Australia Day Is Invasion Day: Will Australia Join A Trump US War  On China?

Racist White Australia celebrates Australia Day on Invasion Day, the anniversary of the British invasion of Australia on 26 January 1788 and commencement of the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide. Australia has invaded 85 countries, has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars, and as a US lackey is currently helping the serial war criminal US invade 7 impoverished Muslim countries. China is Australia’s largest trading partner but US lackey Australia may join a lunatic Trump US war on China over the South China Sea.

Australia, formerly linked militarily to the British Empire, has for the 75 years since the Japanese defeat of British forces in WW2 been firmly linked to the US, its great White protector. For all that Australians claim not to be racists, they continue to be secretly obsessed with the reality that there are 3,000 million Asians and 1,500 million Muslims between White Australia and Mother England. However, instead of being sensibly nice to Asians and nice to Muslims, a US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation) and is a key US Alliance player in the 21st century Zionist-backed US War on Muslims (30 million Muslim refugees and 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 9-11).

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and it is obviously criminal lunacy to wage war period, and most obviously so on the world’s biggest nation and biggest economy over some uninhabited reefs in the South China Sea. Australia has an appalling record of invading other countries as a lackey of the UK and thence of the US. If Australia refused to join Trump America in a war against China it would be the first such post-1950 US Asian war in which Australia did not participate. Yet the politically powerful lunatic Right in Australia claims that Australian non-involvement in a US conflict with China would threaten the Australian alliance with the US via the Australian New Zealand and US (ANZUS) treaty.

Australia Day, Invasion Day & Australian Aboriginal Genocide.

There is considerable controversy in Australia over Australia’s national day, Australia Day, which is celebrated by White Australia on 26 January, this being the date of the British invasion of Australia in 1788. Indigenous Australians (Aborigines, Aboriginals, Black Australians) mark 26 January as Invasion Day. Indeed on 26 January 2017 there were big demonstrations around Australia about Invasion Day and the Indigenous demand to “change the date”. Indigenous Australians and those sympathetic to their lot quite properly regard 26 January as Invasion Day that marks the British invasion of Australia on 26 January 1788 and commencement of the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide in which some 2 million Indigenous Australians have died untimely deaths due to violence (0.1 million) or due to dispossession, deprivation, and disease (1.9 million). The Indigenous population dropped from about 1 million to 0.1 million in the first century after the invasion in 1788, mainly through violence, dispossession, deprivation and introduced disease. The last massacres of Aborigines occurred in the 1920s in Central Australia. Throughout much of the 20th century there was a policy of forcibly removing Aboriginal children from their mothers, a systematic genocidal policy involving the removal of perhaps 0.1 million children. This practice ended in the 1970s, and in 2008 Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd offered a formal apology, but removal of Aboriginal children from their mothers continues (albeit for ostensibly different reasons) at a record rate [1, 2, 3].

Before the British invasion in 1788 there were 350-750 different Indigenous Australian (Aboriginal) tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered in a process of continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide and Cultural Genocide of remaining Indigenous Australian societies [1]. Removal of Aboriginal children from their mothers and communities, removal of Federal and State government support for remote Aboriginal communities, and substantial removal of instruction of Aboriginal children in their own language are all ultra-conservative measures that threaten destruction of most of the surviving Aboriginal languages and dialects. According to a recent study (2009): “At the end of 2008 the Northern Territory Government, supported by the Commonwealth Government, all but closed bilingual education in remote Indigenous schools by determining that the language of instruction for the first four hours of school must be English. This decision could spell the death of the remaining endangered Indigenous languages in Australia” [1, 4].

White Australians insist that they are not racists, that they just love the many superb Australian Aboriginal (Indigenous Australian) athletes, and that successive State and Federal governments have poured billions of dollars each year into Aboriginal health , education and welfare . However what is crucially missing is genuine respect, empathy and Indigenous empowerment. There is a circa 10 year gap between White Australian and Indigenous Australian life expectancy and this corresponds to about 4,200 Indigenous Australians dying avoidably from deprivation every year. Noting that Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” this constitutes an appalling passive genocide. The basis for this estimation is briefly outlined below.

The avoidable death rate (avoidable deaths as a percentage of population per year) is the difference between the observed death rate in a country and the death rate in a peaceful, decently governed country with the same demographics (age distribution) [5]. For impoverished Developing Countries with a very youthful demographic similar to that of Indigenous Australia, the avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess mortality, excess death, untimely death, deaths that should not have happened) is about 0.4% of the population dying avoidably per year, the Indigenous Australian death rate is 1.0% of the population dying each year, and thus the avoidable Indigenous Australian death rate is 1.0% – 0.4% = 0.6%, as compared to 0.4% pa for impoverished South Asia and 1.0% for impoverished sub-Saharan Africa but occurring in one of the world’s richest countries (GDP per capita $51,000 per head per year) i.e. 0.6% of 700,000 = 4,200 Indigenous Australians dying avoidably from deprivation every year out of an Indigenous population of 0.7 million [1, 5].

The continued deliberate deprivation of Aboriginal Australians with consequent huge avoidable mortality amounts to a de facto White Australian policy of passive genocide. Decent, anti-racist Australians will utterly reject this remorseless, continuing, intentional passive homicide of Indigenous Australians by successive Lib-Lab (Liberal Party-National Party Coalition or Labor) governments, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. Small wonder that Indigenous Australians commemorate 26 January as Invasion Day and are profoundly offended that Australia’s multicultural national holiday, Australia Day, is celebrated by White Australia on Invasion Day.

Australia Day (26 January, commemorating the British invasion of Australia in 1788), Anzac Day (25 April, remembering Australia’s war dead on the anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) invasion of Turkey at Gallipoli on 24 April 1915 , 24 April marking for Armenians the connected commencement on 24 April 1915 of the Armenian Genocide in which 1.5 million Armenians died from violence or deprivation as the hands of the Turks), and Remembrance Day (11 November, commemorating the end of WW1 on “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918) are variously connected with Australian military actions. The huge Australian War Memorial in Canberra remembers about 100,000 Australians who died in military actions as allies of the UK and/or the US from the 19th century to the present. However there is no formal remembrance in the Australian War Memorial or in official Australian days of remembrance of the circa 100,000 Indigenous Australians who, armed only with spears, died defending Australia from genocidal British invaders. However Invasion Day does remember them. Lest we forget.

All Australians would like to celebrate a happy Australia Day but celebrating a happy, prosperous, multicultural Australia should not occur on Invasion Day, the anniversary of the commencement of the Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide on 26 January 1788. Australia’s celebration of Australian Day on Invasion Day would be akin, from an Aboriginal Australian perspective, to India celebrating an India Day on the anniversary of the defeat of Bengali forces under the Nawab of Bengal, Siraj-ud-daulah, by the British at the Battle of Plassey on 23 June 1757 that ushered in 2 centuries of genocidal British rule in which 1,800 million Indians died avoidably from violence or deprivation [6]. (I mention here that the asserted and arguably last Nawab of Bengal, a very charming man and son of a Muslim Bengali Nawab and a German Jewish mother, lived near us in Melbourne, Australia, and would note that one of his ancestors withheld his forces from the battle, thus ensuring victory for the forces of the British East India Company). In reality, Indian Independence Day is annually observed on 15 August as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation’s independence from the British Empire on 15 August 1947.

White Australia has invaded 85 countries.

If for simplicity we regard the 750 original and disparate Indigenous Australian tribes as just one nation, then it can be estimated that Australia as a UK or US lackey has been involved in the invasion of 85 countries as compared to the British 193 countries, France 82, the US 71 (50 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [5, 7-12]. About 30 of these Australian invasions have been genocidal (as defined by the UN Genocide Convention) but these genocidal atrocities have been ignored by the Cambridge History of Australia [13], testament to the aphorisms “history is written by the victors” and “history ignored yields history repeated” [14].

While the Aboriginal Genocide was qualitatively the worst Australian genocidal atrocity (as many as 500 unique languages destroyed) , from a quantitative perspective the worst was the Australia-complicit WW2 Bengali Holocaust in which an estimated 6-7 million Indians perished in the “forgotten” man-made Bengal Famine atrocity in Bengal and adjoining provinces in British India in the period 1942-1945. This atrocity was associated with large-scale military and civilian sexual abuse of starving women and girls [14-23]. Australian forces served in adjacent Burma in WW2. Churchill commented in a letter to Roosevelt in 1944: “By cutting down military shipments and other means, I have been able to arrange for 350,000 tons of wheat to be shipped to India from Australia during the first nine months of 1944. This is the shortest haul. I cannot see how to do more” [14]. Australia was complicit in this horrendous atrocity by withholding grain from its huge war-time grain stores with possibly as little as 0.35 million tonnes of Australian wheat reaching starving India from its wartime production of 24 million tonnes [15].

Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian Wars, war criminal atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation [5]. In the 21st century Australia has been involved in the following atrocities (deaths from violence or deprivation in brackets): deadly sanctions against Iraq (1.7 million) (24), the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan (5.5 million) [25], the invasion and occupation of Iraq (2.7 million) [24], renewed war in Iraq (Australia’s 8th Iraq War in a century), and war in Syria, Australia’s 3rd Syrian War in a century (0.5 million) [26]. In addition, the joint US-Australian electronic spying facility at Pine Gap in Central Australia targets illegal US drone strikes in Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan [27]. US lackey Australia is intimately involved in the Zionist-backed US War on Muslims that has been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence (5 million) or deprivation (27 million) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 [26, 28, 29].

Indigenous genocide-based Australia is a world leading backer after the US of genocide-based Apartheid Israel.

In addition to this appalling catalogue of war criminal involvements by racist White Australia (the worst expression of racism is invasion of another country), one must note that with bipartisan agreement (the presently governing and virulently pro-Zionist Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and the presently Opposition and virulently pro-Zionist Labor Party, these being collectively known as the Lib-Labs), Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and accordingly of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2 million Palestinians killed since the mid-1930s by violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million); 7 million UN–registered Palestinian refugees; 6 million Palestinians forbidden to step foot in their own country on pain of death; 4.7 million Occupied Palestinians highly abusively confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp, 2.0 million, or to West Bank ghettoes, 2.7 million) [30].

Australia makes donations to toward the Palestinian Genocide tax deductible, is intimately involved in Israeli militarism through weapons co-research in Australian universities [31, 32] and purchases weapons and war-related systems from Apartheid Israel that have been evilly tested, re-tested, pre-tested and “battle proven” on the Occupied Palestinian population “weapons testing laboratory”, the Israelis using this war criminal use of captive populations as a commercial selling point [33]. Successive virulently pro-Zionist Australian Governments overwhelmingly turn a blind eye to Israeli crimes against Australians (censoring, deceiving, embezzling, subverting, perverting, threatening, defaming, kidnapping, tasering, shooting, torturing, killing, robbing and bombing) ) except when they are too public to ignore (e.g. mass forgoing of Australian passports for terrorism purposes and the repeated violent kidnapping of Australians in international waters) [34]. Indeed the Zionists credit Australia with enabling Zionist colonization and the Palestinian Genocide by conquering Palestine in WW1 but they do not mention the 10 December 1918 Surafend Massacre of 100 Palestinians by 200 Anzac troops (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers), some from the famed Australian Light Horse, an atrocity that commenced a century of violent killing and passive killing of Palestinians by European invaders [35]. Of course the Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted Lib-Labs (Coalition Government and Labor Opposition) continue to disingenuously pay lip-service to a “2-state solution” which is now impossible due to 90% of Palestine having been already ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinians [30].

Indeed serial mass murderer and serial war criminal Apartheid Israeli PM Netanyahu has been invited to address the Australian Parliament in 2017. Netanyahu comes from the same genocidal, neo-fascist, Irgun and Likud Zionist terrorist lineage as his predecessor as Apartheid Israeli PM Menachem Begin, whose visit to New York in 1948 prompted an indignant letter from Albert Einstein, Hannah Arendt and many other anti-racist Jewish signatories that stated in part: “The discrepancies between the bold claims now being made by Begin and his party, and their record of past performance in Palestine bear the imprint of no ordinary political party. This is the unmistakable stamp of a Fascist party for whom terrorism (against Jews, Arabs, and British alike), and misrepresentation are means, and a “Leader State” is the goal. In the light of the foregoing considerations, it is imperative that the truth about Mr. Begin and his movement be made known in this country. It is all the more tragic that the top leadership of American Zionism has refused to campaign against Begin’s efforts, or even to expose to its own constituents the dangers to Israel from support to Begin. The undersigned therefore take this means of publicly presenting a few salient facts concerning Begin and his party; and of urging all concerned not to support this latest manifestation of fascism” [36, 37].

White Australia as a racist, war-making US lackey.

White Australia’s continuing genocidal racism can be seen as simply part of the pre-WW2 “British Empire project” or the post-WW2 “American Empire project”. White Australia felt obliged to contribute to UK or US wars in return for security provided by these major Anglo powers. The sinking of the British battleship HMS Prince of Wales and the battle cruiser HMS Repulse shortly after the Japanese Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941 and the subsequent fall of Singapore in 1942 showed the inherent weakness of Great Britain. Australian promptly became a US lackey ever since, resolutely ignoring the compelling evidence that the US (and UK) had put Australia at great risk by forcing Japan into WW2, and that the UK and US Governments kept secret their foreknowledge of the Pearl Harbor attack which they then used as a casus belli (excuse for war) [14]. Australians are fearfully locked into the genocidal, endlessly war-making US Alliance on the asserted basis that the US “saved” Australia from the Japanese in WW2.

However Roger Pulvers ( a playwright, award winning translator and journalist who lives both in Australia and Japan) has disputed this Australian dogma (2014): “Did, in fact, the Americans save Australia from the Japanese, thus earning our undying, obsequious and largely unrequited loyalty? The answer is “No, they didn’t.” Despite the early bombings in our far north and submarine attacks in Sydney Harbour, the plan to neutralise and occupy Australia was never taken seriously by the Japanese high command. Such a plan did exist, but it was not considered a viable strategic option and was abandoned early on in the war. What would they do with us once they had us? The tyranny of distance to our major cities and ports and our sheer size were our saving graces. And yet it became important to the classes ruling us that the myth of being protected and preserved from harm by our bigger brothers be disseminated and reinforced as part of what ex-Prime Minister Howard called our core values” [38].

Indeed White Australia’s genocidal racism goes much further and deeper than mere strategy and is entrenched in the European colonizer mentality that has been brilliantly explored by Sven Lindqvist in his book “Exterminate all the Brutes” [39]. It is much easier to dispossess and massacre if your victims are regarded as inferior or, better still, sub-human. Thus Indigenous Australians only became formally recognized as citizens of Australia after a 1967 referendum and subsequent anti-racism legislation by the short-lived, CIA-removed Whitlam Government (1972-1975). Australia’s notorious White Australia Policy lasted from 1901 until 1974, with Australia’s first PM Edmund Barton in debating the Commonwealth Immigration Restriction Bill in 1901 declaring: “The doctrine of the equality of man was never intended to apply to the equality of an Englishman and the Chinaman” [14]. In 2016 Australia moved further to the racist right with the racist and bigoted One Nation Party securing 4 key Senators, allowing passage of neoliberal legislation through the Senate (Upper House) in which the extreme right-wing Coalition Government has a minority. One Nation has been notorious for having an anti-Aborigine, anti-Asian and anti-Arab anti-Semitic (anti-Muslim, Islamophobic) agenda. And of course one must endlessly repeat that the ultimate expression of racism is invasion of another country without UN sanction, that country’s invitation or prior attack by that country. The politically correct Lib-Labs who would never dream of making the kind of explicit racist assertions made by the One Nation Party, are nevertheless profoundly racist as serial invaders, serial war criminals, serial mass murderers and serial mass paedocides (half of the deaths in Australia-complicit post-1950 US wars are children).

White Australian anti-Asian racism mirrors that of the racist Zionists. Thus the genocidally racist psychopath Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism, in discussing whether to colonize Palestine or Argentina, regarded Asians as barbarians (1896): “If His Majesty the Sultan were to give us Palestine, we could in return undertake to regulate the whole finances of Turkey. We should there form a portion of a rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism. We should as a neutral State remain in contact with all Europe, which would have to guarantee our existence. The sanctuaries of Christendom would be safeguarded by assigning to them an extra-territorial status such as is well-known to the law of nations. We should form a guard of honour about these sanctuaries, answering for the fulfilment of this duty with our existence. This guard of honour would be the great symbol of the solution of the Jewish question after eighteen centuries of Jewish suffering. For Europe we shall constitute there [in Palestine] a sector of the wall against Asia, we shall serve as the vanguard of culture against barbarism” [40]. 70 years later the former Israeli Ambassador to Australia Naftali Tamir put this in highly offensive terms in advocating closer Australian-Israel ties: “We are in Asia without the characteristics of Asians. We don’t have yellow skin and slanted eyes. Asia is basically the yellow race. Australia and Israel are not – we are basically the white race” [41]. However racist deeds are more deadly than racist words (although racist words are potentially deadly) and today there is a 10 year gap between the life expectancy of the Indigenous Palestinians and Zionist colonizers [42]. Similarly, on average Indigenous Australians die abut 10 years earlier than White Australians [43].

Will US lackey Australia join a Trump US war on China?

For about 70 years Australia has been a US lackey and as a US lackey it has been a world leading supporter of Apartheid Israel for 50 years. It is commonly said in Australia that when the US says “Jump” Australia says “How High?” but this is not quite accurate. Australia pays its “defence premium” to the US with modest participation in US wars. Indeed it is expertly argued that without the ANZUS Treaty Australia’s defence bill would be as much as 4 times higher. However perhaps in recognition of Australia’s limited contribution to its own defence, the US prevailed on the virulently pro-Zionist Gillard Labor Government (2010-2013) to permit up to 2,500 child-killing Marines being stationed in Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory of Australia. President Donald Trump evidently wants an even greater contribution to the “war effort” from US allies. What will US lackey Australia do if a racist, ultranationalist Trump America confronts China in the South China Sea?

Trump’s nominee as secretary of state, Rex Tillerson , a climate criminal ex-CEO of Exxon Mobil, when asked at his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing whether he supported a more aggressive posture toward China, replied: “We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed” [44].

Trump’s spokesperson Sean Spencer commenting on Rex Tillerson’s horrifying comments: “The US is going to make sure that we protect our interests there. It’s a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of China proper, then yeah, we’re going to make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country” [44].

In response to this dangerous Trump America sabre-rattling, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull has adopted an ostensibly neutral position: “We urge all parties to refrain from any actions that can create or exacerbate tensions. We urge all parties to refrain from the alteration of any features in the South China Sea and refrain from the militarisation of any features, islands and so forth in the South China Sea. It is critically important that territorial disputes in that important part of our region are settled, consensually and in accordance with international law” [45]. However cowardly and fearful Australians have always danced to the tune of their Great White American protector , even to the extent of removing prime minsters from power (Gough Whitlam and Kevin Rudd). On the basis of this track record, the Americans should be logical suspects for the sea-side disappearance of Australian PM Harold Holt in 1967 (a shark attack, a drowning accident and, tongue in cheek, a Chinese submarine, being the more notable hypotheses).

However Turnbull became Australian PM after a coup against ultra-conservative PM Tony Abbott in 2015 and the price of the Prime Ministership appears to have been support for ultra-right policies of Tony Abbott and his followers. An ostensibly “progressive” and “small l” liberal” conservative politician, the all-smiles, oh-so-charming Malcolm Turnbull has rapidly become an Abbott-lite, Abbott-in-sheep’s-clothing, lipstick-on-a-pig Prime Minister who exists to put a nice face to neoliberal extremism. The extreme right-wing of the Australian Government led by deposed PM Tony Abbott supports Trump policies of (1) a more aggressive position against China in the South China Sea, (2) rejecting the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning illegal and war criminal Israeli actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and (3) moving embassy representation to Jerusalem [46]

