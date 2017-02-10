Australia Welcomes Genocidal Racist And Serial War Criminal Netanyahu

Netanyahu is the PM of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial war criminal, women-abusing, children-abusing, democracy-by-genocide, ethnic cleansing, pathologically mendacious, neo-Nazi, anti-Arab anti-Semitic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic, race-based kleptocracy Apartheid Israel. Netanyahu has been invited to visit pro-Zionist, US-lackey, climate criminal Australia, the world’s leading supporter of Apartheid Israel after the US, and will address the Australian Federal Parliament in February 2017.

Netanyahu belongs the extreme right-wing Zionist faction that was described in a 1948 letter to the New York Times signed by Albert Einstein and numerous other distinguished anti-racist Jews as having the “unmistakable stamp of a Fascist party for whom terrorism (against Jews, Arabs, and British alike), and misrepresentation are means, and a “Leader State” is the goal” [1, 2].

Nearly 70 years later, and thanks to US- and US Alliance-protected, serial war criminal, racist Zionist (RZ) fanatics like Netanyahu, an Apartheid Israel has become a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, ethnic cleansing, international law-violating, exceptionalist, serial invading, serial war criminal, neo-Nazi, democracy-by-genocide pariah state and rogue state that threatens and violates anti-racist Jews, Australians, Palestinians, Muslims, Asians and indeed all of Humanity as set out below in ascending order of quantifiably deadly seriousness,

Zionist defamation of anti-racist Jews.

For anti-racist Jews and indeed all anti-racist humanitarians the core moral messages from the Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation) and from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy dead) are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. However these sacred injunctions are grossly violated by the anti-Arab anti-Semitic , Islamophobic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic racist Zionists running Apartheid Israel and their Western backers variously involved in the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (anti-Arab anti-Semitism) and in egregious, Jew-defaming, anti-Jewish anti-Semitism through falsely identifying decent, anti-racist Jews with Apartheid Israel and these appalling crimes against Humanity.

The Jewish Holocaust was ultimately enabled by gross and false defamation of Jews, an obscenity that is being routinely perpetrated today by the US Alliance-backed racist Zionists who routinely defame anti-racist Jews as “anti-Semites”, “self-hating Jews” or “kapos” (concentration camp collaborators), and through false use of the terms “Israel” (whereas Torah-observant Orthodox Jews – traditionally known to themselves as “Israel” for 3,000 years before the Zionist enterprise – actually reject Zionism) and “the Jewish state” to describe neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel, false nomenclature that that utterly falsely conflates all Jews, including a large body of anti-racist Jews, with genocidally racist Zionist evil. Indeed, despite successive rounds of ethnic cleansing, Indigenous Palestinians (4.7 million Occupied Palestinians and 1.7 million Palestinian Israelis) today represent a 52% majority of the subjects of Apartheid Israel [4-6].

Outstanding anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Jared Diamond in his best-selling book “Collapse” (Prologue, p10, Penguin edition) enunciated the “moral principle, namely that it is morally wrong for one people to dispossess, subjugate, or exterminate another people” [7] – an injunction resolutely adhered to by anti-racist Jews and indeed all decent people but grossly violated by racist Zionist (RZ)-run Apartheid Israel and its racist, genocide-committing and genocide-ignoring US Alliance backers.

Anti-racist Jews utterly reject the invasion, devastation, human rights abuse and ethnic cleansing not just of Palestinians but of all peoples. However anti-racist Jews are explicitly defamed by racist Zionists and implicitly defamed by Apartheid Israel’s pro-Zionist supporters such as genocide-based and serial war criminal Apartheid Australia. The penultimate in racism is the invasion of another country, with the ultimate in racism being genocide of the Indigenous inhabitants. Apartheid Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 70 (50 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [8-14]. 30 of these Australian invasions have been associated with genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention [14].

Zionists violate, subvert, pervert and threaten Australians.

The most serious Zionist violation of Australians is through Zionist subversion, perversion, defamation and censorship of Australian institutions and of individual Australians, most notably Mainstream journalists, politicians, academics and commentators. [15]. Free speech is crucial for democracy, science, scholarship and science-based risk management that is crucial for societal security and successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) science-based analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk [16]. Many well-documented examples can be given, but no better than that of Australian PM Kevin Rudd who raised the ire of the traitorous Zionist Lobby by not being pro-Zionist enough and carefully objecting to repeated Israeli mass forging of Australian passports and the kidnapping of Australians in international waters – PM Kevin Rudd was removed in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup [17-20].

