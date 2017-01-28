On Email Hacking Allegations, West Establishment says Trust Torturers, Distrust Torture-Whistleblowers

British mainstream paper the Daily Mail reported that former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Craig Murray, says he can attest first hand that the Clinton/Podesta materials handed to Wikileaks were leaked from a Washington insider, not stolen by Russia.

But the Daily Mail, knowing the majority of people won’t read into the article, says, in the large, bold-lettered article summary beneath the headline, that Murray is “a controversial figure who was relieved of his post as British ambassador amid allegations of misconduct but is close to Wikileaks”.

After scrolling down into the article, below a several paragraphs and a large picture, the article admits, “Murray is a controversial figure who was removed from his post as a British ambassador amid allegations of misconduct. He was cleared of those but left the diplomatic service in acrimony.” [Bold added.]

(The Daily Mail also says Murray is a Wikileaks “operative” and speaks on behalf of Wikileaks. Both claims are false.)

Professor Chalmers Johnson notes why Murray is considered by the Western establishment to be a “controversial figure” and why he was removed from his post:

After 9/11/2001, the Bush Jr. administration had incorporated Uzbekistan into its global torture and execution of prisoners regime.

“In 2003, Britain recalled its ambassador [to Uzbekistan], Craig Murray, after he publicly denounced Uzbekistan’s abysmal human rights record. Murray disclosed that the Uzbek government’s specialty for prisoners kidnapped by the CIAP was boiling them alive. The ambassador’s deputy, sent to talk to the … CIA station chief about this, was told: ‘The CIA doesn’t see this as a problem.’”

Murray was thus controversial, by Western establishment standards, for denouncing such practices as boiling people alive, while the US and Britain did not balk at such things.

We may also note that Murray’s concern for the Geneva Conventions and other laws caused the British government to level “allegations of misconduct” against him. These were of course fabricated and thus dismissed, though again propagated by the Daily Mail by its placement of the allegations in its summary while only noting within the article, where most people won’t see, that the allegations were spurious.

Similar techniques are used against virtually all targets of the Western establishment, from Julian Assange to heads of state the West wants to kill and/or overthrow.

While the Western public is encouraged to trust Western government and establishment figures and distrust or ignore Craig Murray, the main point of departure between the two sources appears to be that Western governments see human rights abuses like boiling people alive as “not a problem”, while Murray opposes them.