Australian PM Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop have already trashed Australia’s international reputation by adopting the Trump position of opposing UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that demands cessation of illegal Israeli settlements and a return to 1967 borders. While being almost alone in the world with the US in opposing UNSC Resolution 2334, Australia under Malcolm Turnbull continues to make disingenuous comments about a “2-state solution”, despite 90% of Palestine having been ethnically cleansed by the Zionists. Emboldened by this backing from the US and Australia, Apartheid Israel has snubbed its nose at the world and has announced a massive new expansion of illegal settlements [47]. However in relation to Trump’s scary hostility toward China, one notes that China is Australia’s; largest trading partner , and the criminal lunacy of war aside, one asks whether a Trumpist Australia would be crazy enough to jeopardize its security and its huge trade with China and join the US in anti-China hostilities in the South China Sea.

In 2010 WikiLeaks revealed that Labor PM Kevin Rudd had suggested war with China to the Americans if China did not play ball. WikiLeaks also released a cable revealing horrifying comments by Australian Ambassador to Washington and former right-wing Labor leader, Kim Beazley: “The cable, classified as confidential and not to be disclosed outside the US government, gave the following summary of Mr Beazley’s comments: ”In the event of a war between the United States and China, Australia would have absolutely no alternative but to line up militarily beside the US. Otherwise the [ANZUS] alliance would be effectively dead and buried, something that Australia could never afford to see happen” [48].

The late Malcolm Fraser, former conservative PM of Australia (1975-1983) and beneficiary of the 1975 CIA Coup against PM Gough Whitlam, warned Australia of blindly following a serial invader US. He recounted that in the 1950s former conservative PM Robert “pig iron Bob” Menzies told the US that it would not join in a war against China over Taiwan. Malcolm Fraser declared: “We now know that Australian ministers or prime ministers have given commitments to the US that have been secretly withheld, probably from their own government and certainly from the Parliament. The idea of partnering the US in a war with China, which comes specifically from [Labor Government Ambassador to Washington] Kim Beazley’s reported comments [leaked by WikiLeaks] , is the ultimate example. A war over Taiwan would be an absurdity. The idea that we should participate in such a conflict is unconscionable and totally contrary to Australia’s interests and indeed to Australian security. We know Beazley has always had great affection for the US. There is nothing wrong in that, but when it clouds judgment and submerges our own national interest it becomes dangerous… in the middle of the 1950s, only a year or two after the ANZUS treaty had been signed, then Australian prime minister Robert Menzies told the US that if it went to war with China over Taiwan, Australia would not be part of it. Menzies had a longer-term understanding of the necessity of Australia’s future than has been shown by any current leaders” [49].

In response to lunatic Australian politician and commentator sabre-rattling in support of American aggression over the South China Sea, former Australian Labor PM Paul Keating has weighed in with a demand for sanity (January 2017): “When the US Secretary-of-State-designate threatens to involve Australia in war with China, the Australian people need to take note. That is the only way Rex Tillerson’s testimony that a “signal” should be sent to China that “access to these islands is not going to be allowed”, and that US allies in the region should be there “to show back-up”, can be read. We should tell the new U.S. Administration from the get-go that Australia will not be part of adventurism, just as we should have done on Iraq 15 years ago. That means no naval commitment to joint operations in the South China Sea and no enhanced US military facilitation of such operations. Tillerson’s claim that China’s control of access to the waters would be a threat to “the entire global economy” is simply ludicrous. No country would be more badly affected than China if it moved to impede navigation. On the other hand, Australia’s prosperity and the security of the world would be devastated by war” [50].

In contrast, Labor Shadow Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong stated in 2016 that a Labor government would authorise freedom-of-navigation operations with the US in the South China Sea. Last year Iranian-origin, right-wing Labor Senator Sam Dastyari was sacked from the Labor Shadow Ministry for unexceptionally getting a modest bill of $1,670 paid by a Chinese tertiary education company (corporations give millions of dollars to political parties and candidates in Australia each year) and was forced to slavishly adopt the pro-US Labor policy on China and retract his reported statement, to whit: “The South China Sea is China’s own affair. On this issue, Australia should remain neutral and respect China’s decision” [51].

