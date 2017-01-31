Sardar Sarovar Rehabilitation: Supreme Court To appoint High Level Expert Committee

31st January 2017: The Chief Justice of India, Justice -Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice- Chandrachud & Justice – Ramanna, head the petition related to Sardar Sarovar Affected people from 3 states: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Gujarat, in petition by Narmada BachaoAndolan (NBA).

The honorable Court heard Adv. Sanjay Parikh joined by MedhaPatkar for NBA & Adv. Patwalia. The CFJ & other Justices were of the view that rehabilitation has to be completed & people can’t suffer. While the project has to move on, if rehabilitation is completed earlier the better. While the Government pleader put forth some statistics sharing certain numbers of Project Affected Families (PAFs) who are entitled for land, Adv. Sanjay Parikh questioned the same.

The Hon. Court asked for a proposal detailing how to proceed when Fake Registries have occurred in a large number and for last few decades, the rehabilitation couldn’t be competed.

The petitioners put forth certain suggestions after which the Hon. Court directed that the Court will appoint a High lawyers Committee of eminent Experts and the names (nominees) should come from both the parties. He insisted that both the parties rising above individual interests must sit together & come with a common list on Feb 8th 2017, the next dated for hearing.

The committee will look into the market value of land & other properties under 2013 Act & also see whether rehabilitation is completed or otherwise. The budget required may be depicted with the apex court, the Hon. Court indicated.

Bhagirath , Rahul Yadav& Abad