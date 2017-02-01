Western Media Ignore Huge US-imposed Avoidable Mortality In Muslim Countries Subject To Trump Travel Ban

Racist Trump America now severely restricts immigration from 7 Muslim countries, suspends all refugee admission for 120 days, and bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely. While Trump’s racist travel ban on citizens from 7 Muslim countries has elicited well-justified outrage from Western media, politicians and commentators, the politically correct racist (PC racist) West resolutely ignores the horrendous, US-imposed avoidable mortality in these countries, variously due to US Alliance invasion and/or sanctions.

You cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs. Bombing and invasion kill people violently, but as an American general Tommy Franks notoriously stated “We don’t do body counts”. Expert US medical epidemiologists have estimated 1.5 million violent deaths in Iraq and similar numbers may have died violently in both Afghanistan and Somalia, with refugees totally 6 million, 3 million and 2 million, respectively. Violent deaths in US-backed wars in Syria and Libya total about 0.5 million and 0.1 million, respectively, with refugees totalling 12 million and 1 million, respectively. It is hard to assess violent deaths in US Alliance-complicit conflicts in Yemen and Sudan/South Sudan. However long-term threat, bombing, invasion and/or sanctions have devastating and deadly impacts on the avoidable mortality due to deprivation of the people of victim nations, and most importantly prevent impoverished victims from achieving better circumstances, lowering infant mortality and reducing untimely death from deprivation [1-4].

Whether a child is killed by bombs or bullets or dies avoidably from violently-imposed deprivation, the death is just as real, just as final and just as wrong. Avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess mortality, excess death, untimely death, deaths that should not have happened) is the difference between the observed deaths in a country and the deaths expected for a peaceful, decently governed country with the same population and demographics (age distribution). Thus annual avoidable mortality as a percentage of population is to about 0.0% pa for Western countries, Apartheid Israel, Cuba, China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore but is 1.0% pa for impoverished non-Arab Africa and 0.4% for impoverished South Asia [1].

20 substantially or significantly Muslim countries have been variously attacked, invaded, occupied or sanctioned by the US Alliance in the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-promoted US War on Terror since the 9-11 atrocity that numerous science, architecture, engineering , aviation, military and intelligence experts believe was a US Government 9-11 false flag operation (with some suggesting Israeli involvement) [5]. It is estimated that 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in these 20 US Alliance-violated countries since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 [6].

Of these 20 substantially or significantly Muslim countries subject to US Alliance invasion or sanction in the ongoing Zionist-backed US War on Muslims, 7 have so far been put on racist Trump’s travel ban list, namely Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen [7].

(A). Listed below for these 7 Trump-targeted and grossly US Alliance-violated Muslim countries are some key population, avoidable death and economic indicators, specifically (a) 2015 population [8]; (b) 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation [1], (c) annual avoidable deaths from deprivation (2015) from the latest UN 2015 Revision data [8], assuming a baseline mortality for high birth rate, impoverished but otherwise peaceful and well-governed countries of about 4 deaths per 1,000 of population per year (for Libya and Syria with death rates close to this baseline, avoidable mortality was estimated as 1.4 times the under-5 infant deaths) [1]; (d) average-based 15.5 year avoidable deaths for the post-9-11 period of 2001-2017, (e) present annual per capita GDP, (f) % Muslim (upper estimates), (g) 2001-2017 post-9-11 Muslim avoidable deaths based on Muslim percentage in each country, and (h) Western invasion dates and details (updated from [6]).

