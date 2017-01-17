African Americans Who Now Betray King’s Condemnation Of Wars Will One Day Lead A Nice New USA





Sometime during the next twenty-five years, as the United States slowly begins to lose economic, political, cultural and communications hegemony over the rest of the world, a much nicer, peaceful, pleasant, prosperous, free and expressively energetic America will begin to take shape and will trend toward seeking the unity, harmony and enjoyment found in its African American communities

Sometime during the next twenty-five years, as the United States slowly begins to lose economic, political, cultural and communications hegemony over the rest of the world, a much nicer, peaceful, pleasant, prosperous, free and expressively energetic America will begin to take shape. The business-above-humanity rulers of the nation finding themselves in a multipolar world led by an eminently successful China (earlier for two thousand years the world’s most culturally and materially advanced civilization), will gradually permit the racism no longer useful to them to dissipate. Americans will then be free to join majority Humankind in emulating the affection prevalent in the happier societies of planet Earth. [see China Rising – Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations By Jeff J Brown, 2016]

Within African American communities a relaxed grace, charm, nobility, joy in fellowship, brother-and-sisterly general enjoy life feeling has always prevailed, most likely for a protective isolation from the white Anglo-Saxon society that once enslaved them, an up-tight society of travail, divisiveness, aggressiveness, unkind competitiveness, loneliness, and stiffness in social contact. It therefore seems to this archival research peoples historian that the predicted future America will trend toward seeking the unity, harmony and enjoyment found in its African American communities. After all, in the long run, what produces happiness is what all sane people seek. Even today, it is increasingly African American celebrities who are bringing the most happiness to all Americans. The sounds of Black entertainers, musicians, both singers and instrumentalists, the charming smiles of graceful in movement Black football and basketball players, fill our TV screens, and increasingly it is Black comedians, who are making America and the world laugh as they project their own contagious relaxed happiness.

How strange then is the fact that the African American community is, and has been, either openly or indifferently, supportive of white racist regime change imperialist bombings, invasions and bloody occupations in smaller nations of people of color. [Civil Rights Leaders, Progressives, Family, Will Again Betray Martin Luther King on His Birthday, 1/13/2015, OpEdNews]

One reason must be that most African Americans, especially those under sixty, have never heard that Martin Luther King called them “atrocity wars and covert violence on three continents since 1945 to maintain unjust predatory investment in countries overseas,” and never heard that King had angrily castigated his government for “taking the black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them eight thousand miles away to kill and die in extraordinarily high proportions relative to the rest of the population.”[1][2]

While their government insanely takes millions of non-white people’s lives overseas, America’s beloved Black celebrities, shirking their role model responsibly either out caution or lack of interest, have cooperated by their silence with an insidious criminal mainstream media half century total blackout of Martin Luther King’s anguished cries, “The greatest purveyor of violence in the world is my own government” and “Silence is betrayal,“ outcries that in 1967, shook the world and made headlines in bold capital letters on every major newspaper’s front page the morning after Rev. King in anguish, held his fellow Americans, and himself, responsible for continuos horrific death and destruction in poorer countries for “refusing to give up the privileges and pleasures that come from the immense profits of overseas investments.” [2] (The imperialist mainstream media that today obsequiously hails King as a saintly patriotic American alongside of America’s first Black president, vilified King as a traitor until he was silenced one year later in a pool of blood. [3])

What else could one imagine contributing more to African American support for regime change death and destruction and Black celebrity silence, than the continual betrayal of Martin Luther King by his closest friends, leaders of the civil rights movement who have all gone on to political careers as officials within the very genocide producing government King condemned and thereby earned a bullet to his brain for having threatened the profitability of trillions of dollars invested in the conquering of Vietnam and other small nations seeking independence. [4]

Lastly, the most important reason why so many African Americans support U.S. genocidal military action among colored peoples overseas, (even though thousands more Black GIs have been killed fighting for white supremacy overseas than African Americans in the streets of U.S. cities [5]), has to be that TV programing of deceit, indulgence, fear, simple minded fake news and false patriotism that has sold the dozens of genocidal US bombings, invasions and occupations in poorer non-white populated nations as a heroic defense of America.

