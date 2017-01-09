Fifth Indo-Pak Peace Calendar Launched In Toba Tek Singh

Toba Tek Singh: On January 8, Aaghaz-e-Dosti, a joint Indo-Pak Friendship initiative, launched its 5th Indo-Pak Peace Calendar in Toba Tek Singh in collaboration with Youth for Human Rights Pakistan. Aaghaz-e-Dosti has started series of calendar launch on 1st January from Lahore and in the series, these Peace Calendars will be launched in several others cities of Pakistan and India in coming days to foster peace building efforts between the two nations.

This peace calendar includes paintings of school students from both countries and are being launched along with adiscussion titled Sharing of Hopes.

The launch preceded a discussion on Indo-Pak peace with eminent speakers including Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem (GC University Faisalabad), Hafiz Abdul Hai (Religious leader), Ms. Zara Shah (Human Rights Activist), Abdul Khaliq Sannam (Poet and Author), Irfan Gill and Khurrum Fiaz (social activists), Muhammad Asif Nadeem (journalist) and Umair Ahmad (Coordinator of Aaghaz-e-Dosti and Chairperson Youth for Human Rights Pakistan). The program was moderated by Gulzar Ahmad and Adil Fraz.

Every year, Aaghaz-e-Dosti, launches an Indo-Pak peace calendar in India and Pakistan. This calendar includes selected paintings of students from India and Pakistan and is launched followed by a seminar ‘Sharing of Hopes for a peaceful and friendly co-existence’. This calendar also includes messages from renowned personalities working on the peace from both the countries. The importance of the calendar is that it is a collection of shared dreams and hopes for friendship which we will be reminded of everyday. This year calendar received messages from Dr I A rehman, Dr Salima Hashmi, Prof Ishtiaq, Dr. Shahshi Tharoor, Syeda Hameed, Lt General (retd) Ashok Mehta and others.

The launch in Gojra Bar Association saw a large numbers of people gathering. People from all walks of life had participated. Sammia Sanam student from Govt. Girls High School, Gojra Toba Tek Singh whose painting was selected for inclusion in the peace calendar had come and were felicitated. The distinguished guests spoke on different issues concerning Indo-Pak peace.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem emphasized that Indo-Pak friendship initiative is extremely need for peace co-existence in the globe. It will be a good way to enhance cultural, traditional and trade values in the region and will help full to eliminate hate environment.

Hafiz Abdul Hai stressed on religious scholars to play their vital role by delivering actual religious messages. He also shared memories of renowned sufi saints of sub continent for betterment of main kind.

Ms. Zara Shah said that both countries visa policy for good exchanges visits, health, trade, and promotions of tourism should be revised for easy access. Abdul Khaliq Sanam expressed that peoples of both countries suffered most terrorism and could mutually stand against for its elimination.Umair Ahmad spoke briefly about Indo-Pak peace initiative and its expected out comes.

The calendar was launched in Lahore on January 1 in the auspicious presence of Dr Salima Hashmi and Prof Ishtiaq Ahmed. This calendar is also scheduled to be launched in several other cities like Peshawar on 10 Jan and Delhi , Chandigarh, and Panipat in India. Calendar launch in Delhi is scheduled on 14th Jan in India International Centre and eminent activists like Dr S N Subbarao, Dr Sayeda Hameed and Indian army veteran Col. (Retd) Virendra Sahai Verma.

Press Release issued by Umair Ahmad

In case of any more details required, you may email at aaghazedosti@gmail.com , yhrpak@gmail.com or call Umair Ahmad (+92-333-6866297)