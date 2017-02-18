There are no breaking news at the moment

India Based Neutrino Observatory–Internal Report Shows Aquifer Impact Is Inevitable

Environmental Protection by February 18, 2017

The India­based Neutrino Observaory (INO) proposed to be set up under the Cardamom Hills (09.9632361°N, 077.2729306°E) in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO heritage site,  near the Kerala­Tamil Nadu border with its entry portal in Pottipuram village in Theni  district   of   Tamil   Nadu   has   been   opposed   by   the   local   communities   and  the environmentalists. The first INO Risk Audit Report was published in Countercurrents. 2  The main issues raised in the the Risk Audit Group’s articles are:

(a) The construction has the potential to cause hydro­geological calamities  which will affect the livelihood of close to 10 million people in six districts of Tamil  Nadu and Kerala, who depend on the waters stored in reservoirs within the INO  neighbourhood.3
(b) Violation of the Federal Principles by the Ministry of Environment, Forest  and Climate change as this is an inter­state project (Kerala and Tamil Nadu States)  and the Government of Kerala has not even been informed about it.
The appeal against the grant of environmental clearance to INO in the Hon’ble National  Green Tribunal, Southern Zone Chennai filed by G Sundararajan is coming up for final  arguments in early March 2017.  Among the grounds for the appeal was the potential  impacts on the aquifer and water bodies.  About a year after the filing of the appeal in  NGT and some four years after the award of prior environmental clearance by the  Government of India,  the Tata Institute of Fundamenal Research (TIFR) has kindly  uploaded on its website the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of INO prepared in December  2010 by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).  With  the publication of the DPR it will be easy for Lawyers Sundarrajan and Vetri Selvan to  convince the Hon’ble Tribunal about the impending water related disaster if the  scientists are allowed to blast the Ghats.  This report clearly mentions that tunnelling  can disrupt the aquifers, there will be water loss and elaborate arrangements will be  made for pumping the water out.

Water Loss in INO’s Detailed Project Report

The INO proponents were aware of the ‘inevitability’ of aquifer damage as these quotes  from INO’s Detailed Project Report (DPR)4 prepared in December 2010 by the Tamil  Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) reveal:

