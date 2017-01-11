My book “Tackling America’s Toughest Questions” (Clarity Press: 2009) set forth a comprehensive analysis and critique of all the hideous atrocities President Bush Jr et al inflicted upon international law, human rights law, the U.S. Constitution, and innocent human beings, especially Third World People of Color, starting from when Bush Jr et al. stole the U.S. Presidency from the American People courtesy of 5 Republican Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court in the Fall of 2000.

I decided to hold off writing the Conclusion to that book until shortly after President Obama came to power in January 2009. Therein I prognosticated: “Despite their presidential campaign rhetoric promoting ‘change,’ three weeks into the Obama/Clinton administration the continuity of policies across the board with the Bush administration is striking notwithstanding their change in atmospherics. It very well could be that despite our best efforts, hopes and expectations for instituting real political ‘change’ by means of the 2008 U.S. national elections, the American people are going to see in operation a Third Bush Term or at least a hybrid Obama/Bush/Clinton administration…” A Third and a Fourth Bush Terms are more like it.

The elemental distinction between Obama and Bush Jr is that Obama is a Lawyer who was behind me at Harvard Law School and fully comprehends his monstrous crimes and hideous atrocities that he has inflicted against international law, human rights law, the United States Constitution, and Muslims/Arabs/Asians of Color all over the world. The latter have become America’s untermensch—the New Jews.

Obama and I had the same Jurisprudence Teacher at Harvard Law School: Roberto Unger, the Founder of the Critical Legal Studies Movement. To his great credit, speaking on the BBC Hardtalk Program and elsewhere Professor Unger boldly and truthfully stated: “ Obama is a disaster!” That makes for two of us at least. Professor Unger always taught his law students by his own example to speak Truth to power.

Professor Francis A. Boyle is an international law expert and served as Legal Advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat on the 1988 Palestinian Declaration of Independence, as well as to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations from 1991 to 1993, where he drafted the Palestinian counter-offer to the now defunct Oslo Agreement. His books include “ Palestine, Palestinians and International Law” (2003), and “ The Palestinian Right of Return under International Law” (2010).