Chennai Poromboke Paadal ft. TM Krishna

in Environmental Protection by January 16, 2017


Poromboke is an old Tamil word meaning shared-use community resources like waterbodies, seashore and grazing lands that are not assessed for tax purposes. Today, it has become a bad word used to describe worthless people or places. Chennai Poromboke Paadal is part of a campaign to reclaim the word and restore its worth.

Credits:

Featuring TM Krishna

Concept: Nityanand Jayaraman
Director: Rathindran R Prasad

Lyrics: Kaber Vasuki
Music: RK Shriramkumar

Cinematographer: Karthick Nallamuthu
Editor: Anand Geraldin
Colorist: Balaji Gopal
Costume Designer: Jayalakshmi Sundaresan
Producer: Archanaa Seker

Musicians:
Violin – HN Bhaskar
Mrdangam – Praveen Sparsh
Kanjira – BS Purushotham

Recored at VGP Studios
Recording Engineer: Biju James

Translation:
Aniruddhan Vasudevan
Karen Coelho

Tamil Text: Gajendran

Assistant Director: Gopalakrishnan

Assistant Editor: Ajith Kumar

Production Assistants:
Akhil Al Hasan
Pooja Kumar
Pradeep K
Veronica Angel

Camera Assistants:
S Stephen Balakumar
Mathi

Community Relations:
K Saravanan, Urur Kuppam
RL Srinivasan, Kattukuppam
A Venkatesh, Mugathuwarakuppam
R Santosh Kumar, Urur Kuppam

Drivers:
P Sentil Kumaar
P Hemadri
R Pradeep Kumar
C Ganapathy

Set Work: J Vasudevan and Team

Camera Provided by: Sri Camera, Chennai

A Justice Rocks initiative

SIGN PETITION HERE, Ask NGT to Save Ennore Creek !http://www.thenewsminute.com/save-ennore-creek

  1. K SHESHU BABU says:
    January 16, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Commendable effort to re- establish meaning of a ‘ fossilized’ word