Iraq: (a) 36.4 million population , (b) 5.3 million 1950-2005 avoidable deaths, (c) 47,000 annual avoidable deaths, (d) 0.7 million 2001-2017 avoidable deaths, (e) $15,300 GDP per capita, (f) 97.0% Muslim, (g) 0.7 million post-9-11 Muslim avoidable deaths, and (h) Iraq suffered invasion by the UK in 1914 with the UK continuing to repress Iraqi rebellion in Iraq up to and including WW2, notwithstanding ostensible Iraqi independence in 1932; Gulf War (1990-1991) in which 0.2 million Iraqis were killed; 1990-2003 Sanctions; 2003-2011 US Alliance Iraq War in which 1.5 million Iraqis were killed violently; renewed US and Australian military advisers and renewed bombing of Iraq in 2014 by US Alliance (US, UK, Australia, France). Iran: (a) 79.1 million population, (b) 14.3 million 1950-2005 avoidable deaths, (c) 55,000 annual avoidable deaths (d) 0.9 million 2001-2017 avoidable deaths, (e) $17,400 GDP per capita, (f) 99.4% Muslim, (g) 0.8 million post-9-11 Muslim avoidable deaths, and (h) Iran is one of the world’s oldest nations and has not invaded another country for several hundred years; the US engineered a coup against the secular and democratic Mossadegh government in 1953 with the installation of dictatorship under the Shah; the US imposed sanctions on Iran after the revolution that removed the Shah in 1979; the US backed Iraq in the Iraq-Iran War in which 1.5 million Iranians were killed (Iranian 1980-1988 avoidable deaths 2.1 million); under urging from the Zionist-perverted US the UN imposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear energy program that Iran declared to be for peaceful purposes only; the last major direct violent US action against Iran was the shooting down of Iran Air Flight 655 by a US guided missile cruiser killing all 290 on board; US ally Apartheid Israel bombed an Iranian ship in Sudan in 2009; an estimated 68,000 Iranians have died since 9-11 from opiate drug-related causes due to the US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world share in 2001 to 93% by 2007 (1.2 million people have died world-wide since 9-11 due to US Alliance restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, the breakdown as of 2015 including 280,000 Americans, 256,000 Indonesians, 68,000 Iranians, 25,000 British, 14,000 Canadians, 10,000 Germans, 5,000 Australians and 500 French; about 4,000 Iranian border guards have died trying to block opiate smuggling from US-occupied Afghanistan; under urging from the Zionist -perverted US, the UN imposed deadly sanctions on Iran in 2006 over its nuclear energy program that Iran declared to be for peaceful purposes only (no sanctions were applied to the 9 nuclear terrorist nations including Apartheid Israel that actually have nuclear weapons) – these opiate-related deaths and deaths from sanctions are reflected in huge post-9-11 avoidable mortality in Iran. Libya: (a) 6.3 million population, (b) 0.8 million 1950-2005 avoidable deaths, (c) 6,000 annual avoidable deaths, (d) 93,000 2001-2017 avoidable deaths, (e) $15,900 GDP per capita, (f) 94.0% Muslim, (g) 87,000 post-9-11 Muslim avoidable deaths, and (h) Libya gained independence in 1950 and under rule by Muammar Gaddafi in 1969-2011 became the most prosperous country in all of Africa, but the 2011 France-UK-US (FUKUS) Alliance bombing campaign removed Gaddafi, splintered and devastated the country, killed 100,000 people and generated 1 million refugees with annual avoidable deaths increasing 3-fold after Western intervention. Somalia: (a) 10.8 million population, (b) 5.6 million 1950-2005 avoidable deaths, (c) 91,000 annual avoidable deaths, (d) 1.4 million 2001-2017 avoidable deaths, (e) $600 GDP per capita, (f) 96.0% Muslim, (g) 1.4 million post-9-11 Muslim avoidable deaths, and (h) Somalia was repeatedly invaded by Italy in the 19th and 20th centuries. The British took over Somalia in WW2. Independence in 1960 was followed by war against Ethiopia and civil war, the effects of which were exacerbated by drought and famine. The US invaded in 1992 and after extensive civil war an Islamic administration assumed power in 2005. However the US backed an Ethiopian invasion in 2007 and thence a Kenyan invasion. In 2009 France and Germany invaded Somali waters to retake a captured French yacht and in 2013 French special forces from Djibouti failed in an operation to rescue a captured French intelligence agent. Sudan (including South Sudan): (a) 40.2 million population, (b) 13.5 million 1950-2005 avoidable deaths, (c) 157,000 annual avoidable deaths, (d) 2.4 million 2001-2017 avoidable deaths, (e) $4,300 GDP per capita, (f) 97.0% Muslim, (g) 2.4 million post-9-11 Muslim avoidable deaths, and (h) Sudan was conquered by the UK in 1898 but eventually became independent in 1958; the US under Clinton notoriously bombed a Sudan pharmaceutical factory in 1998 (Professor Noam Chomsky estimated that 10,000 Sudanese would have died from disease as a result); US ally Apartheid Israel bombed Sudan in 2009 and such Israeli bombing attacks on Sudan are presently continuing. Apartheid Israeli arms are heavily involved in the US-backed civil war in the newly independent South Sudan. Syria: (a) 18.5 million population, (b) 2.2 million 1950-2005 avoidable deaths, (c) 14,000 annual avoidable deaths, (d) 217,000 2001-2017 avoidable deaths (68,000 in 2011-2015), (e) $5,100 GDP per capita, (f) 96.0% Muslim, (g) 208,000 post-9-11 Muslim avoidable deaths, and (h) Syria, one of the oldest nations in the world, was allocated to France by the 1916 Anglo-French Sykes-Picot Agreement that divided the Middle East between Britain and France; Syria was put under a League of Nations mandate to France in 1920; in 1944 Syria became independent and in 1945 Syria became a founding member of the UN with the last French forces leaving Syria in 1946; in 1967 the Syrian Golan Heights region was captured and largely ethnically cleansed by Apartheid Israel which continues to periodically bomb Syria; commencement of Sunni rebellion in 2011 backed diplomatically and materially by Turkey, the US, UK, France, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Apartheid Israel. The Syrian Civil War has so far killed about 0.5 million people violently, killed a similar number of people through war-imposed deprivation, and generated about 12 million refugees. Syria was once a haven of religious toleration and a world leader per capita in providing haven for refugees, but over half of its population are now refugees themselves and Syria has now been devastated in a sectarian civil war involving the Assad Government versus anti-Assad Sunni rebels (of which ISIS is the most powerful) that are variously backed by the UK, US , France, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Australia and Apartheid Israel. Yemen: (a) 19.9 million population, (b) 6.6 million 1950-2005 avoidable deaths, (c) 111,000 annual avoidable deaths, (d) 1.7 million 2001-2017 avoidable deaths, (e) $1,100 GDP per capita, (f) 100.0% Muslim, (g) 1.7 million post-9-11 Muslim avoidable deaths, and (h) South Yemen gained independence from the UK in 1967 and North and South Yemen unified in 1989; continuing armed conflict with Australian-targeted US drone attacks in the 21st century that are continuing. Currently Yemen is being war criminally invaded by a war criminal, anti-Houthi Saudi-led Coalition including the US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal, and Sudan.