Where will the US lackey Australian Coalition Government jump if Trump America confronts China in the South China Sea? PM Malcolm Turnbull is increasingly unpopular with the electorate because of his spineless adoption of extreme right-wing policies as the price of gaining the Prime Ministership. The latest polls put the Coalition Government support at 46% , well behind the Opposition’s 54%. However the election of Trump has further emboldened the Australian Right and Malcolm Turnbull faces the real threats of removal as PM or having to accede to lunatic rightist demands that he involves Australia in a Trump America war against China.

Concluding comments.

Decent, peace-loving people around the world are horrified by Trump’s opposition to free trade, women’s rights, population control and climate change action, and should be frightened by Trump’s threats to China over the South China Sea. US lackey Australia has an appalling record of assisting the US in all of its post-1950 Asian wars and in the Zionist-backed US War on Muslims. In keeping with this racist war-making, Australia celebrates Australia Day on the 26 January anniversary of the British invasion of Australia and commencement of the ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide. Indigenous Australians and their sympathisers mark 26 January as Invasion Day and demand that Australians “change the date” for the Australia Day celebration of Australia’s remarkable multiculturalism.

With an oafish, neoliberal and exceptionalist Trump rampant and threatening the World with America First, economic dislocation, unlimited greenhouse gas pollution, gross human rights violations and the prospects of both a hot war and a trade war with China, the World must respond with Humanity First and Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Trump America as well as against US-backed Apartheid Israel. As for decent Australians, all they can do is to massively protest the prospect of a suicidal Australian involvement in a lunatic Trump war on China, Australia’s largest trading partner. Decent, sensible, informed Australians will utterly reject the racist, pro-war, anti-women, anti-child, anti-science, anti-environment, anti-human rights Trumpism of the neoliberal, US lackey Australian Lib-Labs (Coalition and Labor Right), vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

References.

[1]. “Aboriginal Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/ .

[2]. Gideon Polya, “2015 perspective of ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide ”, Aboriginal Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/2015-perspective .

[3]. Gideon Polya, “Film Review: “Utopia” By John Pilger Exposes Genocidal Maltreatment Of Indigenous Australians By Apartheid Australia”, Countercurrents, 14 March, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya140314.htm .

[4]. Jane Simpson, Jo Caffery and Patrick McConvell, “Gaps in Australia’s Indigenous Language Policy: Dismantling bilingual education in the Northern Territory ”, AIATSIS Discussion Paper Number 24, 2009.

[5]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes an avoidable mortality-related history of every country from Neolithic times and is now available for free perusal on the web : http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/ .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “Economist Mahima Khanna, Cambridge Stevenson Prize And Dire Indian Poverty”, Countercurrents, 20 November, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya201111.htm .

[7]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm ;

[8]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm .

[9]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm .

[10]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150114.htm .

[11]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[12]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[13]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Cambridge History Of Australia” Ignores Australian Involvement In 30 Genocides”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya141013.htm .

[14]. Gideon Polya (2008), “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability” , G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2008 edition that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[15]. Gideon Polya (2011), “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[16]. Paul Greenough (1982), “Prosperity and Misery in Modern Bengal: the Famine of 1943-1944” (Oxford University Press, 1982).

[17]. Jean Drèze and Amartya Sen (1989),“Hunger and Public Action” (Clarendon, Oxford, 1989).

[18]. Cormac O Grada (2009) “Famine a short history” (Princeton University Press, 2009).

[19]. Madhusree Muckerjee (2010), “Churchill’s Secret War. The British Empire and the ravaging of India during World War II” (Basic Books, New York, 2010).

[20]. Thomas Keneally (2011), “Three Famines” (Vintage House, Australia, 2011).

[21]. “Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) writings of Gideon Polya”, Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/bengali-holocaust .

[22]. Colin Mason (2000), “A Short History of Asia. Stone Age to 2000AD” (Macmillan, 2000).

[23]. Lizzie Collingham (2012), “The Taste of War. World War II and the Battle for Food” (The Penguin Press, New York, 2012).

[24]. “Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[25]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[26]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[27]. Phillip Dorling, “Pine Gap drives US drone kills”, Sydney Morning Herald, 21 July 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/pine-gap-drives-us-drone-kills-20130720-2qbsa.html .