It is the same reason the majority of all Americans either willingly participate, support, acquiesce or are indifferent to what criminal media calls necessary ‘wars’ to protect America. Media eventually coins each US ‘humanitarian intervention’ a ‘war,’ because the word war brings bravery, glory, and excitement to mind and sets up excuses of US killing innocents with ‘Well, war is war!’ and ‘Bad things happen in war.’ The last real war was World War Two, everything since being U.S. crimes against humanity and crimes against peace as described in the Nuremberg Principles of International Law that were used to hang Nazis.

Consistent with the above history presented (and documented in End Notes), in the recent presidential election (a choice between two candidates of capitalism oriented political parties), African Americans voted overwhelming for the candidate infamous as Secretary of State for having proudly managed regime change death and destruction in nine nations of colored population. Again, what played a critical role in this past election was the CIA fed cartel of entertainment and information media corporations owned principally by investors in the Military Industrial Complex, who for decades have invested in profitable but illegal and unconstitutional use of the nation’s Armed Forces, CIA, sanctions and air frequencies that belong to the American public.

As new sources of information become available in a multipolar world in which the domination of an imperialist U.S.A., run by capitalists who confuse and exploit the poor at home as well as abroad, is ended by the rise of a supremely confident socialist China, African Americans will figure out that those ruling white imperialist businessmen, frightened by the riots after King’s assassination, promoted a silenced King, murdered by a conspiracy of federal and local government officials [ ], upstairs to number one American hero in order to get his image as a revolutionary off and out of the streets of African American neighborhoods.

Eventually enough African Americans will understand the racist genocidal trick white imperialist media have played on them for a half century, constantly repeating up King’s “I have a Dream” and making sure no mention is ever read or heard of their hero’s four years later nightmare sermon, a thundering condemnation of America’s genocidal wars on the poor overseas given at New York’s Riverside Church on April 4th, 1967, Beyond Vietnam – a Time to Break Silence, followed later that month by Why I am Opposed to the War in Vietnam: “We have corrupted their women and children and killed their men – children, homeless, without clothes, running in packs on the streets like animals… children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food, children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers. We have destroyed their land and their crops. we poison their water as we kill a million acres of their crops. as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees… they languish under our bombs and consider us, not their fellow Vietnamese, the real enemy. They move sadly and apathetically, primarily women and children and the aged, as we herd them off the land of their fathers into concentration camps where minimal social needs are rarely met. They know they must move on or be destroyed by our bombs…”we may have killed a million of them, mostly children.” [2]

As African Americans become aware of their having been taken in by white imperialist run monolithic mainstream media TV’s increasingly integrated and black programing and understand the horrors of the death and destruction America has brought to dozens of non-white populations overseas, King betraying leaders of a wars supporting civil rights movement will lose all credibility. King’s civil rights movement friends Andrew Young, Jessie Jackson, Julian Bond and John Lewis, (a few of whom had held the dying King in their arms), all went on to lucrative political careers serving the war establishment as the killing abroad that King gave his life to fight, went on. Traitors of King will be replaced by new civil rights leaders who respect King’s warning that “There will be no progress on issues of social injustice at home, while we go on killing the poor overseas at a cost in human and financial resources that make that progress at home impossible.”[1] The few Black leaders, that truly did follow in King’s footsteps, but were unable to overcome the overwhelming power of mesmerizing media, will be immortalized alongside of King. Louis Farakhan of the Nation of Islam, Obama’s former pastor, the fiery Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who was ridiculed for sermonizing “God damn America for her crimes against humanity!” and outspoken Cornel West, Prof. Cornel West of New York’s Union Theological Seminar and Princeton University’s Center for African American Studies who often called America’s first imperialist African American President, “a black mascot of Wall Street oligarchs and a black puppet of corporate plutocrats, heading up the American killing machine and proud of it,” and kept pointing out that Obama was put in office by arch criminals like David Rockefeller to fool the non-white world into believing America with a black president would be less imperialist and less murderous.

Your author suspects eventual disgust for Black clergy’s fifty years of betraying King and copying white clergy support for genocidal regime change bombings, invasions and occupations will bring African American communities a measure of freedom from control of ‘patriotic’ organized religion. In a multipolar world African Americans might come to remember their enslaved African ancestors had had their own sophisticated beliefs regarding the eternal and life’s mysteries before the white conquering sword and musket brought enforcement of the cross.

When the African American community, still solidly unified by its traditions of brother-sisterly nobility and relaxed enjoyment of life, has access to unburied confident anti-capitalist and pro justice and peace motivated teaching guidance of their martyred King’s last year of life, that well recognized African American congeniality can be expected to be the model for a new and happier U.S.A.

Post Script:

Today, we live in a world of televised upside down perception, permanently distorted like the mirrors in a fun house. We are mis and dis educated already as children by sources of information almost entirely owned by investors in the neocolonialist, imperialist style, illegal and genocidal use of national armed forces, secret services, organized religion and monolithic media. These ubiquitous sources of information mold our thinking for the ultra massive commercial profit of that 1/10th of one percent of Americans illicitly maintaining power over society. A monolithic media cartel, owned by our ruling speculative investment banking industry, inculcates both unnatural desires that are pernicious and detrimental to our well being and animosities that are used to make continuous genocide acceptable and seen as needed. Criminally monopolized media make sure their captive audiences have zero interest in a million murdered Iraqi children in our Western in-human de-civilization. The monopolized sources of entertainment and information criminally mis-inform, dis-inform and instill the fraudulent fears that have built an infantile acceptance of continual neocolonial genocide as necessary to protecting America.

Another task of investor owned mainstream media has to do maintaining the inculcated fantastic belief that US presidents have the personal power to do whatever they have a mind to do. This contributes to shielding from public scrutiny those investors of incalculable secret power which derives from their managing trillions of dollars and making decisions accordingly, decisions that will be attributed by subservient media to beholden office holders. The last aristocratic and wealthy insider U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt confided to us via a now published aside to an associate, “you and I know this government has been owned by a financial element in the centers of power since the 1830s.” [6] Endless media produced speculation on what any ‘emperor’ president will or will not due is mostly entertainment. A president is going to be doing what the most powerful faction of investors on Wall Street needs done, or else. (Four were assassinated)

The above notwithstanding, during election campaigns, what candidates promise to do can be an indication of what his or her financial and political backers are trending toward having the candidate ‘do’ if elected, kind of running by the electorate to see its effect.

During the recent election campaign Trump, with wars promoting media either ridiculing him or making a blatant over the top show of frightened opposition, has amazingly maintained among other things that the five trillion dollars spent on wars for regime change death and destruction in the Middle East should have been spent in the US rebuilding its infrastructure, that America should have friendship with Russia and China, that he would get along fine with Putin and Xi Jinping, that NATO is obsolete, that his fellow Republican previous US President Bush had lied in order to invade Iraq and that he was suspicious about 9/1, for it having happened on Bush’s watch, that he didn’t think Senator McCain, the previous Republican candidate for president, was a hero for being shot down while bombing Hanoi, and finally and most important, that 80% of mainstream media commentators and reporters were also liars, was carefully TV managed into obscurity. Wars promoting media guaranteed the African American vote by casting the billionaire as a unmitigated racist.

Though manipulative media as usual portray the election as a battle of personalities, it is inconceivable that Trump does not have a powerful segment among the rulers of America behind him.

The recent media managed US election theatre appeared to this author a playing out in public of indecision within the rich one tenth of one percent, who rule America and most of the world, indecision over whether to switch to less profitable investing in their home base America and Europe, or to continue wildly enriching themselves, heavily investing in the much higher profit rendering low wage economies of the rest of the world, thereby accelerating forward the arrival of the time when emerging economies of 3rd World nations led by China will overtake the US and Europe in economic and political power and demand equity. Economist Magazine predicts in effect that the economies of majority humankind’s plundered 3rd world will come to dwarf those of the plundering 1st World.] Realizing this, leaders of 1/10th of 1% who rule America seem to have Trump demanding investment in the US instead of in the low wage 3rd World that China will soon lead.

Billionaire Republican candidate Donald Trump seems to have been designated by a forward thinking powerful mass of investors to present a demand that government force America’s wealth controlling deep-pockets to invest in a United States suffering from neglect, rather than continue to promote investing more profitably in the low wage economies of developing nations regardless of the consequences of speeding up development of future contenders for world power. [see The Chinese Century By Joseph Stiglitz, Vanity Fair, 2014]

This group of major investors must be aware that hugely populated China will inevitably replace America as the world’s most influential society and have therefore enabled Trump to come near to suggesting that it be better for the US to stop investing in profitable genocidal and illegal use of its Armed Forces, CIA, State Department, media and sanctions, for once the U.S. no longer has control of the UN and its courts and has lost the power to sanction, an plethora of lawsuits can be expected for compensation, indemnity and reparations for tens of millions of unlawful deaths, injuries, malformed births, increased incidence of disease, mega destruction of property and colossal theft of natural resources. (Of course, though Trump might seem to be reproaching ruling investors in genocide with a least som e of the truth, Trump dare not awaken sympathy for the innocent millions of victims of US firepower.)

“According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China’s ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer.” [When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques] [see also China Rising – Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations by Jeff Brown]

If estimates of world economic power shifting to the East and South and led by China in twenty-five years are correct, the affect on America and Europe of the coming economic, political and cultural change might become apparent rather soon, and would appear to be already causing an argument among the rich and powerful as to future foreign policy.

Since the election, imperialist media has continued to denigrate, ridicule and slander as racist a president-elect, who is obviously backed by a powerful faction on Wall Street, but by the look of things, a faction not yet as powerful as the sector heavily investing in munitions and weapons of mass destruction which has totally controlled entertainment and information media corporations since the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird in the early 1950s. [7]

With the reader’s permission, some background regarding the continuing over the top media disparaging of the president-elect along with wild anti-Russian propaganda of mere insinuations not simply to make a case for war warning Hillary Clinton having been denied the presidency, but to reinstall the expectations and public acceptance of world war that had been propagated before an election campaign in which billionaire Now, nevertheless, wars justifying media are back on track, calling for military confrontation with Russia, while making sure those Trump arguments for a more peaceful foreign policy are never heard or discussed. (Remember before the election most all independent journalists were predicting a doomsday scenario of a third world war.)

Just as all the dozens of US bombings, invasions and occupations beginning with Korea having been justified with fake news coming from investors in munitions control of 98% of all the sources of information,[7] Americans are again being prepared for a probable dire necessity of war with Russia and China It remains to be seen if the faction favoring building up the homeland before the inevitable loss of economic and political hegemony to China, which former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark believes will bring about fortuitous changes in the nature of life in America, auguring the idealistic final sentence of Martin Luther Kings’ sermon, Beyond Vietnam – a Time to Break Silence, “we will be able to speed up the day, all over America and all over the world, when justice will roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

End Notes

1.

2008

Corporate Media Keeps King “in his place”! Buries King’s Fiery Condemnation of US Wars King thundered eloquently against U.S. genocidal imperialist wars, international predatory capitalism, factually denounced CIA overseas crimes, the cruel indifference and blind immorality of America. Corporate media blocks public knowledge of the fury of King’s outcry over U.S. wars of occupation and the powerful and vehement anti war pronouncements from his Beyond Vietnam speech, that made bold headlines news around the world

click here

2008

Media Suppression of MLKjr’s Condemnation of Vietnam War as an Atrocity Helps McCain

King’s blistering condemnation of the Vietnam War as a crime against humanity, which made bold type headlines on the front pages of newspapers all over the world BEFORE McCain’s 1st bombing mission, has been intentionally suppressed in commercial media and school books. If voters knew King’s sermon on the true history of the heroic Vietnamese fighting invasions of 3 powerful nations, McCain’s ‘hero status’ would evaporate.

click here

America Betrayed Rev. Dr. King Gagged His Condemning US Wars for Predatory Investments

On TV, the week-end of the MKJjr’ birthday holiday, see all the celebrities, black, white, Asian, Latino. They will come to praise King and bury again King’s condemnation of US atrocity “wars meant to maintain unjust predatory investments on three continents.” They will hail King to heaven, loudly, to drown out anyone whispering that King called their dirty government “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world.”

click here

Anti-war Alternate Media Again Allows ‘Big Brother’ to Handkerchief King Holiday

Tragically, progressive community’s editors and writers, including Afro-American writers, again did NOT take advantage of the national holiday to feature martyred King’s 1967 -68 anti-war, anti-imperialism, anti-international predatory capitalism speeches which since his assassination remain completely media suppressed from public attention; did NOT seek to publicize King’s thundering condemnations into public awareness. Why?

Black History Month Ignored MLKJr. Condemnation of U.S. Wars, Predatory Capitalism

What keeps even black leaders from quoting Rev. King Jr.’ ’67 condemnations of U.S. wars and predatory trade? click here

2.

Excerpts from Martin Luther King’s sermons Beyond Vietnam – a Time to Break Silence and Why I Am Opposed to the War in Vietnam: [ ]

The Vietnamese people proclaimed their own independence in 1945 after a combined French and Japanese occupation. Even though they quoted the American Declaration of Independence in their own document of freedom, we refused to recognize them. Instead, For nine years we vigorously supported the France in its effort at reconquest of her former colony. Even before the French were defeated at Dien Bien Phu, they began to despair of their reckless action, but we did not. We encouraged them with our huge financial and military supplies to continue the war even after they had lost the will. Soon we were paying almost the full costs of this tragic [French] attempt at recolonization.

After the French were defeated, United States started supporting a man named Diem who turned out to be one of the most ruthless dictators in the history of the world. He set out to silence all opposition. People were brutally murdered because they raised their voices against the brutal policies of Diem. And the peasants watched and cringed United States troops who came to help quell the insurgency that Diem’s methods had aroused. When Diem was overthrown, the long line of military dictatorships. And who are we supporting in Vietnam today? It’s a man by the name of general Ky [Air Vice Marshal Nguyen Cao Ky] who fought with the French against his own people, and who said on one occasion that the greatest hero of his life is Hitler. This is who we are supporting in Vietnam today. Oh, our government and the press generally won’t tell us these things, but God told me to tell you this morning.”

“We have corrupted their women and children and killed their men – children, homeless, without clothes, running in packs on the streets like animals… children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food, children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers. We have destroyed their land and their crops. we poison their water as we kill a million acres of their crops. as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees… they languish under our bombs and consider us, not their fellow Vietnamese, the real enemy. They move sadly and apathetically, primarily women and children and the aged, as we herd them off the land of their fathers into concentration camps where minimal social needs are rarely met. They know they must move on or be destroyed by our bombs.”

“We have destroyed their two most cherished institutions: the family and the village. we ally ourselves with the landlords. We have cooperated in the crushing of the nation’s Buddhist Church. We have destroyed their land and their crops. we poison their water as we kill a million acres of their crops. as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees. They wander into the hospitals they languish under our bombs and consider us, not their fellow Vietnamese, the real enemy. They move sadly and apathetically as we herd them off the land of their fathers into concentration camps where minimal social needs are rarely met. So they go, primarily women and children and the aged. They know they must move on or be destroyed by our bombs…”we may have killed a million of them, mostly children.” [ ]

“I knew that America would never invest the necessary funds or energies in rehabilitation of its poor so long as adventures like Vietnam continued to draw men and skills and money like some demonic destructive suction tube.”

3.

MLK Honored As An Icon, But 48 Years Ago The Media Attacked Him By Prachi Gupta | January 19, 2015 http://animalnewyork.com/2015/mlk-honored-icon-48-years-ago-media-attacked/

The attack of the New York Times editors on King begins by lecturing King that his condemnation of US militarism is far too simplistic: “the moral issues in Vietnam are less clear cut than he suggests.” It accuses him of “slandering” the US by comparing it to evil regimes. And it warns him that anti-war activism could destroy the civil rights movement, because he is guilty of overstating American culpability and downplaying those of its enemies:

Furthermore, Dr. King can only antagonize opinion in this country instead of winning recruts to the peace movement by recklessly comparing American military methods to those of the Nazis testing “new medicine and new tortures in the concentration camps of Europe.” The facts are harsh, but they do not justify such slander. Furthermore, it is possible to disagree with many aspects of United States policy in Vietnam without whitewashing Hanoi.

Various Newspaper articles denounced King as a traitor, a disgrace to his race, and his shaming the civil rights movement.

Civil Rights Leaders, Progressives, Family, Will Again Betray Martin Luther King on His Birthday TV specials of criminal deception! King’s outrage, hellish descriptions of US atrocities meticulously whisked out of existence.But not without the help of the silence of Kings own family, comrades, fellow civil rights leaders, peaceniks, and progressives, who have made no serious effort to expose wars-supporting media’s iron tight blackout of King’s condemnations and his taking personal responsibility along with all Americans.

Unveiling The Monument But NOT King’s Condemnation Of U.S. Wars for Wall St. How do the vibrant with emotion eulogies of King’s daughter, sister, son, and two men who held the dying King in their arms (and went on to successful political careers), sound to the demonstrators of Occupy Wall St., when all mention of King’s condemnation of U.S. wars and the “unjust predatory investments they meant to maintain” is calculatedly omitted. “Silence is betrayal!” cried out King at Riverside Church in 1967.

Arundhati Roy: ‘Civil Rights Movement in US Has Become a War Supporting Movement’ Article bemoans how selective it is to bemoan the lack of civil rights, but only in America, and even for those Americans who return from willingly denying the very right to remain alive in their own beloved countries overseas.

Slogan ‘Black Lives Matter!’ Not Intended to Include ‘Black’ Lives Taken by GI’s Overseas ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement operates in blatant disbelief of Martin Luther King’s moral and entirely logical warning; ‘will be no progress on social justice issues at home while we go on killing the poor overseas at a such an enormous expenditure of social and financial resources that makes such progress at home impossible.’ Another example of American exceptionalism is Occupy Wall St. diverting attention from US wars.

6.

“The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the larger centers has owned the Government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson – – Franklin Roosevelt

Letter to Col. Edward Mandell House (21 November 1933); as quoted in F.D.R.: His Personal Letters, 1928-1945, edited by Elliott Roosevelt (New York: Duell, Sloan and Pearce, 1950), pg. 373.

7.

Mockingbird was a secret operation by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to influence media. Begun in the 1950s, organization recruited leading American journalists into a network to help present the CIA’s views, and funded some student and cultural organizations, and magazines as fronts and also worked to influence foreign media and political campaigns.

After 1953, Operation Mockingbird had major influence over 25 newspapers and wire agencies. The usual methodology was placing reports developed from intelligence provided by the CIA to witting or unwitting reporters. Those reports would then be repeated or cited by the preceding reporters which in turn would then be cited throughout the media wire services. These networks were run by people with well-known pro-American big business and anti-communist views.

The CIA currently maintains a network of individuals around the world who attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda, and provide direct access to a large amount of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers, and other foreign media outlets.”

The CIA and the Media – Carl Bernstein www.carlbernstein.com/magazine_cia_and_media.php

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity. Jay can be reached at: tdmedia2000@yahoo.com. Read other articles by Jay http://dissidentvoice.org/author/jayjanson/Jay Janson, spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, including with Dan Tai-son, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, our ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with Buddhist un-accusing acceptance. Read other articles by Jay