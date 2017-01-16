Chennai Poromboke Paadal ft. TM Krishna

Poromboke is an old Tamil word meaning shared-use community resources like waterbodies, seashore and grazing lands that are not assessed for tax purposes. Today, it has become a bad word used to describe worthless people or places. Chennai Poromboke Paadal is part of a campaign to reclaim the word and restore its worth.
Credits:
Featuring TM Krishna
Concept: Nityanand Jayaraman
Director: Rathindran R Prasad
Lyrics: Kaber Vasuki
Music: RK Shriramkumar
Cinematographer: Karthick Nallamuthu
Editor: Anand Geraldin
Colorist: Balaji Gopal
Costume Designer: Jayalakshmi Sundaresan
Producer: Archanaa Seker
Musicians:
Violin – HN Bhaskar
Mrdangam – Praveen Sparsh
Kanjira – BS Purushotham
Recored at VGP Studios
Recording Engineer: Biju James
Translation:
Aniruddhan Vasudevan
Karen Coelho
Tamil Text: Gajendran
Assistant Director: Gopalakrishnan
Assistant Editor: Ajith Kumar
Production Assistants:
Akhil Al Hasan
Pooja Kumar
Pradeep K
Veronica Angel
Camera Assistants:
S Stephen Balakumar
Mathi
Community Relations:
K Saravanan, Urur Kuppam
RL Srinivasan, Kattukuppam
A Venkatesh, Mugathuwarakuppam
R Santosh Kumar, Urur Kuppam
Drivers:
P Sentil Kumaar
P Hemadri
R Pradeep Kumar
C Ganapathy
Set Work: J Vasudevan and Team
Camera Provided by: Sri Camera, Chennai
A Justice Rocks initiative
SIGN PETITION HERE, Ask NGT to Save Ennore Creek !http://www.thenewsminute.com/save-ennore-creek
Commendable effort to re- establish meaning of a ‘ fossilized’ word