[28]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[29]. “Experts; US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[30]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[31]. Gideon Polya, “Australian Universities Complicit With Pro-Zionist Censorship And Genocidal Israeli Militarism”, Countercurrents, 24 May, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya240512.htm .

[32]. Vacy Vlazna, “Israeli Hawkademia in Australian Universities”, Palestinian Chronicle, 05-02-2012: http://palestinechronicle.com/view_article_details.php?id=19268 .

[33]. Matt Kennard, “The cruel experiments of Israel’s arms industry”, Signs of The Times, 28 December 2016: https://www.sott.net/article/338643-The-cruel-experiments-of-Israels-arms-industry .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

[35]. “Surafend affair”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surafend_affair .

[36]. Letter by Albert Einstein and many other signatories to the New York Times, 4 December 1948, “New Palestine Party. Visit of Menachem Begin and Aims of Political Movement Discussed”,. a letter to The New York Times, published in the “Books” section (Page 12) of the New York Times, Saturday December 4, 1948: http://www.archive.org/details/AlbertEinsteinLetterToTheNewYorkTimes.December41948 .

[37]. “Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/home

[38]. Roger Pulvers, “Celebrations and commemorations of war”, ABC Radio National, Ockham’s Razor, 29 June 2014: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/celebrations-and-commemorations-of-war/5546628#transcript .

[39]. Sven Lindqvist, “Exterminate all the Brutes”, New Press, 1997.

[40]. Theodor Herzl, Chapter 2, “Palestine or Argentine?”, The Jewish State: http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/Zionism/herzl2b.html .

[41]. “Envoy to Australia to explain “yellow skin” remarks”, Haaretz, 16 October 2006).

[42]. Adri Nieuwhof, “Ten-year gap between Israeli and Palestinian life expectancy: report”, Electronic Intifada, 24 January2015: https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/adri-nieuwhof/ten-year-gap-between-palestinian-and-israeli-life-expectancy-report .

[43]. “Life expectancy”, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare”: http://www.aihw.gov.au/deaths/life-expectancy/ .

[44]. Ben Blanchard, “China hits back at Donald Trump’s White House over South China Sea “takeover” claims”, Independent, 25 January 2017: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/donald-trump-latest-china-south-china-sea-white-house-sean-spicer-rex-tillerson-a7544251.html .

[45]. Eoin Blackwell, “Australia is facing a few potential risks from a U.S.-China trade war”, ”, Huffington Post, 23 January 2017: http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/2017/01/22/australia-is-facing-a-few-potential-risks-from-a-u-s-china-trad/ .

[46]. Primrose Riordan, “”, Conservatives call for Australian response to China’s expansion in South China Sea”, Financial Review, 3 January 2017: http://www.afr.com/news/politics/national/conservatives-call-for-australian-response-to-chinas-expansion-in-south-china-sea-20170103-gtlbnm .

[47]. Sophie McNeill, “Foreign Minister Julie Bishop expresses concern over new Israeli settlements”, ABC News, 26 January 2017: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-01-25/julie-bishop-expresses-concern-over-new-israel-settlements/8213408 .

[48]. Philip Dorling and Richard Baker, “Beazley pledged troops to help US in a war with China”, Sydney Morning Herald, 8 December 2010: http://www.smh.com.au/technology/technology-news/beazley-pledged-troops-to-help-us-in-a-war-with-china-20101207-18obt.html .

[49]. Malcolm Fraser, “Slavish devotion to the US a foreign policy folly for Australia”, Sydney Morning Herald, 24 December 2010: http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-opinion/slavish-devotion-to-the-us-a-foreign-policy-folly-for-australia-20101213-18vec.html .

[50]. Paul Keating, “Rex Tillerson comments on South China Sea”, Australian Politics, 13 January2017: http://australianpolitics.com/2017/01/13/keating-warns-against-us-adventurism.html .

[51]. Anna Henderson, “”Sam Dastyari backs Labor policy on South China Sea amid ongoing donations row”, ABC News, 5 September 2016: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-09-05/dastyari-rejects-govt-claims-on-his-position-on-south-china-sea/7816530 .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .