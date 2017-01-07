The Anti-Russian Warmongering Is As Bad As The Anti-Iraq Warmongering Of 2003

I graduated from the exact same PHD Program at Harvard that produced Kissinger and Brzezinski before me. They gave me Kissinger’s old office at Harvard’s Center for International Affairs. I also went through the exact same Soviet/Russian Studies Program at Harvard that produced Brzezinski before me, and passed my PHD Oral/General Examinations in Soviet Politics and Russian History under Adam Ulam and Ned Keenan, respectively. R.I.P. Obama was behind me at Harvard Law School.

Brzezinski has been Obama’s mentor and foreign policy guru since Obama’s student days at Columbia. Zbig ran Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign on foreign affairs and defense, and stacked the White House and the Obama administration with his protégés. It is the Brzezinski Policy that we are now seeing culminate against Russia.

Zbig is a die-hard Russophobe who detests Russia and the Russians with a passion. He wants to see them broken up into pieces just like he believes he broke up the Soviet Union for President Carter by launching their jihadi terrorists war against them in Afghanistan by means of Al Qaeda. This is Zbig’s last two weeks to start a war with Russia. Zbig is going for broke! All the anti-Russian warmongering we are seeing everywhere today 24/7 is just as bad as the anti-Iraq warmongering before President Bush Jr. invaded Iraq in 2003.

Professor Francis A. Boyle is an international law expert and served as Legal Advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat on the 1988 Palestinian Declaration of Independence, as well as to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations from 1991 to 1993, where he drafted the Palestinian counter-offer to the now defunct Oslo Agreement. His books include “ Palestine, Palestinians and International Law” (2003), and “ The Palestinian Right of Return under International Law” (2010).