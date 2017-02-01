Call For Countercurrents Conference

“…at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it, before it is too late!” — Waiting for Godot, Act II

The conference proposed below can be named the Countercurrents Conference.. We will be underwriting the cost of the gathering as a tribute to John Avery Scales, one of the worldwide activists who we cite at the end of this article as a hopeful participant. All readers are invited to attend, some will be financially subsidized as per the details below.

Why are knowledgeable activists such as Norman Solomon and David Swanson spending so many heartbeats on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC rants? Why do other well-meaning, highly educated and deeply experienced concerned citizens doing the same in publishing, on the lecture circuit and elsewhere? Certainly, we learned long ago that mainstream media outlets are all about what is being spotlighted with outrage routinely by engaged writers, academics and the like. As if we should expect anything different. Why do they all do that futile dance with the bootless cries?

We are, in fact, documenting ourselves to death. Civic engagement has descended to the kind of mass (relatively) meaningless gatherings we’ve been witnessing of late in response to Trump election, and when talented writers and speakers decide to comment their words simply spell out useless details respecting what they consider the latest scandal, the most noteworthy indiscretion of the day. We who want to bring about institutional change, the radical transformation of society cannot have our way with the world by playing with the powers that be that way. No way. No way.

So, again, why do we do it?

Samuel Becket once wrote, “Habit is a great deadener.” And it’s germane here for the activist realm. All across the spectrum, we are on a treadmill. We are documenting, discussing, debating, demonstrating and diverting ourselves to death in lieu of actually doing something together which follows the kind of paradigm which can produce the results we seek. Post after post, book after book, lecture after lecture, summit after conference, boycott after boycott, candlelight vigil after candlelight vigil beg for a supplement. Something that will stand to make a difference, not simply serve as a means for frustrated self-expression, a ranting and raving under a moon of indifference.

We must still write and post and publish and speak, but we must tweak all of the time and energy we expend so that we put a punch — a knockout blow — in our activism. We sorely need a victory, and it must be something above and beyond what was accomplished, say, at Standing Rock. The movement in solidarity that culminated in that temporary victory in North Dakota was highly praiseworthy, and inspiring to many. But even that demanded a supplement. Demands one still today.

What are our viable options?

There are many, I’d say, which can be considered following the posting of this clarion call, contingent upon the obligatory grassroots exchange which should take place. For here and now, though, I’d recommend that readers embrace a healthy point of departure for discussion.

That is, whoever is going to meet and brainstorm about supportive ways to supplement present day activism, it will be necessary for that core group to acknowledge that the activist forces which have been mobilized to protest Trump’s horrid agenda have been quite remiss in not doing the same (at the same level of intensity, if at all) against the previous administration’s abominations. Once there is alignment on that score, it will be possible to see how rotten to the core our federal policies and practices are, and it will be possible to address the importance of securing significant reins of decision-making power on state levels throughout the nation.

Activists have been begging for direction. Screaming over and over again ad infinitum with regard to the collective need to do something new in the electoral arena. Well, securing a gubernatorial office with a non-politician at the helm (in lieu of a self-serving careerist) might provide a jump start for the entire country, making it possible for proper leadership to show the way down a much healthier road than the one we’re on at present. And giving us a shot at sending positive ripples worldwide; U.S. policies impact, as we know, on everyone.

All of this demands elaboration, I know. But the discussion of those details should take place out of the public spotlight at first. And so, I beg for readers’ patience on that count. And to make a gesture of good will with readers — hopefully inspiring participation vis-a-vis the proposal I want to delineate — I am offering select Countercurrents readers financial support if they’re willing to travel to San Francisco on the last weekend in March.

My colleagues and I cannot afford to pay for everyone’s travel and lodgings, of course. And so I’m hoping that readers will submit a single paragraph to aptosnews@gmail.com, making a case for why they should be considered a candidate for financial support for participation at the gathering. The subject heading should read “Countercurrents Conference.” And the commitment should be to collectively contribute to creating the watershed in history that’s now necessary.

Since our challenges are global, this offer is extended to everyone in this troubled world.

My colleagues and I are hoping that we’ll be able to secure the participation of Arundhati Roy of India, John Scales Avery of Denmark, Michael Parenti of the United States, Jeremy Corbyn and/or Glenda Jackson of the UK, and Dr. Binoy Kampmark of Australia, among others.

Thanks for your kind consideration.

Rachel Olivia O’Connor is a freelance journalist. She can be reached at invisibleparadecall@gmail.com.