Mainstream media reports show that Apartheid Israel has been involved in the following crimes against Australians: threatening, bullying, defaming, deceiving, censoring, kidnapping in international waters, illegal detention, robbing, tasering, shooting, large-scale bombing, large-scale larceny, torturing, and killing. Apartheid Israel grossly violates the human rights of its subjects who are the relatives of Palestinian Australians. Apartheid Israel grossly violates the rights of Palestinian Australians, robbing them of property, assets, and indeed a homeland. A detailed report listing 50 ways racist Zionists violate Australia has been sent to MPs and the Australian Federal Police [15].

Apartheid Israel and traitorous Zionists threaten both Australia’s reputation and its national security. Between Australia and Mother England on the other side of the world are 3,000 million Asians and 1,500 million Muslims, and basic, strategic commonsense demands that Australia be nice to them. Indeed basic humanity demands that we follow that most profound injunction of the wonderful Palestinian humanitarian, Jesus, to whit: “love thy neighbour as thyself”. However cowardly and racist White Australians chose to do otherwise and as UK or US lackeys have invaded 85 countries. Australia was complicit in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation) [9] and has been involved in the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (32 million Muslims killed by violence, 5 million, or by deprivation, 27 million, since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that may well have involved Apartheid Israel as a dirty tricks surrogate of the US Establishment) [21].

The ultimate expression of racism is invasion of another country without UN sanction, that country’s invitation or prior attack by that country. The politically correct Lib-Labs who would never dream of making the kind of explicit racist assertions made by Donald Trump or the Trumpist, extreme-right and racist Australian One Nation Party, are nevertheless profoundly racist as serial invaders, serial war criminals, serial mass murderers and serial mass paedocides (half of the 40 million Asian deaths in Australia-complicit post-1950 US wars were of children) [9]. Australia was not peculiar in its over 2-century penchant for genocidal racism, this being entrenched in European colonialist culture as brilliantly analysed by Sven Lindqvist in his book “Exterminate all the Brutes” [22].

White Australian anti-Asian racism – the obscene 1901-1974 White Australia Policy, helping kill millions of Asians in post-1950 US Asian Wars [9], involvement in the post-9-11 US War on Muslims [21], and the dirty present New White Australia Policy that covertly discriminates against non-European immigrants and visitors – mirrors that of the genocidally racist Zionists. Thus the genocidally racist psychopath Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism, in discussing whether to colonize Palestine or Argentina, regarded Asians as barbarians (1896): “If His Majesty the Sultan were to give us Palestine, we could in return undertake to regulate the whole finances of Turkey. We should there form a portion of a rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism. We should as a neutral State remain in contact with all Europe, which would have to guarantee our existence. The sanctuaries of Christendom would be safeguarded by assigning to them an extra-territorial status such as is well-known to the law of nations. We should form a guard of honour about these sanctuaries, answering for the fulfilment of this duty with our existence. This guard of honour would be the great symbol of the solution of the Jewish question after eighteen centuries of Jewish suffering. For Europe we shall constitute there [in Palestine] a sector of the wall against Asia, we shall serve as the vanguard of culture against barbarism” [23].

70 years later the former Israeli Ambassador to Australia Naftali Tamir put this in highly offensive terms in advocating closer Australian-Israel ties: “We are in Asia without the characteristics of Asians. We don’t have yellow skin and slanted eyes. Asia is basically the yellow race. Australia and Israel are not – we are basically the white race” [24]. However racist deeds are more deadly than racist words (although racist words are potentially deadly) and today there is a 10 year gap between the life expectancy of the Indigenous Palestinians and that of the Zionist colonizers [25]. Similarly, on average Indigenous Australians die abut 10 years earlier than White Australians [26].

Australia makes donations to toward the Palestinian Genocide tax deductible, is intimately involved in Israeli militarism through weapons co-research in Australian universities [27, 28], and purchases weapons and war-related systems from Apartheid Israel that have been evilly tested, re-tested, pre-tested and “battle proven” on the Occupied Palestinian population in the “weapons testing laboratory” of the Gaza Concentration Camp, the Israelis using this war criminal use of captive populations as a commercial selling point [29]. Successive virulently pro-Zionist Australian Governments overwhelmingly turn a blind eye to Israeli crimes against Australians (censoring, deceiving, embezzling, subverting, perverting, threatening, defaming, kidnapping, tasering, shooting, torturing, killing, robbing and bombing) except when the crimes are simply too public to ignore (e.g. mass forgoing of Australian passports for terrorism purposes, and the repeated violent kidnapping of decent, humane Australians in international waters) [15].

Indeed the racist Zionists credit Australia with enabling Zionist colonization and the Palestinian Genocide by conquering Palestine in WW1, but they do not mention the 10 December 1918 Surafend Massacre of 100 Palestinians by 200 Anzac troops (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers), some from the famed Australian Light Horse [30], an atrocity that commenced a century of violent killing and passive killing of Palestinians by European invaders [3-7]. Of course the Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted, politically correct racist (PC racist) Lib-Labs (Coalition Federal Government and Right-dominated Labor Opposition) continue to disingenuously pay lip-service to a “2-state solution” which is now impossible due to 90% of Palestine having been already ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinians [3-7].

Genocidal Zionist crimes against Palestinians.

The December 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334 ignored the crime of the near-half century Occupation by Apartheid Israel but at least spelled out the egregious violations of international law associated with that Occupation. To that extent, passage by the UN Security Council of Resolution 2334 (unanimously except for abstention by an intractably racist US) is an ineradicable game changer. The ongoing Palestinian Genocide by race-based Apartheid Israel has now been recognized 14 to 0 by the UN Security Council, if not with use of that terminology, by “Condemning all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions” [31, 32]. Zionist lackey Apartheid Australia went further than Zionist-perverted America in utterly rejecting UNSC Resolution 2334 – Obama America merely abstained from the UNSC vote.

One notes that Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention states that :“In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group”. Apartheid Israel is guilty of violating all these elements of the UN Genocide Convention: (1) since 1936 there have been 2 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or Zionist-imposed deprivation (1.9 million ); (2) there are 7 million Palestinian refugees and all of the 12 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine; (3) of 12 million Palestinians (half of them children), 6 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country on pain of death, 4.7 million are highly abusively and violently held hostage with zero human rights under Israeli guns in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank Bantustan ghettoes (2.7 million), and 1.7 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws; (4) 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants (this making a 2-State Solution impossible); (5) the huge disparity in annual GDP per capita between Occupied Palestinians ($2,800) and Israel-proper ($38,000) is reflected in huge differential avoidable mortality of over 4,000 avoidable deaths per year for Occupied Palestinians versus zero (0) for Israelis; (6) through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders about 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general; (7) Apartheid Israel violently kills an average of about 500 Occupied Palestinians each year (3,900 Gaza Palestinian violently killed in 2008-2014 in response to 32 Israeli deaths from home-made Gaza rockets since 2004); and (8) Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights by Apartheid Israel, of which the most fundamental is the right to live unmolested in their own country [3-6].

While Apartheid Australia continues to resolutely support Apartheid Israel, anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish folk in Australia and around the world are resolute in their opposition to racism, racist Apartheid, Apartheid Israel and Apartheid Israel’s ongoing Palestinian Genocide [2-6, 8, 33- 40]. Outstanding anti-racist Jewish writer Naomi Klein put the heart of the matter for anti-racist Jews thus: “There is a debate among Jews – I’m a Jew by the way. The debate boils down to the question: “Never again to everyone, or never again to us?… [Some Jews] even think we get one get-away-with-genocide-free card…There is another strain in the Jewish tradition that say[s], ‘Never again to anyone.”” [2, 39]. Anti-racist Orthodox Jewish scholar Moshe Menuhin (father of similarly anti-racist and anti-Zionist, Yehudi Menuhin, the famed violinist) summarized the issue even more succinctly: “Jews should be Jews – not Nazis” [2, 40].

Genocidal Zionist crimes against Humanity.

Apartheid Israel grossly violates international law and international conventions, notably the UN Charter, the UN Genocide Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Geneva Convention, the UN Declaration on Indigenous Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Thus Apartheid Israel has grossly violated the UN Charter by violently and illegally invading and occupying the territory of 5 other countries (Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt) , as well as attacking, bombing and otherwise damaging the land territory of 5 other countries (Tunisia, Uganda, Sudan, Iran, Iraq) [9]. Apartheid Israel has also attacked and killed nationals of other countries in the air (downing a Libyan passenger plane in cold blood in Egyptian territory in 1973 with 5 survivors out of 113 on board) or international waters (34 US citizens killed in the cowardly and war criminal attack on the unarmed USS Liberty in 1967 [41] and a US-Turkish citizen and 8 further Turkish citizens in the attack on an unarmed ship in international waters in 2010) [42].

Countries facing threats of invasion and occupation are forced to divert huge resources from health, education and economic advance (life expectancy-improving areas) to arming themselves for self-defence. The upper limit of the human cost of this diversion can be quantitated by avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess death, excess mortality, untimely death, deaths that should not have happened) which is the difference between the actual deaths over a given period and deaths expected for a peaceful, decently governed country with the same population and demographics. 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in 5 countries variously occupied by Apartheid Israel total 24 million [9]. 1950-2005 avoidable deaths in 13 countries violently attacked by Apartheid Israel total 97 million [9].

Apartheid Israel has grossly violated the UN Geneva Convention (through gross maltreatment of conquered subjects) and the UN Genocide Convention (that defines genocide as :” Any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group”. Apartheid Israel continues to grossly violate the UN Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention with continued highly abusive occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine, the Syrian Golan Heights and part of Lebanon. Since 1936 there have been 2 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or Zionist-imposed deprivation (1.9 million ) [5, 6].

