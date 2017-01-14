Protest Against Demonetisation In Mumbai And Nagpur

Communist Party of India (CPI) organized Hisab do ,Jawwab do dharana in front front of RBI offices at Mumbai and Nagpur. The entire country is in the grip of crisis caused by demonetization, dramatically announceed on 8th November, 2016. Farmers, student’s workers of Nagpur and Mumbai joined raising slogans against demonetization. It was a huge gathering of 1000 people in Mumbai and 3000 people in Nagpur.

CPI had had organized this agitation program to make government accountable and answerable towards masses. Country of this country would like to know the facts as a matter of democratic rights. The RBI seems to have maintained a studied silence , while the Central ministers , led by the prime minister , and others are making certain claims and counterclaims , which only RBI should clarify.

While addressing the agitating mob , Vishwas Utagai , Vice President All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said , The role of RBI is to questioned “Decision making body RBI is reduced to an obedient servant of Prime minister’s office . The decisions regarding management of Post demonetization affairs has been carried out without following RBI rules and due process of law.

CPI Maharashtra state secretary Dr. Bhalchandra Kango addressed, ” The demonetization efforts were futile, no purpose was served in digging the black money. On contrary it was an attempt to convert the black money into white.

Namdeo Gawade explained the problems faced by the formers. He said, “The demonetization will result in lowering down the agriculture produce and hampered the interest of farmers.

Rajan Kshirsagar said employment in agrarian sector and that in rural area is adversely affected due to loss of jobs due to currency crunch. No the corporate but agricultural laborers had to lose jobs.