(B). US terror hysteria – yet 4 terrorism deaths per year in America versus 1.7 million preventable American deaths per year since 9-11.

Terrorism is conventionally regarded as variously terrorising and terrifying people but the terror hysteria whipped up by corporate Mainstream media is grossly exaggerated, very selective and thereby serves the anti-Humanity interests of neoliberal corporate terrorists, warmongers, and genocidal war criminals. Thus in the 10 years after the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity (about 3,000 killed) [5], about 30 people died in the US from political terrorist attacks [9- 16], as compared to 17 million Americans dying from various causes linked to state-sanctioned corporate terrorism, including about 2 million from air pollution – stark evidence of state-sanctioned corporate terrorism and carbon terrorism [12-14, 17-20].

1.7 million Americans die preventably each year and this appalling carnage is inescapably linked to the fiscal perversion of successive pro-One Percenter, Zionist-subverted, Establishment-owned US governments that have dedicated $6 trillion to killing millions of Muslims abroad in the War on Terror rather than keeping Americans alive at home. Since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag operation in 2001 some 1.7 million per year x 15.5 years = 26 million Americans have died preventably linked to this perversion. The breakdown of the circa 1.7 million preventable Americans deaths each year is as follows (noting that there are some category overlaps): (1) 443,000 from smoking-related causes annually, (2) 440,000 from adverse events in hospitals each year, (3) 300,000 from obesity-related causes annually, (4) 200,000 from air pollution (e.g. from coal burning, vehicle exhaust, and carbon fuel burning in general), (5) 75,000 alcohol-related deaths annually, (6) 45,000 from lack of medical insurance, (7) 38,000 drug-related deaths annually, this including 21,000 US opiate drug-related deaths annually from US restoration and protection of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, (8) 33,000 killed by motor vehicles each year, (9) 31,000 gun-related deaths annually, (10) 30,000 suicides, (11) 21,000 avoidable under-5 year old infant deaths, and (12) 15,000 Americans are violently murdered annually [17-20]. By way of comparison, only an average of about 4 Americans have died annually in America since 9-11 due to Muslim-origin non-state terrorism [9-16], with a fortunately similarly low incidence in the UK and Australia [11, 12].

Including the Muslim-associated massacres such as the Fort Hood Massacre (13 killed, 2009), the Boston Marathon Massacre (4 killed, 2013), the Chattanooga Marines Massacre (4 killed, 2015) and the San Bernardino Massacre (14 killed, 2015) – but ignoring the daily but “non-political” massacres and other killings in streets, schools, other workplace and homes totalling 14 years x 15,000 per year = 210,000 since 9-11 – about 53 American residents were killed in America by “terrorists” in the 14 years since 9/11 and the average US population in this period was about 304 million (UN Population Division data). Accordingly, since 9-11 the average terrorism deaths in America has been 53/14 = 3.8 or about 4. The “empirical annual probability of an American dying in the US from terrorism” is 53/(14 years x 304 million) = about 1 in 100 million per year [17].

