 In Less Than 30 Years Obama Will Be Tried For Millions Of Unlawful Deaths In A Court Of A New UN

If former President Obama lives to a healthy elderly age in more harmonious world than today’s, in all probability he will face trial for a million unlawful deaths, injuries, deformities, and mega destruction. Ex US Attorney General Ramsey Clark reminds us that the Nuremberg Principles of International Law long enshrined in the UN Charter, are by Article Six of the US Constitution, an integral part of the law of the land.

Noam Chomsky, Prof. Emeritus of MIT, long considered the dean of dissent in America, warned in 1991,“Every US President after the Second World War would have been hanged if tried under the same Nuremberg Principles, which the Nazis were tried under,“ and Chomsky has continued to repeat and update his statement to include recent presidents Clinton, Bush Jr., and Obama.

Only two years after Barack Obama assumed the presidency, OpEdNews, among other independent newsletters published an article by this writer, an archival research peoples historian working for some years for Ramsey Clark titled: No US President Hanged Under Nuremberg Principles Obama Bellicose Bombs On Tempts Fate Obama is playing out his front man role in the world political economy of America’s wild capitalist imperialism. That we, with all the wonderful ordinary Americans around us follow a fool is lamentable. Those who accept his leadership and encourage his homicidal foolishness are even more pathetic than Obama. If he ever stands trial for crimes against humanity, in the eyes of the world, we will be in the dock alongside him.

Prof. Cornel West of New York’s Union Theological Seminar and Princeton University’s Center for African American Studies, after being earlier in favor of Obama’s election, has often called America’s first imperialist African American President, “a black mascot of Wall Street oligarchs and a black puppet of corporate plutocrats, heading up the American killing machine and proud of it,” and has kept pointing out that Obama was put in office by arch criminals like David Rockefeller to fool the non-white world into believing America with a black president would be less imperialist and less murderous.

Before Obama’s election, Obama’s family pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, was featured in film clips on television, stridently declaring while pointing his finger above his head, “God damn America, for her crimes against humanity!” Recently, Rev. Jeremiah told a few of us in a quiet solemn voice after his sermon at New York’s Riverside Church, “Do you know what happens in the Oval Office Tuesday mornings? That’s when Obama checks off the names of those he is authorizing the assassination of.” [1]

Chomsky has never actually called for the prosecution of the American presidents he obviously believes deserve hanging, probably because as Chomsky has often noted in his lectures, the courts, both national and international, are controlled by the very people most deserving of indictment.

This obscene lack of justice has been sadly enforced and usually accepted throughout the entire history of the United States and indeed the entire history of its parent European empires, which have been genocidal in plundering Asia, Africa and the Americas, including in their plundering, civilizations and cultures infinitely wealthier and more advanced scientifically than those of Europe at the time. Howsomeever, an end to this centuries-long disastrously genocidal and racist social arrangement for the great majority of individual manifestations of the otherwise astoundingly and miraculously intelligent specie homo sapiens, is in the wind.

Economist Magazine already two years ago predicted that in thirty years the emerging economies of the Third world will be greater than the developed economies of the First World. [2]“According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China’s ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer.” [When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques] [see also China Rising – Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations by Jeff Brown] The Chinese Century is the title of a article by Nobel Laureate in Economics Joseph Stiglitz in the January, 2015 issue Vanity Fair.

As President Trump’s promised agenda of investment in the homeland and an end to costly regime change death and destruction would seem to indicate, investment advisers on Wall Street have convinced at least substantial block of investors of powerful influence, that within twenty-five or thirty years the government of the United States of America will inevitably lose control over international financial institutions and the World Trade Organization along with losing its ability to threaten nations with crippling sanctions, as it has done to keep formerly invaded nations from seeking compensation, indemnity and reparations.

When President Obama left office, he was fifty-five years young. Thirty years from now, an Ex-president Obama will be only eighty-five. As the United States of America slowly loses its long exercised awesome power to bomb, invade and occupy smaller nations at will, which Obama for eight years as president and commander-in-chief put his signature to, mercilessly presenting falsities even outlandish lies to justify horrific death and destruction as spokesperson for the investors in profitable genocide who designed those bombings, invasions and occupations, a future elderly Barack Obama might well be apprehensively watching with some degree of anxiety an expected reconstituting of the United Nations into one in which the U.S. and other Western imperialist powers no longer control its courts. At the same time Obama’s level of protective popularity in the US would have to drop as new sources of entertainment and information in a multipolar world will easily expose once and for all the absurdities and outrageous fabrications that justified causing the death of a least a million children, women and men in the nine nations under lethal attack both directly from U.S. Military and from CIA covertly trained and funded terrorists during Obama’s administration.[documented ahead]

This article, has been written solely for the sake of the victims of fully documented crimes against humanity and crimes against peace as clearly defined in the Nuremberg Principle of International Law and the Convention on Genocide, committed by the US in nine nations during the eight year long Obama administration. The following paragraph gives a good example of a crime against peace.

In November of 2014, former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark published an open letter to President Obama, Ramsey Clark to Barack Obama: Stop the War in Ukraine! The overwhelming majority of the population of the U.S. is against being dragged into another disastrous war. Nothing is more dangerous than the aggressive U.S./NATO troop movements right on the borders of Russia. Sending U.S. destroyers into the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea; scheduling threatening U.S./NATO war games and troop movements in East Europe; and imposing sanctions on the Russian Federation is a threat to peace on a world scale. We have seen the cost of past and continuing U.S. wars, which enrich the military corporations while impoverishing the targeted countries as well as poor and working people here in the U.S. The recognition of a government in Kiev that overthrew the elected government, seized power and appointed extreme right-wing groups to head the police, army and national guard in order to pull Ukraine into NATO membership makes the U.S. complicit in the complete denial of the rights of the Ukrainian people. It is also a provocation against the entire region. This massive U.S. intervention in the Ukraine and ever-increasing campaign to surround and isolate Russia must end. I therefore demand: 1. That the U.S. government and all its public, secret, official and unofficial agencies immediately cease all forms of intervention in Ukraine, including ceasing all material and political aid to fascist and right-wing organizations within that country; 2. That all sanctions and threats of sanctions against the Russian Federation be dropped — sanctions are an act of war; 3. That U.S. military forces immediately be withdrawn from the Eastern European region and that NATO’s expansion and provocative actions against Russia be ended.” Sincerely, Ramsey Clark (Clark received the respected United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights on the 60th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at United Nations Headquarters in New York on 10 December 2008).

Afghanistan is the one nation where the United States is engaged in major warfare with a country that is a member of the International Criminal Court. The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, said November 14, 2016, that she had a ‘reasonable basis to believe’ that American soldiers committed war crimes in Afghanistan, including torture. The international prosecutor has been considering whether to begin a full-fledged investigation into potential war crimes in Afghanistan for years. In Monday’s announcement, the prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, signaled that a full investigation was likely.[New York Times] (Over the past 15 years, we have been treated to an almost routine repetition of scandals: hunting children from helicopters, blowing up hospitals with drones, GIs photographed urinating on corpses, all fueling anti-U.S. propaganda, all brutalizing and shaming the United States. During all eight years of the Obama administration, the president has misrepresented why a coalition, which has included every nation of Caucasian population on Earth, even tine Andorra, Monaco and Liechtenstein, fights a war of occupation in support of a imposed corrupt government of drug war lords against the former government of Taliban (‘Students’ in Dali language), who freed the nation from a catastrophic civil war between US funded war lords in 1996 after after those war lords defeated the Kabul government two years after the Soviet Union stopped defending it and pulled out. (That was the popular women liberating socialist government, which President Carter secretly authorized the CIA with Pakistan and Saudi secret services to train, fund, and arm war lord terror to overthrow in 1979. Carter’s Adviser Brzezinski would later brag about his having suckered the Soviets in, whereupon he called for jihad and invited Arabs into Afghanistan (including Osama bin Ladin) to defeat both Soviet and Kabul forces. [See End Note [3] for the birth of the Taliban, supremely documented] The Taliban formed government in 1996 was recognized by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The US brutally invaded and occupied all Afghanistan and allied with the chilling Northern Alliance war lords claiming Afghanistan would not turn over Osama bin Ladin directly to the US (without some evidence). That was sixteen years ago.)

