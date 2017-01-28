How Do I Know Good Can Overcome Ignorance, Spite And Hate? Because I’ve Seen it

They wrote things like “In the end, good does always seem to come from terrible events, though it must be impossible to see that now”, before ending “ don’t write back. You have enough to do”. One couple wrote “please know that we hold you in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, and if there is any help or support we can offer, we would be happy to do so”. Another wrote: “we read about you in the Times, and wanted to say we thing it is an evil thing to do to burn down a house on anyone, least of all children coming up to Christmas”.

A blacksmith wrote to say “if you have the heart to start again, I will gladly offer any work I can as a blacksmith (or in any other capacity) for free”. It wasn’t just local people, it was people across Ireland. People we’d never met wrote to tell us “the house has been a source of inspiration not only for ourselves, but many others”.

One woman from Limerick wrote “Stay with your dream. Your dream is a good one and most people see that. I hope things work out now”. A letter from Dublin said “we are pensioners, but wanted to convey our sympathy in a constructive way, so please accept enclosed cheque for a very small amount as a token in this regard”.

One order of nuns sent us a cheque for €5,000. One schoolboy invited his friends to play football in his garden, charged them each €5 and sent it to us. There were benefit gigs, pub quizzes. It was amazing.

People were happy to offer help, but with no expectation of what we would do with it. One letter which accompanied a €50 note, ended “a little something enclosed to help with whatever is right for you”. Another said “just a wee note to let you know there’s loads of people thinking of you at this time. Take comfort in the love of friends”. One long letter ended “you are not alone. This has horrified us all into action, and I know many of us are now working to turn this situation to the light with all the speed we can muster”.

Local gardening clubs sent donations. Local associations wrote to us to let us know that our situation had been discussed at their board meeting and they had unanimously passed a resolution condemning what had happened to us, and offering their support. The local university’s Environment Society held a benefit event. One woman wrote from London to say “if you need volunteers to help with reconstruction, send out the word – my partner is a newly qualified electrician and could do with experience!” Our friend Greg wrote “whatever you choose in the coming year, you will have a community of support from around the island”.

In the end, we decided not to rebuild the house. In time we decided to move on, and our path took us to Totnes, where we started this thing called Transition. But for me, once the initial trauma had subsided, the thing that I hold onto now, the thing that I took away from the whole experience, was just how very, very kind and amazing people are, rather than holding onto the actions of one of two people.

I looked back at a folder of clippings and stuff I kept from that time. Among them was this piece from the Cork Examiner with a photo of me where I look more heartbroken and washed out from crying than in any photo I know. I imagine as Trump (you won’t hear the term ‘President Trump’ from these lips) settles into the Oval Office, many millions of people are feeling similarly bruised, lost and bewildered.