It is 4,700 times more likely for an American to be murdered by a non-terrorist killer than to be killed by a terrorist; 63,000 times more likely for an American to die from air pollution than to be killed by a terrorist; 139,000 times more likely for an American to die from smoking than to be killed by a terrorist; and, overall, it is 520,000 times more likely for an American to die preventably (from smoking, alcohol, obesity, guns etc) than to die from a terrorist attack within the US [17].

In the 14 years after 9-11 (2001-2015) about 53 people died in the US from political terrorist attacks whereas 24 million Americans died from various causes linked to state-sanctioned corporate terrorism, including about 3 million from air pollution – clear evidence of state-sanctioned corporate terrorism and carbon terrorism. If the ideology-driven killing of 53 Americans in the 14 year period since 9-11 is “terrorism” then so too is state-sanctioned, corporate, neoliberal ideology-driven and profit-driven killing of 2 million Americans by air pollution in the same period [13, 14, 21, 22].

(C). Zero tolerance for lying, racism, war, and genocide.

The ultimate expression of racism is genocide that is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” [23]. The penultimate expression of racism is war that involves an aggressor nation killing citizens of another country and thereby starting down a path of “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”. In the absence of explicitly stated intent, “intent” is established by remorseless conduct over years and decades. International humane conventions and international law demand zero tolerance for racism, war and genocide but the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted and perverted US and US-backed Apartheid Israel are resolutely committed to these crimes against Humanity as amply illustrated by the disgusting conduct of President Trump and his soul-mate PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the commencement of the Trump Era.

President Donald Trump has inherited the mantle from Obama as the world’s current leading racist, warmonger, bomber, invader, war criminal, child killer, opiate drug pusher and indeed passive killer of Americans (1.7 million Americans have died preventably each year under successive Democrat and Republican regimes) [17-20]. There are presently about 60 million refugees in the world today and about half are Muslims who have mostly been driven from their homes and countries as a result of genocidally racist US and US-backed Apartheid Israeli aggression. What these refugees are fleeing is illustrated by the appalling statistic that 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [6]. Trump has banned the entry of refugees into America for 4 months [7].

Variously in collaboration with the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Apartheid Israel, and variously with troops on the ground, bombing or Australian-targeted drone strikes [24], Trump America continues to be directly engaged in war against Muslims in Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Philippines, and Trump has applied the racist travel ban to 5 of these countries (Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq) as well as to Sudan and Iran [7].

However Trump is correct in repeatedly lambasting the unethical and endlessly lying Mainstream media, e.g.: “The media is so dishonest and so corrupt. It’s so dishonest and they’ve poisoned the minds of the voters but, unfortunately for them, I think the voters are seeing through it” [25] and “The press has a lower approval rating than Congress. They’re scum. They’re horrible people. They are so illegitimate. They are just terrible people. Some of the people in the press are honourable. But you’ve got 50 percent who are terrible people” [26]. A reading of “Manufacturing Consent. The political economy of the mass media” by Professors Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky [27] would suggest that Trump’s assessment of 50% is conservative and that closer to 100% of Mainstream media are unethically involved in lying by omission. One notes that lying by omission as far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least permits refutation and public debate [27-31].

Barbara Kingsolver in her great novel “The Lacuna” (lacuna meaning hiatus, blank, missing part, gap, cavity, or empty space) has Russian Communist revolutionary and theorist Leon Trotsky (Lev) and his assistant Van having the following discussion about Mainstream media (2009): “”But newspapers have a duty to truth”, Van said. Lev [Trotsky] clicked his tongue. “They tell the truth only as the exception. Zola [French novelist of “J’accuse” fame] wrote that the mendacity of the press could be could be divided into two groups: the yellow press lies every day without hesitating. But others, like the Times , speak the truth on all inconsequential occasions, so they can deceive the public with the requisite authority when it becomes necessary.” Van got up from his chair to gather the cast-off newspapers. Lev took off his glasses and rubbed his eyes. ” I don’t mean to offend the journalists; they aren’t any different from other people. They’re merely the megaphones of other people” [31].

Western Mainstream media are correct in railing against Trump’s racism and bigotry in his anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic travel bans. However Mainstream media must be condemned for politically correct racism (PC racism) in ignoring the egregious racism implicit in genocidal American wars that are continuing unabated under Trump. The Muslim world from Mali to the Philippines are killing fields for the endlessly violent Americans as were the territories west of the Mississippi in the19th century American Indian Genocide [1]. Mainstream media, politicians and academics in the Western world are politically correct racist (PC racist) in properly condemning Trump’s racist travel bans while utterly ignoring the horrendous human cost of continuing, Zionist-backed US wars against the Muslim world. Trump’s travel bans are evil, racist and bigoted but won’t actually kill people, whereas US sanctions, bullets, bombs and drone strikes will continue to actively and passively slaughter people in the Muslim world in the ongoing, Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims.

(D). Summary and conclusions.

Post-9-11 avoidable deaths from deprivation in the 7 US Alliance-violated Muslim countries now specifically and additionally targeted with travel bans by racist Trump are as follows: Iraq, 0.7 million; Iran, 0.9 million; Libya, 0.1 million; Somalia, 1.4 million; Sudan (including South Sudan), 2.4 million; Syria, 0.2 million; Yemen, 1.7 million. This carnage totals 7.4 million avoidable deaths from deprivation – more than the deaths in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or deprivation) [32-34] or the “forgotten” WW2 Bengali Holocaust in which the racist British with racist White Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death for strategic reasons [34-45].

Mainstream media, politicians and academics in the Western world are politically correct racist (PC racist) in quite properly condemning the unacceptable racism, bigotry and discrimination inherent in racist Trump’s travel ban edict, while being deafeningly silent when it comes to Trump’s policy – inherited from his racist, serial invader and serial war criminal predecessor Obama – of indefinitely actively and passively murdering millions of Muslims, not just in these travel ban-targeted Muslim countries, but in a swathe of substantially or significantly Muslim countries around the world from Mali to the Philippines. Indeed this appalling carnage is itself dwarfed by the ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 17 million people in Developing Countries (4 million in India alone) die avoidably from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with America in charge of the flight deck [1].

The egregiously ignorant, stupid and racist Trump supporters think that these racist Trump acts will make America safer from terrorism, but sober reflection reveals that (a) the terrorism threat to Americans in America is miniscule ( about 60 terrorism-related deaths of Americans in America since 9-11 [9, 10] as compared to 26 million preventable American deaths domestically , and 32 million Muslim deaths from violence or deprivation in the US War on Muslims over the same period) [6] and (b) the ugly racism and bigotry of the travel ban will variously affect all countries in the world, severely damage any regard for the US, and accordingly increase the terrorism threat to Americans. Indeed Trump has compounded the negative racism of the travel ban by positive racism for the White US Alliance countries belonging to the “Five-Eyes” Anglo intelligence-sharing club with the US, specifically the pro-Trump UK, pro-Trump Australia, US lackey New Zealand, and pro-refugee but otherwise complicit-by-silence Canada, whose citizens have been exempted by Trump America from the ban. Thus all of non-US Humanity, except for the citizens of White Anglo US lackeys Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK, will be subject to the Trump travel ban i.e. by these racist exemptions, racist Trump America is discriminating against 95% of Humanity.

How should Humanity respond to Trump’s ban on entry of refugees and people from 7 Muslim countries and further discrimination against 95% of Humanity? Half a century ago African-Americans were banned by racists from entry to restaurants but today any such race-based ban would result in prosecution by civil authority under anti-discrimination laws, and boycotts by indignant citizenry. A quarter of a century ago, variously US-, UK-, Australia- and Apartheid Israel-backed Apartheid South Africa still denied equity to its non-European citizens and remained subject to boycotts and sanctions. Today decent folk around the world apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against US- , Canada- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel and its supporters. Donald Trump, Apartheid Israel and pro-Trump and pro-Apartheid Israel Australia have rejected UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that condemns Israeli war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories [46, 47].

Decent people will boycott racist restaurants and will likewise boycott racist countries. Indeed it is likely that corporations operating outside the US (e.g. airlines) and advertising goods and services in America (e.g. tourism) that are forbidden to Muslims under the racist Trump travel bans, may face prosecution world-wide under local laws banning racial discrimination. Conversely, racist Trump supporters have urged boycotts of the coffee-chain Starbucks after Starbucks’ anti-racist Chief Executive Howard Schultz said he would hire 10,000 refugees over the next 5 years.

Decent Humanity says enough is enough, and will (a) demand zero tolerance for lying, racism, war, and genocide, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against racist Trump America and its racist allies, notably cowardly pro-Trump UK, genocidally racist Apartheid Israel, and a cowardly pro-Trump, anti-refugee and pro-Apartheid Australia.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text "Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds" (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published "Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950"

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .