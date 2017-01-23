Trump’s Inaugural Address: Neoliberal Anti-Christ Donald Trump’s “America First” Trumps Jesus’ “Love Thy Neighbour”

US President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address was a mish-mash of populist rhetoric, unachievable promises, lying by commission and egregious lying by omission, most notably over the 1.7 million Americans who die preventably each year in the neoliberal US Corporatocracy. Crucially, espousal of “America First” by an anti-Christ Donald Trump contradicts the “Love thy neighbour” imperative of that wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus Christ who is worshipped by most Americans.

President Donald Trump is a neoliberal fundamentalist and as a multi-billionaire is a successful example of the outcome of application of the currently dominant neoliberal ideology that demands maximum freedom of the smart and advantaged to exploit the natural and human resources of the world for personal profit. Under neoliberalism the less smart and/or less advantaged will theoretically benefit from this radically inequitable system through “trickle-down” from the top. The alternative to the private greed of neoliberalism is social humanism (socialism, democratic socialism, ecosocialism, the welfare state) that seeks to maximize the happiness, opportunity and dignity of everyone through evolving international and intra-national social contracts [1, 2]. Globally the top One Percent own half the wealth of the world but the neoliberals justify this inequity in sharing the cake by asserting that neoliberal efficiency from deregulated competition makes the cake bigger. The angry, disempowered, unemployed and evidently egregiously mal-informed White folk from the rust belt states would have been wiser to have voted for socialist Dr Jill Stein (American Greens) in the presidential election rather than for a neoliberal billionaire. Crucially, gross inequity has major negative impacts on (a) one-person-one-vote democracy and (b) human survival that is surely the key measure of the success or otherwise of social policy.

Gross inequity in neoliberal societies means that one-person-one-vote Democracy has been perverted into Plutocracy, Kleptocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money buys people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality and hence votes, more political power and more private profit. Ironically, billionaire President Trump continues to attack the Establishment-owned Mainstream media for this very perversion of the truth and resultant false public perception of the truth.

Gross inequities in wealth and power and consequent government fiscal priorities impact human survival in a global sense and within countries. Thus in a global sense, each year 17 million people die avoidably in the Developing World (minus China) from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease on Spaceship Earth with the US in substantial control of the flight deck [3]. In addition to economic power, the US subverts all countries on earth [3, 4], has military bases in 75 countries [5] and is actively involved in killing citizens of some 8 countries through drone strikes targeted by joint US-Australian electronic spying facilities (Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan ) or by US forces on the ground (Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and the Philippines ). Muslim deaths total 32 million from violence (5 million) or from imposed deprivation (27 million ) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false; flag operation in 2001 [6-9].

However gross inequity within the US itself has a deadly impact because relative poverty, disempowerment and inequity kill even in rich countries like the US. Thus it is estimated that 1.7 million Americans die preventably each year and this appalling carnage is inescapably linked to the fiscal perversion of successive pro-One Percenter, Zionist-subverted, Establishment-owned US governments that have dedicated $6 trillion to killing millions of Muslims abroad in the War on Terror rather than keeping Americans alive at home. Since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag operation in 2001 some 26 million Americans have died preventably linked to this perversion. The breakdown of the circa 1.7 million preventable Americans deaths each year is as follows (noting that there are some category overlaps): (1) 443,000 from smoking-related causes annually, (2) 440,000 from adverse events in hospitals each year, (3) 300,000 from obesity-related causes annually, (4) 200,000 from air pollution (e.g. from coal burning, vehicle exhaust, and carbon fuel burning in general), (5) 75,000 alcohol-related deaths annually, (6) 45,000 from lack of medical insurance, (7) 38,000 drug-related deaths annually, this including 21,000 US opiate drug-related deaths annually from US restoration and protection of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, (8) 33,000 killed by motor vehicles each year, (9) 31,000 gun-related deaths annually, (10) 30,000 suicides, (11) 21,000 avoidable under-5 year old infant deaths, and (12) 15,000 Americans are violently murdered annually [10-15]. By way of comparison, only an average of about 4 Americans have died annually in America since 9-11 due to Muslim-origin non-state terrorism, with a fortunately similarly low incidence in the UK and Australia [10, 16-18].

These horrendous, Elephant in the Room mortality realities were of course utterly ignored by President Donald Trump in his Inaugural Address that amounted to a massively deceptive exercise in lying by omission. Trump has been repeatedly accused of lying by commission. However one notes that lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because the latter at least admits the possibility of refutation and public debate.

The transcript of the Inaugural Address of President Donald Trump [19] is reproduced below. It has been divided sequentially into successive sections which I have numbered and to which I have appended comments from a science-informed, anti-racist and social humanist perspective.

Section 1. Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: thank you.

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people.

Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.

We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.

Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent.”

Comment. Trump’s promise to restore America’s “promise for all of our people” may well refer to that wonderful assertion in the American Declaration of Independence, specifically that “all men are created equal and have an unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, Unfortunately, reality is far from this ideal in America today, and may well worsen under neoliberal billionaire and draconian law-and-order advocate President Donald Trump.

There is already huge inequality in America in terms of wealth, power and opportunity that is most starkly illustrated by the lot of African Americans: (1) African Americans living in poverty is at a record high (27.4% of African Americans were living in poverty in 2011); (2) African Americans are disproportionately impoverished, poorly paid and lacking in health insurance (15.9% of African Americans lack health insurance); (3) African American wealth is about 5 times lower than that of Whites ($75,040 average home value for Black Americans versus $217,150 for Whites (2013) and $154,285 average household assets for Black Americans versus $783,224 for Whites (2013)); (4) the Black-White economic discrepancy has been locked in for 50 years ( 2 times higher unemployment rate for African Americans than for Whites since 1963 (in the range from 1.8 times higher to 2.7 times higher) and $55,000 – $32,000 = $23,000 White-Black household income gap (2010) versus $49,000 – $28,000 = $21,000 (1972)); (5) millions of African Americans are excluded from voting (e.g. in the Chicago area nearly 80 percent of adult African American males are excluded from voting under felony laws); (6) African Americans and Hispanic Americans have about half their “fair share” of representatives in Congress and 5-6 times less Congressional representation than Jewish Americans; (7) African Americans are 8 times more likely to murder and 6 times more likely to be murdered than Whites; (8) African American males are disproportionately involved in violent crime; (9) African American Congress representatives and leaders betray African Americans, anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela, human rights and Indigenous Palestinians in backing genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and hence its ongoing Palestinian Genocide [20].

As for “an unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, 1.7 million Americans die preventably each year [10-15] and the American incarceration rate is the highest in the world (the US incarceration rate is 500 prisoners per 100,000 residents or about 1.6 million prisoners (2010), the US has 4% of the world’s population but has 22% of the global prison population with an incarceration rate three times that of the European average, the incarceration rate for black males is 6 times higher than that for white males, and an astonishing 1 in 20 black male adults is in custody (2014) [21-23]. Trump’s campaign was based on the premise that Americans are or should be very unhappy.

Section 2. Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.

For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.

Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.

Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.

The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.

Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

That all changes – starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you.

It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America.

This is your day. This is your celebration.

And this, the United States of America, is your country.

What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.

January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

Everyone is listening to you now.

You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen before.

At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction: that a nation exists to serve its citizens.

Comment. Trump’s populist assertions that Americans are disempowered in system run by and for the Establishment are clearly true. However billionaire Trump is a leading member of the very US Establishment he condemns and Trump’s neoliberal ideology inescapably leads to a Corporatocracy and Lobbyocracy in which Big Money effectively buys votes by determining a public perception of reality that favours continued One Percenter domination. Billionaire Trump’s resolute ignoring of these fundamental realities, while claiming leadership of the disadvantaged and disempowered 99%, amounts to egregiously lying by commission and lying by omission.

Section 3. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves.

These are the just and reasonable demands of a righteous public.

Comment. The American education system is now markedly segregated by wealth and hence has become an Apartheid education system on the basis of race, White or Black [24]. Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Betsy Devos, is an advocate for the expansion of charter schools (schools that receive government funding but which operate independently of the established public school system) and advocates taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools. US private schools are typically religious and/or have an exclusionary neoliberal ideology and are variously involved in intellectual child abuse by variously foisting egregious falsehood and evil on children e.g. neoliberalism-driven inequity, gender discrimination, sexism, homophobia, misogyny, sexual guilt, racism, jingoism, creationism, intelligent design, other religious clap-trap (virgin birth etc) and the right to invade, devastate and ethnically cleanse other countries [25, 26]. “Safe neighbourhoods” ignores the association of One Percenter-defined crime and inequity-driven crime with poverty, and 1.7 million preventable American deaths each year [10-15]. In vain, expert economists argue that “good jobs” for Americans are not the manufacturing jobs that have been relocated to very low wage Developing countries.

Section 4. But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.

This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

Comment. The annual American deaths due to “the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential” can be specifically quantitated in terms of annual American deaths due to homicide (15,000) and due to drugs (38,000 drug-related deaths annually, this including 21,000 US opiate drug-related deaths annually from US restoration and protection of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry) [10-15]. However the real “American carnage” is 1.7 million preventable deaths annually of which the top 6 preventable death items are (1) 443,000 from smoking-related causes annually, (2) 440,000 from adverse events in hospitals each year, (3) 300,000 from obesity-related causes annually, (4) 200,000 from air pollution (e.g. from coal burning, vehicle exhaust, carbon burning in general), (5) 75,000 alcohol-related deaths annually, and (6) 45,000 from lack of medical insurance. This real American carnage of 1.7 million preventable deaths annually and hence 26 million such deaths since the US Government’s false flag atrocity on 11 September 2001 (9-11) [10-15] is resolutely ignored by Trump – and by the Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes in general – in an extraordinary example of egregious and collective lying by omission.

“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now” is a deeply dishonest claim when Trump ignores (a) 1.7 million preventable American deaths annually [10-15] and (b) the fiscal perversions underlying this hidden American carnage. Thus successive American governments have committed to the fiscal perversions of a long-term accrual cost of $6 trillion for the Iraq War and the Afghan War alone and $40 trillion for genocidally racist Apartheid Israel since its inception 70 years ago [11] i.e. US Governments have committed trillions of dollars to killing and suppressing Muslims abroad instead of keeping Americans alive at home. President Trump and the key members of his cabinet are Jewish or non-Jewish Zionists firmly united in their support for nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel that contributes hugely in an horrendous fiscal perversion to the American carnage of 1.7 million preventable American deaths annually.

Section 5. We are one nation – and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.

The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.

For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry;

Subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military;

We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own;

And spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon.

One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions upon millions of American workers left behind.

The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed across the entire world.

But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future.

Comment. “We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own” is an immense lie that turns appalling reality on its head. The US has invaded over 70 countries, 50 since 1945, as compared to the British 193, Australia 85, France 82, Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [3, 4, 27-29].

Section 6. We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power.

From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land.

From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.

Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.

We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.

Comment. President Donald Trump’s assertion that “From this moment on, it’s going to be America First” utterly contradicts the fundamental and much-loved social message of that great Palestinian humanitarian Jesus Christ: “Love thy neighbour as thyself” [30]. Put in context in the Gospel according to Matthew of the New Testament: “Which is the first commandment of all? And Jesus answered him, The first of all the commandments is, Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these” [30]. In so fervently contradicting one of the most fundamental declarations of Jesus Christ, neoliberal Donald Trump can be legitimately considered to be an anti-Christ president of a country that is overwhelmingly Christian (I hasten to note that atheist secular humanists such as myself also accept the social morality primacy of Jesus’ wonderful commandment “love thy neighbour as thyself”).

Section 7. I will fight for you with every breath in my body – and I will never, ever let you down.

America will start winning again, winning like never before.

We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.

We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation.

We will get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

Comment. Unfortunately, climate change denier Trump’s aim of building “new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation” means massive taxpayer funding of infrastructure adjuncts to terracidal carbon fuel burning, increased greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution of the one common atmosphere and ocean of all nations, and an exacerbation of the already worsening Climate Emergency and Climate Genocide [31-35]. Trump’s “rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor” is at the cost of a burgeoning and inescapable Carbon Debt [36] for Americans and indeed everyone on the planet – future generations will inescapably have to pay for the neoliberal excesses of climate change-denying Trump. Trumpism means the gross blasphemies of ecocide, speciescide, omnicide and terracide. The inescapable Carbon Debt of the world – calculated on the basis of a Carbon Price of $200 per tonne of CO2-equivalent – is $360 trillion and increasing at $13 trillion per year [36].

Section 8. We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American.

We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world – but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.

Comment. As the newly elected leader of genocidal and serial war criminal, US state terrorism Trump is utterly disingenuous in stating that “it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first”. President Trump now heads US state terrorism that presently subverts all countries, has bases in 75 countries, is actually militarily attacking countries and heads a genocidally anti-Arab anti-Semitic US Alliance that has invaded some 20 countries since the US Governments 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 [6-9].

Section 9. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow.

We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.

Comment. The problem here is that Trump takes the advice of the genocidal Apartheid Israeli state terrorists, Christian Zionist American fanatics and traitorous Zionist American psychopaths as to which organizations constitute “Radical Islamic Terrorism”. Thus the Sunni Muslim Palestinians organization Hamas was overwhelmingly democratically elected by the Occupied Palestinians. The Shia Muslim organization Hezbollah likewise has huge support of Shia Muslims in Lebanon. However these Indigenous national liberation and national defence organizations have been labelled “terrorist organizations” by serial invader Apartheid Israeli state terrorists and thence by the serial invader US and its serial invader lackeys such as Canada, Australia and the UK. President Trump’s pledge to completely eradicate “from the face of the earth” Hamas, Hezbollah, the formerly US-backed Indigenous Afghan and Pakistani Taliban, and presently US -backed non-ISIS jihadi organizations in Syria constitutes clear intent to commit genocide, genocide being defined in Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” [37]. All terrorism is evil, whether it is the terrorism of ISIS or that of the serial invader US Alliance. Genocidal serial invasion and occupation by the US, Apartheid Israel and the US Alliance is not being “civilized”.

Section 10. At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other.

When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.

The Bible tells us, “how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.”

We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.

When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

There should be no fear – we are protected, and we will always be protected.

We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God.

Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger.

In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving.

We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action – constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.

The time for empty talk is over.

Now arrives the hour of action.

Do not let anyone tell you it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America.

We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.

Comment. Trump declares: “We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God”. The utterly absurd claim that a barbarous Trump America on cosmologically utterly miniscule Planet Earth is “protected by God” is just as absurd as the barbarous ISIS claiming protection by Allah. Indeed it goes beyond the absurd to become egregious intellectual child abuse when innocent American children are exposed to this perverse rubbish.

Section 11. We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the Earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.

Comment. As a scientifically illiterate, anti-science, terracidally anti-environment, climate change denier and climate criminal, Presidemt Trump is hardly equipped to comment on science-based advances. Indeed terracidal climate criminal and anti-science ignoramus Trump proposes to destroy NASA’s vital and world-leading climate research [38].

Section 12. A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights, and heal our divisions.

Comment. Sexist oaf Trump has already precipitated some of the biggest public demonstrations in US history as millions of women across America publicly demonstrated against his anti-women policies the day after his Inauguration as President. What pride can there be in grossly violating the rights of women?

Section 13. It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag.

And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.

So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words:

You will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams, will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.

Comment. As documented above in comments on Section 1, there is huge, race-related inequity in America. However there is also the overall general inequity of One Percenter domination of America that has trashed Democracy and converted American Democracy to a perverted Plutocracy, Kleptocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money rules, this being no better illustrated than by a multi-billionaire being elected President on the highly implausible basis that a neoliberalism ideologue will act for the disempowered Ninety Nine Percent against the interests of the politically dominant One Percent to which he belongs. The “rust belt” victory would have been much more plausible if the successful candidate had been an unemployed auto worker rather than a “red in tooth and claw”, neoliberal, billionaire capitalist.

Section 14. Together, We Will Make America Strong Again.

We Will Make America Wealthy Again.

We Will Make America Proud Again.

We Will Make America Safe Again.

And, Yes, Together, We Will Make America Great Again. Thank you, God Bless You, And God Bless America.

Comment. America is wealthy enough already – with a mere 4.3% of the world’s population, the US uses about 25% of exploited global resources each year. Dangerous, inhumane and ignorant American exceptionalism under Trump – expanding America’s huge Carbon Debt by unlimited fossil fuel burning and other greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, mindlessly expanding investment in grossly polluting highways, endlessly polluting the one common atmosphere and ocean of all countries, engaging in Trade Wars, and subsidizing Americans to make things that are made much more cheaply in Developing Countries – will not “make America wealthy again”.

America will never become proud again as long as it continues unlimited pollution of the atmosphere and ocean, continues with the Zionist -backed US War on Muslims (32 million Muslim deaths from violence (5 million) or from imposed deprivation (27 million ) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag operation in 2001) [6-9], continues to support nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel and its continuing Palestinian Genocide [39], and continues with resolute ignoring of its crimes against Man and Nature.

The key threats to Humanity are nuclear weapons, poverty and climate change [33]. However Trump wants to expand US nuclear capacity and is sabre-rattling against nuclear-armed China over uninhabited islands in the South China Sea (while utterly ignoring actual and repeated US-backed Apartheid Israeli piracy in international waters off the coast of Palestine). Trump believes in an un-Christian, anti-Christian and anti-Humanity “America first” in the context of an ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 17 million people die avoidably from deprivation every year on Spaceship Earth with the serial war criminal US largely in charge of the flight deck. Trump is an anti-science climate change denialist who is committed to unlimited exceptionalist American carbon pollution in the context of a worsening Climate Emergency in which plus a 1.5C temperature rise is only 4-10 years away, plus 2C is inevitable, about 7.5 million people presently die each year from climate change (0.5 million) and air pollution from carbon fuel burning (7 million), and a worsening Climate Genocide that may mean 10 billion people will perish from climate change this century if climate change is not requisitely addressed.

Final comments.

President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address was an embarrassing collection of populist rhetoric, slogans, bald assertions, lies of commission, even worse lies of omission, and promises that cannot be realized. The Trump assertion that he will put “America first” runs counter to the wonderful, core message of Jesus Christ to “love thy neighbour as thyself”. Trump’s sheer awfulness has some merit in that it exposes the utter moral vacuity of neoliberal capitalism as the world lurches towards environmental disaster. Trump declares that he will put “America first” but may quickly discover that the World will unite to put Humanity first. The World will variously respond to Trump American exceptionalism, protectionism and climate criminality by applying Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against a Trump Apartheid America as are currently being applied world-wide against Trump-backed Apartheid Israel.