All this time the Taliban has ruled in at least half of Afghanistan’s provinces, and 200,000 Afghanis have been killed including children who died of hunger or cold.[4] A recent example of just one crime of Obama’s in Afghanistan was the the Obama administration claiming it had conducted a “counter-terrorism” strike against Islamic State (IS) fighters when it hit Nangarhar province with missiles on the 28 September, 1916. But the next day the United Nations issued an unusually rapid and strong statement saying the strike had killed 15 civilians and injured 13 others who had gathered at a house to celebrate a tribal elder’s return from a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Regarding what Obama has taken responsibility for in South Sudan, quoting from highly regarded independent historian journalist Thomas Mountain, who lives in nearby Eritrea, “The genocidal war being waged in South Sudan today is ‘Obama’s War’. Why? Because the Obama regime is paying for it. Thanks to Wikileaks we know that the CIA began paying the salaries of what is today the South Sudanese “rebel army” led by Reik Machar in 2009. And the CIA is still paying them today. We know this because there is simply no other source of funding for this army of at least 20,000 professionals (with at least an equal amount of “militia”, little more than ethnic death squads), that anyone anywhere has been able to establish. The bill for salaries, food, fuel, equipment and ammunition runs upwards of $100 million with the source of these funds a best kept secret. Why would the Obama regime pay for this terrible crime ravaging South Sudan? Its all about oil. The USA wants China out of its only oil field in Africa. Riek Machar’s “rebel army” fighting “Obama’s War” in South Sudan today. China supports the present South Sudanese government headed by Salva Kiir to the tune of over $8 billion in emergency aid and loans over the past 5 years and this is why the USA is determined that President Kiir must go. Today, thanks to a brigade of Chinese “peacekeepers” protecting the Sudanese oil fields a minimal amount of oil has resumed production. But the Chinese efforts to develop the rest of South Sudan’s oil reserves have come to a complete halt, thanks to ‘Obama’s War’.[Obama’s War in South Sudan, CounterPunch, 7/16/2015.] In July of 2016 AP reported “President Obama has issued waivers that continue millions of dollars in U.S. military assistance for troubled South Sudan …The waivers circumvent parts of the 2008 Child Soldiers Prevention Act, which is meant to block certain kinds of military assistance.”

(It is not the first time the USA has done this.In 1978 oil was discovered in Southern Sudan. Rebellious war began five years later and was led by John Garang, who had taken military training at infamous Fort Benning, Georgia. “The US government decided, in 1996, to send nearly $20 million of military equipment through the ‘front-line’ states of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Uganda to help the Sudanese opposition overthrow the Khartoum regime.” [Federation of American Scientists fas.org] Obama is only the most recent US president who served crime in Africa. [click on Early CIA Involvement in Darfur Has Gone Unreported OpEdNews, 1/23/2007])

Obama can be expected to face trail for horrific genocidal crimes against humanity in Libya and Syria. Both concern CIA use of the huge reservoir of veteran terrorists (who once fought for and then turned against the US in Afghanistan and against the US and then paid by the US to fight Shia militias in Iraq), and use of deception & propaganda by US media long entirely controlled by CIA.[5] The reader will find corrections no one ever read in the complicit New York Times.

First of all, lets correct the falsity that there was a popular uprising, peaceful or otherwise, against the democratic Arab socialist government of Libya. “Contrary to Western media inculcated belief, Libya, which western media described as ‘Gaddafi’s military dictatorship’, was in actual fact one of the world’s most democratic States. Even the New York Times, which was always highly critical of Colonel Gaddafi, conceded that in Libya, the intention was that ‘everyone is involved in every decision.’” Tens of thousands of people take part in local committee meetings to discuss issues and vote on everything from foreign treaties to building schools.” Zimbabwean Garikai Chengu a fellow at the Du Bois Institute for African Research at Harvard University.[6]

In 1969, Gadaffi led a bloodless revolution taking over the enormous oil revenue formerly stolen by Britain France, which Gadaffi used to bring Libya up from the poorest country in African to Africa’s richest. The 2010 UN Index of Quality of Life ranked Libya above nine European nations, including Russia. Halfway through the destruction of Libya by US, British and French warplanes, long serving Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi confessed that “This has nothing to do with a popular uprising. The Libyan people love Gaddafi, “Powerful people decided to give life to a new era by trying to oust Gaddafi,” In July Berlusconi already had said he was against NATO intervention in Libya but “had to go along with it.””What choice did I have considering America’s pressure, President Napolitano’s stance, and the Parliament’s decision?” [Italian news agency ANSA.]

Western media have never been able to show one video or photograph documenting a sizable public demonstration, let alone a demonstration being fired upon as CIA controlled CNN and al Jezeera were reporting the latter, almost immediately backed up and amplified by CIA assets Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.[5] (Both organizations retracted or qualified their lies afterward to maintain their future credibility.)

To begin, the Libyan organization of exiles in London, funded by CIA, called for a demonstration against Gaddafi (to be on the same day as the annual demonstration regarding the Danish cartoons that had once insulted prophet Mohammed). Factories owned by China and Korea were viciously invaded by attackers, and attacks began on traffic police stations by small groups in Benghazi those inside to flee. On the first day, Feb. 15, Reuters reported, “hundreds attacking traffic police stations, no deaths, 60 injured. The next day, Feb. 16, Reuters reported,“6 dead when more than a thousand protesters attacked more police stations.” Feb. 17th, the London called for Day of Rage, The Evening Standard and Al Jazeera English estimated that fourteen people were killed. BBC and Reuters apparently not yet on board the conspiracy reported that evening confirming official hospital report of total of only 26 dead including policemen. After overnight protests, the following day, 18 February 2011, Guardian.co.UK by Ian Black and Owen Bowcott, “Amer Saad, a political activist from Derna, told al-Jazeera: “The “protesters’ in al-Bayda have been able to seize control of the military air base in the city and have executed 50 African ‘mercenaries.’ BBC also reported that 50 black Libyan soldiers had be brutally executed, some beheaded. The killers proudly put cell phone videos of the gruesome execution spectacle on YouTube, but this was never reported by CNN, the only 24 hour news channel. On Feb. 21 a bare four days after the overseas calls for “day of rage’ U.S. media’s UK counterpart, the Telegraph reported, “The International Federation for Human Rights said Libya’s second largest city [Benghazi], along with Sirte, Tobruk, Misrata, Khoms, Tarhounah, Zenten, Al-Zawiya and Zouara had all been taken by protesters. “Protesters?” For nine months thereafter TV viewers were given to see these tough hombre heavily armed ‘freedom fighters’ in their fleets of pickup trucks with heavy weapons looking nothing at all like protesters, but hailed as bank clerks, office workers etc. ‘turned ‘rebels.’

Meanwhile Western media, politicos, and UN spokespersons were all repeating the refrain, “Gaddafi is killing his own people!” as the UN filed against Gaddati and his minister in the International Criminal Court, and Obama order the seizure of billions of dollars of Libyan assets. Immediate action taken solely on uninvestigated CNN and al Jazeera unsubstantiated reporting. This is the Gaddafi, who, like Fidel Castro had been condemned as a ‘brutal dictator,’ worthy of assassination for more than forty years to justify past attempts.

Most humiliating for Obama, should he live to be tried, is his pathetically embarrassing speech to the nation justifying the heavy blitz bombing of a small extremely wealthy African nation, accusing its revolutionary leader (so troublesome for the colonial powers), of stealing Libya’s money, ordering his soldiers to rape and massacre, citing one hardly identified woman’s accusations, a woman who years later would be convicted and imprisoned in the US for violent behavior.[Libyan symbol of freedom facing 6 years behind bars – CNN.com]

The reader is invited to read the in depth fully documented day by day history by your archival research peoples historian working for former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark. [There Was No Libyan Peaceful Protest, Just Murderous Gangs and Nick Robertson, 16 June, 2011, Countercurrents.org ] An earlier article published two weeks after the violence began, gives historical background which includes a degree of rivalry between Phoenician founded Tripoli and Greek founded Benghazi (united by Britain only eighteen years prior to the Libyan revolution) from which the plotters easily took fake news advantage of, given the Libya’s highly decentralized tribal democracy. [Capitalism’s Warplanes: CIA & al Qaeda Destroy Socialist Libya’s 53rd Highest Living Standard, April 4, 2011]

What unfolded in Syria, underwritten by Obama, was an armed insurrection supported covertly by foreign powers including the US, Turkey, Qatar and Israel. Armed insurgents belonging to Islamist organizations crossed the border from Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. The US State Department eventually confirmed that it was supporting the ‘insurgency.’ A monolithic unified slant media cartel limited reports to indiscriminate killing of civilian protesters by Syrian government, not reporting Syrian TV videos of lethal firing from provocateur snipers. In Putting Syria into Some Perspective , The Anti-Empire Report, April 8th, 2012, by peoples historian William Blum writes of “the numerous reports of forces providing military support to the Syrian rebels — the UK, France, the US, Turkey, Israel, Qatar, the Gulf states, and everyone’s favorite champion of freedom and democracy, Saudi Arabia; with Syria claiming to have captured some 14 French soldiers; plus individual jihadists and mercenaries from Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Libya, et al, joining of the antigovernment forces, their number including al-Qaeda veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan who are likely behind the car bombs in an attempt to create chaos and destabilize the country. This may mark the third time the United States has been on the same side as al-Qaeda. Imperialist media would have us believe that Syrian government forces are not fighting against an armed insurrection funded and controlled from forces outside Syria. And CNN would have us discount the periodic massive pro-government demonstrations, and Assad’s reelection by an overwhelming majority.

Once the West’s war on Gaddafi was going well, American news commentators in rare moments had proudly admitted that the CIA was heavily involved. No so, when it came to Syria until years later, once the public had been properly taught to hate Syria’s President Assad sufficiently. The imperialist media cartel that controls what news is selected and how and with what intention it shall be broadcasted has done its best to demonize Assad. How? Simple! They just keep repeating day in day out that Syrian government forces are shooting and massacring protesters, period. They don’t say anything else. That’s it. There is nothing else happening. When it is necessary to admit that police and soldiers are being ambushed and killed, a cover story comes with it, like, ‘it is suspected that they were killed by defecting police and military.’[8][9] Already in 1950, Einstein explained why our civilization continues to be “like an axe in the had of the pathological criminal,”: “Under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights.” – Albert Einstein, Essays in Humanism. [see also “The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media by Paul Craig Roberts, former editor of the Wall Street Journal, 10/16/2014]