Apartheid Israel excludes 4.7 million Occupied Palestinians from all provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [43].

By ethnically cleans the Indigenous inhabitants of Palestine and the Syrian Golan Heights, Apartheid Israel is grossly violating the most fundamental provision of the Declaration on Indigenous Rights. Since about half the Indigenous population under Apartheid Israeli rule are children, Apartheid Israel is grossly violating the Convention on the Rights of the Child Rights in grossly abusing and ethnically cleansing Indigenous populations.

Apartheid Israel has not confined its criminal acts to the Middle East. As a dirty tricks surrogate of the US, Apartheid Israel has been involved in the Guatemalan Genocide of Indigenous Mayan Indians [44], the Tamil Genocide in Sri Lanka [45], the South Sudan Civil War [46], the Colombian Civil War (e.g. see [47]), the Syrian Civil War (buying oil from ISIS via Turkey; bombing Syria) [48], and the horrendous1984-1987 Ethiopian Famine [49]. Apartheid Israel was involved together with Apartheid Australia in assisting the US-backed Pinochet regime that came to power with the overthrow of the democratically elected Allende Chilean Government on 9-11 in 1973 [50]. There is considerable speculation that Apartheid Israel was involved in the American 9-11 atrocity in 2001 that many experts conclude was a US Government false-flag atrocity designed to launch the US War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence (5 million) or from imposed deprivation (27 million) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 2001 [21, 51].

Apartheid Israel was a criminal supporter of Apartheid South Africa to the extent of helping that Apartheid regime obtain nuclear weapons. South Africa disposed of its nuclear weapons on the fall of Apartheid but Apartheid Israel continued to accumulate up to 400 such genocidal weapons [36]. Apartheid Australia like Apartheid Israel opposes a nuclear weapons ban [36].

Perhaps Apartheid Israel’s biggest crime against Humanity is its routine exceptionalist flouting of international law and decisions of the International Court of Justice, the UN General Assembly, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Agreement, and the UN Security Council – most notably the 2016 UNSC Resolution 2334 that with unanimity except for the extraordinary US abstention demanded cessation of Israeli crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, to which Trump America-backed Apartheid Israel responded by proceeding with massive settlement construction and legislating to unilaterally approve illegal settlements in the West Bank [31, 32, 52]. This criminal and genocidally racist exceptionalism of Apartheid Israel invites all countries in the world to do the same, and hence a Nazi-style, general descent to a nuclear terrorist law of the jungle, following an exceptionalist right of circa 6 million Apartheid Israelis to invade, occupy, devastate and ethnically cleanse other countries and to possess enough nuclear weapons to destroy the whole world many times over.

Conclusions.

Netanyahu is the PM of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial war criminal, women-abusing, children-abusing, democracy–by-genocide, ethnic cleansing, pathologically mendacious, neo-Nazi, anti-Arab anti-Semitic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic, race-based kleptocracy Apartheid Israel. Netanyahu is thus inescapably complicit in these appalling crimes. By inviting serial war criminal Netanyahu to Australia and to address the Australian Federal Parliament, a pro-Apartheid Australia is thumbing its nose at both humanity and one-person-one-vote democracy and publicly registering its fervent de facto support for Apartheid Israel’s huge crimes against Humanity.

Decent people around the world urge and apply comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and all its racist supporters. Genocide-based Apartheid Australia under an oh-so-charming, all-smiles but lipstick-on-a-pig, right-wing extremist PM Malcolm Turnbull has positioned itself as second only to the genocide-based US as a supporter of genocide-based and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel. Apartheid Australia, Apartheid Israel and Apartheid America are at the top of the list of deeply racist European countries inviting global Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against exceptionalist, racist Apartheid rogue states such as themselves.

Pro-Zionist, US lackey, climate criminal Apartheid Australia compounds its contempt for Humanity by insisting on its right to unlimited coal, gas, and oil extraction, use and export. In the context of a worsening climate emergency and worsening climate genocide – 7.5 million people dying avoidably each year from climate change (0.5 million) or air pollution (7.0 million; 10,000 in Australia, 75,000 globally from pollutants from burning Australian coal exports); a plus 1.5C temperature rise in 4-10 years, and a catastrophic plus 2C now unavoidable [53-55] – means that Australia, a major annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) polluter, should not be permitted to so flagrantly exploit fossil fuels to the acute detriment of a global warming-threatened world. Apartheid Australia’s terracidal climate criminality alone invites international Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS). Decent Australians who utterly reject racism, genocide, climate criminality, climate genocide and Apartheid will spurn the pro-Apartheid, climate criminal Lib-Labs (the ruling Coalition and Rightist-dominated Opposition Labor), vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

References.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .