us and for the international community and we warn you against it” [15]. Of course, Apartheid Israel, backed by de facto Apartheid America and de facto Apartheid Australia, has already established a de facto and de jure “single state with an apartheid system”.

There must be zero tolerance for racism, Apartheid and genocide. Decent anti-racist folk around the world must urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its racist supporters of which the global leaders are presently Trump America and US lackey, Coalition-ruled Australia. Decent, patriotic, pro-Humanity and anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians will support BDS, utterly oppose the Zionist-subverted Coalition at all opportunities, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .