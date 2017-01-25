I Was Kidnapped To Subvert Bhangar Movement: KN Ramachandran

When I reached Kolkata station on 22nd January from Lucknow by Nangal Dam to Kolkata Express at 5.15 pm and was walking to the place where our comrades were waiting, 5-6 men overpowered me, closed my mouth , blind folded and took in a Tata Sumi for an hour to one building in the outskirts of the city I presume. They frisked me and took the mobile phone and were claiming they were from Central Intelligence and taking me to meet their seniors. At the office a Malayalee offiicer who introduced himself as Vinod interrogated me. He refused to allow me to inform my condition to the family and told that I am detained under instructions from Delhi and future course of action will be decided only tomorrow. On 23rd morning I was told I will be taken by noon. In the afternoon again I was blind folded and taken in a vehicle. After almost 3 hours it stopped and somebody claiming himself as the chief of Central Intelligence in WB told me that according to instructions from top he is acting and I have to go back to Delhi forthwith. When asked whether it is an order to extern me and what authority he has to impose it he had no answer. He arranged a ticket in Sealdah to New Delhi Rajdhani and his goons looking followers opened my eyes and put me in the Rajadhani at nearby Durgapur station and gave me my suitcase. His men had taken away Rs 3000 from the bag and did not give me the mobile ensuring that I cannot return to Kolkata for the scheduled 24th January visit to Bhangar and press conference at Kolkata. As the ticket itself was faulty it was with the help of the train staff I could reach Delhi by 11.30 am.

The whole episode of kidnapping and detention of the general secretary of a party which is working openly at all India level is a naked repetition of what the central and state governments are doing at Banghar in South 24 Parganas. I am not sure whether these criminals who detained and caused such mental harassment to me are from Central Intelligence, WB state intelligence or the goondas of the ex MLA of TMC and the present MLA and minister in the TNC cabinet, or a combination of all these who staged it. It was a naked fascist act to suffocate my voice, to prevent me from going to the villages to declare solidarity with the affected people and families of the two martyrs, and to address the media at Kolkata explaining the details of the Bhangar movement.

When my abductors alleged that we are in league with Maoists I explained to them how we are building this movement keeping both CPI(M) and CPI(Maoist) away. I explained them how the Committee to Save Land, Livelihood and Environment is leading the peaceful democratic movement and it was the police-goonda combine changed the atmosphere on 15-16 January by attacking the villagers and women, leading to police firing on 17th and people’s resistance against the state terror. It is clear that the authorities are going against the law which forbids building of power grids through thickly populated areas and trying to justify it through cock and bull stories. While our party comrades are actively involved in the Committee a broad forum of all struggling left and democratic forces is organized in which students, intellectuals and scientists are also participating. The developments in Banghar shows that Mamta Banerjee who came to power using the Singur and Nandigram movements is doing a worse act at Bhangar and the people will not allow her to get away with it. No amount of terror can make the party leaders as well as the people subdued. We appeal to the media and all democratic forces to come forward against the state terror and attack on the villagers of Banghar.

KN Ramachandran

General Secretary

CPI(ML) Red Star

24th January 2017