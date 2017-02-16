“I Am THE Supremacy And Aim To Keep It That Way!”

June 8, 1972: Kim Phúc, center left, running down a road naked near Trang Bang after a South Vietnamese Air Force napalm attack (Nick Ut / The Associated Press)
Location: Cape Batangan, Vietnam
Date taken: November 1965
Five year old Iraqi child, Samar Hassan, in her pajamas covered in the blood of her parents, who were just murdered in front of her eyes by US troops and with a high-power gun now pointed against her head
“When you get these terrorists, you have to take out their families. They care about their lives. Don’t kid yourself. But they say they don’t care about their lives. You have to take out their families.” – Donald Trump, Donald Trump on terrorists: ‘Take out their families’ – CNNPolitics.com
He added: “If they do want to do it, I will work toward that end. I want to do everything within the bounds of what you’re allowed to do legally. But do I feel it works? Absolutely I feel it works.” From Donald Trump: Torture “absolutely works” — but does it? – CNNPolitics …
Tribalism aids survival. With limited resources available, one bands together with a group of seemingly like individuals and tries to take down the presumed enemy — the competitor for those resources on a local or a global scale.
Donald Trump plays upon this deeply embedded understanding that was honed for a long time through evolutionary means to be in the base of our genetic structures. It’s an “us vs. them” mentality, which is attractive to much of the US citizenry whether involving illegal immigrants, Muslims from certain other countries or any number of others presumed to be “not of us.”
Such an orientation has often been key to maintaining one’s life and the lives of loved ones. Accordingly prairie dogs will kill competitors or die trying to do so and gorillas will gang up and murder another gorilla — usually a young obstreperous male … or they will individually kill babies: When Silverbacks Kill Babies.
Likewise Meerkats will raid the den of a competing meerkat group. I saw the latter event take place on film during an episode of Meerkat Manor. They come in a gang when the other group is out feeding. Then some attack and try to kill the den’s single guard while others rush down into the den to find the babies, which they claw and bite to death.
In this sense, humans are not much different from other animals. We’re all prone to this alienating condition, although involving different groups of others in relation to the group with which one identifies.
In other words, you might dislike someone of another religion if you are of group “A.” Yet you might hate someone with a different skin color than yours if you’re from group “B.” Group “C” members might have a neo-Nazi orientation and group “D” might hate all of the above other groups and the ones that the other groups hate, too.
In other words, the hated ones become pariahs. They have become “The Other.”
The Other is not like us. Inability or refusal to see similarity, continuity, etc. …
The Other is treated in a way that is divorced from to its concrete actuality, individuality, and diversity, and divorced from the reality of the relationship between the Other and the dominant group. …
From 1 OTHERNESS Cultural marginalization and devaluation Two basic …
Let’s face it. Whether we like it or not, we humans are not much different from the meerkats described above, although we do the slaughtering activity on a way larger scale as the above undoctored photos and the next two links incontestably prove:
Personally I never much had an issue with people from other cultural, religious, ethnic or socio-economic groups. It’s probably in large part due to my having been exposed to a wide variety of people from different backgrounds and having a positive experience of them since I was a baby.
Heck, I’ve even been to parties, wonderful ones, wherein I was the only white person present. Indeed, I’ve made jokes about being the token white person present — the one that proves that there is no animosity, nor nonacceptance of diversity.
Usually Blacks are the tokens at parties and the party-givers know it.So my comment was accepted with mirth that was mutually understood. We’d crack up laughing in the deeper understanding.
In any case, it seems that early exposure to a diverse group of people is one of the best ways to humanize and identify with other people, who are superficially different in looks, dress, customs, main language, religious bent and so on from oneself. Moreover, some parents are very aware of the value of such extended contact. …
I was walking down a wooded path at an international children’s camp when I was in my twenties. I came across two eight year old boys avidly inspecting each others’ heads.
My first thought was: “Oh-oh, itchy scalp? Head lice? Maybe a visit to the camp’s head nurse at her infirmary is in order.” So I casually sauntered up to them and inquired, “Do your heads feel okay? What are you doing?”
One boy promptly responded that they were “looking.”
I asked, ” …and for what are you looking?”
The answer from both of them was “Devil horns” since both had been taught by same-age peers in their homelands that the people from the other group had horns crafted by none less than the Devil, himself. (One boy was from Iraq and the other was from Israel.)
Anyway, the two boys became best friends over the course of the summer and loved horsing around together in various ways, such as one of them would yell “peelo fight” and they’d throw pillows at each other across the children’s bedroom while laughing. (I, myself. was happy in the thought that they’d each bring his new perspective home about the so-called “enemy.” They truly loved each other.)
I also have my sense of “The Other.” I guess that we can’t escape the orientation in entirety, and nor should we.
Donald Trumps statements at the start of this essay about killing whole families and finding value in torture reminded me of someone else — someone on my “Other” list. He also valued destroying whole families and saw torture as valuable to extract information, although the type of information that he wanted was another sort — scientific information.
His name and unofficial title were: Josef Mengele, Angel of Death. His methods to gain knowledge from torture victims were ingenious — the sort that only a brilliant and highly creative psychopath could devise.
One such experiment involved singling out a pregnant Jewish mother from the line to be immediately sent to death at a concentration camp. He had his staff optimally take care of her until she delivered a healthy baby boy.
Then she was strapped to a bed. Her nipples were covered with tape after which the newborn boy was laid next to her body and his behavior for several days of being unfed was recorded.
Finally the nurse in charge of the study couldn’t take his pitiful wailing and whimpering any more. So she injected him with a poison so as to cause almost instant death.
Under the circumstances, his mother, of course, approved and was told to keep her mouth shut about the murder. (Then the mother was promptly shipped off to her own death via the usual means at that camp since the experiment was done.)
What a mind Mengele had! In another one of his demented experiments, he used two identical gypsy twins — sisters — captured from a circus. One served as the control and the other as the experiment.
Randomly chosen for each role, one was kept healthy and well fed. So was the other except that the latter kept every few week having one more organ removed.
How then would she become with the extraction as opposed to her sister? What is the exact function of the organ removed in terms of overall health, behaviors like gait, mood and speech; physiological markers such as skin color or teeth falling out, etc., etc?
How does the latest one removed function? Empirical evidence will show up in the victim.
Imagine one’s being the subject of this experiment … or being her sister watching each removal take place. It’s sheer madness on Earth, which is unrivaled perhaps except in extreme fantasies about Hell’s fury.
This sort of utter and brutal disregard for life, of course, brings me straight back to Donald Trump’s statements that whole families need to be erased from the Earth and that torture extracts useful information. (Certainly, Josef Menele thought so!)
I’m not trying to stretch the truth and imply that Donald Trump is like Josef Mengele. Not at all.
The President of the USA simply needs to give up dangerous, immoral notions and statements that can only lead to ever deepening tragedy and further horrific conflicts between us and the presumed “Other.” These all-out conflicts simply need to end.
Without a doubt, they, without termination, include backlash in retaliation on USA soil, further children screaming in terror, further other lives traumatized and destroyed, landscapes ruined and more tax dollars sucked into a military to conduct slaughter as the USA continues to have agendas in the Middle East and elsewhere located. This travesty undeniably needs to stop … and stop as soon as possible!.
