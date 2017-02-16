“I Am THE Supremacy And Aim To Keep It That Way!”

Anyway, the two boys became best friends over the course of the summer and loved horsing around together in various ways, such as one of them would yell “peelo fight” and they’d throw pillows at each other across the children’s bedroom while laughing. (I, myself. was happy in the thought that they’d each bring his new perspective home about the so-called “enemy.” They truly loved each other.)

~~~~~~~~~

I also have my sense of “The Other.” I guess that we can’t escape the orientation in entirety, and nor should we.

Donald Trumps statements at the start of this essay about killing whole families and finding value in torture reminded me of someone else — someone on my “Other” list. He also valued destroying whole families and saw torture as valuable to extract information, although the type of information that he wanted was another sort — scientific information.

His name and unofficial title were: Josef Mengele, Angel of Death. His methods to gain knowledge from torture victims were ingenious — the sort that only a brilliant and highly creative psychopath could devise.

One such experiment involved singling out a pregnant Jewish mother from the line to be immediately sent to death at a concentration camp. He had his staff optimally take care of her until she delivered a healthy baby boy. Then she was strapped to a bed. Her nipples were covered with tape after which the newborn boy was laid next to her body and his behavior for several days of being unfed was recorded.

Finally the nurse in charge of the study couldn’t take his pitiful wailing and whimpering any more. So she injected him with a poison so as to cause almost instant death. Under the circumstances, his mother, of course, approved and was told to keep her mouth shut about the murder. (Then the mother was promptly shipped off to her own death via the usual means at that camp since the experiment was done.)

What a mind Mengele had! In another one of his demented experiments, he used two identical gypsy twins — sisters — captured from a circus. One served as the control and the other as the experiment.

Randomly chosen for each role, one was kept healthy and well fed. So was the other except that the latter kept every few week having one more organ removed. How then would she become with the extraction as opposed to her sister? What is the exact function of the organ removed in terms of overall health, behaviors like gait, mood and speech; physiological markers such as skin color or teeth falling out, etc., etc? How does the latest one removed function? Empirical evidence will show up in the victim.

Imagine one’s being the subject of this experiment … or being her sister watching each removal take place. It’s sheer madness on Earth, which is unrivaled perhaps except in extreme fantasies about Hell’s fury.

This sort of utter and brutal disregard for life, of course, brings me straight back to Donald Trump’s statements that whole families need to be erased from the Earth and that torture extracts useful information. (Certainly, Josef Menele thought so!)

I’m not trying to stretch the truth and imply that Donald Trump is like Josef Mengele. Not at all. The President of the USA simply needs to give up dangerous, immoral notions and statements that can only lead to ever deepening tragedy and further horrific conflicts between us and the presumed “Other.” These all-out conflicts simply need to end. Without a doubt, they, without termination, include backlash in retaliation on USA soil, further children screaming in terror, further other lives traumatized and destroyed, landscapes ruined and more tax dollars sucked into a military to conduct slaughter as the USA continues to have agendas in the Middle East and elsewhere located. This travesty undeniably needs to stop … and stop as soon as possible!.