During Obama’s tenure this amazing cartel of Pentagon/CIA fed media conglomerates, which seems to have the great majority of the basically indifferent population of the West in tow, effortlessly ran its usual cascade of disinformation, half-truths, propaganda and blacked out information, preparing justification for military intervention as previously in the cases of Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Iran and Somalia. And investors in genocide spokesperson Obama parroted it all during his eight pompous years as supposedly the most powerful man on earth, in reality, Rev. Cornel West repeated, “a black puppet of Wall Street”, heading up the American killing machine and proud of it.” However, the plan to destabilize Syria did not work all that well, even with the Obama administration having Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other subservient nations passing the funding and equipping to tens of thousands of hyped up Islamic terrorists to destroy spokesperson Obama’s dutifully designated enemies Assad and Shiite wherever found.[7][8][9][10][11] Obama oversaw the success of persuading public opinion that the Syria was in the grip of a brutal dictatorship, but it also welded the vast majority of the Syrian population firmly behind its government while over years flooding Europe with more than a million desperate refugees fleeing the death brought to an half million Syrian families. All of this for a regime change calculated to benefit investors in profitable genocide with Obama parroting “President Assad must step down.” Ultimately, defense attorneys will be of little use to Obama. For years even British tabloids have exposed the US being behind the creation of ISIS and other terrorist states.[7][8][9][10][11]

Yemen: Beside the numerous illegal US drone strikes in Yemen Obama ordered, the Obama administration has offered unwavering support for Saudi Arabia’s murderous air strikes on Shiites in Yemen. Since August 2016, Saudi airstrikes have killed perhaps a thousand civilians, and airstrikes have targeted weddings and hospitals. The Obama administration has offered more than $60 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia since 2010, and the attacks on civilians in Yemen have been carried out with these weapons. It has recently been discovered that the U.S. has been supplying the Arab monarchy with white phosphorus, a chemical weapon that burns skin to the bone.

Pakistan: Complete data sheet on absolutely illegal drone strikes during Obama’s administrations: Strikes: 373, Total killed: 2,499-3,600, Civilians killed: 382-869, Children killed: 155-178, Injured: 955-1,580.[Bureau of Investigative Journalism]

Somalia: Obama signed on to continue the decades of US crimes against humanity in Somalia that had brought death and starvation to millions in backing war lord governments with bombings and funding Ethiopian and Kenyan armed forces to war against a beautifully efficient popular conservative Islamic Courts government. In the Battle of Beledweyne, July 1, 2008, Somali opposition fighters ambushed Ethiopian army convoy leaving 47 Ethiopian soldiers and 235 Islamist fighters dead. August 22, 2008, Al-Shabaab retook Kismayo, [IRIN News] (Islamic Courts Union, had been driven out of Kismayo in January 2007 when Ethiopian forces rolled into Somalia to take control of much of central and southern Somalia.) The Islamic Courts’ Youth Wing, al Shabaab (Shabaab = “youth’ in Arabic), with great cost in deaths and casualties to themselves heroically pushed the heavily weaponized Ethiopians back out of cities. The Obama administration went beyond occasional (illegal) US and NATO air strikes and got a subservient UN to arrange a African UN force of ‘Peace Keepers” to replace the defeated Ethiopian proxy. “More than 1 million in Somalia are going hungry.”[1/ 5/2010, CNN ][see Merciless US NATO UN Genocide in Somalia Brought Nairobi Shopping Mall Blowback! Background, history and chronology of US genocide in Somalia. OpEdNews, October 14, 2013]

For centuries, the US has committed war crimes around the world and rarely suffered negative consequences as a result. Some of the US most notable war criminals, such as Henry Kissinger and Barack Obama, have received numerous accolades, including the Nobel Peace Prize, despite their dark legacies. However, things may soon change. In 2010, the Human Rights Council of the UN put on record a report of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Philip Alston addressing legal issue arising from the new targeted killing policies of US President Obama. Last month the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in California recently confirmed that Judges Susan Graber and Andrew Hurwitz will hear oral arguments in the case of Saleh v. Bush. In January, 2016, Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark and other eminent jurists had entered a friend of the court brief pointing out that Nuremberg Principles of International Law emphasize no national law can be used to override indictment of a sitting head of state. In 2011, Ramsey Clark testified at the trial of former President of Veterans For Peace Elliot Adams, arrested while blocking the gates of a New York drone factory to read an indictment of President Obama, the full chain of military command, and every drone crew for crimes against humanity, citing the Nuremberg Principles of International Law.

It’s impossible to know what a very probable world wide demand for justice for victims of the Western imperialist age might bring about thirty-years from now, but the citizens of Haiti can make a good case for including indictment of Obama for deaths attributed to Obama continuing US arranged proxy UN military protection of a Haitian government serving unjust predatory foreign investment forcefully isolating Haiti’s twice elected, twice overthrown and US kidnapped popular socialist President Father Aristide. And though it might be a legal stretch to indict Obama for weapons of mass destruction merchandizing, that Obama signed six billion dollar sale with India most certainly secured the grim reaper’s taking many millions of lives of India’s children through starvation and malnutrition.[see Merchant of Death Obama Sells $Billions in Weapons – Dooms India’s Starving President Obama has made himself a partner in this crime against humanity![12]

Consolation? If former President Obama lives to a healthy elderly age in a much more harmonious world than today’s, and faces charges by survivors of genocidal violence in their own beloved countries by uninvited U.S. military personnel, he might welcome at least some weight lifted from his conscience in witnessing a modicum of justice served by the expected trillions of dollars that will have to be paid out in compensation, indemnity and reparations adjudicated by that court of a new and completely reorganized United Nations.

End Notes

Drone Warfare Obama drone casualty numbers a fraction of those recorded by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism July 1, 2016 by Jack Serle, The US government today claimed it has killed between 64 and 116 “non-combatants” in 473 counter-terrorism strikes in Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia and Libya between January 2009 and the end of 2015.

This is a fraction of the 380 to 801 civilian casualty range recorded by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism from reports by local and international journalists, NGO investigators, leaked government documents, court papers and the result of field investigations. While the number of civilian casualties recorded by the Bureau is six times higher than the US Government’s figure, the assessments of the minimum total number of people killed were strikingly similar. The White House put this figure at 2,436, whilst the Bureau has recorded 2,753. Since becoming president in 2009, Barack Obama has significantly extended the use of drones in the War on Terror. Operating outside declared battlefields, such as Afghanistan and Iraq, this air war has been largely fought in Pakistan and Yemen.

Emerging vs developed economies Power shift Aug 4th 2011, by The Economist online (charts, graphs) REAL GDP in most rich economies is still below its level at the end of 2007. In contrast, emerging economies’ output has jumped by almost 20% over the same period. The rich world’s woes have clearly hastened the shift in global economic power towards the emerging markets. But exactly how big are emerging economies compared with the old developed world? This chart looks at a wide range of indicators: … The combined output of the emerging world accounted for 38% of world GDP (at market exchange rates) in 2010, twice its share in 1990. If GDP is instead measured at purchasing-power parity, emerging economies overtook the developed world in 2008 and are likely to reach 54% of world GDP this year. They now account for over half of the global consumption of most commodities, world exports, and inflows of foreign direct investment. Emerging economies also account for 46% of world retail sales, 52% of all purchases of motor vehicles and 82% of mobile phone subscriptions. They still punch well below their weight in commerce and finance, but they are catching up fast. Almost a quarter of the Fortune Global 500 firms come from emerging markets; in 1995 it was only 4%. The chart below shows more detail of how the economic clout of emerging economies has risen over time: NOTE: Our definition of developed economies based on 1990 data: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States

In 1991, the Taliban (a movement originating from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-run religious schools for Afghan refugees in Pakistan) also developed in Afghanistan as a politico-religious force. The most often-repeated story and the Taliban’s own story of how Mullah Omar first mobilized his followers is that in the spring of 1994, neighbors in Singesar told him that the local governor had abducted two teenage girls, shaved their heads, and taken them to a camp where they were raped. 30 Taliban (with only 16 rifles) freed the girls, and hanged the governor from the barrel of a tank. Later that year, two militia commanders killed civilians while fighting for the right to sodomize a young boy. The Taliban freed him. Mullah Omar started his movement with fewer than 50 armed madrassah students in his hometown of Kandahar. [Matinuddin, Kamal, The Taliban Phenomenon, Afghanistan 1994–1997, Oxford University Press, (1999), pp. 25–6] and [Rashid, Ahmed (2000), Taliban: Militant Islam, Oil and Fundamentalism in Central Asia, New Haven: Yale University Press, ISBN 0-300-08340-8]

In the beginning the Taliban numbered in the hundreds, were badly equipped and low on munitions. Within months however 15,000 students arrived from the madrassas in Pakistan. The Taliban’s first major military activity was in 1994, when they marched northward from Maiwand and captured Kandahar City and the surrounding provinces, losing only a few dozen men. When they took control of Kandahar in 1994, they forced the surrender of dozens of local Pashtun leaders who had presided over a situation of complete lawlessness and atrocities. The Taliban also took over a border crossing at Spin Baldak and an ammunition dump from Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. In the course of 1994, the Taliban took control of 12 of 34 provinces not under central government control. Militias controlling the different areas often surrendered without a fight. Omar’s original commanders were “a mixture of former small-unit military commanders and madrassa teachers.” [74][75][76][77][78] Afghanistan’s Endless War: State Failure, Regional Politics, and the Rise of the Taliban October, 2001, Felbab-Brow, Vanda (2010). Shooting up: counterinsurgency and the war on drugs. Brookings Institution Press. p. 122. The above is a reprint of an exceptionally well document part of an article on the Taliban in Wikipedia

F**K Your SuperBowls While Afghani Kids Freeze and Starve to Death dissidentvoice.org/ 12/3/2009 Nuremberg Justice Coming. Pathetic heartbreaking photos of tiny Afghani children in rags freezing without enough food Afghani Kids Still Freeze to Death. #AfghanistanTuesday, (Note: Rough Language) Should Americans be Strung Up by their Balls? Posted on February 7, 2012 by comehomeamerica Kids Freezing To Death In Kabul. A U.S. Christian President Ignores Them? Eight years of children starving and freezing to death on the outskirts of Kabul while foreign troops enjoy well furnished barracks. Mockingbird was a secret operation by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to influence media. Begun in the 1950s, organization recruited leading American journalists into a network to help present the CIA’s views, and funded some student and cultural organizations, and magazines as fronts and also worked to influence foreign media and political campaigns. After 1953, Operation Mockingbird had major influence over 25 newspapers and wire agencies. The usual methodology was placing reports developed from intelligence provided by the CIA to witting or unwitting reporters. Those reports would then be repeated or cited by the preceding reporters which in turn would then be cited throughout the media wire services. These networks were run by people with well-known pro-American big business and anti-communist views.



The CIA currently maintains a network of individuals around the world who attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda, and provide direct access to a large amount of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers, and other foreign media outlets.”

6. Libya: From Africa’s Richest State Under Gaddafi, to Failed State After NATO Intervention by Gaikai Chengu, Global Researc

7.“The Dirty War on Syria”: A Systematic Critique of Western Fabrications, by Tim Anderson, Global Research, June 1 2016 http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-dirty-war-on-syria-a-systematic-critique-of-western-fabrications-by-tim-anderson/5530659

Merchant of Death Obama Sells $Billions in Weapons – Dooms India’s Starving “The Real Reason For Obama’s Trip To India: The Sixth Biggest Arms Deal In U.S History.” With this sales trip Obama tacitly underwrites the continuing death of millions from starvation and malnutrition caused disease annually. PM Singh accommodates Obama, buys expensive weapons of mass destruction while millions of his countrymen die of hunger. President Obama has made himself a partner in this crime against humanity!

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity. Jay can be reached at: tdmedia2000@yahoo.com. Read other articles by Jay http://dissidentvoice.org/author/jayjanson/Jay Janson, spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, including with Dan Tai-son, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, our ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with Buddhist un-accusing acceptance. Read other articles by Jay.